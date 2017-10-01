₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,887,979 members, 3,826,343 topics. Date: Sunday, 01 October 2017 at 06:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lagos Task Force Arrests 76 Hoodlums In One Night At Oshodi (Photos) (2140 Views)
David Gospel Aniefiok's Car Burnt By 'Jealous' Hoodlums In Akwa Ibom. Photos / Lagos Police Use CCTV To Arrest Notorious Pickpocket In Oshodi (photos) / Lagos Taskforce Arrests Fake Army Officer (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lagos Task Force Arrests 76 Hoodlums In One Night At Oshodi (Photos) by kirajustice: 2:05pm
The new Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Imohimi Edgal has tasked the Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force SP Olayinka Egbeyemi to completely eradicate all criminal hideouts/black-spots across the State, PoliticsNGR has learned.
SP Egbeyemi disclosed that the Commissioner of Police has mandated him and other Divisional Police Officers to wipe out all criminal elements from their hideouts across the State.
He stated that the new Commissioner of Police is poised at tackling all criminal challenges and making sure that criminal elements in the state were no longer allowed any free reign: they will not be given freedom of space to practice any of their criminal acts.
The Chairman listed areas to be raided as directed by the Commissioner of Police to include Egbe-Idimu, Iyana-Ipaja (Abule-Oki & Car-wash), Ikotun, Mushin, Bariga, Apapa, Orile-Agege, Ajegunle, Ikorodu, Lagos-Island, Oshodi, Pen-cinema, Berger, Oyingbo, Mile 2, Fadeyi and Ojuelegba.
SP Egbeyemi stated that government would not fold its arms and watch criminals destroy huge investments already expended on infrastructural development across the state.
He said that the Commissioner of Police warned parents to always monitor their wards particularly during and after these 'Ember-months' as anyone caught engaging in any criminal acts such as selling/smoking illicit drugs, rape, robbery, cultism or any other nefarious activities would be prosecuted in accordance with Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Laws.
The Chairman enjoined criminal elements to turn a new leaf and get themselves meaningfully engaged in vocational skills such as tailoring, carpentry, shoe-making, electrical/electronics, bead-making etc at any of the government established vocational centres spread across the State.
Meanwhile, 76 miscreants and hoodlums were raided by the Agency during an enforcement operations tagged 'Eradication of Criminal Hideouts' carried out at midnight on Saturday around Oshodi and Iyana-Ipaja.
Amongst those arrested at Iyana-ipaja during the operations was a wanted criminal and a ring leader of a notorious cult group 'Omije Boys' (Mr Franklin Anyawun)
Mr Franklin Anyawun (28yrs) of No. 11, Oremeji Street, Iyana-Ipaja who was caught with Bags of Indian hemp confessed to being a ring leader of a notorious cult group known as 'Omije Boys' who terrorised and dispossessed innocent members of the public of their valuable items at Iyana-Ipaja and its environs.
He confessed further to selling illicit drugs to miscreants and hoodlums around Oshodi, Fadeyi, Idi-oro at Mushin and Bariga.
Also, another criminal (Olumide Sanni, 19yrs) who specialises in snatching bags and phones from innocent members of the public around Railway-lines at Oshodi was arrested.
Olumide Sanni who hailed from 'Oderemo' in Ogun State made a confessional statement that the operatives of the Agency had arrested him 3 times before for criminal activities around Oshodi.
SP Egbeyemi who confirmed that the enforcement operations is a continuous exercise however disclosed that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police Mr Imohimi Edgal had directed that all those arrested 76 miscreants and hoodlums including 'Mr. Franklin Anyawun' a notorious cult leader be charged to court for prosecution.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/10/01/lagos-taskforce-arrest-76-hoodlums-one-night-oshodiphotos/
|Re: Lagos Task Force Arrests 76 Hoodlums In One Night At Oshodi (Photos) by Afonjatribeguy: 2:27pm
Good work from Police. Afonjas Agbero, touts doing what their are known best . see they fugly faces
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagos Task Force Arrests 76 Hoodlums In One Night At Oshodi (Photos) by mamatayour(f): 5:55pm
Awon omo ole
|Re: Lagos Task Force Arrests 76 Hoodlums In One Night At Oshodi (Photos) by silasweb(m): 5:55pm
This is good
|Re: Lagos Task Force Arrests 76 Hoodlums In One Night At Oshodi (Photos) by abbeyd17(m): 5:55pm
......
