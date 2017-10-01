₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,888,215 members, 3,827,364 topics. Date: Monday, 02 October 2017 at 09:38 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwa Savage: "I Don’t Want My Son To Do Music, But He Keeps Moving Towards It” (12428 Views)
Tiwa Savage: I Am The Most Popular Female Artiste In Africa / Tiwa Savage: I Never Slept With Donjazzy, Tuface And Dr Sid / Tiwa Savage: I Once Abstained From Sex For Three Years (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tiwa Savage: "I Don’t Want My Son To Do Music, But He Keeps Moving Towards It” by HeWrites: 3:54am
Mavin Record First Lady, Tiwa Savage has declared she doesn’t want her son, to delve into music, just like she did..
Instead, she wants her son, to become a great basketball.
She shared a video of her son, singing her hit single, “All over” on stage, and wrote:
“God help me but I really don’t want him to do music and he seems to be gravitating towards it… time to get him on the basketball court”
News From; http://www.torimill.com/2017/10/i-dont-want-my-son-to-do-music-but-he.html
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage: "I Don’t Want My Son To Do Music, But He Keeps Moving Towards It” by axortedbabe(f): 3:58am
Que sera sera
5 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage: "I Don’t Want My Son To Do Music, But He Keeps Moving Towards It” by crisycent: 4:06am
Shut up....which pikin no dey sing? Does that mean they will all end up musicians?
66 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tiwa Savage: "I Don’t Want My Son To Do Music, But He Keeps Moving Towards It” by adajoe555(f): 4:07am
ok. we've heard
|Re: Tiwa Savage: "I Don’t Want My Son To Do Music, But He Keeps Moving Towards It” by Tolexander: 4:53am
You sing at home to the boy and you expecting the boy not to imitate your action. The boy no be dummy now.
Almost all children do sing, it is natural since they have seen the action done by someone, most especially their mother.
That does mean they are leaning towards music.
The son may not eventually fall for music at all.
3 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage: "I Don’t Want My Son To Do Music, But He Keeps Moving Towards It” by Saintsammurai(m): 5:00am
This one is just an attention seeker... All little kids loves music and can actually sing their favourite songs, it does not mean that, they will end up as musicians... sense fall on tiwa salvage...She should allow the kid decide for himself,
24 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage: "I Don’t Want My Son To Do Music, But He Keeps Moving Towards It” by angelTI(f): 5:18am
All these yeyebrities will post just anything on social media
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tiwa Savage: "I Don’t Want My Son To Do Music, But He Keeps Moving Towards It” by Rokia2(f): 5:28am
Kids tends to imitate their parents.
|Re: Tiwa Savage: "I Don’t Want My Son To Do Music, But He Keeps Moving Towards It” by fuckingAyaya(m): 5:51am
Rokia2:like bobrisky,speed Darlington,Vic o etc
7 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage: "I Don’t Want My Son To Do Music, But He Keeps Moving Towards It” by junketer(m): 6:32am
angelTI:They post yeye things but you still reply to the yeye things they post. Yeye.
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage: "I Don’t Want My Son To Do Music, But He Keeps Moving Towards It” by segebase(m): 6:33am
OK...next
|Re: Tiwa Savage: "I Don’t Want My Son To Do Music, But He Keeps Moving Towards It” by marshalcarter: 6:38am
una happy independence oooo
|Re: Tiwa Savage: "I Don’t Want My Son To Do Music, But He Keeps Moving Towards It” by twentyk(m): 6:41am
mctweeeew...sometimes i go just vex for some news...even my dog like to sing but i honestly dont want her to be a dogician...i want her to study law......
tiwa another pregnancy fall on you....iya basketballer
8 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage: "I Don’t Want My Son To Do Music, But He Keeps Moving Towards It” by Samusu(m): 7:04am
OK, take him to Sambisa
|Re: Tiwa Savage: "I Don’t Want My Son To Do Music, But He Keeps Moving Towards It” by MhizzAJ(f): 7:23am
Why does she want her son to become a basketballer
And why must she be the one to choose for him
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage: "I Don’t Want My Son To Do Music, But He Keeps Moving Towards It” by mofeoluwadassah: 7:56am
mumu
|Re: Tiwa Savage: "I Don’t Want My Son To Do Music, But He Keeps Moving Towards It” by BoyHuncho(m): 8:01am
fuckingAyaya:
I'd still pick speed darlinton over those two mofos
3 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage: "I Don’t Want My Son To Do Music, But He Keeps Moving Towards It” by deepwater(f): 8:17am
Come on go and sit down, music and musical equipment are always around him. He would surely experiment with it.
