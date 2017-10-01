Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Paul Okoye Hits The Studio Alone For New Song (11898 Views)

Paul Okoye Aka Rude Boy is busy right now making more songs following split from his twin, Peter.



He shared the photo of himself with pen and paper in the studio composing the lyrics for his new song.



He captioned the photo;



"Moving on to the next one ... #onestepatatime �king Rudy"

hmmmmm

I trust Rudeboy is cooking up a storm. Rudeboy rocks!! 44 Likes 3 Shares

Can't wait. Paul rudeboy okoye. I know you will make us proud 28 Likes 3 Shares

ride on Rudy King 15 Likes

Rudeboy P square!!! Keep the flag flying. God bless you Paul 27 Likes 2 Shares

My man carry on it time to knw who b psquare..wen he finish globetrotting and got exhausted wit old song he will calm down..i mean d oda asshole 24 Likes

Another gbedu wey dey burst brain is loading. Can't wait.

#rudyking #rudeboy #PaulPsquare. God bless ur hustle bro 10 Likes

I believe in you Paul okoye.Nothing can bring you down Rudeboy. The King Rudy will continue to rule the airwaves. I have great expectations for this new jam. I know it will be a hit as always. Big ups King Rudy 13 Likes 1 Share

This is what i want to see you do Paul, do what you know how to do best and leave social media ranting for the one who can't do without it...



Release new hit pls.



when peter is tired of performing psquare songs in lounges he will come home and rest. 10 Likes 1 Share

Till then .... 6 Likes 2 Shares

nice one eyan'yi 1 Like

Nna Nawa o. E be lik say na only Paul(Psquare) fans full frontpage. From FTC na so so Rudeboy This Rudeboy That i dey see 10 Likes 1 Share

This is what I don't want. They should go back and be together. 3 Likes

He should call his brother and settle with him. 3 Likes

. No mind dem jawe Oshe baddest. No mind dem jawe 3 Likes

Our Christmas song loading

We waiting

Very childish.....na me wey never chop belleful go dey beef person,i need the beef more in my body 1 Like

You must be very stupid for that image! Like wtf! Why corrupt my eyes with such this early morning? You must be very stupid for that image! Like wtf! Why corrupt my eyes with such this early morning? 4 Likes

Why this Guys issue everyday?

Make una out better post joor

Na blue film i just saw? 1 Like

Paul i wish you best outings. We know who is who 1 Like