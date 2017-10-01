Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Becomes The Most Followed Nigerian Artiste On Instagram With 5million (6851 Views)

So the baby boy just achieved his greatest hit with 5m follows on IG, Here's a big congrats to him, Unlike his boss in the Game Wizkid who cares more about breaking records than IG followers, Davido values his IG followers even more than taking care of his 2 lirrle Kids..



But thats by the Way...

Coming second is the Legend Wizkid, with over 4million Followers, Followed by Donjazzy, Peter Okoye, Genevieve and More..



Though Wizkid has more followers on Twitter than Davido, with over 3million..



So Lemme be the the first to Tell you that Davido is now the most followed person on Instagram in Nigeria for now.



For Once the singer has Achieved Something important, A round of Applause for that..



Remember You read it from Ebiwali first. See screen shot below!





News From Ebiwali ---





Congrats bro, if it worths celebration



But wizkid over u any day. Quote me if u don't have any job oooo 22 Likes 2 Shares

but I like both Wizzy and David sha No be by followersbut I like both Wizzy and David sha 1 Like

In wizkid voice "we don't need any frog voice here " 4 Likes

I watched the wizkid concert on YouTube and I quite agree davido can't pull that off without backup singers or hype men. 23 Likes 2 Shares

Supersuave2:

I watched the wizkid concert on YouTube and I quite agree davido can't pull that off without backup singers or hype men.

fact 18 Likes 1 Share

Davido makes too much noise

Hence, Nigerians gt attracted to him. 3 Likes 1 Share

OBO BADDEST!!!!!! ore RONALDO 2 Likes

Na wah ooo... 1 Like

BoyHuncho:





fact morning baba peacemaker morning baba

Sammmypoko:

OBO BADDEST!!!!!! ore RONALDO Ronaldo dont even know him and has never seen him... i am sure that it was ronaldo's instagram handler that mistakenly click the follow button.. That been said, he still has a frog voice and wizkid is greater than him, wizkid role with the likes of chris brown, drake, nicki minaj, future, dbanj, etc.. Davido role with kids like young thug, sre remmund and noise makers like mick mill,, Wizkid for president in 2019. 11 Likes

Supersuave2:

morning baba peacemaker





Morning boss LolMorning boss

Saintsammurai:

Ronaldo dont even know him and has never seen him... i am sure that it was ronaldo's instagram handler that mistakenly click the follow button.. That been said, he still has a frog voice and wizkid is greater than him, wizkid role with the likes of chris brown, drake, nicki minaj, future, dbanj, etc.. Davido role with kids like young thug, sre remmund and noise makers like mick mill,, Wizkid for president in 2019. Ah eyin tun Kala gan ooo Ah eyin tun Kala gan ooo 5 Likes

Florblu:

Davido makes too much noise



Hence, Nigerians gt attracted to him. sister ur opinion no make sense I no go lie, sister ur opinion no make sense I no go lie, 1 Like

Congrats kid bro.

Shey na same followers wey money fit buy or which one??Him dey see Wizzy as Competitor he cum dey buy followers..Wizzy earned him own followers without being dubious..Money wey no fit buy common sense sha.. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Congratulations to him...although I thing most people follow him cos he posts pics of their fantasies with regards to wealth 1 Like

Thats a great feat maen!



But all the same...

Am Looking forth to break the record in coming years...



So help me God...

Ok

Thats nice.

More Instagram followers means more fanbase, more patronage and more endorsement 2 Likes 1 Share

Pay me 1 Million i will give you 40 Million Followers



Like i Gave DAVIDO 30 Billion Followers Matching his 30 Billion Dollars , ... since he cannot pay for it , i have to take it back and give him 5 Million Equivalent to his Account Balance , check the pictures below to see our Deal ...



Still #VIVIANGIST (JOKES) 2 Likes 1 Share

He still got a frog voice tho

But Is that figure real?

who the f*kin figure epp

They will be mentioning WIZKID name now oo.

.

In other news

Na him they seek ATTN pass naa

You still still gonna hit 30BILLION followers...Oshey O.B.O BADDEST 5millionYou still still gonna hitfollowers...Oshey





We want no funny sound here Pĺs We are celebrating live band performance, this one's celebrating IG followersWe want no funny sound here Pĺs 4 Likes 1 Share

Davido might not care much about this.... the blogger was the one having sleepless nights in other to be the first to catch and put this on media.



Thumbs up OBO. 1 Like