|"Good Music Doesn't Have An Expiration Date" - Paul Okoye by YomzzyDBlogger: 2:16pm
Paul Okoye Aka Rude Boy of PSquare took to his IG page to share the photo above on his IG page and he captioned it;
"Word"
Maybe It is a reference to Psquare breaking up..Only time will tell.
Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/10/good-music-doesnt-have-expiration-date.html
Cc: Lalasticlala, Mynd44
1 Like
|Re: "Good Music Doesn't Have An Expiration Date" - Paul Okoye by muller101(m): 2:23pm
nonsense. Abeg I get interview to attend by 12.30am
|Re: "Good Music Doesn't Have An Expiration Date" - Paul Okoye by Unbreakable007: 2:23pm
.
|Re: "Good Music Doesn't Have An Expiration Date" - Paul Okoye by ShawttySoFyne(f): 2:23pm
Things you say to make yourself feel better.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Good Music Doesn't Have An Expiration Date" - Paul Okoye by Chiefly(m): 2:23pm
So?
|Re: "Good Music Doesn't Have An Expiration Date" - Paul Okoye by pejuakinab: 2:23pm
Well, as much as I would want to agree with u, It is worthy of note that the memories fizzle gradually as new ones come up.
1 Like
|Re: "Good Music Doesn't Have An Expiration Date" - Paul Okoye by VictorEkwere: 2:24pm
YomzzyDBlogger:
|Re: "Good Music Doesn't Have An Expiration Date" - Paul Okoye by MrOwonikoko: 2:24pm
See ur life... Paul, wu tell u make u go solo coke?
1 Like
|Re: "Good Music Doesn't Have An Expiration Date" - Paul Okoye by Northmall(m): 2:25pm
This Psquare guys should park one corner with this their childishness abeg. We all have family issues too
1 Like
|Re: "Good Music Doesn't Have An Expiration Date" - Paul Okoye by brainpower(m): 2:25pm
You are right. If it had an expiry date, you and your Brother wouldn't have had any to steal from.
1 Like
|Re: "Good Music Doesn't Have An Expiration Date" - Paul Okoye by ASHTAROTH: 2:25pm
His life his problem
|Re: "Good Music Doesn't Have An Expiration Date" - Paul Okoye by mightyhazel: 2:25pm
Rudy baba
|Re: "Good Music Doesn't Have An Expiration Date" - Paul Okoye by iamdondanna(m): 2:25pm
person no fit write weytin he like again why must every post be linked against each other u are busy linking while they are busy making their own money thunder fall on both the op and the mod wey push this thing go fp
|Re: "Good Music Doesn't Have An Expiration Date" - Paul Okoye by davibid: 2:26pm
This guy is beginning to talk too much of recent
2 Likes
|Re: "Good Music Doesn't Have An Expiration Date" - Paul Okoye by Ayo4251(m): 2:27pm
Front page material
|Re: "Good Music Doesn't Have An Expiration Date" - Paul Okoye by fidalgo19: 2:27pm
Peter...it's your turn to talk
|Re: "Good Music Doesn't Have An Expiration Date" - Paul Okoye by smardray(m): 2:28pm
how come all ur hit songs got expired so soon
|Re: "Good Music Doesn't Have An Expiration Date" - Paul Okoye by YINKS89(m): 2:29pm
Deir prob.... Na only Olamide fit make hit back to back... Iyalaya anybody.
1 Like
|Re: "Good Music Doesn't Have An Expiration Date" - Paul Okoye by safarigirl(f): 2:29pm
Paul just dey cry up and down since this break up
1 Like
|Re: "Good Music Doesn't Have An Expiration Date" - Paul Okoye by edimahgurl(f): 2:29pm
What's my own here
|Re: "Good Music Doesn't Have An Expiration Date" - Paul Okoye by Queenserah26(f): 2:30pm
We don hear
|Re: "Good Music Doesn't Have An Expiration Date" - Paul Okoye by drlaykay(m): 2:31pm
Too much talks. Seems this guy is the pained party.
2 Likes
|Re: "Good Music Doesn't Have An Expiration Date" - Paul Okoye by edimahgurl(f): 2:31pm
Space bookers association of Nigeria
tatenda100:
|Re: "Good Music Doesn't Have An Expiration Date" - Paul Okoye by Divay22(f): 2:31pm
Hmm
Who is singing the good music now
|Re: "Good Music Doesn't Have An Expiration Date" - Paul Okoye by QueenBeeHive(f): 2:33pm
ShawttySoFyne:I need info on the set up of your DP
1 Like
|Re: "Good Music Doesn't Have An Expiration Date" - Paul Okoye by naijaisGOOD: 2:33pm
true.. carry on paul..
Car owners check this offline map device and lots more here >>> http://www.nairaland.com/4086781/offline-navigation-map-cars-reverse
|Re: "Good Music Doesn't Have An Expiration Date" - Paul Okoye by Fresia01(f): 2:34pm
muller101:
Na interview for a position into a flying coven?
|Re: "Good Music Doesn't Have An Expiration Date" - Paul Okoye by Ifywildrose1(f): 2:34pm
Paul cry cry baby, move on cos ur bro Peter has done dat.
1 Like
|Re: "Good Music Doesn't Have An Expiration Date" - Paul Okoye by plinum: 2:34pm
truly
|Re: "Good Music Doesn't Have An Expiration Date" - Paul Okoye by Egein(m): 2:35pm
muller101:
12:30 AM is 30 minutes past midnight. Are you an armed robber?
2 Likes
