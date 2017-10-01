



Parading the suspects along with others, the state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, disclosed that the suspects broke into their victims houses at night, packed the items found in the cars and drove them away very early in the morning.



The paraded suspects are: Abomi James (34), Omokaro Efe (48), Joseph Uzuazomaro (31), Chukwudi Onyemara (27), Melvin Umeh (33), Nisma Uttah (33), Samuel Shokunbi (34), Ahmed Waheed (37), Augustine Uchenna (47) and Udoh Benedict (39).



Edgal while reiterating his commands preparedness to combat crime in Lagos State, warned robbers collecting cars at gun point and those stealing them from where they are parked, that police was ready to track and locate those vehicle and return them to their owners.



Vehicles recovered includes and the registration numbers are: Totoya Camry (FKJ 715 ES), Toyota Camry (FGG 636 MC), Toyota Matrix (EPE 429 DJ), Mercedes Benz 4matic (KRD 68 ES), Acura MDX (EKY 534 BS) and Toyota Camry (LSR 742 EW). The suspects, he said would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.



Speaking with journalists, the leader of the gang, Nisma Uttah stated that the gang meet and resides in Ajegunle but operates in Ayobo and Ipaja. He added that for every operation, he would surveyed the area and note targeted buildings before visiting the residents at night.



He pointed out that the gang gained entrance into the buildings by scaling the fence or break part of the wall. He added that after operation, the gang drove very early in the morning when people were on their way to work.



He said that they sell the cars to a buyer who took it to Onitsha the following day after re-registering the vehicle.



Also recovered from the gangs were one locally made pistol, four cartridges, five LG flat screen TV, six wrist watches, deck woofer, three pairs of shoes, a black suit etc.



Source:

http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/10/photos-lagos-police-arrest-10-robbery.html Lagos State Police Command through the operatives of Rapid Response Squad have arrested 10 robbery suspects that have been terrorising residents of Ayobo – Ipaja, Lagos, just as they recovered six vehicles stolen by the robbers in Onitsha, Anambra State.Parading the suspects along with others, the state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, disclosed that the suspects broke into their victims houses at night, packed the items found in the cars and drove them away very early in the morning.The paraded suspects are: Abomi James (34), Omokaro Efe (48), Joseph Uzuazomaro (31), Chukwudi Onyemara (27), Melvin Umeh (33), Nisma Uttah (33), Samuel Shokunbi (34), Ahmed Waheed (37), Augustine Uchenna (47) and Udoh Benedict (39).Edgal while reiterating his commands preparedness to combat crime in Lagos State, warned robbers collecting cars at gun point and those stealing them from where they are parked, that police was ready to track and locate those vehicle and return them to their owners.Vehicles recovered includes and the registration numbers are: Totoya Camry (FKJ 715 ES), Toyota Camry (FGG 636 MC), Toyota Matrix (EPE 429 DJ), Mercedes Benz 4matic (KRD 68 ES), Acura MDX (EKY 534 BS) and Toyota Camry (LSR 742 EW). The suspects, he said would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.Speaking with journalists, the leader of the gang, Nisma Uttah stated that the gang meet and resides in Ajegunle but operates in Ayobo and Ipaja. He added that for every operation, he would surveyed the area and note targeted buildings before visiting the residents at night.He pointed out that the gang gained entrance into the buildings by scaling the fence or break part of the wall. He added that after operation, the gang drove very early in the morning when people were on their way to work.He said that they sell the cars to a buyer who took it to Onitsha the following day after re-registering the vehicle.Also recovered from the gangs were one locally made pistol, four cartridges, five LG flat screen TV, six wrist watches, deck woofer, three pairs of shoes, a black suit etc.Source: