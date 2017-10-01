Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Bride Gets A Peck From Her Granny (Adorable Photo) (4781 Views)

Granny lived long enough to give her granddaughter away. She still looks good too.



Cute 2 Likes

so how is this a big deal or an issue 11 Likes

Awwww

So much love in one pic. 2 Likes

Quite touching

Evaberry:

so how is this a big deal or an issue

Don't hate on other people grannies "IF" you don't have one

She's lucky. All my grannies are dead. 10 Likes

cute

Evaberry:

are You A Woman? I Have Never Seen You Talk Like One

DeadRat:

Kikiki wetin this bae do una

this is so touchy ... what a day to get that ageless kiss .. now missin a NaNa

That granny face reminds me of someone's face in teenwolf

And it made fp

k

Ewwww.

Nice shot

Cute. My grannies nor gree stay alive.

Evaberry:

so how is this a big deal or an issue

If you have nothing reasonable to say can't you just read and move on? Oponu

Lalas247:



Kikiki wetin this bae do una

Na guy they behind that moniker lala no let am deceive you.

Slayer2:





Really

Lalas247:



Really

Before onko.

Evaberry:

the level of sadness in your heart sha





She looks like somebody from the other side. So old.

Slayer2:





Before onko. Lols Lols

Adorable but gross

What will I not give to have my beautiful grandma back?

She's actually her great great granny! !

Millz404:

Adorable but gross



that's how your grandsons will address you also, GROSS!!

THAT'S if you even get to be 1/4 old as that lovey mama!

See a nonentity addressing a human being as gross!!

Id*ota!! that's how your grandsons will address you also, GROSS!!THAT'S if you even get to be 1/4 old as that lovey mama!See a nonentity addressing a human being as gross!!Id*ota!! 1 Like

modelmike7:

.

Say nonsense and watch how i will attach you to one spirit wife

Evaberry:

experience marriage first before you know what it means to get a sent off kiss from the love ones

Millz404:



Say nonsense and watch how i will attach you to one spirit wife smh smh