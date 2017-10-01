Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwa Savage: "I Don’t Want My Son To Do Music, But He Keeps Moving Towards It” (12428 Views)

Instead, she wants her son, to become a great basketball.



She shared a video of her son, singing her hit single, “All over” on stage, and wrote:

“God help me but I really don’t want him to do music and he seems to be gravitating towards it… time to get him on the basketball court”

Que sera sera 5 Likes

Shut up....which pikin no dey sing? Does that mean they will all end up musicians? 66 Likes 2 Shares

You sing at home to the boy and you expecting the boy not to imitate your action. The boy no be dummy now.



Almost all children do sing, it is natural since they have seen the action done by someone, most especially their mother.

That does mean they are leaning towards music.

The son may not eventually fall for music at all. 3 Likes

This one is just an attention seeker... All little kids loves music and can actually sing their favourite songs, it does not mean that, they will end up as musicians... sense fall on tiwa salvage...She should allow the kid decide for himself, 24 Likes

All these yeyebrities will post just anything on social media 3 Likes 1 Share

Kids tends to imitate their parents.

Rokia2:

Kids tends to imitate their parents. like bobrisky,speed Darlington,Vic o etc like bobrisky,speed Darlington,Vic o etc 7 Likes

angelTI:

All these yeyebrities will post just anything on social media They post yeye things but you still reply to the yeye things they post. Yeye. They post yeye things but you still reply to the yeye things they post. Yeye. 2 Likes

mctweeeew...sometimes i go just vex for some news...even my dog like to sing but i honestly dont want her to be a dogician...i want her to study law......





tiwa another pregnancy fall on you....iya basketballer 8 Likes

Why does she want her son to become a basketballer

And why must she be the one to choose for him 1 Like

fuckingAyaya:

like bobrisky,speed Darlington,Vic o etc

I'd still pick speed darlinton over those two mofos 3 Likes



However, as he grows up, he would start avoiding it if it is not his thing.



At that age, my kid could understand the lucas sequence and count out the Fibonacci numbers to an appreciable degree.



But later moved on to the arts with no maths being discussed, it's simple. We had lots of books in the house at the time, hubby and I were still digging the books real hard then. Come on go and sit down, music and musical equipment are always around him. He would surely experiment with it.However, as he grows up, he would start avoiding it if it is not his thing.At that age, my kid could understand the lucas sequence and count out the Fibonacci numbers to an appreciable degree.But later moved on to the arts with no maths being discussed, it's simple. We had lots of books in the house at the time, hubby and I were still digging the books real hard then. 1 Like

That u are a great musician at times is not a guarantee ur sons/daughters will make it big too if they choose music as their profession. Talents differs 1 Like

When I dey small I dey sing like parrot but now na yahoo boy I turn to

was a great dancer then.. I can't even make any move now. 1 Like 1 Share

Entertainment industry destroys a person.



I can see why she doesn't want that for her child.

MhizzAJ:

Why does she want her son to become a basketballer

And why must she be the one to choose for him abi o, why not footballer abi o, why not footballer

crisycent:

Shut up....which pikin no dey sing? Does that mean they will all end up musicians? No mine her Jare rubbish talk.

or cricket and hockey

Saintsammurai:

This one is just an attention seeker... All little kids loves music and can actually sing their favourite songs, it does not mean that, they will end up as musicians... sense fall on tiwa salvage...She should allow the kid decide for himself,







You say make "KID" decide for Himself ..... You say make "KID" decide for Himself.....