|Re: Lagos Task Force Arrests 76 Hoodlums In One Night At Oshodi (Photos) by zolapower: 5:56pm
Speechless.
|Re: Lagos Task Force Arrests 76 Hoodlums In One Night At Oshodi (Photos) by kowema(f): 5:56pm
Guy in the last pics with such stone facedness like he doesn't care
|Re: Lagos Task Force Arrests 76 Hoodlums In One Night At Oshodi (Photos) by JayJohnson: 5:56pm
Can you imagine what this yeeboos are doing in Lagos? See their flat head! Work, dey no go work, na to thief dem sabi
Evans brothers dem
6 Likes
|Re: Lagos Task Force Arrests 76 Hoodlums In One Night At Oshodi (Photos) by hakeem4(m): 5:56pm
Why is it that on the island we have bus stops with nice names like :- tom jones, TBS,
But on the mainland we have crazy bus stops like :- moshalasi, cele, CEMENTARY
|Re: Lagos Task Force Arrests 76 Hoodlums In One Night At Oshodi (Photos) by jerrythafinisher(m): 5:56pm
awon omo igboro
|Re: Lagos Task Force Arrests 76 Hoodlums In One Night At Oshodi (Photos) by oluwasheun94(m): 5:56pm
some of those guys are innocent. #factsonly
|Re: Lagos Task Force Arrests 76 Hoodlums In One Night At Oshodi (Photos) by psychologist(m): 5:57pm
Hh
|Re: Lagos Task Force Arrests 76 Hoodlums In One Night At Oshodi (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 5:57pm
see star boy .Free dem, they aren't terrorist /BSS
2 Likes
|Re: Lagos Task Force Arrests 76 Hoodlums In One Night At Oshodi (Photos) by kazvid(m): 5:57pm
Good job task force,bt dose guys at oshodi bahd gan
|Re: Lagos Task Force Arrests 76 Hoodlums In One Night At Oshodi (Photos) by Keneking: 5:57pm
APC boys
|Re: Lagos Task Force Arrests 76 Hoodlums In One Night At Oshodi (Photos) by dessz(m): 5:57pm
Guy in the last picture should act in the film 'die hard'
|Re: Lagos Task Force Arrests 76 Hoodlums In One Night At Oshodi (Photos) by abdelrahman: 5:58pm
Afonjatribeguy:count their heads,how many flat heads did you see there? you know you people said you consistite 80 percent out of lagos population
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Task Force Arrests 76 Hoodlums In One Night At Oshodi (Photos) by nalayo22: 5:59pm
them don go arrest innocent pple
|Re: Lagos Task Force Arrests 76 Hoodlums In One Night At Oshodi (Photos) by HyconMojo(m): 5:59pm
Awon Eyan wizkid lol... starboy
|Re: Lagos Task Force Arrests 76 Hoodlums In One Night At Oshodi (Photos) by belindar: 5:59pm
Politicians who stoke and still stealing money should invest the money in Nigeria to provide job for people instead of keeping it in a bank abroad which the bank overseas give as a loan to its citizens thereby making fool of us
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lagos Task Force Arrests 76 Hoodlums In One Night At Oshodi (Photos) by Florblu(f): 6:00pm
Awon omo wobe
|Re: Lagos Task Force Arrests 76 Hoodlums In One Night At Oshodi (Photos) by Goldenheart(m): 6:00pm
|Re: Lagos Task Force Arrests 76 Hoodlums In One Night At Oshodi (Photos) by kehinde1588(m): 6:00pm
To be factual, NPF are really improving on daily basis but most Nigerians are ungrateful because they see the Police as the enemy of the masses. Though it evident that sometimes the police behave badly but let always appreciate the good work the are doing.
