|Ayodeji Salimon Appointed As MAPOLY Rector By Amosun by faorex(m): 1:43pm
Ogun State Government has appointed Ayodeji Salimon as Acting Rector of Moshod Abiola Polytechnic.
The appointment according to the government becomes effective immediately following the leave of the former Rector, Professor Oludele Itiola.
Acording to information available to Press Club MAPOLY, Itiola as proceeded on terminal leave.
The change of leadership of the institution may not be unconnected with the crisis going on in the school following the transition of the Polytechnic to a university of Science and technology.
Source : https://mapolypress.wordpress.com/2017/10/03/breaking-amosun-appoints-ayodeji-salimon-as-new-mapoly-rector/
|Re: Ayodeji Salimon Appointed As MAPOLY Rector By Amosun by faorex(m): 1:54pm
|Re: Ayodeji Salimon Appointed As MAPOLY Rector By Amosun by RUGGEDWEAVER(m): 2:08pm
|Re: Ayodeji Salimon Appointed As MAPOLY Rector By Amosun by pejuakinab: 2:08pm
Congrats Sir,
|Re: Ayodeji Salimon Appointed As MAPOLY Rector By Amosun by Boyooosa(m): 2:09pm
|Re: Ayodeji Salimon Appointed As MAPOLY Rector By Amosun by Ayo4251(m): 2:09pm
|Re: Ayodeji Salimon Appointed As MAPOLY Rector By Amosun by Tunndeh(m): 2:09pm
|Re: Ayodeji Salimon Appointed As MAPOLY Rector By Amosun by Evablizin(f): 2:09pm
|Re: Ayodeji Salimon Appointed As MAPOLY Rector By Amosun by Abbeycharles(m): 2:10pm
I hope he makes an impact in that crowdy school sha
|Re: Ayodeji Salimon Appointed As MAPOLY Rector By Amosun by HelenBee(f): 2:10pm
Is it still Mapoly?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ayodeji Salimon Appointed As MAPOLY Rector By Amosun by pheelhip(m): 2:11pm
also wishing him the very best in his tenure.
|Re: Ayodeji Salimon Appointed As MAPOLY Rector By Amosun by Ochasky23(m): 2:12pm
Congratulations are in order
|Re: Ayodeji Salimon Appointed As MAPOLY Rector By Amosun by faorex(m): 2:13pm
HelenBee:
yes... the transition isn't going well.. the students held a protest today concerning examination which is on hold.. as a result of this,the governor sacked our rector
|Re: Ayodeji Salimon Appointed As MAPOLY Rector By Amosun by Ugoeze2016: 2:13pm
|Re: Ayodeji Salimon Appointed As MAPOLY Rector By Amosun by Okwuy09(m): 2:14pm
|Re: Ayodeji Salimon Appointed As MAPOLY Rector By Amosun by OboOlora(f): 2:14pm
pejuakinab:U r too old for this
|Re: Ayodeji Salimon Appointed As MAPOLY Rector By Amosun by lollypeezle(m): 2:15pm
If a "MR" can be the rector of a polytechnic in Nigeria. Take it or leave it my B.tech/B.sc no be mate with HND
|Re: Ayodeji Salimon Appointed As MAPOLY Rector By Amosun by Jacktheripper: 2:16pm
pejuakinab:
I believe u can't have sense before the end of the this year
|Re: Ayodeji Salimon Appointed As MAPOLY Rector By Amosun by sunbbo(m): 2:17pm
|Re: Ayodeji Salimon Appointed As MAPOLY Rector By Amosun by wellmax(m): 2:17pm
Unsigned letter. And you want us to take it seriously
|Re: Ayodeji Salimon Appointed As MAPOLY Rector By Amosun by Jacktheripper: 2:17pm
faorex:
Una suppose happy na abi u guys don't want to be omo univasiti
|Re: Ayodeji Salimon Appointed As MAPOLY Rector By Amosun by pejuakinab: 2:17pm
OboOlora:
From what I saw in your dp...Cucumber has injured you completely
|Re: Ayodeji Salimon Appointed As MAPOLY Rector By Amosun by Jacktheripper: 2:18pm
lollypeezle:
Your mumu never start
|Re: Ayodeji Salimon Appointed As MAPOLY Rector By Amosun by plinum: 2:18pm
|Re: Ayodeji Salimon Appointed As MAPOLY Rector By Amosun by joepentwo(m): 2:18pm
|Re: Ayodeji Salimon Appointed As MAPOLY Rector By Amosun by jaychubi: 2:22pm
Jst a Mr as acting rector of polytechnic not even a Dr.
U see y polytecnic can never be equal to University
U need to be a Prof of nt less than 10 yrs to be qualified to be VC of unis
|Re: Ayodeji Salimon Appointed As MAPOLY Rector By Amosun by faorex(m): 2:22pm
Jacktheripper:
according to the governor, we applied for a polytechnic and we must graduate with its certificate
|Re: Ayodeji Salimon Appointed As MAPOLY Rector By Amosun by Daboomb: 2:23pm
faorex:
This Amosun is really POWER DRUNK!
Just because he wants to score political point, he is messing up the academic system of the state and because the stake holders are niot happy and protested, he is sacking the Rector, just like that without any due process of trial?
I think the Rector should take him to court and seek a reverse of that arbitrary abuse of Power.
Amosu, just like Ajimobi are really behavin rabidly at this last stage of their Governorship
|Re: Ayodeji Salimon Appointed As MAPOLY Rector By Amosun by faorex(m): 2:26pm
Daboomb:
you are right sir.. but the rector when reached on the phone only thanked the govt. for allowing him to serve.
I guess he is tired of the issue too
|Re: Ayodeji Salimon Appointed As MAPOLY Rector By Amosun by karashita: 2:41pm
faorex:
The governor no doubt wants to score cheap political points with the Poly issue.
Like his counterpart in Oyo state,he is another 'constituted authority".Power drunk.
Professor Itiola is a perfect gentleman.I agree totally with u.He is tired of the politiking.
