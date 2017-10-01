Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Peter Okoye Poses With Two Gigantic Bouncers In D.C (12251 Views)

Peter Okoye aka Mr P posed with two huge bouncers outside his show in Washington DC yesterday.

He also shared a video from his performance days after his brother Paul called them beer palour appearances.



That's Peter the most stupid between the 2 22 Likes 1 Share

when una don ready to unite back for December make una release one better shake body song for us to enjoy 14 Likes

They Are So Big. They Would Even Beat Him OneDay.

We are d ones making these guys noticed and trending everyday because of our comments.



























Just like I did now. 6 Likes

Peter, be like... Hello! Paul and Jude, I will find you and treat you both fûckup with my Bouncers.









I like his dressing though. Simple and cool! 14 Likes 1 Share

He wan use dem beat Paul? Mumiu

Y

so make we run away or what?

I see Peter going places 7 Likes

let me fry beans

omo c those guys biceps omo c those guys biceps 1 Like

I book space

One of those bouncers fit beat Big Show combined with Braun Strowman, see chest!







By the way, Mr P is sooooooooo childish 2 Likes

is that really him?

Am no longer a fan until they reunite 1 Like

one David and two Goliaths

Lovely 1 Like

After dah one don wear suit he come knack Nike on top Mtcheew 1 Like

joseo:

when una don ready to unite back for December make una release one better shake body song for us to enjoy



U self u funny eeh U self u funny eeh 1 Like

shakswealth:

one David and two Goliaths Gbam! Gbam!

Hysaac:

After dah one don wear suit he come knack Nike on top Mtcheew



Hehe, lack of fashion sense Hehe, lack of fashion sense 1 Like

They are so fvckin big

.

Na wa o, So, Oridedi ended up as a bouncer... See his face, he didn't even change one bit... He has always wanted to be around famous people...Got the best education, yet ended up as a bouncer...That's the life...



Thank goodness i didn't do follow follow too, he is big, fine, his posture is great as a bouncer...Maybe i would have been picking cans by now... Na wa o, So, Oridedi ended up as a bouncer... See his face, he didn't even change one bit... He has always wanted to be around famous people...Got the best education, yet ended up as a bouncer...That's the life...Thank goodness i didn't do follow follow too, he is big, fine, his posture is great as a bouncer...Maybe i would have been picking cans by now... 2 Likes

Wait a minute





he wan tell the brother say he get macho goons pass am??

Hysaac:

After dah one don wear suit he come knack Nike on top Mtcheew if him catch u... if him catch u...

supersystemsnig:







Na wa o, So, Oridedi ended up as a bouncer... See his face, he didn't even change one bit... He has always wanted to be around famous people...Got the best education, yet ended up as a bouncer...That's the life... ..





I dey come mk I go find meme for u ..I dey come mk I go find meme for u