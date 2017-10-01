₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by ThisTrend(f): 4:25pm
Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence
England Club, Arsenal has joined the likes of Google, Man United and other international firm to celebrate Nigeria on her 57th Independence.
See Below;
|Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by chukwum12: 4:27pm
|Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by fulaniHERDSman(m): 4:32pm
Copying GGMU?
|Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by Chevronstaff: 4:33pm
Nice one ...Happy birthday Nigeria..BETTER DAYS AHEAD!!
|Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by Vizzim(m): 4:35pm
Nice. At least Nigeria with her problems still produces prominent people everywhere. Happy independence Nigeria.
|Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by BiafranBushBoy: 5:14pm
Bleep em Brits!!
Which stupid independence?
And Nigeria's useless sick asshole president is still a tourist in their country right?
|Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by Kadinaz: 6:29pm
I am a gunner
|Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by Kadinaz: 6:30pm
BiafranBushBoy:
Hahahaha
|Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by Micheezy7(m): 6:30pm
fulaniHERDSman:
Respect Urself
|Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by GdexFolami(m): 6:31pm
Na dangote go still gat you .
|Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by Wisedove(m): 6:31pm
.
|Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by Gwaihir: 6:31pm
"to all those celebrating"?? I feel a Nigerian wrote/typed that
|Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by yomibelle(f): 6:31pm
Why wont it celebrate Naija?
Kindred spirits of failure must celebrate each oda
|Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by coolcharm(m): 6:31pm
G4L
|Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by collinometricx: 6:32pm
i thought as much
|Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by fidalgo19: 6:32pm
Chelsea will not say it's own greetings to Nigerians
|Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by whitebeard(m): 6:33pm
why did arsenal win that match na..dey spoil ticket for me..!!
|Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by Smooyis(m): 6:33pm
Great team, great players, great fans, great nation
|Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by babadey(m): 6:33pm
Arsenal Anthem
Arsenal we're on your side
Our love we can not hide
Our hearts are open wide
To cheer you along the way.
We will be standing by
We know how hard you try
Whether you win or lose
It's you we choose
So special when you surround
Now you have supporters
Who will never let you down
We'll be there to cheer you on
By singing this song
Here is the song
Arsenal we're on your side
Our love we can not hide
Our hearts are open wide
For nobody else but you
Whether at home or away
We love to see you play
We'll be there on the day
The day they present
The honour that 's meant for you.
Arsenal we're on your side
Our love we can not hide
Our hearts are open wide
For nobody else but you
|Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by dsocioemmy(m): 6:33pm
Thank you Arsenal...better club.... the noise maker club no even recognise their fans sef those fans...
|Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by Throwback: 6:34pm
BiafranBushBoy:
Biafra and bitterness!
|Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by AburoBuhari: 6:36pm
Na Win-win Arsenal FC greeting her fellow looking for peace of mind and glory
*AburoBuhari*
|Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by sod09(m): 6:36pm
yomibelle:grow up
|Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by babadey(m): 6:36pm
yomibelle:
Yeah we know! But history has it that, the only English club to beat Real Madrid at bernabau is still the one and only Arsenal Fc.
|Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by AburoBuhari: 6:36pm
BiafranBushBoy:
man can you shut up you terrorist or else if I catch you in Ojuelegba
|Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by YomzzyDBlogger: 6:36pm
Ok
|Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by Frankyboy1(m): 6:37pm
Thank you too my beloved club
|Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by Bhella5(m): 6:38pm
Throwback:...are like ube and corn
Throwback:...are like ube and corn
|Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by Ne0w1zarD: 6:39pm
Gunners for life!!
Iwobi scored his first EPL goal this season on Nigeria's Independence Day!
|Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by Franktejiri(m): 6:39pm
dsocioemmy:saving The Best For The Last....When Will Talk Will Do It BIG NA.
|Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by dakeskese(m): 6:40pm
...
Up Arsenal! The greatest club in the world.
The club who is, has been and will forever reign.
The club remains the greatest today, tommorow and forever.
|Re: Arsenal FC Celebrates Nigeria On Her Independence by ipobarecriminals: 6:42pm
we rejoice with u Mukina2. .
