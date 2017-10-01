Arsenal Anthem



Arsenal we're on your side

Our love we can not hide

Our hearts are open wide

To cheer you along the way.



We will be standing by

We know how hard you try

Whether you win or lose

It's you we choose



So special when you surround

Now you have supporters

Who will never let you down

We'll be there to cheer you on

By singing this song



Here is the song



Arsenal we're on your side

Our love we can not hide

Our hearts are open wide

For nobody else but you



Whether at home or away

We love to see you play

We'll be there on the day

The day they present

The honour that 's meant for you.



Arsenal we're on your side

Our love we can not hide

Our hearts are open wide

For nobody else but you 17 Likes 3 Shares