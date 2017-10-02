₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,888,444 members, 3,828,222 topics. Date: Monday, 02 October 2017 at 04:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Tolu Ayeni, FUNAAB Model Goes Topless For Nigeria At 57 (Photos) (6996 Views)
Model Goes Completely Nude In New Photoshoot (photos) / A Cute Ghanian Model Goes Nude For Camera (pics) / Young Female Model Goes Completely Nude In Recently Released PHOTOS (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tolu Ayeni, FUNAAB Model Goes Topless For Nigeria At 57 (Photos) by ennyhola: 9:46pm On Oct 01
CELEBRATING NIGERIA @ 57!!
Introducing TOLU AYENI, a talented FUNAAB MODEL that is ready to showcase Funaab to the world by taking his Independence day photoshoot right on the University campus.
LOCATION: Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.
Happy independence Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: Tolu Ayeni, FUNAAB Model Goes Topless For Nigeria At 57 (Photos) by ennyhola: 9:51pm On Oct 01
more:
Nairalanders...One love..
kindly help promote the career...
|Re: Tolu Ayeni, FUNAAB Model Goes Topless For Nigeria At 57 (Photos) by wunmi590(m): 9:52pm On Oct 01
Good concept, tell the guy to keep it up, he can fit into good modelling organization and he would do well.
But he just need to add small flesh and hit the gym.
Finally, he should not expect anything from Nigeria, because bubu said Nigeria is broke presently and he's salary is constant every month.
cc: Lalasticlala
Modified: Why do do people keep shouting first to comment, without increasing their bank account?
9 Likes
|Re: Tolu Ayeni, FUNAAB Model Goes Topless For Nigeria At 57 (Photos) by ennyhola: 9:54pm On Oct 01
more:
Nairalanders...One love..
kindly help spread the love
|Re: Tolu Ayeni, FUNAAB Model Goes Topless For Nigeria At 57 (Photos) by chynie: 9:56pm On Oct 01
Pls, what or who made u a model
8 Likes
|Re: Tolu Ayeni, FUNAAB Model Goes Topless For Nigeria At 57 (Photos) by ennyhola: 10:00pm On Oct 01
wunmi590:
thanks Sister..God bless you for the encouragement
|Re: Tolu Ayeni, FUNAAB Model Goes Topless For Nigeria At 57 (Photos) by ennyhola: 10:01pm On Oct 01
lalasticlala Come and see something New o
everything is not all about SNAKE SNAKE!
1 Like
|Re: Tolu Ayeni, FUNAAB Model Goes Topless For Nigeria At 57 (Photos) by wunmi590(m): 10:02pm On Oct 01
ennyhola:
My pleasure, I am a guy
|Re: Tolu Ayeni, FUNAAB Model Goes Topless For Nigeria At 57 (Photos) by CAPSLOCKED: 10:03pm On Oct 01
ennyhola:
"FUNAAB TOP TALENTED MODEL" LOL
THE GUY LOOK LIKE SNAKE SHA, SO SURELY THIS IS MAKING FP.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tolu Ayeni, FUNAAB Model Goes Topless For Nigeria At 57 (Photos) by ennyhola: 10:06pm On Oct 01
CAPSLOCKED:
Baba Na...
|Re: Tolu Ayeni, FUNAAB Model Goes Topless For Nigeria At 57 (Photos) by Yuneehk(f): 10:20pm On Oct 01
Those entering the thread to see bweast would be highly disappointed
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tolu Ayeni, FUNAAB Model Goes Topless For Nigeria At 57 (Photos) by Heloct(f): 10:29pm On Oct 01
I thought it was a lady.. The topic really attracts. Lots of guys in here tonight. But sadly, they will just look with disappointment and leave.
It's a great concept op but you need lots of improvement to fit into the modeling industry.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tolu Ayeni, FUNAAB Model Goes Topless For Nigeria At 57 (Photos) by BoyHuncho(m): 10:47pm On Oct 01
Nice one bruh but fùck u..
Na breast I come see
8 Likes
|Re: Tolu Ayeni, FUNAAB Model Goes Topless For Nigeria At 57 (Photos) by EmperorLee(m): 10:50pm On Oct 01
You are mad. Mtcheew
Mb wasted, mission not accomplished. Mtcheew
2 Likes
|Re: Tolu Ayeni, FUNAAB Model Goes Topless For Nigeria At 57 (Photos) by Arijude(m): 11:00pm On Oct 01
Yuneehk:I'm very much disappointed !!
3 Likes
|Re: Tolu Ayeni, FUNAAB Model Goes Topless For Nigeria At 57 (Photos) by 00Ademi(m): 12:17am
I'm sorry fellas on behalf of all funaabite we re sorry as this is not our top model as we don't know who he is,he was and he is to come.
We've got top model(s) in the school,Op is not one.
Thank ye'all for your understanding NLs. This one must have escape from our school Zoo claiming top model. We're really sorry for the inconvenience this will be rectify soon.
7 Likes
|Re: Tolu Ayeni, FUNAAB Model Goes Topless For Nigeria At 57 (Photos) by nelson7777: 3:04am
nice pics,, keep pushing bro
|Re: Tolu Ayeni, FUNAAB Model Goes Topless For Nigeria At 57 (Photos) by gozzlin: 4:24am
Idiot!
