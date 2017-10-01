₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,887,911 members, 3,826,091 topics. Date: Sunday, 01 October 2017 at 03:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Gymnastics: Checkout These Amazing Workout I Saw Today (12321 Views)
Nigeria Returns From Continental Gymnastics Championship Due To Lack Of Fund / Checkout These Throwback Photos Of Nigeria's First National Football Team / Gymnastics!!! (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Gymnastics: Checkout These Amazing Workout I Saw Today by superior494(m): 10:09pm On Sep 30
Isn't these amazing?
6 Likes
|Re: Gymnastics: Checkout These Amazing Workout I Saw Today by josephine123: 10:10pm On Sep 30
Make sense
4 Likes
|Re: Gymnastics: Checkout These Amazing Workout I Saw Today by Taidi(m): 11:29pm On Sep 30
Oboi...my joints don stiff tey tey
8 Likes
|Re: Gymnastics: Checkout These Amazing Workout I Saw Today by Edopesin(m): 2:06pm
I rebuke KONJI on sunday
31 Likes
|Re: Gymnastics: Checkout These Amazing Workout I Saw Today by destiny322(m): 2:06pm
And u started d thread with... 'isn't these amazing' No they are amazinizing... Yimu!
4 Likes
|Re: Gymnastics: Checkout These Amazing Workout I Saw Today by Kezifils(m): 2:07pm
Workout or punishment?
3 Likes
|Re: Gymnastics: Checkout These Amazing Workout I Saw Today by Evaberry(f): 2:07pm
Oboy
This girl go good to fvck
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Gymnastics: Checkout These Amazing Workout I Saw Today by reminiscing(f): 2:07pm
superior494:You are in Uyo, we should hook up sometime
1 Like
|Re: Gymnastics: Checkout These Amazing Workout I Saw Today by aleeyus(m): 2:07pm
|Re: Gymnastics: Checkout These Amazing Workout I Saw Today by Timblaze(m): 2:07pm
my joint....
|Re: Gymnastics: Checkout These Amazing Workout I Saw Today by blaquebelle: 2:07pm
superior494:
*isn't this
OR
*aren't these
13 Likes
|Re: Gymnastics: Checkout These Amazing Workout I Saw Today by dwizy(m): 2:07pm
oh
|Re: Gymnastics: Checkout These Amazing Workout I Saw Today by Edopesin(m): 2:07pm
Evaberry:like damn!!!!
modified
wait ooo aren't yhu spose to be female or are yhu a Lez
9 Likes
|Re: Gymnastics: Checkout These Amazing Workout I Saw Today by iRepNaija1: 2:08pm
It's called yoga.
|Re: Gymnastics: Checkout These Amazing Workout I Saw Today by NotNairalandi(m): 2:08pm
|Re: Gymnastics: Checkout These Amazing Workout I Saw Today by syndrum(m): 2:08pm
Jedi ti take over...
|Re: Gymnastics: Checkout These Amazing Workout I Saw Today by CyberGypsy(m): 2:08pm
Evaberry:and you think u just made sense
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gymnastics: Checkout These Amazing Workout I Saw Today by modelmike7(m): 2:08pm
SIMPLY AMAZING.
|Re: Gymnastics: Checkout These Amazing Workout I Saw Today by Nackzy: 2:08pm
Nice but it might widen their P
4 Likes
|Re: Gymnastics: Checkout These Amazing Workout I Saw Today by joystickextendr: 2:08pm
amazing
|Re: Gymnastics: Checkout These Amazing Workout I Saw Today by SODIUM14: 2:08pm
LIE LIE U NO SEE ANYTHING
|Re: Gymnastics: Checkout These Amazing Workout I Saw Today by MasterKim: 2:08pm
If pesin chop belle full finish, na to dey find tear stomach tear stomach upandan
Nice one though. Life is too short to strong d world on ur chest
2 Likes
|Re: Gymnastics: Checkout These Amazing Workout I Saw Today by princeadeboy(m): 2:09pm
wow....but some ladies own nah war...,.but let me ask ooo...Shey all dose Edo fat babes fit do dis one ni? ;Dwow....but some ladies own nah war...,.but let me ask ooo...Shey all dose Edo fat babes fit do dis one ni?
1 Like
|Re: Gymnastics: Checkout These Amazing Workout I Saw Today by AnodaIT(m): 2:09pm
All I see are different s** positions
|Re: Gymnastics: Checkout These Amazing Workout I Saw Today by Neduzze5(m): 2:09pm
That's Uyo for sure
|Re: Gymnastics: Checkout These Amazing Workout I Saw Today by adeniyi55: 2:09pm
Yoruba people call this erekere
1 Like
|Re: Gymnastics: Checkout These Amazing Workout I Saw Today by tosan245(m): 2:09pm
|Re: Gymnastics: Checkout These Amazing Workout I Saw Today by deepwater(f): 2:09pm
Yeah yeah, train them real well man, they need to understand the tenacity of wiping
Show them how it works,
Flutter kicks
Leg lifts
Leg cycle
Variation planks
Donkey kicks
Jumping jacks
Burpess
Sumo Squat
Dead lift
Bicycle
Jump squats
That's how we roll biatch
|Re: Gymnastics: Checkout These Amazing Workout I Saw Today by Sirambassador(m): 2:10pm
Amazing!!!!!
|Re: Gymnastics: Checkout These Amazing Workout I Saw Today by Edopesin(m): 2:10pm
Vasline Crew
3 Likes
|Re: Gymnastics: Checkout These Amazing Workout I Saw Today by dingbang(m): 2:11pm
I need this kind of trainer in my life
Saidu Ayorinde Wins 13th Africa Scrabble Championship / What Station Is Showing African Cup Of Nations In The United States? / Kobe Or Lebron -who's Going To Have The Better Legacy When It's All Said & Done?
Viewing this topic: johnsonpal, gabolz(m), ab2014(m), bullabong, Obainono(m), beambally, iyamchee(m), HealthProMag(m), ibinaboonline, teflondoncuzo(m), sil4all(m), josh123(m), NwaEzefuNaMba(m), Mekateka, udoglory(m), TamunoRichard(m), epelumi42(m), fabraham(m), masterpiecer(m), EyitayoBoSs(m), RGem(f), Nathseun(m), tracyfemmmm, Famocious(m), Asquare49(m), niri(m), elantraceey(f), daudayodeji1(m), carik(m), Abdul010, shakswealth(m), justi4jesu(f), paulavon, CAPSLOCKED, OrdercityWeb, donnypool, Aiykay(m), andycoy4real(m), okhey(m), Lilyjoe567(f), NewLola(f), PencilBox, Dream2(m), SUPERPACK, androidroot, dapelua(m), usmanjamiu723(m), leighcon(m), Spectre007, tirigbosa, Pujols(m), Benzeeknow(m), dheilaw1, gigfx, Deheezy(m), chitexy, myfantasies(f), bolpet(m), africanpea, TwoBottles(m), mutaalim(m), ebosetaled22(m), Alkali01(m), ijesuoboikxp1(m), four4, jakeone, kingmexy1997(m), hypergig(m), Creativelopez, princessfoluke(f), johnnn20, Durang(m), igahdavid(m), menwongo(m), Ekikor, ItchingPreek(m), JohnspeakU(m), TFarrah, rosch, Diamonddamsel, sklinks(m), JB789, 12spices(m), Mimifumsy, Acjohn, Lakulos(m), sky32(m), TLisieux, ElsonMorali, VERTEX1, Caisenes(m) and 85 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21