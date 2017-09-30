₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by NEHLIVE: 3:52pm
According to the post shared online, an unidentified Zimbabwe woman has caused injury to her husband's joystick because he cheated on her. Here is the photo shared...
Over the years, there have been terrible reports of women going for their husband's joystick over disagreement. Sometimes for some of the most ridiculous reasons on the planet earth.
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by NEHLIVE: 3:53pm
Too many cases of wife brutality on the joystick. It is well
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by IamRaizo(m): 3:56pm
Beautiful!!!
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by loneatar: 4:02pm
Zimbabwe again
I throwaway cap for this country in sexual crime
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by gentle136(m): 4:04pm
Chaiii women and wickedness.......
I don't blame some guys that love staying single, it is just because of d wickedness of some women.
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by Rokia2(f): 4:05pm
WTF that's complete insanity.
Just dump the person instead of doing such.
The dude is such a pussy. He should revenge.
Pull boiling water on her pussy let's see if pepper can hurt on dog one eye.
Nonsense!
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by IamKashyBaby(f): 4:06pm
Good thing his wife didnt cut it, chopped it and stew it and feed it to him
CHEATING IS A CRIME..but still a lot of men cant control themselves! What's the use of having a gf or wife if u still carry ur diiiick and fvck around? SMH
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by Adaumunocha(f): 4:07pm
Crime of passion
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by stGabrielo(m): 4:27pm
IamKashyBaby:its a crime if you're not on this thread
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by WizAkzy: 4:48pm
Those of you that prefers dating crazy girls, shey una dey see
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by OrestesDante(m): 5:33pm
That's when you marry an ape
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by Evablizin(f): 5:46pm
Blood of Zach!!!
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by lenghtinny(m): 5:57pm
IamKashyBaby:So cheating is a criminal offence for your country ...
Na how many years imprisonment
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by FemiEddy(m): 9:05pm
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by oyeludef(m): 9:05pm
How has zambia become Zimbabwe abi una op no dey see well ni
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by SeniorZato(m): 9:05pm
Will he still have ere
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by driand(m): 9:05pm
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by JamesReacher(m): 9:06pm
Injustice!
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by oshe11(m): 9:06pm
The preek dey detachable fa
Was eating Chicken b4 it fell, so I left it. But later I saw another FOWL eating the CHICKEN
FELLOW NAIRALANDERS IS THAT NOT CHICKEN ''INCHICKENITY'' TO CHICKEN
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by exlinklodge: 9:06pm
good for him
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by ivoatt(m): 9:07pm
Biacan, Hope you no wicked like this ooo
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by holluwai(m): 9:07pm
God please have mercy.
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by JamesReacher(m): 9:07pm
IamKashyBaby:Dumb Dumb
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by elipheleh(m): 9:07pm
Why couldn't she just walk away? Now she will be facing charges of murder attempts. Most women heart are evil
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by nerodenero: 9:08pm
The guy joystick don done
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by lelvin(m): 9:08pm
Okay
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by mccoy47(m): 9:08pm
IamKashyBaby:So u are justifying this yet u'd be d 1st to condemn wife battery
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by stephen109(m): 9:09pm
ONE THING MUST KILL A MAN...PUSSY!
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by Partnerbiz3: 9:09pm
No chills
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by madridguy(m): 9:09pm
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by KOKOHANDS: 9:09pm
kikikiki...
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by deb303(f): 9:10pm
ayahhh...sorry man..but did it affect his balls? op...
