I used to prove van danme with those trucks then. Always claiming to own my lane until one fell just 5 meters ahead of me and only a barricade was between us, Alhamdulilah.

He wasnt even speeding and was driving at a snail speed cause of the bad road. I watched as the container fell down and driver just casually came down from the truck like nothing happened. He wasn’t even shaken.

If he had crushed people that day. He would have easily blended into the crowd and escaped.

Now i give them 50m gap anytime am driving and make sure there are close to 4 vehicles between us.