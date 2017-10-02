Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Tolu Ayeni, FUNAAB Model Goes Topless For Nigeria At 57 (Photos) (6996 Views)

Model Goes Completely Nude In New Photoshoot (photos) / A Cute Ghanian Model Goes Nude For Camera (pics) / Young Female Model Goes Completely Nude In Recently Released PHOTOS (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

CELEBRATING NIGERIA @ 57!!





Introducing TOLU AYENI, a talented FUNAAB MODEL that is ready to showcase Funaab to the world by taking his Independence day photoshoot right on the University campus.



LOCATION: Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.





Happy independence Nigeria 1 Like

more:

Nairalanders...One love..

kindly help promote the career...

Good concept, tell the guy to keep it up, he can fit into good modelling organization and he would do well.



But he just need to add small flesh and hit the gym.





Finally, he should not expect anything from Nigeria, because bubu said Nigeria is broke presently and he's salary is constant every month.



cc: Lalasticlala





Modified: Why do do people keep shouting first to comment, without increasing their bank account? 9 Likes

more:

Nairalanders...One love..

kindly help spread the love

Pls, what or who made u a model 8 Likes

wunmi590:

Good concept, tell the guy to keep it up, he can fit into good modelling organization and he would do well.



But he just need to add small flesh and hit the gym.





Finally, he should not expect anything from Nigeria, because bubu said Nigeria is broke presently and he's salary is constant every month.



cc: Lalasticlala











thanks Sister..God bless you for the encouragement thanks Sister..God bless you for the encouragement

lalasticlala Come and see something New o



everything is not all about SNAKE SNAKE! 1 Like

ennyhola:





thanks Sister..God bless you for the encouragement

My pleasure, I am a guy My pleasure, I am a guy

ennyhola:

lalasticlala Come and see something New o



everything is not all about SNAKE SNAKE!





"FUNAAB TOP TALENTED MODEL" LOL



THE GUY LOOK LIKE SNAKE SHA, SO SURELY THIS IS MAKING FP. "FUNAAB TOP TALENTED MODEL" LOLTHE GUY LOOK LIKE SNAKE SHA, SO SURELY THIS IS MAKING FP. 2 Likes 1 Share

CAPSLOCKED:









"FUNAAB TOP TALENTED MODEL" LOL



THE GUY LOOK LIKE SNAKE SHA, SO SURELY THIS IS MAKING FP. "FUNAAB TOP TALENTED MODEL" LOLTHE GUY LOOK LIKE SNAKE SHA, SO SURELY THIS IS MAKING FP.

Baba Na... Baba Na...

Those entering the thread to see bweast would be highly disappointed 26 Likes 2 Shares

I thought it was a lady.. The topic really attracts. Lots of guys in here tonight. But sadly, they will just look with disappointment and leave.



It's a great concept op but you need lots of improvement to fit into the modeling industry. 3 Likes 1 Share





Na breast I come see Nice one bruh but fùck u..Na breast I come see 8 Likes

You are mad. Mtcheew



Mb wasted, mission not accomplished. Mtcheew 2 Likes

Yuneehk:

Those entering the thread to see bweast would be highly disappointed I'm very much disappointed !! I'm very much disappointed !! 3 Likes

I'm sorry fellas on behalf of all funaabite we re sorry as this is not our top model as we don't know who he is,he was and he is to come.



We've got top model(s) in the school,Op is not one.







Thank ye'all for your understanding NLs. This one must have escape from our school Zoo claiming top model. We're really sorry for the inconvenience this will be rectify soon. 7 Likes

nice pics,, keep pushing bro

Idiot!



When I saw topless, I was expecting to see a lady with perky _boobs, not some _retarded, unattractive dude.



Next time, don't ever use the word 'topless' with a guy. 4 Likes

mtweew, fuming with disappointment

Yuneehk:

Those entering the thread to see bweast would be highly disappointed

Am a victim... Walking otta here disappointed Am a victim... Walking otta here disappointed

So stupid a boy... Dont ever try this poo 1 Like

and I was expecting something captivating....

BoyHuncho:





Na breast I come see Nice one bruh but fùck u..Na breast I come see



Jarizod??

Chai boys are not smiling. 1 Like

Yuneehk:

Those entering the thread to see bweast would be highly disappointed

aburo misstechy leleyi ni?





topless kor





this thing just dey vex me sha.......................you should have seen the way i was smiling while waiting for the page to load ........



Infact Thunder must surely fire you i swear OP thunder fire youtopless korthis thing just dey vex me sha.......................you should have seen the way i was smiling while waiting for the page to load........Infact Thunder must surely fire you i swear 2 Likes

00Ademi:

I'm sorry fellas on behalf of all funaabite we re sorry as this is not our top model as we don't know who he is,he was and he is to come.



We've got top model(s) in the school,Op is not one.







Thank ye'all for your understanding NLs. This one must have escape from our school Zoo claiming top model. We're really sorry for the inconvenience this will be rectify soon.







hmmm... support your own..you're claiming something else hmmm... support your own..you're claiming something else 1 Like

This Yoruba boys seff

McBrooklyn:







Jarizod??





My very own person!



How u take know sag na me oyaaaaaaaaa!!!!!!!!My very own person!How u take know sag na me

00Ademi:

I'm sorry fellas on behalf of all funaabite we re sorry as this is not our top model as we don't know who he is,he was and he is to come.



We've got top model(s) in the school,Op is not one.







Thank ye'all for your understanding NLs. This one must have escape from our school Zoo claiming top model. We're really sorry for the inconvenience this will be rectify soon.







Support your own broh.. He tried really, he just need to hit the gym. Packs and biceps are attractive things mostly on a, not face. Support your own broh.. He tried really, he just need to hit the gym. Packs and biceps are attractive things mostly on a, not face. 1 Like