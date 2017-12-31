₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ipnx Nigeria Limited Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (17 Positions): Apply by Brownville007: 7:52am
ipNX is an integrated info-communications company focused on providing every person, every home and every business in Nigeria with world-class information, communication and entertainment services.
We are recruiting to fill the following vacant positions below:
1.) Retail Territory Manager
2.) Team Lead, Strategic Account
3.) Product Analyst
4.) Business Analyst
5.) Retail Manager, Global
6.) Senior ipNX Technical Support Engineer
7.) Account Manager
8.) Ipnx Technical Support Engineer (i-TAC Engineer)
9.) Territory Manager, Island
10.) NMS Engineer - Software Development
11.) Retail Sales Manager
12.) Head, Corporate Sales
13.) Network Management Engineer
14.) Network Implementation/Support/Integration Engineer
15.) Territory Manager
16) Admin Business Analytics Specialist
17) NYSC, Pre-service & I.T Internship
Application Closing Date
31st December, 2017.
Re: Ipnx Nigeria Limited Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (17 Positions): Apply by iamleumas: 9:30am
Re: Ipnx Nigeria Limited Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (17 Positions): Apply by iamleumas: 9:30am
Re: Ipnx Nigeria Limited Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (17 Positions): Apply by cr7rooney10(m): 9:30am
Re: Ipnx Nigeria Limited Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (17 Positions): Apply by Benjom(m): 9:35am
Re: Ipnx Nigeria Limited Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (17 Positions): Apply by Kingzola4life(m): 9:39am
|Re: Ipnx Nigeria Limited Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (17 Positions): Apply by Tripleoluwa(m): 9:41am
This company is not serious. I applied, did their test and interview last year. They sent me an email that they are satisfied with my performance, but They decided to keep me in view. Till now, I nor hear anything
Re: Ipnx Nigeria Limited Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (17 Positions): Apply by sunbbo(m): 9:44am