When I saw topless, I was expecting to see a lady with perky _boobs, not some _retarded, unattractive dude.
Next time, don't ever use the word 'topless' with a guy.
4 Likes
|Re: Tolu Ayeni, FUNAAB Model Goes Topless For Nigeria At 57 (Photos) by ogaJona(m): 7:06am
mtweew, fuming with disappointment
|Re: Tolu Ayeni, FUNAAB Model Goes Topless For Nigeria At 57 (Photos) by Ochinex(m): 7:08am
Yuneehk:
Am a victim... Walking otta here disappointed
|Re: Tolu Ayeni, FUNAAB Model Goes Topless For Nigeria At 57 (Photos) by Ochinex(m): 7:11am
So stupid a boy... Dont ever try this poo
1 Like
|Re: Tolu Ayeni, FUNAAB Model Goes Topless For Nigeria At 57 (Photos) by davvyRanking: 10:26am
and I was expecting something captivating....
|Re: Tolu Ayeni, FUNAAB Model Goes Topless For Nigeria At 57 (Photos) by McBrooklyn(m): 10:30am
BoyHuncho:
Jarizod??
|Re: Tolu Ayeni, FUNAAB Model Goes Topless For Nigeria At 57 (Photos) by makydebbie(f): 10:34am
Chai boys are not smiling.
1 Like
|Re: Tolu Ayeni, FUNAAB Model Goes Topless For Nigeria At 57 (Photos) by Ephhay(f): 10:44am
Yuneehk:
|Re: Tolu Ayeni, FUNAAB Model Goes Topless For Nigeria At 57 (Photos) by Emodeee: 10:46am
aburo misstechy leleyi ni?
|Re: Tolu Ayeni, FUNAAB Model Goes Topless For Nigeria At 57 (Photos) by thepussyhunter: 10:55am
OP thunder fire you
topless kor
this thing just dey vex me sha.......................you should have seen the way i was smiling while waiting for the page to load ........
Infact Thunder must surely fire you i swear
2 Likes
|Re: Tolu Ayeni, FUNAAB Model Goes Topless For Nigeria At 57 (Photos) by ennyhola: 11:02am
00Ademi:hmmm... support your own..you're claiming something else
1 Like
|Re: Tolu Ayeni, FUNAAB Model Goes Topless For Nigeria At 57 (Photos) by Gladiator1: 11:45am
This Yoruba boys seff
|Re: Tolu Ayeni, FUNAAB Model Goes Topless For Nigeria At 57 (Photos) by BoyHuncho(m): 12:02pm
McBrooklyn:
oyaaaaaaaaa!!!!!!!!
My very own person!
How u take know sag na me
|Re: Tolu Ayeni, FUNAAB Model Goes Topless For Nigeria At 57 (Photos) by eebruboss(m): 12:55pm
00Ademi:Support your own broh.. He tried really, he just need to hit the gym. Packs and biceps are attractive things mostly on a, not face.
1 Like
|Re: Tolu Ayeni, FUNAAB Model Goes Topless For Nigeria At 57 (Photos) by ennyhola: 1:20pm
eebruboss:
Eebru baba
1 Like
18 Year Old Street Girl Now Designs For Celebs After Making Herself / Natural Fresh Lips In 10days ( Pink Or Red). / Henna Tattoo - Laali
Viewing this topic: misterh(m), Samtob90(m), pelumi95, BrotherJesu(m), shortgun(m), emmanuelewumi, folaniyi3, Blaqklintin, dtruth50(m), Deyhmee(f), UAE123(m), felsunational(m), meadow10000, HDee(m), Alonzo50(m), sirfamous1(m), wearley21(m), oribi(m), REDshouse(m), pyrex23(m), bewyse, jackyraw09, highrank(m), tjcoded, DeKen, webbro007(m), banjo022(m), mrfrank01, fearfearshakeem, Remii01, segvic(m), gpdkingpin1(m), lallana11, sirfee(m), rayenigma, SalamRushdie, b0y(m), holardemoranky(f), FrankFrenzy(m), Olamid234(m), abootoyyib(m), LoveJesus87(m), Davidsonomos(m), haryorbarmie83(m), Nicolars(m), danfidel01(m), EmmanuelFaith, bobowaja(m), Adexbeewhy, drinkwater004, lewizylee(m), Kockane(m), Zayndot, adewalettt, slybaze(m), Aceskay(m), mhizmeme, Yusfunoble(m), damoche64, dhebz2pon(m), garlicrey(m), eni4real(m), toyzeal(m), igbarasdynasty, stefanweeks, ebuka10box(m), ibrutex(m), brixton, Walesfootwear, Jeju, MichaelGood17(m), ForValour, cooljoe7(m), haskeem, phemmyB, vicky3(m), KpagoGIN(m), kodedbis(f), leksonltd, 4reigningqueen, nosadesmond(m), pilli(m), urbobo20(m), Imerson, wealthpin, kocoD(m), Samtobh(m), LordGas(m), sheubaba2013, emmanuel2k11(m), wolex1960(m), Brytawon(m), chops33(m), micojtee(m), baski92(m), Homodolarpoh(f), justi4jesu(f) and 118 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7