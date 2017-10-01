₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido Becomes The Most Followed Nigerian Artiste On Instagram With 5million by GibsonB: 6:10am
When it comes to Instagram Followers Davido Can win a Trophy for that, He just clicked 5million followers on IG, Trust Your Gossip Queen Ebiwali has been following up his IG page for weeks, since from 4.8mil waiting for him to make the hit, so i can break the news first... like my life depends on it lol, But thats my job right?
So the baby boy just achieved his greatest hit with 5m follows on IG, Here's a big congrats to him, Unlike his boss in the Game Wizkid who cares more about breaking records than IG followers, Davido values his IG followers even more than taking care of his 2 lirrle Kids..
But thats by the Way...
Coming second is the Legend Wizkid, with over 4million Followers, Followed by Donjazzy, Peter Okoye, Genevieve and More..
Though Wizkid has more followers on Twitter than Davido, with over 3million..
So Lemme be the the first to Tell you that Davido is now the most followed person on Instagram in Nigeria for now.
For Once the singer has Achieved Something important, A round of Applause for that..
Remember You read it from Ebiwali first. See screen shot below!
News From Ebiwali --- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/10/davido-becomes-most-followed-nigerian.html
https://www.instagram.com/davidoofficial/?hl=en
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Becomes The Most Followed Nigerian Artiste On Instagram With 5million by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:19am
Congrats bro, if it worths celebration
But wizkid over u any day. Quote me if u don't have any job oooo
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido Becomes The Most Followed Nigerian Artiste On Instagram With 5million by tyson98: 6:19am
No be by followers but I like both Wizzy and David sha
1 Like
|Re: Davido Becomes The Most Followed Nigerian Artiste On Instagram With 5million by Omede2u2(f): 6:36am
In wizkid voice "we don't need any frog voice here "
4 Likes
|Re: Davido Becomes The Most Followed Nigerian Artiste On Instagram With 5million by Supersuave2(m): 6:39am
I watched the wizkid concert on YouTube and I quite agree davido can't pull that off without backup singers or hype men.
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido Becomes The Most Followed Nigerian Artiste On Instagram With 5million by BoyHuncho(m): 6:57am
Supersuave2:
fact
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Becomes The Most Followed Nigerian Artiste On Instagram With 5million by Florblu(f): 7:08am
Davido makes too much noise
Hence, Nigerians gt attracted to him.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Becomes The Most Followed Nigerian Artiste On Instagram With 5million by Sammmypoko(m): 7:12am
OBO BADDEST!!!!!! ore RONALDO
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Becomes The Most Followed Nigerian Artiste On Instagram With 5million by McBrooklyn(m): 7:20am
Na wah ooo...
1 Like
|Re: Davido Becomes The Most Followed Nigerian Artiste On Instagram With 5million by Supersuave2(m): 7:55am
BoyHuncho:morning baba
|Re: Davido Becomes The Most Followed Nigerian Artiste On Instagram With 5million by Saintsammurai(m): 8:07am
Sammmypoko:Ronaldo dont even know him and has never seen him... i am sure that it was ronaldo's instagram handler that mistakenly click the follow button.. That been said, he still has a frog voice and wizkid is greater than him, wizkid role with the likes of chris brown, drake, nicki minaj, future, dbanj, etc.. Davido role with kids like young thug, sre remmund and noise makers like mick mill,, Wizkid for president in 2019.
11 Likes
|Re: Davido Becomes The Most Followed Nigerian Artiste On Instagram With 5million by BoyHuncho(m): 8:38am
Supersuave2:
Lol
Morning boss
|Re: Davido Becomes The Most Followed Nigerian Artiste On Instagram With 5million by tyson98: 8:57am
Saintsammurai:Ah eyin tun Kala gan ooo
5 Likes
|Re: Davido Becomes The Most Followed Nigerian Artiste On Instagram With 5million by skimmy005: 9:23am
Florblu:sister ur opinion no make sense I no go lie,
1 Like
|Re: Davido Becomes The Most Followed Nigerian Artiste On Instagram With 5million by modelmike7(m): 10:01am
Congrats kid bro.
|Re: Davido Becomes The Most Followed Nigerian Artiste On Instagram With 5million by Pidginwhisper: 10:02am
Shey na same followers wey money fit buy or which one??Him dey see Wizzy as Competitor he cum dey buy followers..Wizzy earned him own followers without being dubious..Money wey no fit buy common sense sha..
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido Becomes The Most Followed Nigerian Artiste On Instagram With 5million by Kobicove(m): 10:02am
Congratulations to him...although I thing most people follow him cos he posts pics of their fantasies with regards to wealth
1 Like
|Re: Davido Becomes The Most Followed Nigerian Artiste On Instagram With 5million by Iamkuttie(m): 10:02am
Thats a great feat maen!
But all the same...
Am Looking forth to break the record in coming years...
So help me God...
|Re: Davido Becomes The Most Followed Nigerian Artiste On Instagram With 5million by YomzzyDBlogger: 10:02am
Ok
|Re: Davido Becomes The Most Followed Nigerian Artiste On Instagram With 5million by MRAKBEE(m): 10:02am
Thats nice.
More Instagram followers means more fanbase, more patronage and more endorsement
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Becomes The Most Followed Nigerian Artiste On Instagram With 5million by viviangist: 10:03am
Pay me 1 Million i will give you 40 Million Followers
Like i Gave DAVIDO 30 Billion Followers Matching his 30 Billion Dollars , ... since he cannot pay for it , i have to take it back and give him 5 Million Equivalent to his Account Balance , check the pictures below to see our Deal ...
Still #VIVIANGIST (JOKES)
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Becomes The Most Followed Nigerian Artiste On Instagram With 5million by hoshodie(m): 10:03am
He still got a frog voice tho
|Re: Davido Becomes The Most Followed Nigerian Artiste On Instagram With 5million by crowntoro(f): 10:03am
But Is that figure real?
|Re: Davido Becomes The Most Followed Nigerian Artiste On Instagram With 5million by softworker(m): 10:03am
who the f*kin figure epp
|Re: Davido Becomes The Most Followed Nigerian Artiste On Instagram With 5million by thorbar(m): 10:03am
They will be mentioning WIZKID name now oo.
.
In other news
|Re: Davido Becomes The Most Followed Nigerian Artiste On Instagram With 5million by Partnerbiz3: 10:05am
Na him they seek ATTN pass naa
|Re: Davido Becomes The Most Followed Nigerian Artiste On Instagram With 5million by rocknation62(m): 10:05am
5million You still still gonna hit 30BILLION followers...Oshey O.B.O BADDEST
|Re: Davido Becomes The Most Followed Nigerian Artiste On Instagram With 5million by oviejnr(m): 10:06am
We are celebrating live band performance, this one's celebrating IG followers
We want no funny sound here Pĺs
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Becomes The Most Followed Nigerian Artiste On Instagram With 5million by xreal: 10:06am
Davido might not care much about this.... the blogger was the one having sleepless nights in other to be the first to catch and put this on media.
Thumbs up OBO.
1 Like
|Re: Davido Becomes The Most Followed Nigerian Artiste On Instagram With 5million by tollytexy(m): 10:07am
me and my friends go unfollow am to make it 4M + lol
4 Likes
