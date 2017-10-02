₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jim Iyke, Tboss & Tonto Dikeh At COZA Church (Photos) by solid3(m): 10:36am
So yesterday was a special Praise and Love Sunday to mark the 57th Independence Anniversary at COZA Abuja. In attendance was Jim Iyke, TBoss and Tonto Dike.
Jim Iyke took to his IG page to share some pix, he wrote:
"Church service at COZA ABUJA. 1. Caught up super cool @officialtboss_ . 2. With my sis of life @tontolet and senior pastor of COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo. #StylePiper #Harvpapa #Gladysboi #CozaChronicles"https://www.instagram.com/p/BZtPTKdl7Ur/?hl=en
Seems more of the celebrities are finding a nice connection with the church COZA.
|Re: Jim Iyke, Tboss & Tonto Dikeh At COZA Church (Photos) by gentle136(m): 10:42am
Tboss be careful of dat guy near u, na him b d real bad guy for knacking in nollywood
|Re: Jim Iyke, Tboss & Tonto Dikeh At COZA Church (Photos) by Ndlistic(m): 10:50am
Nice
|Re: Jim Iyke, Tboss & Tonto Dikeh At COZA Church (Photos) by joseo: 12:00pm
na who dress up Tonto dike like that.......its unusual
|Re: Jim Iyke, Tboss & Tonto Dikeh At COZA Church (Photos) by solid3(m): 2:00pm
joseo:
Churchill.
|Re: Jim Iyke, Tboss & Tonto Dikeh At COZA Church (Photos) by FA13: 3:06pm
End time church service.
|Re: Jim Iyke, Tboss & Tonto Dikeh At COZA Church (Photos) by Theyveedo(m): 3:45pm
I don't trust this trio... if u know what I mean
|Re: Jim Iyke, Tboss & Tonto Dikeh At COZA Church (Photos) by Touchey: 3:45pm
Ok
|Re: Jim Iyke, Tboss & Tonto Dikeh At COZA Church (Photos) by SOLMICHAEL(m): 3:45pm
So
Broda OP, I wanna ask you something?
Don't you have work ni
|Re: Jim Iyke, Tboss & Tonto Dikeh At COZA Church (Photos) by Nwodosis(m): 3:45pm
Lets clap for them.
|Re: Jim Iyke, Tboss & Tonto Dikeh At COZA Church (Photos) by campusflavour: 3:45pm
Let me prophesy, I see Tboss giving birth to twins, for jym iykr as a baby mama, but waitooo no be this Tboss de form many water for all those picture? That Coza suppose deliver herooo
|Re: Jim Iyke, Tboss & Tonto Dikeh At COZA Church (Photos) by danduj(m): 3:46pm
Gbedu church
|Re: Jim Iyke, Tboss & Tonto Dikeh At COZA Church (Photos) by RexEmmyGee: 3:46pm
Iyke is scared of touching tboss.
But wait o. Is she really a boss??
|Re: Jim Iyke, Tboss & Tonto Dikeh At COZA Church (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 3:46pm
Una still follow dem enter church? na WA o
|Re: Jim Iyke, Tboss & Tonto Dikeh At COZA Church (Photos) by Profkomolafe(m): 3:46pm
Common wealth soosh
|Re: Jim Iyke, Tboss & Tonto Dikeh At COZA Church (Photos) by miteolu(m): 3:46pm
I was expecting to see touch green but still nice sha.
|Re: Jim Iyke, Tboss & Tonto Dikeh At COZA Church (Photos) by Edopesin(m): 3:46pm
no comment here
check my signature
|Re: Jim Iyke, Tboss & Tonto Dikeh At COZA Church (Photos) by PiuniMan: 3:47pm
Hi
|Re: Jim Iyke, Tboss & Tonto Dikeh At COZA Church (Photos) by Equations(m): 3:47pm
Where is Tonto?
|Re: Jim Iyke, Tboss & Tonto Dikeh At COZA Church (Photos) by Egein(m): 3:47pm
I remember some years ago, when Jim Iyke was "delivered" of aggressive insanity at TB Joshua's church. I hope it's permanent.
|Re: Jim Iyke, Tboss & Tonto Dikeh At COZA Church (Photos) by Omagzee(m): 3:47pm
How is this news. When Eze went to school, we no hear am but this now..............
.....
.....
...
.
But this demonic photography secrets should be seen by all:
http://www.fototech.com.ng/understanding-cameras-metering-mode/
|Re: Jim Iyke, Tboss & Tonto Dikeh At COZA Church (Photos) by vicky6: 3:47pm
please what is tonto dike wearing?
|Re: Jim Iyke, Tboss & Tonto Dikeh At COZA Church (Photos) by Tapout(m): 3:48pm
coza! Would like to visit that church
|Re: Jim Iyke, Tboss & Tonto Dikeh At COZA Church (Photos) by femo122: 3:48pm
Ugly
|Re: Jim Iyke, Tboss & Tonto Dikeh At COZA Church (Photos) by MissChievous199(f): 3:48pm
I loveee Tonto's outfit
|Re: Jim Iyke, Tboss & Tonto Dikeh At COZA Church (Photos) by UrennaNkoli(f): 3:48pm
coza na faaji church na
|Re: Jim Iyke, Tboss & Tonto Dikeh At COZA Church (Photos) by klassiqBoih4455(m): 3:49pm
Did I just sight a ring on Tboss's nose...and she is heading to the church that way....sha may God help us oh
|Re: Jim Iyke, Tboss & Tonto Dikeh At COZA Church (Photos) by oshe11(m): 3:49pm
controversy PERSONIFIED
