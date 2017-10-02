Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lady Arranges Her Own Kidnap In Ogun To Extort N200,000 From Her Parents (Photo) (12192 Views)

Samuel Awoyinfa, Abeokuta







A 20 year old lady, Tohebat Adebayo, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police command for allegedly arranging her own kidnap in connivance with her boyfriend , Afolabi Ogunremi.



The parents of Tohebat had reported her disappearance on September 27, 2017, to the police at Lafenwa Station, Abeokuta, that she had left home for the market and did not return.



They told the police that a man called them on the telephone to inform them that he had kidnapped their daughter, and demanded the sum of N200,000.



The Divisional Police Officer of Lafenwa station , Kayode Ayilara , and other detectives started a manhunt for the kidnapper by tracking the telephone line.



This investigation led them to an abandoned house inside the Ibara GRA , Abeokuta, where Tohebat was being kept.



Tohebat's boyfriend, Adebayo , who happened to be the security man in the premises was arrested.



After interrogation, Adebayo who confessed to being Tohebat's boyfriend said they both arranged her kidnap in order to raise money for her forthcoming birthday.



Meanwhile , the state Commissioner of Police , Ahmed Iliyasu , has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the Anti- kidnapping /Cultism unit of the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department , Abeokuta, for further investigation.



http://punchng.com/lady-arranges-own-kidnap-to-extort-n-2m-from-parents/

Because of ordinary birthday.. so she'll go and buy balloons and snap and put on Instagram. I wonder what she'll do for forthcoming wedding 18 Likes

Lol 1 Like

when she's eventually kidnapped no body will take her claims serious























All in d name of birthday! odiegwu! 1 Like

people keep getting dumber 3 Likes





Some Children of these days,always giving their parents HBP.





So these two pikins wan show say dem sabi,may evans fall on dem. Some Children of these days,always giving their parents HBP.So these two pikins wan show say dem sabi,may evans fall on dem. 5 Likes

lalanice:

people keep getting dumber

They don't wanna work for money anymore...Some believe in whatever it takes. They don't wanna work for money anymore...Some believe in whatever it takes. 1 Like

Good girl

Evans fall on u

It once happened, on a certain day, a bull and a pheasant were grazing on the field. The bull was grazing on the grass, the pheasant was picking ticks off the bull; they are partners, you know?

Then the pheasant looked at a huge tree which was at the edge of the field, and very nostalgically said, "Alas, there was a time when I could fly to the top most branch of the tree, but today I do not have the strength even to fly to the first branch of the tree"

The bull very nonchalantly said, "That's no problem! Eat a little bit of my dung every day, you will see, within a fortnight's time you will reach the top of the tree."

The pheasant said, "Oh, come off it! How is that possible?"

The bull replied, "Really, please try and see. The whole humanity is on it, you could try, too."

Very hesitantly, the pheasant started pecking at the dung, and lo, on the very first day it reached the first branch of the tree. In a fortnight's time, it reached the topmost branch of the tree. It just went and sat on the topmost branch and just enjoyed the scenery. The old farmer saw a fat old pheasant on the top of the tree. He took out his shotgun and shot him off the tree. So the moral of the story is: even bullshit can get you to the top, but never lets you stay there. 7 Likes 1 Share

Some girls can really do mumu all in the name of relationships. When I saw her age bracket(20) I was sure it's something can do for her boyfriend, they never break her heart, maybe the wiring the guy dey give don reset her brain to mumu mode.



The parents would still spend money to bail them out maybe in hundred's of thousands, why allow the case to climb up the ladder, they for kuku settle the issue with the DPO carry their pikin go house.



Buh the girl still na good girl, other parents would have forced their daughter to alledgedly say that it was a true kidnap so that only the boy would be picked and be dumped in kirikiri under the awaiting trial format and rot there forever.



If love na this kind one, I no go love 4 Likes 2 Shares

Will she be sentenced to death for kidnapping herself?

Funny and weird things happening in this contemporary worlds....





How far will 200k get you?

!





Now she has a criminal record. 200kNow she has a criminal record.

END TIME RELATIONSHIP.







Morso see the guys head like opioro mango Koboko fall on themMorso see the guys head like opioro mango 1 Like

Toheebat... hmm



This is what happens when you name your daughter after a bat. 11 Likes

Love is silly

Some ladies self..

Sorry girls..

everybody wants money

Islie:



















This small girl din dey Bleep security guy from this stage...if she can reach that miss ibo gal wey dey use cucumber nko? Wetin she wan do? Na to dey fvck bouncer like Dino Melaye. This small girl din dey Bleep security guy from this stage...if she can reach that miss ibo gal wey dey use cucumber nko? Wetin she wan do? Na to dey fvck bouncer like Dino Melaye.

love is blind, sleep and kpansh in uncompleted building for days.



same time trying to get 200k from parents

See mumu girl

FisifunKododada:

It once happened, on a certain day, a bull and a pheasant were grazing on the field. The bull was grazing on the grass, the pheasant was picking ticks off the bull; they are partners, you know?

Then the pheasant looked at a huge tree which was at the edge of the field, and very nostalgically said, "Alas, there was a time when I could fly to the top most branch of the tree, but today I do not have the strength even to fly to the first branch of the tree"

The bull very nonchalantly said, "That's no problem! Eat a little bit of my dung every day, you will see, within a fortnight's time you will reach the top of the tree."

The pheasant said, "Oh, come off it! How is that possible?"

The bull replied, "Really, please try and see. The whole humanity is on it, you could try, too."

Very hesitantly, the pheasant started pecking at the dung, and lo, on the very first day it reached the first branch of the tree. In a fortnight's time, it reached the topmost branch of the tree. It just went and sat on the topmost branch and just enjoyed the scenery. The old farmer saw a fat old pheasant on the top of the tree. He took out his shotgun and shot him off the tree. So the moral of the story is: even bullshit can get you to the top, but never lets you stay there.







Very foolish story Very foolish story 2 Likes

hustling gone wrong

Children of nowadays. Girls of nowadays. So materialistic and are fished brained in nature.

for this season wey police no won hear kidnap?.....some people get mind sha

shades if stupidity