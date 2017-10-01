₦airaland Forum

Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by YomzzyDBlogger: 7:53pm On Oct 03


Paul Okoye Aka Rude Boy is busy right now making more songs following split from his twin, Peter.

He shared the photo of himself with pen and paper in the studio composing the lyrics for his new song.

He captioned the photo;

"Moving on to the next one ... #onestepatatime �king Rudy"

1 Like

Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by YomzzyDBlogger: 7:53pm On Oct 03
We are waiting..

1 Like

Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by omodelesunky(m): 8:00pm On Oct 03
hmmmmm
Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by coluka: 8:06pm On Oct 03
I trust Rudeboy is cooking up a storm. Rudeboy rocks!!

44 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by mexxmoney: 8:22pm On Oct 03
Can't wait. Paul rudeboy okoye. I know you will make us proud

28 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by Wenebadu(f): 8:25pm On Oct 03
ride on Rudy King

15 Likes

Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by itchie: 8:25pm On Oct 03
Rudeboy P square!!! Keep the flag flying. God bless you Paul

27 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by remicy(m): 8:27pm On Oct 03
My man carry on it time to knw who b psquare..wen he finish globetrotting and got exhausted wit old song he will calm down..i mean d oda asshole

24 Likes

Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by Neminc: 8:37pm On Oct 03
Another gbedu wey dey burst brain is loading. Can't wait.
#rudyking #rudeboy #PaulPsquare. God bless ur hustle bro

10 Likes

Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by Megatrix: 8:51pm On Oct 03
I believe in you Paul okoye.Nothing can bring you down Rudeboy. The King Rudy will continue to rule the airwaves. I have great expectations for this new jam. I know it will be a hit as always. Big ups King Rudy

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by queencalipso(f): 12:18am
This is what i want to see you do Paul, do what you know how to do best and leave social media ranting for the one who can't do without it...

Release new hit pls.

when peter is tired of performing psquare songs in lounges he will come home and rest.

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by YomzzyDBlogger: 7:03am
cool
Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by deb303(f): 7:07am
dnt be decieved again o before person no go hear word
Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by emmabest2000(m): 9:33am
@moving on to the next one ,
Till then ....

6 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by benosky(m): 9:33am
Ok
Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by iamleumas: 9:34am
Ok
Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by SuperSuave3: 9:35am
nice one eyan'yi

1 Like

Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by orijintv(m): 9:35am
Nna Nawa o. E be lik say na only Paul(Psquare) fans full frontpage. From FTC na so so Rudeboy This Rudeboy That i dey see grin

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by Collins87: 9:35am
This is what I don't want. They should go back and be together.

3 Likes

Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by God1000(m): 9:36am
He should call his brother and settle with him.

3 Likes

Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by Romanreign2: 9:36am
Oshe baddest grin. No mind dem jawe

3 Likes

Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by Kaima22: 9:40am
Our Christmas song loading
Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by Adaumunocha(f): 9:41am
We waiting

Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by Iyajelili(f): 9:42am
Very childish.....na me wey never chop belleful go dey beef person,i need the beef more in my body

1 Like

Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by Adaumunocha(f): 9:43am
ttttt1:
You must be very stupid for that image! Like wtf! Why corrupt my eyes with such this early morning?

4 Likes

Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by fvckme(f): 9:44am
Why this Guys issue everyday?
Make una out better post joor
Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by princechurchill(m): 9:44am
Na blue film i just saw?

1 Like

Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by LUGBE: 9:45am
Paul i wish you best outings. We know who is who

1 Like

Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by igbozionism(m): 9:46am
Adaumunocha:
You must be very stupid for that image! Like wtf! Why corrupt my eyes with such this early morning?

ka shut up! you be virgin? dey never shine your nunu before? Nigerians and hypocrisy


Amberon11:
Shut up. You're a big fool. You wanna post rubbish, restrict it to the romance section. Mumu!,

you are an uncompromised bastard. am I the one who posted the picture? I know that you are a woman wrapper. I expected your person to call on the moderator to remove the content and not to be behaving like someone who hasn't had sex before or seen someone's unclothedness. I hate hypocrites

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