God bless Nigeria Police
|Re: Lagos Task Force Arrests 76 Hoodlums In One Night At Oshodi (Photos) by Oyindidi(f): 6:01pm
Na only them come
|Re: Lagos Task Force Arrests 76 Hoodlums In One Night At Oshodi (Photos) by ultron12345: 6:01pm
It must be them again.......who noticed how that guy take pose for the 4th pic
|Re: Lagos Task Force Arrests 76 Hoodlums In One Night At Oshodi (Photos) by Drlilprinz(m): 6:01pm
I know many innocent people will be among cos I have once be in a situation like this. Bt God vindicated me
|Re: Lagos Task Force Arrests 76 Hoodlums In One Night At Oshodi (Photos) by Dc4life(m): 6:02pm
Only in naija do criminals confess. Something is not right or our criminals are just nice
|Re: Lagos Task Force Arrests 76 Hoodlums In One Night At Oshodi (Photos) by Drlilprinz(m): 6:03pm
belindar:guy stop saying that how do you expect to help that guy carrying bag of weed, a hardened criminal
|Re: Lagos Task Force Arrests 76 Hoodlums In One Night At Oshodi (Photos) by Asidethetruth: 6:03pm
JayJohnson:
We all know yolubasss are thief....
Ask shina Rambo.......lolzzzz
|Re: Lagos Task Force Arrests 76 Hoodlums In One Night At Oshodi (Photos) by Dearlord(m): 6:03pm
Good job.
But the real thieves are our politicians
|Re: Lagos Task Force Arrests 76 Hoodlums In One Night At Oshodi (Photos) by Alexk2(m): 6:04pm
I'm almost certain that more than 50% of these 76 guys are innocent yet they were paraded as criminals and also humiliated. This is one of the many problem with Nigeria Police....they can be too unprofessional and overzealous while discharging their duties.
Imagine what the innocents among them are passing through right now not to talk of the aftermath consequences on them
Get Fix Matches / There Is God Oo / Divorcing Husband Wary
Viewing this topic: afroedo, hinograce, justi4jesu(f), LexngtonSteele, Raymeg, wahleyz(m), msylva2147(m), mcb60(m), toritt(m), olanshi(m), Aldebaran(m), toogbasky(m), plural, kazvid(m), holluville, Magomago007, StanleyVC, WhoDeyThere(m), Adoghame22, clintz(m), Amaso99(m), LilNetty(m), Wisdombere1(m), CLASSMAN, Dearlord(m), chibike69, homeboy205, kentochi(m), Precious6(m), JoeMaddog, introvertedsoul, Adezzy007, igwegeorgiano(m), Estybos1, KeVN9, snoopylinus(m), hola106(m), danpossible(m), SHEAU(m), Olu317(m), agaka27, RealWealth22, oluwasheun94(m), treazure1(m), melivon356, sulexrio, dharmeelawlarh, jupiterx(m), sKeetz(m), TouchOfSpice(m), wahlay(m), PAO429, yomifola(m), Dc4life(m), iyababs, anonymuz(m), ismail0007(m), Flatties, adekzy, Lovetinz(m), aklaw1000, boldx(m), JesusIgot, rotybarry, emeritus00(m), Jdtester, murphybo(m), echekizito(m), megamank(m), bayocanny, Akorkor(f), happydude, zeekeyboy, Xbee007(m), tonyawo, collinometricx, Ayaba03(f), rbernaldo2, Ceasar24(m), staroph, hamzyyyy, Queenserah26(f), Letslive, olawizkid, stonemasonn, haywhyb(m), Letoma(m), YungRichG1, Lagoseko(m), Hadeyeancah(m), yuiop(m), cmpunk, Dramadiddy(m), Sinaayo91, CR7jnr(m), sirusX(m), Yusfunoble(m), damilarea2(m), beejay247, Alexk2(m), farmas, lekibraky(m), pedro4hope(m), euwajeh(m), ekemcy(f), KendrickAyomide(m), chinedubrazil(m), geopappe(m) and 127 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29