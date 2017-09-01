₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Collapses And Dies In Lagos Island In Broad Day Light (Graphic Photos) by stephenduru: 5:09pm
According to the story shared by an online user,the man pictured below died at Isawilems in front of Atlas Hotel.He wrote...
'This man just die now at isawilems in front of atlas hotel on his way going pls if any body no his family pls hep us to tell them and shear it'.
Isawilems is located at car lane street,Lagos lsland behind Afribank headquarter.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/man-allegedly-collapses-and-dies-in.html?m=1
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies In Lagos Island In Broad Day Light (Graphic Photos) by joystickextendr: 5:11pm
why are they taking pictures? instead of rushing him to the nearest Hospital..who pronounced him dead?? may his soul ripp
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies In Lagos Island In Broad Day Light (Graphic Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 5:16pm
joystickextendr:
Make him resurrect am abi
OP said he's dead
Rip man, God protect us frm any evil till the end of this year
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies In Lagos Island In Broad Day Light (Graphic Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 5:22pm
Wahaala dey. Blame this on Buhari and you're a nonentity.
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies In Lagos Island In Broad Day Light (Graphic Photos) by ogologoamu: 5:24pm
Buhari's policies killing people since 1984.
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies In Lagos Island In Broad Day Light (Graphic Photos) by Tolexander: 5:25pm
Either a heart failure or remote control from the village!
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies In Lagos Island In Broad Day Light (Graphic Photos) by Ishilove: 5:30pm
joystickextendr:It's madness. Imagine a relative clicking a page, only to behold the face of a loved one lying lifeless on the street. Imagine the trauma.
Social media has caused so many people to lose their humanity, decency and common sense.
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies In Lagos Island In Broad Day Light (Graphic Photos) by baski92(m): 5:43pm
Hunger and the situation of life just too much, the man just dey fade up with life. Tell me why him no go faint when thinking wan kill am
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies In Lagos Island In Broad Day Light (Graphic Photos) by itiswellandwell: 7:07pm
Hmmmmm rip man
Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies In Lagos Island In Broad Day Light (Graphic Photos) by sKeetz(m): 7:08pm
Oh My God!!!!
Buhari, it shall never be well with you!!!
CHAI!!!
Frustration in this shithole has finally killed this man !
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies In Lagos Island In Broad Day Light (Graphic Photos) by hotplate: 7:08pm
buhari and APC is the cause...
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies In Lagos Island In Broad Day Light (Graphic Photos) by naijaboiy: 7:08pm
Wow! So graphic!
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies In Lagos Island In Broad Day Light (Graphic Photos) by gabazin080(m): 7:08pm
hotplate:i believe u will still blame APC even if u hit your leg on a stone
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies In Lagos Island In Broad Day Light (Graphic Photos) by donziller(m): 7:09pm
baba do something na or until we die of hungry finish
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies In Lagos Island In Broad Day Light (Graphic Photos) by Keneking: 7:09pm
Why block his ear?
Any medical report to confirm his demise?
Now he won't know that Morata did not complete 90mins play against Man City
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies In Lagos Island In Broad Day Light (Graphic Photos) by SalamRushdie: 7:10pm
I am very sure that guy wasn't dead at the time that pic was taken , people who don't know anything about stages of death should never be the ones to pronounce anybody dead ..Even from the pic I can see he still has some electrical activity going on so can't be certified dead except that person with latest gloves came for the LRU ambulance
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies In Lagos Island In Broad Day Light (Graphic Photos) by Effiezynews: 7:10pm
This is so wrong!
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies In Lagos Island In Broad Day Light (Graphic Photos) by MrMcJay(m): 7:10pm
ishowdotgmail:
Was there any qualified medical personnel who declared him dead? Instead of you to use your brain, you come here typing one prayer.
In the stormy Sea of life, you pray to God but row towards the shore.
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies In Lagos Island In Broad Day Light (Graphic Photos) by CaptainFM1: 7:11pm
Please remove this post. It is not ideal for his people get to hear of this from social media.
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies In Lagos Island In Broad Day Light (Graphic Photos) by AburoBuhari: 7:11pm
waking up to see the government of the day lead by my Bros Ègbón Buhari is enough,RIP
man
*AburoBuhari*
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies In Lagos Island In Broad Day Light (Graphic Photos) by GogetterMD(m): 7:12pm
Poor man suffered a fatal stroke. His face is deviated to one side
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies In Lagos Island In Broad Day Light (Graphic Photos) by rifasenate11(m): 7:12pm
he is gone already before collapsing there. he maybe feeling a slight symptoms of sickness and maybr trying to get to a place to rest. chaii. RIP
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies In Lagos Island In Broad Day Light (Graphic Photos) by faithugo64(f): 7:12pm
Take him to the hospital as soon as possible
dont pronounce him dead if you not a medical practitioner!
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies In Lagos Island In Broad Day Light (Graphic Photos) by don4real18(m): 7:12pm
R
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies In Lagos Island In Broad Day Light (Graphic Photos) by Ugoeze2016: 7:12pm
Oh my God.
Maybe he had a heart failure and no one around in their right senses to rush him to the hospital instead you all turned physicians and photographers.
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies In Lagos Island In Broad Day Light (Graphic Photos) by Jabioro: 7:12pm
"man died in broad day light" is there any specific time for the man to die?,May his soul find rest..
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies In Lagos Island In Broad Day Light (Graphic Photos) by DanielsParker(m): 7:13pm
everything on front page. he died and so? is he your relative? or was he unidentifiable? I'm sure he's got his ID card. this post is pointless.
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies In Lagos Island In Broad Day Light (Graphic Photos) by aldexrio(m): 7:13pm
No emergency service to take resuscitate the man. It could be a case of heart failure and a simple cpr would have saved the man's life.
Our ignorance is costing us much and we don't know it
Also this is the more reason we should eat healthy znd exercise regularly. Being prayerful is also necessary.
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies In Lagos Island In Broad Day Light (Graphic Photos) by Dearlord(m): 7:13pm
May the good lord accept ur soul
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies In Lagos Island In Broad Day Light (Graphic Photos) by Haniel18(m): 7:13pm
joystickextendr:hw will his relative or family locate him if not with this little piece of information. Where u even there to ascertain if he was rushed to the hospital or not, someone with gloves is seen holding his head who do u tink dat is
Use ur brain next time bro.
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies In Lagos Island In Broad Day Light (Graphic Photos) by Jeezuzpick(m): 7:15pm
ishowdotgmail:
OP is a doctor, abi?
For dis we country, many people wey for survive, we go write dem off, just like dat.
Chai! Nigeria!
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies In Lagos Island In Broad Day Light (Graphic Photos) by An2elect2: 7:15pm
Sad! Regular check up is vital for middle age and above folks
