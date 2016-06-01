Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Name The Bad Habit That You Have Been Trying To Stop (10549 Views)

Let me list few of my bad habit's



I am addicted to internet i am always online surfing the internet.





Also i find it hard to stop eavesdropping, i always like to hear what is not meant for me to hear





Double dating is also a bad habit that i can't just quit in a blink of an eye.





If i did something wrong at home i can't come out boldly to say i am the one that did it, i can still recall some years back i want to use my Dad's expensive perfume and i mistakenly dropped it and it broke i quietly left the room without him knowing it, till now he didn't know i am the one that broke it, because i find it hard to confess. But i just did in here.

Sorry Dad



I am not punctual in whatever i am doing, i don't sleep early and i always wake up late.





I easily trust people that i hardly know.





some years back i used to steal meat from my mummy's pot of soup, but now i have stopped





Putting back a used matchstick back into its box.



Uncontrollable tears while watching emotional movies or reading an emotional book. 44 Likes 2 Shares

Eating before brushing my teeth 42 Likes 1 Share

No one will say masturbation o,whereas it's one habit alot of people want to stop but can't do without.



I'm not addicted to anything. Though I'm always with my phone, I can do without it.

watching soap opera on TV..

looking at big booty girls





I don't know if it's an addiction but I always wake up late in the morning that's why I don't think I can cope in a 9 to 5 job. 2 Likes

I also do this sometimes. By the time someone else needs to make use of it he keeps picking used ones. It's painful.





Mine is this, when you're searching for something important n you mistakenly ask me about it, I just start laughing at you. I still don't understand why.

Video games 3 Likes

I also do this sometimes. By the time someone else needs to make use of it he keeps picking used ones. It's painful.





Lolzz... Why laugh?

Masturbation 72 Likes 3 Shares

I can't help it ,they say it's annoying.

falling in love easily 13 Likes 2 Shares

Night crawling 2 Likes

BET9ja virtual football league....

That poo is Spiritual Bro.. Lol

Lolol. Your mind must be wild. That's too creative. Lol