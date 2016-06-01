₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,889,340 members, 3,831,001 topics. Date: Wednesday, 04 October 2017 at 01:02 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop (10549 Views)
Big Python Trying To Swallow A Dog Killed (Photos) / EDC Official Electrocuted Trying To Rescue His Colleague (photos) / Pix: Five Everyday Habit That Causes Sagging Boobs (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by fk001: 9:08pm On Oct 03
Everyone has his own bad habit that he has been trying by all means to stop it but he couldn't help it.
Let me list few of my bad habit's
I am addicted to internet i am always online surfing the internet.
Also i find it hard to stop eavesdropping, i always like to hear what is not meant for me to hear
Double dating is also a bad habit that i can't just quit in a blink of an eye.
If i did something wrong at home i can't come out boldly to say i am the one that did it, i can still recall some years back i want to use my Dad's expensive perfume and i mistakenly dropped it and it broke i quietly left the room without him knowing it, till now he didn't know i am the one that broke it, because i find it hard to confess. But i just did in here.
Sorry Dad
I am not punctual in whatever i am doing, i don't sleep early and i always wake up late.
I easily trust people that i hardly know.
some years back i used to steal meat from my mummy's pot of soup, but now i have stopped
Nairalanders what are your bad habits share yours
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by greatnaija01: 9:10pm On Oct 03
nairaland
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by Adaumunocha(f): 9:11pm On Oct 03
Putting back a used matchstick back into its box.
Uncontrollable tears while watching emotional movies or reading an emotional book.
44 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by ufuosman(m): 9:13pm On Oct 03
Bet9ja.lol
79 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by mikejj(m): 9:14pm On Oct 03
ur habit need a pastor which HND kiki.guy my bad habit plenty o.e.g hungry I dey let hunger wire me before I chop
3 Likes
|Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by OfficialUncle: 9:16pm On Oct 03
...
|Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by biacan(f): 9:18pm On Oct 03
nairaland
2 Likes
|Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by EzeEbira(m): 9:20pm On Oct 03
Eating before brushing my teeth
42 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by Obudupikin: 9:21pm On Oct 03
No one will say masturbation o,whereas it's one habit alot of people want to stop but can't do without.
Una goodnight.
227 Likes 13 Shares
|Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by Queenbeee(f): 9:24pm On Oct 03
I'm not addicted to anything. Though I'm always with my phone, I can do without it.
|Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by Saintsammurai(m): 9:26pm On Oct 03
BET9ja virtual football league....
25 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by gatelogic(m): 9:29pm On Oct 03
watching soap opera on TV..
looking at big booty girls
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by ikp120(m): 9:31pm On Oct 03
Typing shìt on Nairaland!
Fvck that shìt mehn!
Oh fvck! I just typed shìt again!
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by Drummerboy15: 9:31pm On Oct 03
I don't know if it's an addiction but I always wake up late in the morning that's why I don't think I can cope in a 9 to 5 job.
2 Likes
|Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by KunkAcid: 9:32pm On Oct 03
|Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by AleksAndria(f): 9:35pm On Oct 03
Adaumunocha:
I also do this sometimes. By the time someone else needs to make use of it he keeps picking used ones. It's painful.
Mine is this, when you're searching for something important n you mistakenly ask me about it, I just start laughing at you. I still don't understand why.
6 Likes
|Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by muller101(m): 9:36pm On Oct 03
Video games
3 Likes
|Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by Adaumunocha(f): 9:44pm On Oct 03
AleksAndria:Lolzz... Why laugh?
|Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by ajericho: 9:45pm On Oct 03
:Pass looking
|Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by IsiAbuncha(m): 9:51pm On Oct 03
Adaumunocha:
Is this one even a bad habit sef? Lol
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by Leakdaddy: 9:51pm On Oct 03
Masturbation
72 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by AleksAndria(f): 10:03pm On Oct 03
Adaumunocha:I can't help it ,they say it's annoying.
|Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by holatin(m): 10:14pm On Oct 03
falling in love easily
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by Ugoeze2016: 10:14pm On Oct 03
Night crawling
2 Likes
|Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by auntysimbiat(f): 10:14pm On Oct 03
Brb
|Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by gaeul(f): 10:14pm On Oct 03
SmoKING
The Many lies of Nigerian celebrities>Mercy Johnson Caught in the Act
http://thekokogist.blogspot.com.ng/2016/06/the-many-lies-of-nigerian-celebrities.html
21 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by emeijeh(m): 10:14pm On Oct 03
G
2 Likes
|Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by Oyindidi(f): 10:14pm On Oct 03
fk001:the internet na everybody bad habit
|Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by livinus009(m): 10:15pm On Oct 03
Saintsammurai:
That poo is Spiritual Bro.. Lol
10 Likes
|Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by maxiuc(m): 10:15pm On Oct 03
;Dft
|Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by Sapiosexuality(m): 10:15pm On Oct 03
Adaumunocha:Lolol. Your mind must be wild. That's too creative. Lol
|Re: Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop by Bills2307(m): 10:15pm On Oct 03
looking Lustfully..! meanwhile, congrats to those that will type ND delete at the same time, looking for the best sentence to write just to get 100 + like. by the time you realize yourself nd get the right sentence, the thread already have page 4. nd a new thread above it.
20 Likes
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (Reply)
Nigeria Army Cadet Corps, Lagos State Command (l'coy) Headquater / A Thread For Quotes / OAU AWARD::: A Nairalander (fynestboi) Needs Your Votes
Viewing this topic: EmpressT(f), Freciprocal, vkeydon(m), Ceereeab, Idrismusty97(m), ejifranks(m), Cowmilk(m), Dc4life(m), PsychoPea(m), femimighty, captainking(m), Noblewhiz(m), DoctorStrange, Ghost321(m), adax007, SacBag(m), Dagyrian, flyca, Bloggz74(m), Superstar007(m), temblor1(m), froshroy(m), moskobaba(m), barrykayus(m), AuroraB(f), Yhemit(m), asuustrike2009 and 30 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 30