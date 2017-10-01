₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bride Gets A Peck From Her Granny (Adorable Photo) by JamieNaija(m): 11:44am
Awwwn, This picture of a bride and her granny is so touching.
Granny lived long enough to give her granddaughter away. She still looks good too.
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/10/priceless-photo-of-bride-and-her-granny.html
|Re: Bride Gets A Peck From Her Granny (Adorable Photo) by Jacksparr0w127: 11:46am
Cute
|Re: Bride Gets A Peck From Her Granny (Adorable Photo) by Evaberry(f): 11:47am
so how is this a big deal or an issue
|Re: Bride Gets A Peck From Her Granny (Adorable Photo) by Chommieblaq(f): 11:50am
Awwww
So much love in one pic.
|Re: Bride Gets A Peck From Her Granny (Adorable Photo) by Harbeyg09(m): 2:16pm
Quite touching
|Re: Bride Gets A Peck From Her Granny (Adorable Photo) by Harbeyg09(m): 2:18pm
Evaberry:
Don't hate on other people grannies "IF" you don't have one
|Re: Bride Gets A Peck From Her Granny (Adorable Photo) by Adaumunocha(f): 2:30pm
She's lucky. All my grannies are dead.
|Re: Bride Gets A Peck From Her Granny (Adorable Photo) by mofeoluwadassah: 2:50pm
cute
|Re: Bride Gets A Peck From Her Granny (Adorable Photo) by DeadRat(m): 3:17pm
Evaberry:are You A Woman? I Have Never Seen You Talk Like One
|Re: Bride Gets A Peck From Her Granny (Adorable Photo) by Lalas247(f): 4:23pm
DeadRat:Kikiki wetin this bae do una
|Re: Bride Gets A Peck From Her Granny (Adorable Photo) by L3G3ND(f): 4:47pm
this is so touchy ... what a day to get that ageless kiss .. now missin a NaNa
|Re: Bride Gets A Peck From Her Granny (Adorable Photo) by veekid(m): 5:26pm
That granny face reminds me of someone's face in teenwolf
|Re: Bride Gets A Peck From Her Granny (Adorable Photo) by uzoclinton(m): 5:27pm
And it made fp
|Re: Bride Gets A Peck From Her Granny (Adorable Photo) by AburoBuhari: 5:27pm
k
|Re: Bride Gets A Peck From Her Granny (Adorable Photo) by mccoy47(m): 5:28pm
Ewwww.
|Re: Bride Gets A Peck From Her Granny (Adorable Photo) by adisabarber(m): 5:28pm
Nice shot
|Re: Bride Gets A Peck From Her Granny (Adorable Photo) by ogorwyne(f): 5:28pm
Cute. My grannies nor gree stay alive.
|Re: Bride Gets A Peck From Her Granny (Adorable Photo) by adisabarber(m): 5:29pm
Evaberry:
If you have nothing reasonable to say can't you just read and move on? Oponu
|Re: Bride Gets A Peck From Her Granny (Adorable Photo) by Slayer2: 5:29pm
Lalas247:
Na guy they behind that moniker lala no let am deceive you.
|Re: Bride Gets A Peck From Her Granny (Adorable Photo) by Lalas247(f): 5:30pm
Slayer2:Really
|Re: Bride Gets A Peck From Her Granny (Adorable Photo) by Slayer2: 5:31pm
Lalas247:
Before onko.
|Re: Bride Gets A Peck From Her Granny (Adorable Photo) by fabiano09(m): 5:31pm
Evaberry:the level of sadness in your heart sha
|Re: Bride Gets A Peck From Her Granny (Adorable Photo) by juman(m): 5:32pm
So old.
She looks like somebody from the other side.
|Re: Bride Gets A Peck From Her Granny (Adorable Photo) by Lalas247(f): 5:35pm
Slayer2:Lols
|Re: Bride Gets A Peck From Her Granny (Adorable Photo) by Millz404(m): 5:36pm
Adorable but gross
|Re: Bride Gets A Peck From Her Granny (Adorable Photo) by YelloweWest: 5:36pm
What will I not give to have my beautiful grandma back?
|Re: Bride Gets A Peck From Her Granny (Adorable Photo) by modelmike7(m): 5:38pm
She's actually her great great granny! !
|Re: Bride Gets A Peck From Her Granny (Adorable Photo) by modelmike7(m): 5:38pm
Millz404:that's how your grandsons will address you also, GROSS!!
THAT'S if you even get to be 1/4 old as that lovey mama!
See a nonentity addressing a human being as gross!!
Id*ota!!
|Re: Bride Gets A Peck From Her Granny (Adorable Photo) by Millz404(m): 5:39pm
modelmike7:
Say nonsense and watch how i will attach you to one spirit wife
|Re: Bride Gets A Peck From Her Granny (Adorable Photo) by Empredboy(m): 5:40pm
Evaberry:experience marriage first before you know what it means to get a sent off kiss from the love ones
|Re: Bride Gets A Peck From Her Granny (Adorable Photo) by modelmike7(m): 5:43pm
Millz404:smh
|Re: Bride Gets A Peck From Her Granny (Adorable Photo) by seangy4konji: 5:51pm
so how dis one take affect me now?
nothing o=like academics or of high reason never deh come this front page unless u go searching for it...
just zerroosss about celebs and all.
