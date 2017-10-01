₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lagos Police Arrest 10 Robbery Suspects, Recover 6 Stolen Cars (Photos) by AutoReportNG: 12:38am
Lagos State Police Command through the operatives of Rapid Response Squad have arrested 10 robbery suspects that have been terrorising residents of Ayobo – Ipaja, Lagos, just as they recovered six vehicles stolen by the robbers in Onitsha, Anambra State.
Parading the suspects along with others, the state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, disclosed that the suspects broke into their victims houses at night, packed the items found in the cars and drove them away very early in the morning.
The paraded suspects are: Abomi James (34), Omokaro Efe (48), Joseph Uzuazomaro (31), Chukwudi Onyemara (27), Melvin Umeh (33), Nisma Uttah (33), Samuel Shokunbi (34), Ahmed Waheed (37), Augustine Uchenna (47) and Udoh Benedict (39).
Edgal while reiterating his commands preparedness to combat crime in Lagos State, warned robbers collecting cars at gun point and those stealing them from where they are parked, that police was ready to track and locate those vehicle and return them to their owners.
Vehicles recovered includes and the registration numbers are: Totoya Camry (FKJ 715 ES), Toyota Camry (FGG 636 MC), Toyota Matrix (EPE 429 DJ), Mercedes Benz 4matic (KRD 68 ES), Acura MDX (EKY 534 BS) and Toyota Camry (LSR 742 EW). The suspects, he said would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.
Speaking with journalists, the leader of the gang, Nisma Uttah stated that the gang meet and resides in Ajegunle but operates in Ayobo and Ipaja. He added that for every operation, he would surveyed the area and note targeted buildings before visiting the residents at night.
He pointed out that the gang gained entrance into the buildings by scaling the fence or break part of the wall. He added that after operation, the gang drove very early in the morning when people were on their way to work.
He said that they sell the cars to a buyer who took it to Onitsha the following day after re-registering the vehicle.
Also recovered from the gangs were one locally made pistol, four cartridges, five LG flat screen TV, six wrist watches, deck woofer, three pairs of shoes, a black suit etc.
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest 10 Robbery Suspects, Recover 6 Stolen Cars (Photos) by AutoReportNG: 12:39am
This Lagos Commisioner means business..
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest 10 Robbery Suspects, Recover 6 Stolen Cars (Photos) by Daniel2060(m): 12:52am
See them......
Stealing gotv instead of TSTv
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest 10 Robbery Suspects, Recover 6 Stolen Cars (Photos) by Allwell1991(m): 1:17am
Second guy from the left, his calmness gives me cause for concern...
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest 10 Robbery Suspects, Recover 6 Stolen Cars (Photos) by Aufbauh(m): 3:05am
NCAN will be very disappointed!
But to me this is 'Southern conspiracy '
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest 10 Robbery Suspects, Recover 6 Stolen Cars (Photos) by chomchom1(f): 4:15am
NCAN! view and mute
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest 10 Robbery Suspects, Recover 6 Stolen Cars (Photos) by Ndlistic(m): 4:20am
What is their gain now, the have been caught. Just jail them.
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest 10 Robbery Suspects, Recover 6 Stolen Cars (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 9:38am
Good Job NP
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest 10 Robbery Suspects, Recover 6 Stolen Cars (Photos) by funmilade4real(m): 9:38am
k
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest 10 Robbery Suspects, Recover 6 Stolen Cars (Photos) by adem30: 9:39am
Lagos developer Flatinos
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest 10 Robbery Suspects, Recover 6 Stolen Cars (Photos) by EVILFOREST: 9:40am
We just have to approve JUNGLE JUSTICE
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest 10 Robbery Suspects, Recover 6 Stolen Cars (Photos) by burg: 9:40am
Z dat nt my television dat am looking for
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest 10 Robbery Suspects, Recover 6 Stolen Cars (Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 9:41am
At least they threw tribalism aside....
Afonjas featuring flatinos..
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest 10 Robbery Suspects, Recover 6 Stolen Cars (Photos) by jrerico1(m): 9:41am
This is a very bad job for a human to think of. They should be dealt
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest 10 Robbery Suspects, Recover 6 Stolen Cars (Photos) by kaptaneSaka(m): 9:41am
Good job.....
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest 10 Robbery Suspects, Recover 6 Stolen Cars (Photos) by ItuExchange(m): 9:41am
If they're found guilty. They deserve to die, honestly.
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest 10 Robbery Suspects, Recover 6 Stolen Cars (Photos) by boldking(m): 9:42am
even go tv
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest 10 Robbery Suspects, Recover 6 Stolen Cars (Photos) by jaksmillioniar: 9:42am
AutoReportNG:I knw most are ibo if dey get dia biafra dey will killed thierself wit arm robb and baby factory
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest 10 Robbery Suspects, Recover 6 Stolen Cars (Photos) by Ugoeze2016: 9:42am
WAZOBIA thieves, crime no dey pay
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest 10 Robbery Suspects, Recover 6 Stolen Cars (Photos) by Partnerbiz3: 9:43am
Crime every where
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest 10 Robbery Suspects, Recover 6 Stolen Cars (Photos) by tansho(m): 9:43am
One tribe represented more than the others
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest 10 Robbery Suspects, Recover 6 Stolen Cars (Photos) by abdelrahman: 9:44am
They developed lagos,most of them are ipob members!
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest 10 Robbery Suspects, Recover 6 Stolen Cars (Photos) by blaise00700: 9:44am
Them even steal wall clock
Well, their time is up
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest 10 Robbery Suspects, Recover 6 Stolen Cars (Photos) by Legolast: 9:44am
I came to check names... By their name we go know them.
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest 10 Robbery Suspects, Recover 6 Stolen Cars (Photos) by Jagz16(m): 9:44am
Why must one be an armed robber or kidnapper or ritualist? This thing weak me oo ...make they just roast them Imagind after I buy car person com steal am I go sleep 3 days for shrine for that person ...Abeg I'm still looking for a lady with big butt not girl
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest 10 Robbery Suspects, Recover 6 Stolen Cars (Photos) by twilliamx: 9:45am
This one na unity beggars robbery levels. It's a combination of all major tribes. NCAN over to you for better analysis.
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest 10 Robbery Suspects, Recover 6 Stolen Cars (Photos) by dokunbam(m): 9:46am
Good job NP
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest 10 Robbery Suspects, Recover 6 Stolen Cars (Photos) by AmandaLuv(f): 9:48am
Federal character
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest 10 Robbery Suspects, Recover 6 Stolen Cars (Photos) by Bmaster(m): 9:50am
they will now face the full wrath of law
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest 10 Robbery Suspects, Recover 6 Stolen Cars (Photos) by KingTom(m): 9:56am
jaksmillioniar:not if your English kills them first.
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest 10 Robbery Suspects, Recover 6 Stolen Cars (Photos) by Esseite: 9:57am
When you look at the age range of the criminals, you would know its only a matter of time before un-employment implosion would be more deadly than bokoharam....
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest 10 Robbery Suspects, Recover 6 Stolen Cars (Photos) by MykLANNY(m): 9:58am
with their strong faces its obvious there are robbers
