



SP Egbeyemi disclosed that the Commissioner of Police has mandated him and other Divisional Police Officers to wipe out all criminal elements from their hideouts across the State.



He stated that the new Commissioner of Police is poised at tackling all criminal challenges and making sure that criminal elements in the state were no longer allowed any free reign: they will not be given freedom of space to practice any of their criminal acts.



The Chairman listed areas to be raided as directed by the Commissioner of Police to include Egbe-Idimu, Iyana-Ipaja (Abule-Oki & Car-wash), Ikotun, Mushin, Bariga, Apapa, Orile-Agege, Ajegunle, Ikorodu, Lagos-Island, Oshodi, Pen-cinema, Berger, Oyingbo, Mile 2, Fadeyi and Ojuelegba.



SP Egbeyemi stated that government would not fold its arms and watch criminals destroy huge investments already expended on infrastructural development across the state.



He said that the Commissioner of Police warned parents to always monitor their wards particularly during and after these 'Ember-months' as anyone caught engaging in any criminal acts such as selling/smoking illicit drugs, rape, robbery, cultism or any other nefarious activities would be prosecuted in accordance with Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Laws.



The Chairman enjoined criminal elements to turn a new leaf and get themselves meaningfully engaged in vocational skills such as tailoring, carpentry, shoe-making, electrical/electronics, bead-making etc at any of the government established vocational centres spread across the State.



Meanwhile, 76 miscreants and hoodlums were raided by the Agency during an enforcement operations tagged 'Eradication of Criminal Hideouts' carried out at midnight on Saturday around Oshodi and Iyana-Ipaja.



Amongst those arrested at Iyana-ipaja during the operations was a wanted criminal and a ring leader of a notorious cult group 'Omije Boys' (Mr Franklin Anyawun)



Mr Franklin Anyawun (28yrs) of No. 11, Oremeji Street, Iyana-Ipaja who was caught with Bags of Indian hemp confessed to being a ring leader of a notorious cult group known as 'Omije Boys' who terrorised and dispossessed innocent members of the public of their valuable items at Iyana-Ipaja and its environs.



He confessed further to selling illicit drugs to miscreants and hoodlums around Oshodi, Fadeyi, Idi-oro at Mushin and Bariga.



Also, another criminal (Olumide Sanni, 19yrs) who specialises in snatching bags and phones from innocent members of the public around Railway-lines at Oshodi was arrested.



Olumide Sanni who hailed from 'Oderemo' in Ogun State made a confessional statement that the operatives of the Agency had arrested him 3 times before for criminal activities around Oshodi.



SP Egbeyemi who confirmed that the enforcement operations is a continuous exercise however disclosed that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police Mr Imohimi Edgal had directed that all those arrested 76 miscreants and hoodlums including 'Mr. Franklin Anyawun' a notorious cult leader be charged to court for prosecution.



http://politicsngr.com/2017/10/01/lagos-taskforce-arrest-76-hoodlums-one-night-oshodiphotos/ The new Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Imohimi Edgal has tasked the Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force SP Olayinka Egbeyemi to completely eradicate all criminal hideouts/black-spots across the State, PoliticsNGR has learned.SP Egbeyemi disclosed that the Commissioner of Police has mandated him and other Divisional Police Officers to wipe out all criminal elements from their hideouts across the State.He stated that the new Commissioner of Police is poised at tackling all criminal challenges and making sure that criminal elements in the state were no longer allowed any free reign: they will not be given freedom of space to practice any of their criminal acts.The Chairman listed areas to be raided as directed by the Commissioner of Police to include Egbe-Idimu, Iyana-Ipaja (Abule-Oki & Car-wash), Ikotun, Mushin, Bariga, Apapa, Orile-Agege, Ajegunle, Ikorodu, Lagos-Island, Oshodi, Pen-cinema, Berger, Oyingbo, Mile 2, Fadeyi and Ojuelegba.SP Egbeyemi stated that government would not fold its arms and watch criminals destroy huge investments already expended on infrastructural development across the state.He said that the Commissioner of Police warned parents to always monitor their wards particularly during and after these 'Ember-months' as anyone caught engaging in any criminal acts such as selling/smoking illicit drugs, rape, robbery, cultism or any other nefarious activities would be prosecuted in accordance with Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Laws.The Chairman enjoined criminal elements to turn a new leaf and get themselves meaningfully engaged in vocational skills such as tailoring, carpentry, shoe-making, electrical/electronics, bead-making etc at any of the government established vocational centres spread across the State.Meanwhile, 76 miscreants and hoodlums were raided by the Agency during an enforcement operations tagged 'Eradication of Criminal Hideouts' carried out at midnight on Saturday around Oshodi and Iyana-Ipaja.Amongst those arrested at Iyana-ipaja during the operations was a wanted criminal and a ring leader of a notorious cult group 'Omije Boys' (Mr Franklin Anyawun)Mr Franklin Anyawun (28yrs) of No. 11, Oremeji Street, Iyana-Ipaja who was caught with Bags of Indian hemp confessed to being a ring leader of a notorious cult group known as 'Omije Boys' who terrorised and dispossessed innocent members of the public of their valuable items at Iyana-Ipaja and its environs.He confessed further to selling illicit drugs to miscreants and hoodlums around Oshodi, Fadeyi, Idi-oro at Mushin and Bariga.Also, another criminal (Olumide Sanni, 19yrs) who specialises in snatching bags and phones from innocent members of the public around Railway-lines at Oshodi was arrested.Olumide Sanni who hailed from 'Oderemo' in Ogun State made a confessional statement that the operatives of the Agency had arrested him 3 times before for criminal activities around Oshodi.SP Egbeyemi who confirmed that the enforcement operations is a continuous exercise however disclosed that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police Mr Imohimi Edgal had directed that all those arrested 76 miscreants and hoodlums including 'Mr. Franklin Anyawun' a notorious cult leader be charged to court for prosecution.