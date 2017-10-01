₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,888,022 members, 3,826,573 topics. Date: Sunday, 01 October 2017 at 08:28 PM

Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence - Sports - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence (15748 Views)

Olga Diyachenko Celebrates Nigeria’s Win Over Cameroon / FIFA Sympathizes With Nigeria On The Calabar Tragedy / Arsenal Fc Celebrates Kanu Nwankwo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by ThisTrend(f): 4:25pm
Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence

England Club, Arsenal has joined the likes of Google, Man United and other international firm to celebrate Nigeria on her 57th Independence.

See Below;

Source: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/10/arsenal-fc-celebrates-nigeria-on-her.html?m=1

cc; lalasticlala

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by chukwum12: 4:27pm
tomorrow 4 odd @ http://engrossyou.com

1 Like

Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by fulaniHERDSman(m): 4:32pm
Copying GGMU?

7 Likes

Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by Chevronstaff: 4:33pm
Nice one ...Happy birthday Nigeria..BETTER DAYS AHEAD!!

21 Likes

Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by Vizzim(m): 4:35pm
Nice. At least Nigeria with her problems still produces prominent people everywhere. Happy independence Nigeria.
Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by BiafranBushBoy: 5:14pm
Bleep em Brits!!

Which stupid independence?

And Nigeria's useless sick asshole president is still a tourist in their country right?

7 Likes

Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by Kadinaz: 6:29pm
I am a gunner wink

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by Kadinaz: 6:30pm
BiafranBushBoy:
Bleep em Brits!!

Which stupid independence?

And Nigeria's useless sick asshole president is still a tourist in their country right?


Hahahaha

1 Like

Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by Micheezy7(m): 6:30pm
fulaniHERDSman:
Copying GGMU?

Respect Urself grin

2 Likes

Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by GdexFolami(m): 6:31pm
Na dangote go still gat you .

3 Likes

Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by Wisedove(m): 6:31pm
.
Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by Gwaihir: 6:31pm
"to all those celebrating"?? I feel a Nigerian wrote/typed that grin
Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by yomibelle(f): 6:31pm
Why wont it celebrate Naija?
Kindred spirits of failure must celebrate each oda

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by coolcharm(m): 6:31pm
G4L
Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by collinometricx: 6:32pm
i thought as much
Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by fidalgo19: 6:32pm
Chelsea will not say it's own greetings to Nigerians cry

6 Likes

Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by whitebeard(m): 6:33pm
cry why did arsenal win that match na..dey spoil ticket for me..!!
Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by Smooyis(m): 6:33pm
Great team, great players, great fans, great nation shocked shocked shocked

1 Like

Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by babadey(m): 6:33pm
Arsenal Anthem

Arsenal we're on your side
Our love we can not hide
Our hearts are open wide
To cheer you along the way.

We will be standing by
We know how hard you try
Whether you win or lose
It's you we choose

So special when you surround
Now you have supporters
Who will never let you down
We'll be there to cheer you on
By singing this song

Here is the song

Arsenal we're on your side
Our love we can not hide
Our hearts are open wide
For nobody else but you

Whether at home or away
We love to see you play
We'll be there on the day
The day they present
The honour that 's meant for you.

Arsenal we're on your side
Our love we can not hide
Our hearts are open wide
For nobody else but you

17 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by dsocioemmy(m): 6:33pm
Thank you Arsenal...better club.... the noise maker club no even recognise their fans sef those fans...

4 Likes

Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by Throwback: 6:34pm
BiafranBushBoy:
Bleep em Brits!!

Which stupid independence?

And Nigeria's useless sick asshole president is still a tourist in their country right?

Biafra and bitterness!

21 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by AburoBuhari: 6:36pm
Na Win-win Arsenal FC greeting her fellow looking for peace of mind and glory

*AburoBuhari*
Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by sod09(m): 6:36pm
yomibelle:
Why wont it celebrate Naija?
Kindred spirits of failure must celebrate each oda
grow up

4 Likes

Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by babadey(m): 6:36pm
yomibelle:
Why wont it celebrate Naija?
Kindred spirits of failure must celebrate each oda

Yeah we know! But history has it that, the only English club to beat Real Madrid at bernabau is still the one and only Arsenal Fc.

16 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by AburoBuhari: 6:36pm
BiafranBushBoy:
Bleep em Brits!!

Which stupid independence?

And Nigeria's useless sick asshole president is still a tourist in their country right?

man can you shut up you terrorist or else if I catch you in Ojuelegba

11 Likes

Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by YomzzyDBlogger: 6:36pm
Ok
Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by Frankyboy1(m): 6:37pm
Thank you too my beloved club
Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by Bhella5(m): 6:38pm
grin
Throwback:


Biafra and bitterness!
...are like ube and corn angry
Throwback:


Biafra and bitterness!
...are like ube and corn

1 Like

Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by Ne0w1zarD: 6:39pm
cool

Gunners for life!!

Iwobi scored his first EPL goal this season on Nigeria's Independence Day!

5 Likes

Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by Franktejiri(m): 6:39pm
dsocioemmy:
Thank you Arsenal...better club.... the noise maker club no even recognise their fans sef those fans...
saving The Best For The Last....When Will Talk Will Do It BIG NA.
Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by dakeskese(m): 6:40pm
...
Up Arsenal! The greatest club in the world.
The club who is, has been and will forever reign.
The club remains the greatest today, tommorow and forever.

2 Likes

Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by ipobarecriminals: 6:42pm
cool we rejoice with u Mukina2. .

(0) (1) (Reply)

John Fashanu Hosted By 3JS-Hotel On His Birthday! (Photos) / Anthony Joshua To Visit Nigeria On A 3-Day Tour / FIFA To Investigate Footballer With 4 Birthdays

Viewing this topic: mayormick(m), Buchisco22, Acvictor2(m), Ekasco1(m), MrLatin1, ojimaray, Trinity33(m), DaBill001(m), flyover30(m), baby8ace(m), okpara007(m), Moheat(m), Donlokobanty(m), DEOLINX, MightyVicky(m), pheying(m), adelanky(m), kuljerry94(m), johnslimmy(m), fabulous2000(m), nwanjilove(m), mikkymj, opad22u, shemhad(m), biyi99(m), khattab008, aderemi457(m), FASTLINK1, kayceemoor, Onwardvic(m), Emmaskill, Kingjags, eleshin(m), GistMeMorenews, KellyFORMAT(m), Waleawojobi, Excellence12(m), kalakuta11, abeland, olaboy001(m), BullionVan111, Iyascobobby, givenbiznews, nnapo, DrBasit(m), ezenna191(m), kenolyolajide, AmuEwu, banreoye, yahooz, jeroskee, Toluensdollars(m), dotunjohn, earthplusautos, acosfd, lexzyg, gr8femfred, BEENUEL, Boss1914(m), setemi224, Pearl343, DPO2019, Bsharp, vestyne, Eniburumo(m), vankaid and 71 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.