Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by NEHLIVE: 3:52pm
According to the post shared online, an unidentified Zimbabwe woman has caused injury to her husband's joystick because he cheated on her. Here is the photo shared...

Over the years, there have been terrible reports of women going for their husband's joystick over disagreement. Sometimes for some of the most ridiculous reasons on the planet earth.

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/zimbabwe-woman-scald-her-husband-joystick-over-infidelity-photo

Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by NEHLIVE: 3:53pm
Too many cases of wife brutality on the joystick. It is well

More pics (very graphic) here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/zimbabwe-woman-scald-her-husband-joystick-over-infidelity-photo
Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by IamRaizo(m): 3:56pm
Beautiful!!!

Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by loneatar: 4:02pm
Zimbabwe again
I throwaway cap for this country in sexual crime
Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by gentle136(m): 4:04pm
Chaiii women and wickedness.......


I don't blame some guys that love staying single, it is just because of d wickedness of some women.

Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by Rokia2(f): 4:05pm
WTF that's complete insanity.

Just dump the person instead of doing such.

The dude is such a pussy. He should revenge.

Pull boiling water on her pussy let's see if pepper can hurt on dog one eye.

Nonsense!

Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by IamKashyBaby(f): 4:06pm
grin

Good thing his wife didnt cut it, chopped it and stew it and feed it to him angry

CHEATING IS A CRIME..but still a lot of men cant control themselves! What's the use of having a gf or wife if u still carry ur diiiick and fvck around? undecided SMH

Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by Adaumunocha(f): 4:07pm
Crime of passion shocked shocked
Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by stGabrielo(m): 4:27pm
IamKashyBaby:
grin

Good thing his wife didnt cut it, chopped it and stew it and feed it to him angry

CHEATING IS A CRIME..but still a lot of men cant control themselves! What's the use of having a gf or wife if u still carry ur diiiick and fvck around? undecided SMH
its a crime if you're not on this thread grin

Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by WizAkzy: 4:48pm
grin cheesy

Those of you that prefers dating crazy girls, shey una dey see

Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by OrestesDante(m): 5:33pm
angry

That's when you marry an ape
Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by Evablizin(f): 5:46pm
shocked
Blood of Zach!!!

Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by lenghtinny(m): 5:57pm
IamKashyBaby:
grin

Good thing his wife didnt cut it, chopped it and stew it and feed it to him angry

CHEATING IS A CRIME..but still a lot of men cant control themselves! What's the use of having a gf or wife if u still carry ur diiiick and fvck around? undecided SMH
So cheating is a criminal offence for your country undecided...

Na how many years imprisonment angry

Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by FemiEddy(m): 9:05pm
grin grin grin
Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by oyeludef(m): 9:05pm
How has zambia become Zimbabwe abi una op no dey see well ni

Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by SeniorZato(m): 9:05pm
Will he still have ere
Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by driand(m): 9:05pm
angry
Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by JamesReacher(m): 9:06pm
Injustice!
Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by oshe11(m): 9:06pm
The preek dey detachable fa



Was eating Chicken b4 it fell, so I left it. But later I saw another FOWL eating the CHICKEN



FELLOW NAIRALANDERS IS THAT NOT CHICKEN ''INCHICKENITY'' TO CHICKEN grin
Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by exlinklodge: 9:06pm
good for him
Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by ivoatt(m): 9:07pm
Biacan, Hope you no wicked like this ooo
Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by holluwai(m): 9:07pm
God please have mercy.
Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by JamesReacher(m): 9:07pm
IamKashyBaby:
grin

Good thing his wife didnt cut it, chopped it and stew it and feed it to him angry

CHEATING IS A CRIME..but still a lot of men cant control themselves! What's the use of having a gf or wife if u still carry ur diiiick and fvck around? undecided SMH
Dumb Dumb

Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by elipheleh(m): 9:07pm
Why couldn't she just walk away? Now she will be facing charges of murder attempts. Most women heart are evil

Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by nerodenero: 9:08pm
The guy joystick don donegrin
Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by lelvin(m): 9:08pm
Okay

Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by mccoy47(m): 9:08pm
IamKashyBaby:
grin

Good thing his wife didnt cut it, chopped it and stew it and feed it to him angry

CHEATING IS A CRIME..but still a lot of men cant control themselves! What's the use of having a gf or wife if u still carry ur diiiick and fvck around? undecided SMH
So u are justifying this yet u'd be d 1st to condemn wife battery undecided

Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by stephen109(m): 9:09pm
ONE THING MUST KILL A MAN...PUSSY!
Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by Partnerbiz3: 9:09pm
No chills
Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by madridguy(m): 9:09pm
lipsrsealed lipsrsealed
Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by KOKOHANDS: 9:09pm
kikikiki...

Re: Zimbabwean Woman Burns Her Husband's Joystick Over Infidelity (Graphic Photo) by deb303(f): 9:10pm
ayahhh...sorry man..but did it affect his balls? op...

