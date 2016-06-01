₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,889,340 members, 3,831,001 topics. Date: Wednesday, 04 October 2017 at 01:02 AM

Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop - Nairaland / General - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop (10549 Views)

Big Python Trying To Swallow A Dog Killed (Photos) / EDC Official Electrocuted Trying To Rescue His Colleague (photos) / Pix: Five Everyday Habit That Causes Sagging Boobs (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (Reply) (Go Down)

Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by fk001: 9:08pm On Oct 03
Everyone has his own bad habit that he has been trying by all means to stop it but he couldn't help it.

Let me list few of my bad habit's cheesy

I am addicted to internet i am always online surfing the internet.


Also i find it hard to stop eavesdropping, i always like to hear what is not meant for me to hear


Double dating is also a bad habit that i can't just quit in a blink of an eye.


If i did something wrong at home i can't come out boldly to say i am the one that did it, i can still recall some years back i want to use my Dad's expensive perfume and i mistakenly dropped it and it broke i quietly left the room without him knowing it, till now he didn't know i am the one that broke it, because i find it hard to confess. But i just did in here.
Sorry Dad grin

I am not punctual in whatever i am doing, i don't sleep early and i always wake up late.


I easily trust people that i hardly know.


some years back i used to steal meat from my mummy's pot of soup, but now i have stopped grin


Nairalanders what are your bad habits grin grin share yours

16 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by greatnaija01: 9:10pm On Oct 03
nairaland

25 Likes 1 Share

Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by Adaumunocha(f): 9:11pm On Oct 03
Putting back a used matchstick back into its box.

Uncontrollable tears while watching emotional movies or reading an emotional book.

44 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by ufuosman(m): 9:13pm On Oct 03
Bet9ja.lol

79 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by mikejj(m): 9:14pm On Oct 03
grin ur habit need a pastor which HND kiki.guy my bad habit plenty o.e.g hungry I dey let hunger wire me before I chop

3 Likes

Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by OfficialUncle: 9:16pm On Oct 03
...
Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by biacan(f): 9:18pm On Oct 03
nairaland

2 Likes

Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by EzeEbira(m): 9:20pm On Oct 03
Eating before brushing my teeth

42 Likes 1 Share

Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by Obudupikin: 9:21pm On Oct 03
No one will say masturbation o,whereas it's one habit alot of people want to stop but can't do without.

Una goodnight.

227 Likes 13 Shares

Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by Queenbeee(f): 9:24pm On Oct 03
I'm not addicted to anything. Though I'm always with my phone, I can do without it.
Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by Saintsammurai(m): 9:26pm On Oct 03
BET9ja virtual football league....

25 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by gatelogic(m): 9:29pm On Oct 03
watching soap opera on TV..
looking at big booty girls

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by ikp120(m): 9:31pm On Oct 03
Typing shìt on Nairaland! angry

Fvck that shìt mehn! angry

Oh fvck! I just typed shìt again! cry cry

19 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by Drummerboy15: 9:31pm On Oct 03
I don't know if it's an addiction but I always wake up late in the morning that's why I don't think I can cope in a 9 to 5 job.

2 Likes

Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by KunkAcid: 9:32pm On Oct 03
shocked
Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by AleksAndria(f): 9:35pm On Oct 03
Adaumunocha:
Putting back a used matchstick back into its box.

I also do this sometimes. By the time someone else needs to make use of it he keeps picking used ones. It's painful.


Mine is this, when you're searching for something important n you mistakenly ask me about it, I just start laughing at you. I still don't understand why.

6 Likes

Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by muller101(m): 9:36pm On Oct 03
Video games

3 Likes

Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by Adaumunocha(f): 9:44pm On Oct 03
AleksAndria:


I also do this sometimes. By the time someone else needs to make use of it he keeps picking used ones. It's painful.


Mine is this, when you're searching for something important n you mistakenly ask me about it, I just start laughing at you. I still don't understand why.
Lolzz... Why laugh?
Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by ajericho: 9:45pm On Oct 03
:Pass looking
Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by IsiAbuncha(m): 9:51pm On Oct 03
Adaumunocha:
Putting back a used matchstick back into its box.

Is this one even a bad habit sef? Lol

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by Leakdaddy: 9:51pm On Oct 03
Masturbation

72 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by AleksAndria(f): 10:03pm On Oct 03
Adaumunocha:
Lolzz... Why laugh?
I can't help it ,they say it's annoying.
Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by holatin(m): 10:14pm On Oct 03
falling in love easily

13 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by Ugoeze2016: 10:14pm On Oct 03
Night crawling smiley

2 Likes

Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by auntysimbiat(f): 10:14pm On Oct 03
Brb
Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by gaeul(f): 10:14pm On Oct 03
SmoKING

The Many lies of Nigerian celebrities>Mercy Johnson Caught in the Act
http://thekokogist.blogspot.com.ng/2016/06/the-many-lies-of-nigerian-celebrities.html

21 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by emeijeh(m): 10:14pm On Oct 03
G

2 Likes

Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by Oyindidi(f): 10:14pm On Oct 03
fk001:
Everyone has his own bad habit that he has been trying by all means to stop it but he couldn't help it.

Let me list few of my bad habit's cheesy

I am addicted to internet i am always online surfing the internet.


Also i find it hard to stop eavesdropping, i always like to hear what is not meant for me to hear


Double dating is also a bad habit that i can't just quit in a blink of an eye.


If i did something wrong at home i can't come out boldly to say i am the one that did it, i can still recall some years back i want to use my Dad's expensive perfume and i mistakenly dropped it and it broke i quietly left the room without him knowing it, till now he didn't know i am the one that broke it, because i find it hard to confess. But i just did in here.
Sorry Dad grin

I am not punctual in whatever i am doing, i don't sleep early and i always wake up late.


I easily trust people that i hardly know.


some years back i used to steal meat from my mummy's pot of soup, but now i have stopped grin


Nairalanders what are your bad habits grin grin share yours

the internet na everybody bad habit
Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by livinus009(m): 10:15pm On Oct 03
Saintsammurai:
BET9ja virtual football league....

That poo is Spiritual Bro.. Lol

10 Likes

Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by maxiuc(m): 10:15pm On Oct 03
;Dft
Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by Sapiosexuality(m): 10:15pm On Oct 03
Adaumunocha:
Putting back a used matchstick back into its box.
Lolol. Your mind must be wild. That's too creative. Lol
Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by Bills2307(m): 10:15pm On Oct 03
looking Lustfully..! meanwhile, congrats to those that will type ND delete at the same time, looking for the best sentence to write just to get 100 + like. by the time you realize yourself nd get the right sentence, the thread already have page 4. nd a new thread above it.

20 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (Reply)

Nigeria Army Cadet Corps, Lagos State Command (l'coy) Headquater / A Thread For Quotes / OAU AWARD::: A Nairalander (fynestboi) Needs Your Votes

Viewing this topic: EmpressT(f), Freciprocal, vkeydon(m), Ceereeab, Idrismusty97(m), ejifranks(m), Cowmilk(m), Dc4life(m), PsychoPea(m), femimighty, captainking(m), Noblewhiz(m), DoctorStrange, Ghost321(m), adax007, SacBag(m), Dagyrian, flyca, Bloggz74(m), Superstar007(m), temblor1(m), froshroy(m), moskobaba(m), barrykayus(m), AuroraB(f), Yhemit(m), asuustrike2009 and 30 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 30
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.