|Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by YomzzyDBlogger: 7:53pm On Oct 03
Paul Okoye Aka Rude Boy is busy right now making more songs following split from his twin, Peter.
He shared the photo of himself with pen and paper in the studio composing the lyrics for his new song.
He captioned the photo;
"Moving on to the next one ... #onestepatatime �king Rudy"
|Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by YomzzyDBlogger: 7:53pm On Oct 03
We are waiting..
|Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by omodelesunky(m): 8:00pm On Oct 03
hmmmmm
|Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by coluka: 8:06pm On Oct 03
I trust Rudeboy is cooking up a storm. Rudeboy rocks!!
|Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by mexxmoney: 8:22pm On Oct 03
Can't wait. Paul rudeboy okoye. I know you will make us proud
|Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by Wenebadu(f): 8:25pm On Oct 03
ride on Rudy King
|Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by itchie: 8:25pm On Oct 03
Rudeboy P square!!! Keep the flag flying. God bless you Paul
|Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by remicy(m): 8:27pm On Oct 03
My man carry on it time to knw who b psquare..wen he finish globetrotting and got exhausted wit old song he will calm down..i mean d oda asshole
|Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by Neminc: 8:37pm On Oct 03
Another gbedu wey dey burst brain is loading. Can't wait.
#rudyking #rudeboy #PaulPsquare. God bless ur hustle bro
|Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by Megatrix: 8:51pm On Oct 03
I believe in you Paul okoye.Nothing can bring you down Rudeboy. The King Rudy will continue to rule the airwaves. I have great expectations for this new jam. I know it will be a hit as always. Big ups King Rudy
|Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by queencalipso(f): 12:18am
This is what i want to see you do Paul, do what you know how to do best and leave social media ranting for the one who can't do without it...
Release new hit pls.
when peter is tired of performing psquare songs in lounges he will come home and rest.
|Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by YomzzyDBlogger: 7:03am
|Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by deb303(f): 7:07am
dnt be decieved again o before person no go hear word
|Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by emmabest2000(m): 9:33am
@moving on to the next one ,
Till then ....
|Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by benosky(m): 9:33am
Ok
|Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by iamleumas: 9:34am
Ok
|Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by SuperSuave3: 9:35am
nice one eyan'yi
|Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by orijintv(m): 9:35am
Nna Nawa o. E be lik say na only Paul(Psquare) fans full frontpage. From FTC na so so Rudeboy This Rudeboy That i dey see
|Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by Collins87: 9:35am
This is what I don't want. They should go back and be together.
|Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by God1000(m): 9:36am
He should call his brother and settle with him.
|Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by Romanreign2: 9:36am
Oshe baddest . No mind dem jawe
|Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by Kaima22: 9:40am
Our Christmas song loading
|Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by Adaumunocha(f): 9:41am
We waiting
|Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by Iyajelili(f): 9:42am
Very childish.....na me wey never chop belleful go dey beef person,i need the beef more in my body
|Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by Adaumunocha(f): 9:43am
ttttt1:You must be very stupid for that image! Like wtf! Why corrupt my eyes with such this early morning?
|Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by fvckme(f): 9:44am
Why this Guys issue everyday?
Make una out better post joor
|Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by princechurchill(m): 9:44am
Na blue film i just saw?
|Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by LUGBE: 9:45am
Paul i wish you best outings. We know who is who
|Re: Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song by igbozionism(m): 9:46am
Adaumunocha:
ka shut up! you be virgin? dey never shine your nunu before? Nigerians and hypocrisy
Amberon11:
you are an uncompromised bastard. am I the one who posted the picture? I know that you are a woman wrapper. I expected your person to call on the moderator to remove the content and not to be behaving like someone who hasn't had sex before or seen someone's unclothedness. I hate hypocrites
