₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,888,337 members, 3,827,836 topics. Date: Monday, 02 October 2017 at 01:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Peter Okoye Poses With Two Gigantic Bouncers In D.C (12251 Views)
Paul Okoye Poses In Front Of His Banana Island Mansion / Peter Okoye Poses With His Sahara Jeep Wrangler / Banky W Shares Selfie With His Parents In Washington D.C (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Peter Okoye Poses With Two Gigantic Bouncers In D.C by Takeit2017(m): 11:46am
Peter Okoye aka Mr P posed with two huge bouncers outside his show in Washington DC yesterday.
He also shared a video from his performance days after his brother Paul called them beer palour appearances.
More @ http://trendinghelm.blogspot.com/2017/10/peter-okoye-poses-with-two-gigantic.html
|Re: Peter Okoye Poses With Two Gigantic Bouncers In D.C by CaptainGOOD: 11:50am
That's Peter the most stupid between the 2
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peter Okoye Poses With Two Gigantic Bouncers In D.C by joseo: 11:53am
when una don ready to unite back for December make una release one better shake body song for us to enjoy
14 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Poses With Two Gigantic Bouncers In D.C by Xycinews: 11:57am
They Are So Big. They Would Even Beat Him OneDay.
|Re: Peter Okoye Poses With Two Gigantic Bouncers In D.C by simultaneousboi(m): 12:23pm
We are d ones making these guys noticed and trending everyday because of our comments.
Just like I did now.
6 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Poses With Two Gigantic Bouncers In D.C by Flashh: 12:26pm
Peter, be like... Hello! Paul and Jude, I will find you and treat you both fûckup with my Bouncers.
I like his dressing though. Simple and cool!
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peter Okoye Poses With Two Gigantic Bouncers In D.C by Naughtytboy: 12:26pm
He wan use dem beat Paul? Mumiu
|Re: Peter Okoye Poses With Two Gigantic Bouncers In D.C by Nathdoug(m): 12:26pm
Y
|Re: Peter Okoye Poses With Two Gigantic Bouncers In D.C by favourmic(m): 12:27pm
so make we run away or what?
|Re: Peter Okoye Poses With Two Gigantic Bouncers In D.C by myners007: 12:27pm
I see Peter going places
7 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Poses With Two Gigantic Bouncers In D.C by goodyvin02(m): 12:27pm
let me fry beans
|Re: Peter Okoye Poses With Two Gigantic Bouncers In D.C by lexy2014: 12:27pm
Takeit2017:omo c those guys biceps
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Poses With Two Gigantic Bouncers In D.C by theokoliz: 12:27pm
I book space
|Re: Peter Okoye Poses With Two Gigantic Bouncers In D.C by Simmzz(m): 12:28pm
One of those bouncers fit beat Big Show combined with Braun Strowman, see chest!
By the way, Mr P is sooooooooo childish
2 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Poses With Two Gigantic Bouncers In D.C by Harbeyg09(m): 12:28pm
|Re: Peter Okoye Poses With Two Gigantic Bouncers In D.C by Sholaqe(f): 12:28pm
is that really him?
|Re: Peter Okoye Poses With Two Gigantic Bouncers In D.C by SpecNg: 12:28pm
Am no longer a fan until they reunite
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Poses With Two Gigantic Bouncers In D.C by shakswealth(m): 12:28pm
one David and two Goliaths
|Re: Peter Okoye Poses With Two Gigantic Bouncers In D.C by Godweapon30(m): 12:28pm
Lovely
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Poses With Two Gigantic Bouncers In D.C by Hysaac(m): 12:28pm
After dah one don wear suit he come knack Nike on top Mtcheew
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Poses With Two Gigantic Bouncers In D.C by ammy4goodies(f): 12:29pm
joseo:
U self u funny eeh
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Poses With Two Gigantic Bouncers In D.C by Simmzz(m): 12:29pm
shakswealth:Gbam!
|Re: Peter Okoye Poses With Two Gigantic Bouncers In D.C by Simmzz(m): 12:30pm
Hysaac:
Hehe, lack of fashion sense
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Poses With Two Gigantic Bouncers In D.C by DeadRat(m): 12:30pm
They are so fvckin big
|Re: Peter Okoye Poses With Two Gigantic Bouncers In D.C by Financialfree: 12:30pm
.
|Re: Peter Okoye Poses With Two Gigantic Bouncers In D.C by supersystemsnig: 12:30pm
Takeit2017:
Na wa o, So, Oridedi ended up as a bouncer... See his face, he didn't even change one bit... He has always wanted to be around famous people...Got the best education, yet ended up as a bouncer...That's the life...
