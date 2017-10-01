

Without a doubt, Samsung's Galaxy S8 is one of the most impressive phones of 2017. The iPhone 8, however, is officially here and with that, I think it's time to see how these two stacks up side by side. Now clearly once you put these phones next to each other in terms of the design, aesthetics and really just overall looks, not to sugarcoat it or anything but the Galaxy S8 is miles ahead.



The iPhone 8 definitely does have some very impressive features, but design wise, it really hasn't changed much over the years. So honestly for all intents and purposes, it very well could have been called the iPhone 7S. The Galaxy S8, on the other hand, is a completely different story. It has this beautiful bezel-less display that looks like it's straight outta the future. And I've said it before but I still think the Galaxy S8 is arguably the best looking phone of 2017. Now with the upcoming iPhone X, that very well may change that statement for me, but that is a different comparison for a different day. For now, and especially because both the iPhone 8 and Galaxy S8 are very similar in pricing we're gonna focus on these two phones. Now regardless, both of these are very impressive devices and I'm sure most of you out there would love to win either of these.



Now unfortunately with the iPhone 8 it still connects to a lightning port and surprise, surprise does not have a headphone jack. So two potential advantages with the Galaxy S8, is one, USB C and two, the fact that you can connect a pair of wired headphones without any adapter. Now another potential advantage with the Galaxy S8 is MicroSD card expandability. Now I don't want to turn this into an iOSversus Android war. For me, I've never really felt the need to store anything on a MicroSD card but for some, it may be big deal and if that's the case, that is clearly where the Galaxy S8 has one up. Some of you might notice that both the iPhone 8and Galaxy S8 feature an all-glass back. Now that's because both of these feature wireless charging. Clearly, this isn't anything new to Samsung or the Galaxy lineup. It is, however, brand new to the iPhone 8. They're using a wireless Qi standard and not some proprietary crap. So the fact that it's finally here on the iPhone is only going to help wireless charging become further adopted and that is better for everybody. The one thing mention though in terms of fast charging or quick charging, that is something you get right out of the box with the Galaxy S8whereas with the iPhone 8 you're going to need to spend nearly $100 in accessories just to get that which is kinda crazy. So definitely a plus one to Samsung for providing Quick Charge out of the box, and unfortunately in typical Apple fashion, you're gonna pay more for adapters and accessories. For me though, whether I'm on Android or iPhoneI've usually plugged into an Anker Power Bank or wall charger so I've never really felt like my phone needs to charge faster. This is their brand new Power Core II which packs 20,000 mAh of juice inside, so battery for days. It really doesn't matter which device you're on, it just works and it works well.



The Galaxy S8 here is the clear winner. It features a beautiful and I mean beautiful 5.8 inch Super AMOLED display. It's bright it's colorful, it's vibrant and the lack of bezels kinda just makes you wanna stare in awe at it, and there is really no other word to describe it than impressive. With the display, Samsung also did a fantastic job of implementing a virtual home button into the screen and it just works really well. The downside to that is that Samsung could not implement the fingerprint reader into the display so in turn it is located awkwardly on the back next to the camera which I'm still not a fan of. Unlike the iPhone X, the iPhone 8 does, however, have a fingerprint reader or Touch ID up front so, in terms of that, I definitely prefer the iPhone 8. That though unfortunately does not help the iPhone 8's display when stacked up side by side against the Galaxy S8. Now the iPhone 8 is not a bad display by any means. It got a beautiful white color gamut, bright, true tone, actually works really well but it just kinda pales in comparison in both size and resolution. It is a 4.7-inch display with a 750P resolution. And again when you stack it side by side against the Galaxy S8 it's not even close. So while the display is a clear advantage to the Galaxy S8 if we look under the hood, the iPhone 8 might surprise you. Yes, the Galaxy S8 has an eight-core processor and I've seen people make fun of the iPhone 8, the iPhone X for finally getting a six-core processor. But the fact is the A11 Bionic chip is nuts. Stacked up side by side against the Galaxy S8 it completely smashes and obliterates it. The big thing with that A11 chip is that when it needs to it's gonna utilize all six of those cores at the same time whereas, with the Galaxy S8, it is actually two pairs of quad-core processors. That, in turn, is why the iPhone 8 and especially in multi-core performance does so well. And just for reference that is on par with a 13 inch MacBook Pro which is crazy in terms of a smartphone. Again, I don't want to turn this into a war or negate how awesome the Galaxy S8 is because it is a fantastic, beautiful, really fast phone. But in terms of performance, it is clear that Apple is miles ahead.



From there I want to jump over to cameras because honestly, that is probably one of the most important features to pretty much everybody out there. Both the iPhone 8 and Galaxy S8 feature 12MP shooters on the back and in terms of performance goes as far as photography, both do an amazing job. The showcase that I think these two pictures here are a prime example of why that is the case, this was shot on the Galaxy S8 which is an amazing picture but if we hop over to the iPhone 8, it is pretty much equally as impressive. I'm not sure which I like more but I think either way you would not be disappointed with either of these. Same thing here with these pictures, I think the iPhone 8 does a fantastic job of capturing the highlights, the shadows, not overblowing the sunset. But it's pretty much the same thing on the Galaxy S8. The only advantage I would say the S8 has with this picture over here is if we crop it and zoom in, it does retain sharpness just a little bit better over the iPhone 8. Now into where I prefer the Galaxy S8 over the iPhone 8 is this alpha balance shot right here. The iPhone 8, it is every so slightly just a little over washed, a little overexposed. But as we hop over to the Galaxy S8, it kinda just holds everything together better. The colors pop more and overall it's just a more pleasing image. From then we move into more of a lower light situation. I think both the iPhone 8 and Galaxy S8 do a really fantastic job. I think with the iPhone 8, you get a more natural true to life image with more accurate colors, whereas with the Galaxy S8 it looks great but it tends to cool things down a bit but overall it was just a sharper image. Now as far as the front facing cameras go that hands down goes to the Galaxy S8. I've always liked their wide angle lens. The iPhone has just never really felt wide enough. And as you can see as we stack them side by side, both do a really impressive job but I just prefer the look of the Galaxy S8 more. Now from there, one clear advantage the iPhone 8 has over the Galaxy S8 is when it comes to video. The iPhone 8 will shoot up to 4K at 60 frames per second. That's something the Galaxy S8 does not do.



The Galaxy S8, you can see in terms of clarity and just overall quality it is miles better on the iPhone 8. Now ultimately it really comes down to preference and ecosystem. Both of these are fantastic high-quality phones. The Galaxy S8 is far superior in terms of design, hardware, the display. And while the iPhone 8 may not look the most impressive on the outside, it is packing some serious power and impressive features inside. With the Galaxy S8 and more specifically Android you're clearly getting more customization, more freedom, more flexibility whereas with the iPhone 8and more specifically iOS 11, yes it can be limiting but in terms of the eco-system, the App Store it is second to none. For me, both these are fantastic phones, and again it is a great time to be alive in terms of technology. Hopefully, this post kinda showcases what is cool about each of these phones and helped you with your choice.

