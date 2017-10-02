₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Lady Arranges Her Own Kidnap In Ogun To Extort N200,000 From Her Parents (Photo) by Islie: 7:17pm
Samuel Awoyinfa, Abeokuta
http://punchng.com/lady-arranges-own-kidnap-to-extort-n-2m-from-parents/
|Re: Lady Arranges Her Own Kidnap In Ogun To Extort N200,000 From Her Parents (Photo) by poksmahn(m): 7:20pm
Because of ordinary birthday.. so she'll go and buy balloons and snap and put on Instagram. I wonder what she'll do for forthcoming wedding
18 Likes
|Re: Lady Arranges Her Own Kidnap In Ogun To Extort N200,000 From Her Parents (Photo) by taylor88(m): 7:21pm
Lol
1 Like
|Re: Lady Arranges Her Own Kidnap In Ogun To Extort N200,000 From Her Parents (Photo) by taylor88(m): 7:21pm
when she's eventually kidnapped no body will take her claims serious
I need to fvck diz girl with shark power gel diick enlargement cream
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lady Arranges Her Own Kidnap In Ogun To Extort N200,000 From Her Parents (Photo) by adadike281(f): 7:31pm
All in d name of birthday! odiegwu!
1 Like
|Re: Lady Arranges Her Own Kidnap In Ogun To Extort N200,000 From Her Parents (Photo) by lalanice(f): 7:36pm
people keep getting dumber
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Arranges Her Own Kidnap In Ogun To Extort N200,000 From Her Parents (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 7:39pm
Some Children of these days,always giving their parents HBP.
So these two pikins wan show say dem sabi,may evans fall on dem.
5 Likes
|Re: Lady Arranges Her Own Kidnap In Ogun To Extort N200,000 From Her Parents (Photo) by Nogodye(m): 8:15pm
lalanice:
They don't wanna work for money anymore...Some believe in whatever it takes.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Arranges Her Own Kidnap In Ogun To Extort N200,000 From Her Parents (Photo) by Dearlord(m): 8:27pm
Good girl
|Re: Lady Arranges Her Own Kidnap In Ogun To Extort N200,000 From Her Parents (Photo) by daveson07(m): 8:28pm
Evans fall on u
|Re: Lady Arranges Her Own Kidnap In Ogun To Extort N200,000 From Her Parents (Photo) by FisifunKododada: 8:28pm
It once happened, on a certain day, a bull and a pheasant were grazing on the field. The bull was grazing on the grass, the pheasant was picking ticks off the bull; they are partners, you know?
Then the pheasant looked at a huge tree which was at the edge of the field, and very nostalgically said, "Alas, there was a time when I could fly to the top most branch of the tree, but today I do not have the strength even to fly to the first branch of the tree"
The bull very nonchalantly said, "That's no problem! Eat a little bit of my dung every day, you will see, within a fortnight's time you will reach the top of the tree."
The pheasant said, "Oh, come off it! How is that possible?"
The bull replied, "Really, please try and see. The whole humanity is on it, you could try, too."
Very hesitantly, the pheasant started pecking at the dung, and lo, on the very first day it reached the first branch of the tree. In a fortnight's time, it reached the topmost branch of the tree. It just went and sat on the topmost branch and just enjoyed the scenery. The old farmer saw a fat old pheasant on the top of the tree. He took out his shotgun and shot him off the tree. So the moral of the story is: even bullshit can get you to the top, but never lets you stay there.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Arranges Her Own Kidnap In Ogun To Extort N200,000 From Her Parents (Photo) by 9japrof(m): 8:28pm
Some girls can really do mumu all in the name of relationships. When I saw her age bracket(20) I was sure it's something can do for her boyfriend, they never break her heart, maybe the wiring the guy dey give don reset her brain to mumu mode.
The parents would still spend money to bail them out maybe in hundred's of thousands, why allow the case to climb up the ladder, they for kuku settle the issue with the DPO carry their pikin go house.
Buh the girl still na good girl, other parents would have forced their daughter to alledgedly say that it was a true kidnap so that only the boy would be picked and be dumped in kirikiri under the awaiting trial format and rot there forever.
