



Also the bank has commenced a graduates recruitment exercise that will give opportunity to several hundreds of young Nigerians to join the workforce within the next few years starting from 2018 through a structured training programme that will prepare them as next generation of leaders in the banking industry.



The Managing Director of Ecobank Nigeria, Charles Kie who announced these developments in Lagos stated that it is part of the bank’s roadmap to leadership targeted at making Ecobank one of top three banks in Nigeria within the next five years. He stated that the bank is fully committed to rewarding excellence and will continue to take appropriate positive actions in line with international best practice to sustain excellence in its work force. Mr Kie emphasized that Ecobank Nigeria would also continue to simplify and digitize its operations to better serve its customers.



“This exercise is part of steps taken by the bank to realign its work force for better efficiency in line with best practices. Our people are our greatest asset as they allow us to maintain high service quality standards, constantly improve on customer satisfaction and enhance our brand experience” Kie said.



The promoted staff were selected through an appraisal exercise conducted using an in-house developed performance management system which uses both financial and non-financial metrics to appraise staff. He maintained that Ecobank is an institution where high professional culture and exceptional performance are recognized and rewarded.



