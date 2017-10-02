



Jim Iyke took to his IG page to share some pix, he wrote:



"Church service at COZA ABUJA. 1. Caught up super cool @officialtboss_ . 2. With my sis of life @tontolet and senior pastor of COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo. #StylePiper #Harvpapa #Gladysboi #CozaChronicles"

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZtPTKdl7Ur/?hl=en



Seems more of the celebrities are finding a nice connection with the church COZA. So yesterday was a special Praise and Love Sunday to mark the 57th Independence Anniversary at COZA Abuja. In attendance was Jim Iyke, TBoss and Tonto Dike.Jim Iyke took to his IG page to share some pix, he wrote:Seems more of the celebrities are finding a nice connection with the church COZA. 3 Likes