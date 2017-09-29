₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Container Falls On A Company's Fence In Lagos. Photos by Angelanest: 5:15am
Tragedy was averted on Friday, September 29th, after a container fell along Akilo road in Agege area of Lagos. The Fully-loaded 30ft container fell onto the Fence of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria - Fire Service Company. According to reports, the co-Driver a.k.a "Motor Boy" narrowly escaped death when the incident happened.
He had reportedly alighted from the passenger side to control the traffic, so as to pave way for his driver when suddenly the Container fell.
The Lagos State emergency center were notified immediately after the accident. No life was lost in the incident.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/loaded-container-falls-in-agege-area-of-lagos.html
|Re: Container Falls On A Company's Fence In Lagos. Photos by samyyoung1(m): 5:22am
Its well o
|Re: Container Falls On A Company's Fence In Lagos. Photos by ishowdotgmail(m): 5:23am
samyyoung1:
Even in the well
|Re: Container Falls On A Company's Fence In Lagos. Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 5:28am
Thank God
1 Like
|Re: Container Falls On A Company's Fence In Lagos. Photos by ladyF(f): 5:51am
Ewooooo
|Re: Container Falls On A Company's Fence In Lagos. Photos by Oluwasaeon(m): 7:06am
MhizzAJ:Happy New Month
|Re: Container Falls On A Company's Fence In Lagos. Photos by tensazangetsu20(m): 7:07am
Why aren't these containers tied for Christ sake? It's done in every country why must Nigeria be different? Which kind of country is this?.
|Re: Container Falls On A Company's Fence In Lagos. Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 7:10am
Oluwasaeon:
Happy new month dear
Happy Sunday
Good morning
It's independence day!!!
1 Like
|Re: Container Falls On A Company's Fence In Lagos. Photos by Oluwasaeon(m): 7:13am
MhizzAJ:
Any plans ?
|Re: Container Falls On A Company's Fence In Lagos. Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 7:15am
Oluwasaeon:Waiting for ur call
1 Like
|Re: Container Falls On A Company's Fence In Lagos. Photos by Oluwasaeon(m): 7:16am
MhizzAJ:Lol
PM
|Re: Container Falls On A Company's Fence In Lagos. Photos by DanielsParker(m): 12:37pm
God is good
|Re: Container Falls On A Company's Fence In Lagos. Photos by NotNairalandi(m): 12:38pm
|Re: Container Falls On A Company's Fence In Lagos. Photos by NotNairalandi(m): 12:38pm
DanielsParker:Motors Nigeria Limited!
1 Like
|Re: Container Falls On A Company's Fence In Lagos. Photos by mallamsule: 12:40pm
samyyoung1:
|Re: Container Falls On A Company's Fence In Lagos. Photos by bigwig10(m): 12:41pm
Independence day tragedy averted,thanks to God
|Re: Container Falls On A Company's Fence In Lagos. Photos by emekaeneh: 12:42pm
Happy independence
|Re: Container Falls On A Company's Fence In Lagos. Photos by wunmi590(m): 12:43pm
Thank God it was averted.
|Re: Container Falls On A Company's Fence In Lagos. Photos by GreenMavro: 12:44pm
h
|Re: Container Falls On A Company's Fence In Lagos. Photos by dataking: 12:44pm
I used to prove van danme with those trucks then. Always claiming to own my lane until one fell just 5 meters ahead of me and only a barricade was between us, Alhamdulilah.
He wasnt even speeding and was driving at a snail speed cause of the bad road. I watched as the container fell down and driver just casually came down from the truck like nothing happened. He wasn’t even shaken.
If he had crushed people that day. He would have easily blended into the crowd and escaped.
Now i give them 50m gap anytime am driving and make sure there are close to 4 vehicles between us.
|Re: Container Falls On A Company's Fence In Lagos. Photos by Estellar: 12:45pm
bigwig10:happened on Friday 29/9/17. I guess u didn't read the write up
