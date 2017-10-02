₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Super Falcons Fans Complain As Banyana Banyana Announce Friendly Against Sweden. by naptu2: 6:00pm
South African Football Association (SAFA) announced that Banyana Banyana will play two friendly matches against Sweden in January and this brought a reaction from the Super Falcons Fans Twitter handle which complained that the Super Falcons have not played a match or trained together since winning the African Women’s Nations Cup last year.
SAFA’s announcement was retweeted by Banyana Banyana’s star defender and captain Janine Van Wyk. The matches are sponsored by South African energy and chemical company SASOL, which sponsors the South African women’s national teams and the South African Women’s football league.
The Super Falcon’s Fans tweet brought a reaction from Nigerian star striker, Asisat Oshoala and Ghanaian captain and midfield maestro, Elizabeth Addo (Ama Pele).
https://twitter.com/Janinevanwyk5/status/914845526734106624
https://twitter.com/Superfalconfans/status/914866720556412928
https://twitter.com/AsisatOshoala/status/914870878076309505
Asisat Oshoala had also complained about the Super Falcons lack of activity back in August.
8 Months Without Super Falcons Regrouping Is Unacceptable – Asisat Oshoala
http://www.nairaland.com/4019574/8-months-without-super-falcons
Re: Super Falcons Fans Complain As Banyana Banyana Announce Friendly Against Sweden. by naptu2: 6:00pm
Banyana Banyana to face Sweden in Cape Town
https://www.safa.net/2017/10/02/banyana-banyana-to-face-sweden-in-cape-town/
|Re: Super Falcons Fans Complain As Banyana Banyana Announce Friendly Against Sweden. by veekid(m): 6:14pm
Nothing works fine in Nigeria; everybody for top Na wayre
|Re: Super Falcons Fans Complain As Banyana Banyana Announce Friendly Against Sweden. by 4FACEADELEKE(m): 6:15pm
That's what you get when you are from a country that lacks true vision.
|Re: Super Falcons Fans Complain As Banyana Banyana Announce Friendly Against Sweden. by Holuwahyomzzy: 6:15pm
Ok
|Re: Super Falcons Fans Complain As Banyana Banyana Announce Friendly Against Sweden. by KanesHost: 6:15pm
Why won't they complain, when the government is looking for money upandan for next year's election...
A ruling party would rather spend $1billion on election campaign, than improve the lot of their citizens with that same money.
|Re: Super Falcons Fans Complain As Banyana Banyana Announce Friendly Against Sweden. by RoyalBoutique(m): 6:18pm
Because buhari is a dunce
1 Like
|Re: Super Falcons Fans Complain As Banyana Banyana Announce Friendly Against Sweden. by whitebeard(m): 6:18pm
who know them when they don't add money to politician's pocket..na so naija be for now.
|Re: Super Falcons Fans Complain As Banyana Banyana Announce Friendly Against Sweden. by 01mcfadden(m): 6:18pm
Welcome to Nigeria
|Re: Super Falcons Fans Complain As Banyana Banyana Announce Friendly Against Sweden. by SOLMICHAEL(m): 6:18pm
Solomon dalong is a failure!!
|Re: Super Falcons Fans Complain As Banyana Banyana Announce Friendly Against Sweden. by slimthugchimee(m): 6:19pm
I don't get why we should give a fvck about this
|Re: Super Falcons Fans Complain As Banyana Banyana Announce Friendly Against Sweden. by Raziii(m): 6:19pm
Its complacency... Those guys at the glass house know that they can put up a team a day to a competition and still win the AFCON. Too bad!
|Re: Super Falcons Fans Complain As Banyana Banyana Announce Friendly Against Sweden. by NigerDeltan(m): 6:21pm
Who be super falcon Fans? Issorite!
|Re: Super Falcons Fans Complain As Banyana Banyana Announce Friendly Against Sweden. by Dearlord(m): 6:22pm
I got nothing to worry because I trust my Super falcon babes I know them gonna win anytime anyday & anywhere.