However, as he grows up, he would start avoiding it if it is not his thing.
At that age, my kid could understand the lucas sequence and count out the Fibonacci numbers to an appreciable degree.
But later moved on to the arts with no maths being discussed, it's simple. We had lots of books in the house at the time, hubby and I were still digging the books real hard then.
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage: "I Don’t Want My Son To Do Music, But He Keeps Moving Towards It” by MuyiRano(m): 8:18am
That u are a great musician at times is not a guarantee ur sons/daughters will make it big too if they choose music as their profession. Talents differs
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage: "I Don’t Want My Son To Do Music, But He Keeps Moving Towards It” by 9jayes: 8:18am
When I dey small I dey sing like parrot but now na yahoo boy I turn to
|Re: Tiwa Savage: "I Don’t Want My Son To Do Music, But He Keeps Moving Towards It” by DanielsParker(m): 8:18am
was a great dancer then.. I can't even make any move now.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tiwa Savage: "I Don’t Want My Son To Do Music, But He Keeps Moving Towards It” by chieyine(m): 8:19am
K
|Re: Tiwa Savage: "I Don’t Want My Son To Do Music, But He Keeps Moving Towards It” by Garuniwa: 8:19am
segebase:
|Re: Tiwa Savage: "I Don’t Want My Son To Do Music, But He Keeps Moving Towards It” by YelloweWest: 8:19am
Entertainment industry destroys a person.
I can see why she doesn't want that for her child.
|Re: Tiwa Savage: "I Don’t Want My Son To Do Music, But He Keeps Moving Towards It” by MichaelSokoto(m): 8:20am
so make we fry fart?
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage: "I Don’t Want My Son To Do Music, But He Keeps Moving Towards It” by femi4: 8:20am
MhizzAJ:abi o, why not footballer
|Re: Tiwa Savage: "I Don’t Want My Son To Do Music, But He Keeps Moving Towards It” by Hurlarzan139(m): 8:21am
No mine her Jare rubbish talk.
crisycent:
|Re: Tiwa Savage: "I Don’t Want My Son To Do Music, But He Keeps Moving Towards It” by princeade86(m): 8:22am
or cricket and hockey
|Re: Tiwa Savage: "I Don’t Want My Son To Do Music, But He Keeps Moving Towards It” by abdelrahman: 8:22am
Shut up!
|Re: Tiwa Savage: "I Don’t Want My Son To Do Music, But He Keeps Moving Towards It” by addikt(m): 8:23am
Saintsammurai:
You say make "KID" decide for Himself .....
|Re: Tiwa Savage: "I Don’t Want My Son To Do Music, But He Keeps Moving Towards It” by Harbeyg09(m): 8:23am
Ok
|Re: Tiwa Savage: "I Don’t Want My Son To Do Music, But He Keeps Moving Towards It” by mumeen4allah(m): 8:23am
Today is my birthday. Give me likes nairalanders to celebrate it with me
6 Top banded Nollyhood XX.Xmovies that never got into market / +18 Pls ... INI EDO Realeses Her Nude Picture After Divorce / Wizkid Slaps Skales Over An Arguement
Viewing this topic: SirLakes, cerowo(f), nevaadullmoment, foljay17(f), konshency(m), josephokoh(m), Simitrendy, bellville, babamadiba(m), reservd(m), bolaji3071(m), orangeCV, Witches, olamsaheed, bolajiboi(m), KINGDOS, apogeez(m), courage9, BIBILARY(m), Bolt2011(m), Davijunson, Boyopumping, Gigateem(m), sainttobs(m), Edwin3096(m), Dumikiaz1(f), next2u, StrafordSTONES(m), bulitex(m), AmorleeNah(f), zopaks, oganology33(m), XtephenXL, kprez, sammyogboso(m), Ozoneman, sammy329(m), Kashbwoyjnr, obums0209(m), sagbar(m), garantus2, Ndlistic(m), Dumkele1, quinnboy, EmpressT(f), kaymart(m), nevilbot, successinlife, aljpimp(m), HemmaInc, Ola5TP(m), Alliteration, oliidell(m), babyface224(f), Adekunzy(m), major911(m), aydoc(m), Somoladjnr(m), olabode89(m), Akoja360(m), Oshanlaa, olagamalin(m), greenya, Wisdomuchendu, mikkypel(m), Abbies, Bestlily(f), Akumpu(m), saminhozuby(m), KimBerlyie, sijilaw and 86 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18