Basketmouth And Wife, Elsie Okpocha Expecting 3rd Child by DamiKelvin: 12:10pm
Nigerian Comedian, Basketmouth and his wife, Elsie Okpocha are expecting their 3rd child.
Elsie stepped out for Basketmouth's Lord of the ribs event showing her baby bump.
Basketmouth and Elsie have been blessed with two kids, a boy and girl, so far in their union.
|Re: Basketmouth And Wife, Elsie Okpocha Expecting 3rd Child by delishpot: 12:32pm
She has been inseminated. Congrats.
|Re: Basketmouth And Wife, Elsie Okpocha Expecting 3rd Child by veekid(m): 5:28pm
what should we do with this one now? Fry Wire?
|Re: Basketmouth And Wife, Elsie Okpocha Expecting 3rd Child by chibike69: 5:28pm
beautiful mama
|Re: Basketmouth And Wife, Elsie Okpocha Expecting 3rd Child by uzoclinton(m): 5:29pm
Yawn.... Cosmetic Mama
|Re: Basketmouth And Wife, Elsie Okpocha Expecting 3rd Child by Odianose13(m): 5:29pm
I wish them safe delivery. The congrats come after the giving birth.
|Re: Basketmouth And Wife, Elsie Okpocha Expecting 3rd Child by mosegifted: 5:30pm
Here in Congo we don't know them...thanks
|Re: Basketmouth And Wife, Elsie Okpocha Expecting 3rd Child by gistkingdbloger: 5:30pm
Congrat
|Re: Basketmouth And Wife, Elsie Okpocha Expecting 3rd Child by AburoBuhari: 5:30pm
k
|Re: Basketmouth And Wife, Elsie Okpocha Expecting 3rd Child by Smartangel95: 5:30pm
That's wonderful. Congrats Mrs. BasketMouth
|Re: Basketmouth And Wife, Elsie Okpocha Expecting 3rd Child by Partnerbiz3: 5:30pm
People just like unnecessary show off.
Na so tooz take get miscarriage.
Must u post all parts of ur life on Internet.
Nawao.
See below for data..
See testimonies too..
|Re: Basketmouth And Wife, Elsie Okpocha Expecting 3rd Child by mexygirls(f): 5:32pm
She fine sha
|Re: Basketmouth And Wife, Elsie Okpocha Expecting 3rd Child by osemoses1234(m): 5:33pm
Baba just dey piss inside him wife hole any how nah u get the hole piss as you like
|Re: Basketmouth And Wife, Elsie Okpocha Expecting 3rd Child by LesbianBoy(m): 5:33pm
Why is she showing off her baby bump
Why didn't she record and show us the video when basketmouth was fvcking the sh*t out of her pvssy....mtscheeew
|Re: Basketmouth And Wife, Elsie Okpocha Expecting 3rd Child by enemyofprogress: 5:38pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Basketmouth And Wife, Elsie Okpocha Expecting 3rd Child by Gerrard59(m): 5:39pm
3rd?
Thought they currently have three kids. Two lasses and one lad.
|Re: Basketmouth And Wife, Elsie Okpocha Expecting 3rd Child by abdelrahman: 5:45pm
She has swallow a whole human through sperm
|Re: Basketmouth And Wife, Elsie Okpocha Expecting 3rd Child by abdelrahman: 5:46pm
enemyofprogress:enemy of progress indeed
|Re: Basketmouth And Wife, Elsie Okpocha Expecting 3rd Child by Ugoeze2016: 5:49pm
Congratulations to them
|Re: Basketmouth And Wife, Elsie Okpocha Expecting 3rd Child by seangy4konji: 5:49pm
if dem never bleach and use make up...dem no fit comot go outside as she fine reach...
comot here jor.
|Re: Basketmouth And Wife, Elsie Okpocha Expecting 3rd Child by chinedubrazil(m): 5:51pm
enemyofprogress:
veekid:
veekid:
abdelrahman:
veekid:
these people are those that turn this forum to piece of crap!
if they are not derailing a thread, they must be tribalizing or typing pointless comment
|Re: Basketmouth And Wife, Elsie Okpocha Expecting 3rd Child by enemyofprogress: 5:53pm
chinedubrazil:it's a free world and there is freedom of expression
|Re: Basketmouth And Wife, Elsie Okpocha Expecting 3rd Child by abdelrahman: 5:55pm
chinedubrazil:
|Re: Basketmouth And Wife, Elsie Okpocha Expecting 3rd Child by chinedubrazil(m): 6:02pm
enemyofprogress:
your moniker contradicted what you said!
you are an enemy of progress yet you claimed it is a free world?
WHAT IS ACTUALLY "FREE"?
|Re: Basketmouth And Wife, Elsie Okpocha Expecting 3rd Child by enemyofprogress: 6:09pm
chinedubrazil:go get yourself busy and get off my back
(0) (Reply)