|Re: Super Falcons Fans Complain As Banyana Banyana Announce Friendly Against Sweden. by Silva79(f): 6:22pm
asisats response got me rolling
|Re: Super Falcons Fans Complain As Banyana Banyana Announce Friendly Against Sweden. by Raziii(m): 6:23pm
slimthugchimee:you know, it is humanly possible to ignore the things that do not interest you!
|Re: Super Falcons Fans Complain As Banyana Banyana Announce Friendly Against Sweden. by Shorsky1: 6:24pm
U ought to know that every ministry in Nigeria under buhari's administration is after their own pocket since buhari is using EFCC to target other parties for corruption not knowing that before u can see clearly,u have to first remove the dust in your eyes.
|Re: Super Falcons Fans Complain As Banyana Banyana Announce Friendly Against Sweden. by daveP(m): 6:25pm
And Pinnick is so focused on chasing a Tammy Abraham that isnt sure of repping naija yet?! click 'Like' if Pinnick is the most 'focused' nff president ever.
|Re: Super Falcons Fans Complain As Banyana Banyana Announce Friendly Against Sweden. by loneatar: 6:25pm
Wetin concern me
But the kind news that_______________________I no understand which one be bayana bayana
|Re: Super Falcons Fans Complain As Banyana Banyana Announce Friendly Against Sweden. by Adaumunocha(f): 6:26pm
Its no longer Bafana Bafana
|Re: Super Falcons Fans Complain As Banyana Banyana Announce Friendly Against Sweden. by talk2percy(m): 6:27pm
They will start preparations at the eleventh hour and expect them to perform wonderful miracle against those that started preparations on time...nonsense.
|Re: Super Falcons Fans Complain As Banyana Banyana Announce Friendly Against Sweden. by userplainly(m): 6:29pm
4FACEADELEKE:
e du! we know say the country lack true vision buh guy in time we go gt there..... mo pray make Awa generation bring the change instead of steady repeating " country bad, jaga Jaga, ipobs, boko_, militants, APC vs PDP, buhari, buhari"
|Re: Super Falcons Fans Complain As Banyana Banyana Announce Friendly Against Sweden. by Raziii(m): 6:32pm
Adaumunocha:lol... Bafana Bafana is for the men
|Re: Super Falcons Fans Complain As Banyana Banyana Announce Friendly Against Sweden. by femi4: 6:33pm
Adaumunocha:That's for boys, their girls are called bayana bayana
Bafana Bafana: The boys, The boys
Bayana Bayana: The girls, The girls
|Re: Super Falcons Fans Complain As Banyana Banyana Announce Friendly Against Sweden. by Adaumunocha(f): 6:35pm
femi4:Thanks
|Re: Super Falcons Fans Complain As Banyana Banyana Announce Friendly Against Sweden. by Adaumunocha(f): 6:39pm
Raziii:Merci
|Re: Super Falcons Fans Complain As Banyana Banyana Announce Friendly Against Sweden. by begwong: 6:43pm
NAIJA with last minutes preparation be like 5 and 6!
|Re: Super Falcons Fans Complain As Banyana Banyana Announce Friendly Against Sweden. by freshest4live: 6:44pm
talk2percy:Well they keep doing it because the girls keep winning. But the girls keep winning only because the talents abound, they forget there's a limit talent ALONE can take you.
Africa is growing in female football and the falcons are not at the level they should be at the world stage, but it seems the Glass House doesn't care.
|Re: Super Falcons Fans Complain As Banyana Banyana Announce Friendly Against Sweden. by joxxy01(m): 6:53pm
Had it been nff is taking the super falcons serious we can be rubbing shoulder with Usa, sweden, germany, brazil, france, japan etc...the girls are trying despite lack of quality training facilities and friendlies. Its only share determination and hunger that is driving this ladies to dominate african football.
Nff should please do enough to upgrade this ladies. south africa has good management of female football but little talent, Nigeria has bright talents but no enough sponsorship .
|Re: Super Falcons Fans Complain As Banyana Banyana Announce Friendly Against Sweden. by epospiky(m): 7:02pm
Adaumunocha:
bafana bafana is to the male team