Thank goodness i didn't do follow follow too, he is big, fine, his posture is great as a bouncer...Maybe i would have been picking cans by now...
2 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Poses With Two Gigantic Bouncers In D.C by Satansadvocate(m): 12:31pm
Wait a minute
he wan tell the brother say he get macho goons pass am??
|Re: Peter Okoye Poses With Two Gigantic Bouncers In D.C by Financialfree: 12:31pm
Hysaac:if him catch u...
|Re: Peter Okoye Poses With Two Gigantic Bouncers In D.C by Simmzz(m): 12:31pm
supersystemsnig:..
I dey come mk I go find meme for u
|Re: Peter Okoye Poses With Two Gigantic Bouncers In D.C by TourismMan(m): 12:33pm
When they reunite, let me know.
Dencia Launches 'Darklicious' Cream / Could It Be Donjazzy Is Using Us For Rituals Tru Music, See Who Jantamanta Is? / Big Brother Naija Housemate Tboss Flaunts Bare Boobs As She Strips On TV
Viewing this topic: ettybaba(m), Judithjovial(f), Eluwilussit(m), Darksider131, Simeonalvez(m), Nigeriasam, nwarosa, Evaberry(f), OluOlaLekan(m), NWEKESON, DaDon2, daywatcher, millyj(f), meldoman8773(m), joshmee4real(m), heatflux, pender22(m), rosehipsy(f), jerry48, Calebbold, TIAMIYU007(m), tbaby4tonia, Delightbaby(f), Narldon(f), Hilles(m), urchman3000(m), RealTreas(f), oshe11(m), alako31, UniqueDennis(m), zion32(m), davdjayj, okerekeikpo, konjinus(m), Annruby(f), samseen02(m), donefesco(m), kibbutz123, blackpanda, LKO(m), sainthumble(m), Ahijo1990(m), Alabi1997(m), mecussey(m), Harrynight(m), phylp, Bankoleodewunmi, Othybaba, VictorAB, ddcoments(m), feyimen, dhappyone, potent5(m), omostar, darc, Mediapace, Gangster1ms, hostgate1, stharley, paulpery, Utagbamaka(m), honestwife, gnmission, Asokobieke, Maj196(m), pilli(m), AvsGot007(m), bosswina(m), idris4r83(m), AuroraB(f), ecosystm(m), sonogo(m), akin7686(m), Akinya17, clefsantos(m), sikells(m), Ayinlaokin(m), jamoskky(m), Dextology, Help4rmme2u(m), blossom2(m), mantlestone, doclatom(m), jahbiz, kingcliff, Mashrock, arthenas, okiisiak007(m), Thorpe85(f), naijalien, Blessedman3056, leighcon(m), holarwaley13, AmoryBlacq, nayookafor(m), samad209(m), Chyjoval(m), d1nerbaba(m), divicoded, adexdebo17, piazon, Latty88(f), Phamoxy(m), akinsojiSenai(m), cigie(m), Andking, ggood, Goldenboy007(m), Notatribalist(m), Iytech(m), Bishop000(m), depumpin(m), buildelicool(m), Cladez(m), Oluwasegun664, val4sure(m), sherbol, bunmioguns(m), RamseyWilliam(m), seunO4, costandi(m), Elosi, mrphysics(m), jbix(m), Omaricha166, Eke40seven(m), MrOlai, Suspect33(m), nicko28(f), GODKID98(m), Godsbaby1(f), bakaredc, Templa(m), AyakaDunukofia, Gift10, humilitypays(m), kingofthejungle(m) and 212 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10