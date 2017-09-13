Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Ayodeji Salimon Appointed As MAPOLY Rector By Amosun (3047 Views)

Amosun Signs Bill Upgrading MAPOLY To University / Oko Polytechnic Rector Weeps As Corrupt Lecturer Is Exposed By ACTU (Photos) / Ayodeji Answered 10 Tough Maths Questions Within 60 Secs(video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The appointment according to the government becomes effective immediately following the leave of the former Rector, Professor Oludele Itiola.

Acording to information available to Press Club MAPOLY, Itiola as proceeded on terminal leave.



The change of leadership of the institution may not be unconnected with the crisis going on in the school following the transition of the Polytechnic to a university of Science and technology.

details later…



Source : Ogun State Government has appointed Ayodeji Salimon as Acting Rector of Moshod Abiola Polytechnic.The appointment according to the government becomes effective immediately following the leave of the former Rector, Professor Oludele Itiola.Acording to information available to Press Club MAPOLY, Itiola as proceeded on terminal leave.The change of leadership of the institution may not be unconnected with the crisis going on in the school following the transition of the Polytechnic to a university of Science and technology.details later…Source : https://mapolypress.wordpress.com/2017/10/03/breaking-amosun-appoints-ayodeji-salimon-as-new-mapoly-rector/

lalasticlala please move this to front page

#rosec #BringBackOurRector

Space booked

Congrats Sir,

If u believe u will also receive your letter of joy and promotion before this year runs out. Click LIKE

If u don't, share 18 Likes

Nice

.

Wow



Congrats sir georginho10:

;Dspace booked.... the people above should be sentenced to kirikiri prison for taking my FCT ;Dspace booked.... the people above should be sentenced to kirikiri prison for taking my FCT



prison for what?nairaland oga is not paying them so let them continue booking space. Congrats sirprison for what?nairaland oga is not paying them so let them continue booking space.

;Dspace booked.... the people above should be sentenced to kirikiri prison for taking my FCT ;Dspace booked.... the people above should be sentenced to kirikiri prison for taking my FCT

I hope he makes an impact in that crowdy school sha

Is it still Mapoly? 1 Like 1 Share

also wishing him the very best in his tenure.

Congratulations are in order

HelenBee:

Is it still Mapoly?

yes... the transition isn't going well.. the students held a protest today concerning examination which is on hold.. as a result of this,the governor sacked our rector yes... the transition isn't going well.. the students held a protest today concerning examination which is on hold.. as a result of this,the governor sacked our rector

Okay

pejuakinab:

Congrats Sir,

If u believe u will also receive your letter of joy and promotion before this year runs out. Click LIKE

If u don't, share U r too old for this U r too old for this

If a "MR" can be the rector of a polytechnic in Nigeria. Take it or leave it my B.tech/B.sc no be mate with HND

pejuakinab:

Congrats Sir,

If u believe u will also receive your letter of joy and promotion before this year runs out. Click LIKE

If u don't, share

I believe u can't have sense before the end of the this year I believe u can't have sense before the end of the this year





Apply for The African Leaders of Tomorrow (ALT) Scholarship Program 2018 for Young African to Study in Canada



The African Leaders of Tomorrow (ALT) Scholarship Program commemorates the late Nelson Mandela’s commitment to social justice and equity. It supports young African professionals to become leaders in public policy and administration.



The ALT Scholarship Program grants full scholarships based on merit to women and men from sub-Saharan Africa to pursue a Master’s degree in public administration, public policy or public finances in Canada. Click here for an overview of the program.



THE ALT SCHOLARSHIP HAS TWO COMPONENTS:



1. An academic component in which the scholars will:



Complete a one to two years Master’s level program in public administration, public policy or public finance at a Canadian university



2. A professional development component in which the scholars will:



Put together a comprehensive professional development plan;

Develop a case study focusing on their home country;

Be mentored by a Canadian expert;

Participate in webinars and networking events



http://www.ngjobseekers.com/2017/09/13/african-leaders-tomorrow-alt-scholarship-program-2018-young-african-professionals-study-canada/ GoodThe African Leaders of Tomorrow (ALT) Scholarship Program commemorates the late Nelson Mandela’s commitment to social justice and equity. It supports young African professionals to become leaders in public policy and administration.The ALT Scholarship Program grants full scholarships based on merit to women and men from sub-Saharan Africa to pursue a Master’s degree in public administration, public policy or public finances in Canada. Click here for an overview of the program.1. An academic component in which the scholars will:Complete a one to two years Master’s level program in public administration, public policy or public finance at a Canadian university2. A professional development component in which the scholars will:Put together a comprehensive professional development plan;Develop a case study focusing on their home country;Be mentored by a Canadian expert;Participate in webinars and networking events

Unsigned letter. And you want us to take it seriously

faorex:





yes... the transition isn't going well.. the students held a protest today concerning examination which is on hold.. as a result of this,the governor sacked our rector

Una suppose happy na abi u guys don't want to be omo univasiti Una suppose happy na abi u guys don't want to be omo univasiti

OboOlora:



U r too old for this

From what I saw in your dp...Cucumber has injured you completely From what I saw in your dp...Cucumber has injured you completely

lollypeezle:

If a "MR" can be the rector of a polytechnic in Nigeria. Take it or leave it my B.tech/B.sc no be mate with HND



Your mumu never start Your mumu never start

cool story

I NO EVEN KNW AM

Jst a Mr as acting rector of polytechnic not even a Dr.



U see y polytecnic can never be equal to University



U need to be a Prof of nt less than 10 yrs to be qualified to be VC of unis

Jacktheripper:





Una suppose happy na abi u guys don't want to be omo univasiti

according to the governor, we applied for a polytechnic and we must graduate with its certificate according to the governor, we applied for a polytechnic and we must graduate with its certificate

faorex:

Ogun State Government has appointed Ayodeji Salimon as Acting Rector of Moshod Abiola Polytechnic.



The appointment according to the government becomes effective immediately following the leave of the former Rector, Professor Oludele Itiola.

Acording to information available to Press Club MAPOLY, Itiola as proceeded on terminal leave.



The change of leadership of the institution may not be unconnected with the crisis going on in the school following the transition of the Polytechnic to a university of Science and technology.

details later…



Source : https://mapolypress.wordpress.com/2017/10/03/breaking-amosun-appoints-ayodeji-salimon-as-new-mapoly-rector/

This Amosun is really POWER DRUNK!

Just because he wants to score political point, he is messing up the academic system of the state and because the stake holders are niot happy and protested, he is sacking the Rector, just like that without any due process of trial?



I think the Rector should take him to court and seek a reverse of that arbitrary abuse of Power.



Amosu, just like Ajimobi are really behavin rabidly at this last stage of their Governorship Just because he wants to score political point, he is messing up the academic system of the state and because the stake holders are niot happy and protested, he is sacking the Rector, just like that without any due process of trial?I think the Rector should take him to court and seek a reverse of that arbitrary abuse of Power.

Daboomb:





This Amosun is really POWER DRUNK!

Just because he wants to score political point, he is messing up the academic system of the state and because the stake holders are niot happy and protested, he is sacking the Rector, just like that without any due process of trial?



I think the Rector should take him to court and seek a reverse of that arbitrary abuse of Power.



Amosu, just like Ajimobi are really behavin rabidly at this last stage of their Governorship





you are right sir.. but the rector when reached on the phone only thanked the govt. for allowing him to serve.



I guess he is tired of the issue too you are right sir.. but the rector when reached on the phone only thanked the govt. for allowing him to serve.I guess he is tired of the issue too