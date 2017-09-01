Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Man Collapses And Dies In Lagos Island In Broad Day Light (Graphic Photos) (17199 Views)

Man Slumps And Dies At A Market In Adamawa State. Graphic Photos / Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos / Ly-mphshamei Broad-spectrum Antibiotics (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





'This man just die now at isawilems in front of atlas hotel on his way going pls if any body no his family pls hep us to tell them and shear it'.



Isawilems is located at car lane street,Lagos lsland behind Afribank headquarter.







Source: According to the story shared by an online user,the man pictured below died at Isawilems in front of Atlas Hotel.He wrote...'This man just die now at isawilems in front of atlas hotel on his way going pls if any body no his family pls hep us to tell them and shear it'.Isawilems is located at car lane street,Lagos lsland behind Afribank headquarter.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/man-allegedly-collapses-and-dies-in.html?m=1 1 Like

instead of rushing him to the nearest Hospital..who pronounced him dead?? may his soul ripp why are they taking pictures?instead of rushing him to the nearest Hospital..who pronounced him dead?? may his soul ripp 15 Likes

joystickextendr:

why are they taking pictures? instead of rushing him to the nearest Hospital..who pronounced him dead?? may his soul ripp

Make him resurrect am abi



OP said he's dead



Rip man, God protect us frm any evil till the end of this year Make him resurrect am abiOP said he's deadRip man, God protect us frm any evil till the end of this year 11 Likes





Wahaala dey. Blame this on Buhari and you're a nonentity. Wahaala dey. Blame this on Buhari and you're a nonentity.

Buhari's policies killing people since 1984. 13 Likes

Either a heart failure or remote control from the village! 6 Likes

joystickextendr:

why are they taking pictures? instead of rushing him to the nearest Hospital..who pronounced him dead?? may his soul ripp It's madness. Imagine a relative clicking a page, only to behold the face of a loved one lying lifeless on the street. Imagine the trauma.



Social media has caused so many people to lose their humanity, decency and common sense. It's madness. Imagine a relative clicking a page, only to behold the face of a loved one lying lifeless on the street. Imagine the trauma.Social media has caused so many people to lose their humanity, decency and common sense. 30 Likes 1 Share

Hunger and the situation of life just too much, the man just dey fade up with life. Tell me why him no go faint when thinking wan kill am 1 Like

Hmmmmm rip man



Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank





Buhari, it shall never be well with you!!!



CHAI!!!



Frustration in this shithole has finally killed this man ! Oh My God!!!!Buhari, it shall never be well with you!!!CHAI!!!Frustration in this shithole has finally killed this man ! 4 Likes

buhari and APC is the cause... 1 Like

Wow! So graphic! 1 Like

hotplate:

buhari and APC is the cause... i believe u will still blame APC even if u hit your leg on a stone i believe u will still blame APC even if u hit your leg on a stone 1 Like

baba do something na or until we die of hungry finish





Any medical report to confirm his demise?



Now he won't know that Morata did not complete 90mins play against Man City Why block his ear?Any medical report to confirm his demise?Now he won't know that Morata did not complete 90mins play against Man City 2 Likes

I am very sure that guy wasn't dead at the time that pic was taken , people who don't know anything about stages of death should never be the ones to pronounce anybody dead ..Even from the pic I can see he still has some electrical activity going on so can't be certified dead except that person with latest gloves came for the LRU ambulance 3 Likes

This is so wrong!

ishowdotgmail:





Make him resurrect am abi



OP said he's dead



Rip man, God protect us frm any evil till the end of this year

Was there any qualified medical personnel who declared him dead? Instead of you to use your brain, you come here typing one prayer.



In the stormy Sea of life, you pray to God but row towards the shore. Was there any qualified medical personnel who declared him dead? Instead of you to use your brain, you come here typing one prayer.In the stormy Sea of life, you pray to God but row towards the shore.

Please remove this post. It is not ideal for his people get to hear of this from social media.

waking up to see the government of the day lead by my Bros Ègbón Buhari is enough,RIP

man



*AburoBuhari*

Poor man suffered a fatal stroke. His face is deviated to one side

he is gone already before collapsing there. he maybe feeling a slight symptoms of sickness and maybr trying to get to a place to rest. chaii. RIP





Take him to the hospital as soon as possible

dont pronounce him dead if you not a medical practitioner! Take him to the hospital as soon as possibledont pronounce him dead if you not a medical practitioner!

R

Oh my God.



Maybe he had a heart failure and no one around in their right senses to rush him to the hospital instead you all turned physicians and photographers.

"man died in broad day light" is there any specific time for the man to die?,May his soul find rest..

everything on front page. he died and so? is he your relative? or was he unidentifiable? I'm sure he's got his ID card. this post is pointless. 1 Like

No emergency service to take resuscitate the man. It could be a case of heart failure and a simple cpr would have saved the man's life.



Our ignorance is costing us much and we don't know it



Also this is the more reason we should eat healthy znd exercise regularly. Being prayerful is also necessary.

May the good lord accept ur soul

joystickextendr:

why are they taking pictures? instead of rushing him to the nearest Hospital..who pronounced him dead?? may his soul ripp hw will his relative or family locate him if not with this little piece of information. Where u even there to ascertain if he was rushed to the hospital or not, someone with gloves is seen holding his head who do u tink dat is

Use ur brain next time bro. hw will his relative or family locate him if not with this little piece of information. Where u even there to ascertain if he was rushed to the hospital or not, someone with gloves is seen holding his head who do u tink dat isUse ur brain next time bro. 2 Likes

ishowdotgmail:





Make him resurrect am abi



OP said he's dead



Rip man, God protect us frm any evil till the end of this year

OP is a doctor, abi?



For dis we country, many people wey for survive, we go write dem off, just like dat.



Chai! Nigeria! OP is a doctor, abi?For dis we country, many people wey for survive, we go write dem off, just like dat.Chai! Nigeria! 1 Like