If love na this kind one, I no go love
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Arranges Her Own Kidnap In Ogun To Extort N200,000 From Her Parents (Photo) by macaranta(m): 8:28pm
Will she be sentenced to death for kidnapping herself?
|Re: Lady Arranges Her Own Kidnap In Ogun To Extort N200,000 From Her Parents (Photo) by Giddiebabalaw(m): 8:29pm
Funny and weird things happening in this contemporary worlds....
|Re: Lady Arranges Her Own Kidnap In Ogun To Extort N200,000 From Her Parents (Photo) by jashar(f): 8:29pm
How far will 200k get you?
|Re: Lady Arranges Her Own Kidnap In Ogun To Extort N200,000 From Her Parents (Photo) by sisisioge: 8:29pm
200k !
Now she has a criminal record.
|Re: Lady Arranges Her Own Kidnap In Ogun To Extort N200,000 From Her Parents (Photo) by sasalite(m): 8:30pm
END TIME RELATIONSHIP.
|Re: Lady Arranges Her Own Kidnap In Ogun To Extort N200,000 From Her Parents (Photo) by BornnAgainChild(f): 8:30pm
Koboko fall on them
Morso see the guys head like opioro mango
1 Like
|Re: Lady Arranges Her Own Kidnap In Ogun To Extort N200,000 From Her Parents (Photo) by ShyCypher(m): 8:31pm
Toheebat... hmm
This is what happens when you name your daughter after a bat.
11 Likes
|Re: Lady Arranges Her Own Kidnap In Ogun To Extort N200,000 From Her Parents (Photo) by casttlebarbz(m): 8:32pm
Love is silly
|Re: Lady Arranges Her Own Kidnap In Ogun To Extort N200,000 From Her Parents (Photo) by Mutuwa(m): 8:34pm
Some ladies self..
Sorry girls..
|Re: Lady Arranges Her Own Kidnap In Ogun To Extort N200,000 From Her Parents (Photo) by WowSweetGuy(m): 8:36pm
everybody wants money
|Re: Lady Arranges Her Own Kidnap In Ogun To Extort N200,000 From Her Parents (Photo) by castrol180(m): 8:36pm
Islie:
This small girl din dey Bleep security guy from this stage...if she can reach that miss ibo gal wey dey use cucumber nko? Wetin she wan do? Na to dey fvck bouncer like Dino Melaye.
|Re: Lady Arranges Her Own Kidnap In Ogun To Extort N200,000 From Her Parents (Photo) by majamajic(m): 8:36pm
love is blind, sleep and kpansh in uncompleted building for days.
same time trying to get 200k from parents
|Re: Lady Arranges Her Own Kidnap In Ogun To Extort N200,000 From Her Parents (Photo) by mercyymai(f): 8:37pm
See mumu girl
|Re: Lady Arranges Her Own Kidnap In Ogun To Extort N200,000 From Her Parents (Photo) by hos4x(m): 8:37pm
FisifunKododada:
Very foolish story
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Arranges Her Own Kidnap In Ogun To Extort N200,000 From Her Parents (Photo) by alacantra: 8:37pm
hustling gone wrong
|Re: Lady Arranges Her Own Kidnap In Ogun To Extort N200,000 From Her Parents (Photo) by FILEBE(m): 8:37pm
Children of nowadays. Girls of nowadays. So materialistic and are fished brained in nature.
|Re: Lady Arranges Her Own Kidnap In Ogun To Extort N200,000 From Her Parents (Photo) by iphanyi10(m): 8:38pm
for this season wey police no won hear kidnap?.....some people get mind sha
|Re: Lady Arranges Her Own Kidnap In Ogun To Extort N200,000 From Her Parents (Photo) by FisifunKododada: 8:38pm
I will often ask a room full of people if they believe in God…
50% will put their hands up and say “Yes”.
50% will put their hands up and say “No”.
I will then ask them why don’t they just be honest and say “I don’t know”?
That’s the problem he says: everyone is pretending to know things they don’t.
In fact, too many people are absolutely dead certain about things that just aren’t true!
Here’s a suggestion: The next time you hear something, instead of believing or disbelieving, why not just admit the truth: “I don’t know”
What’s wrong with that?
By refusing to draw a conclusion you keep your mind open and you give the truth a chance to get in. But by drawing a conclusion your mind naturally becomes closed to all other possibilities and it also kills the very desire and longing to know.
|Re: Lady Arranges Her Own Kidnap In Ogun To Extort N200,000 From Her Parents (Photo) by ijustdey: 8:39pm
shades if stupidity
|Re: Lady Arranges Her Own Kidnap In Ogun To Extort N200,000 From Her Parents (Photo) by Antoeni(m): 8:40pm
Evil lovers
