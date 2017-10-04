₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,889,427 members, 3,831,231 topics. Date: Wednesday, 04 October 2017 at 07:34 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Ecobank Nigeria Rewards, Promotes More Than 1000 High Performing Staff (264 Views)
Ecobank Introduces Cardless Cash Withdrawal Service / GUINNESS NIGERIA Rewards Distributors / What Eden1747(f) Did Not Tell Us About Her "Humilation" At ECOBANK Badagry Today (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ecobank Nigeria Rewards, Promotes More Than 1000 High Performing Staff by BlueBrothers(m): 10:03am On Oct 03
The management of Ecobank Nigeria Limited has announced the promotion of more than one thousand staff. This latest promotion exercise which affected about 30 per cent of core employees of the bank is in line with its commitment to recognizing and rewarding excellence and exceptional performance. The promoted staff cut across all cadres of the workforce.
Also the bank has commenced a graduates recruitment exercise that will give opportunity to several hundreds of young Nigerians to join the workforce within the next few years starting from 2018 through a structured training programme that will prepare them as next generation of leaders in the banking industry.
The Managing Director of Ecobank Nigeria, Charles Kie who announced these developments in Lagos stated that it is part of the bank’s roadmap to leadership targeted at making Ecobank one of top three banks in Nigeria within the next five years. He stated that the bank is fully committed to rewarding excellence and will continue to take appropriate positive actions in line with international best practice to sustain excellence in its work force. Mr Kie emphasized that Ecobank Nigeria would also continue to simplify and digitize its operations to better serve its customers.
“This exercise is part of steps taken by the bank to realign its work force for better efficiency in line with best practices. Our people are our greatest asset as they allow us to maintain high service quality standards, constantly improve on customer satisfaction and enhance our brand experience” Kie said.
The promoted staff were selected through an appraisal exercise conducted using an in-house developed performance management system which uses both financial and non-financial metrics to appraise staff. He maintained that Ecobank is an institution where high professional culture and exceptional performance are recognized and rewarded.
SOURCE: https://brandspurng.com/ecobank-nigeria-rewards-promotes-more-than-1000-high-performing-staff/
|Re: Ecobank Nigeria Rewards, Promotes More Than 1000 High Performing Staff by rodeo0070(m): 6:11am
OK
|Re: Ecobank Nigeria Rewards, Promotes More Than 1000 High Performing Staff by adadioranmah(f): 7:27am
good
|Re: Ecobank Nigeria Rewards, Promotes More Than 1000 High Performing Staff by chinedubrazil(m): 7:28am
i am gradually progressing, i will make ftc and prove to my village people that all power belongs to Jesus
3RD TO COMMENT. e no easy
|Re: Ecobank Nigeria Rewards, Promotes More Than 1000 High Performing Staff by brunobaba(m): 7:28am
Skye bank should follow suit.
|Re: Ecobank Nigeria Rewards, Promotes More Than 1000 High Performing Staff by Jerryojozy(m): 7:29am
This is commendable. Zenith bank the lord of contract staff. Abeg make una follow suit.
Genius J
|Re: Ecobank Nigeria Rewards, Promotes More Than 1000 High Performing Staff by Martins301(m): 7:30am
Bloody thieves... Let us know when you eradicate contract staff from your employment culture.
|Re: Ecobank Nigeria Rewards, Promotes More Than 1000 High Performing Staff by YaksonFCA(m): 7:32am
Nice one
|Re: Ecobank Nigeria Rewards, Promotes More Than 1000 High Performing Staff by SWORD419: 7:32am
wow
|Re: Ecobank Nigeria Rewards, Promotes More Than 1000 High Performing Staff by Techpaded(f): 7:34am
great!
(0) (Reply)
Vacancy In A Bakery / SAP Training Kit (video,ebook,server) / Massive Recruitment In A Manufacturing Coy In Lagos
Viewing this topic: RedRiver(m), sanfranka2(m), higgs, 377, biodunajayi, kogiguy(m), kenbracey, mikeeze(m), labiola, ADEMOORE, slymbee, sauceEEP(m), Willdidi(m), oyeludef(m), kodedbis(f), Paxziano, Stephenfowoyo(m), tunjilana, 1zynnvn(m), Techpaded(f) and 49 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16