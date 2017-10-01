Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "Good Music Doesn't Have An Expiration Date" - Paul Okoye (4101 Views)

Paul Okoye Aka Rude Boy of PSquare took to his IG page to share the photo above on his IG page and he captioned it;



Maybe It is a reference to Psquare breaking up..Only time will tell.







Gists Via:



nonsense. Abeg I get interview to attend by 12.30am nonsense. Abeg I get interview to attend by 12.30am

Things you say to make yourself feel better. 14 Likes 1 Share

Well, as much as I would want to agree with u, It is worthy of note that the memories fizzle gradually as new ones come up. 1 Like

See ur life... Paul, wu tell u make u go solo coke? 1 Like

This Psquare guys should park one corner with this their childishness abeg. We all have family issues too 1 Like

You are right. If it had an expiry date, you and your Brother wouldn't have had any to steal from. 1 Like

person no fit write weytin he like again why must every post be linked against each other u are busy linking while they are busy making their own money thunder fall on both the op and the mod wey push this thing go fp















This guy is beginning to talk too much of recent 2 Likes

Peter...it's your turn to talk

how come all ur hit songs got expired so soon

Deir prob.... Na only Olamide fit make hit back to back... Iyalaya anybody. 1 Like

Paul just dey cry up and down since this break up 1 Like

Too much talks. Seems this guy is the pained party. 2 Likes

tatenda100:

Who is singing the good music now HmmWho is singing the good music now

ShawttySoFyne:

Things you say to make yourself feel better. I need info on the set up of your DP I need info on the set up of your DP 1 Like























muller101:

nonsense. Abeg I get interview to attend by 12.30am

Na interview for a position into a flying coven? Na interview for a position into a flying coven?

Paul cry cry baby, move on cos ur bro Peter has done dat. 1 Like

truly