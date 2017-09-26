₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Masquerades Arrested For Robbery In Agege, Lagos (Photos) by CastedDude: 9:16am
Some masquerades have been arrested by officers of the Lagos state police command after causing chaos at Elere area of Agege Lagos. According to the police officials, the masquerades were apprehended alongside other hoodlums for robbing members of the community and also causing breach of the peace in the area.
The masquerades who were not backed by the traditional ruler in the area tried to attack the policemen during their arrest, according to the police...
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/masquerades-arrested-for-robbing-people-in-lagos.html
|Re: Masquerades Arrested For Robbery In Agege, Lagos (Photos) by officialfestus(m): 9:19am
the hustle is real
|Re: Masquerades Arrested For Robbery In Agege, Lagos (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 9:20am
Man must whack
|Re: Masquerades Arrested For Robbery In Agege, Lagos (Photos) by Hashimyussufamao(m): 9:28am
hustle wey pass hustle lol, ANYWAY check mah signature
|Re: Masquerades Arrested For Robbery In Agege, Lagos (Photos) by IAMSASHY(f): 10:30am
, Nawaooo ntin wey person no go see
|Re: Masquerades Arrested For Robbery In Agege, Lagos (Photos) by aktolly54(m): 10:30am
Funny
|Re: Masquerades Arrested For Robbery In Agege, Lagos (Photos) by skullzflex(m): 10:30am
The hustle is real ..egungun wey dey lamba
|Re: Masquerades Arrested For Robbery In Agege, Lagos (Photos) by Naff24(f): 10:31am
Man must chop na
|Re: Masquerades Arrested For Robbery In Agege, Lagos (Photos) by drey076(m): 10:31am
|Re: Masquerades Arrested For Robbery In Agege, Lagos (Photos) by Cornerstone001: 10:31am
|Re: Masquerades Arrested For Robbery In Agege, Lagos (Photos) by Jamiubond009(m): 10:31am
Na spiritual hustle nah. Even the spirits are affected by the recession and the masquerades have to survive. If masquerade fit play betnaija, wetin come be armed lobber?
|Re: Masquerades Arrested For Robbery In Agege, Lagos (Photos) by Danielnino00(m): 10:31am
The gods must be broke
|Re: Masquerades Arrested For Robbery In Agege, Lagos (Photos) by Tolubory(m): 10:31am
CastedDude:Lagos is getting better
Police now arrest Egun
|Re: Masquerades Arrested For Robbery In Agege, Lagos (Photos) by bentlywills(m): 10:32am
|Re: Masquerades Arrested For Robbery In Agege, Lagos (Photos) by DrChukzy(m): 10:32am
Hunger dey reset brains sha
|Re: Masquerades Arrested For Robbery In Agege, Lagos (Photos) by Adaumunocha(f): 10:32am
Uber thieves, masquerade thieves all in Lagos... Odiegwu
|Re: Masquerades Arrested For Robbery In Agege, Lagos (Photos) by CakezbyMarie: 10:32am
|Re: Masquerades Arrested For Robbery In Agege, Lagos (Photos) by nwakibie3(m): 10:32am
abomination oooo
|Re: Masquerades Arrested For Robbery In Agege, Lagos (Photos) by SmartMugu: 10:32am
Wetin person no go hear for this obodo Nigeria? Masquerade? Armed Robbery? How this kain equation even balance?
|Re: Masquerades Arrested For Robbery In Agege, Lagos (Photos) by dubemnaija: 10:32am
AFONJAS
They always derive joy in stealing and plucking off skulls
|Re: Masquerades Arrested For Robbery In Agege, Lagos (Photos) by IPassYahoo(m): 10:33am
EGUN OLE! EGUN OLE!! EGUN OLE!!!
|Re: Masquerades Arrested For Robbery In Agege, Lagos (Photos) by Aremu01(m): 10:33am
The hustle is real
|Re: Masquerades Arrested For Robbery In Agege, Lagos (Photos) by tunlade02: 10:33am
I hear say masquerades are from heaven. How heaven people come be armed robber?
|Re: Masquerades Arrested For Robbery In Agege, Lagos (Photos) by Eddiecute86(m): 10:33am
The gods must be hungry.....
|Re: Masquerades Arrested For Robbery In Agege, Lagos (Photos) by Seedorffay: 10:34am
Na waooo.
|Re: Masquerades Arrested For Robbery In Agege, Lagos (Photos) by praiseneofingz(m): 10:36am
I kukuma witness d whole tin..
I was flogged on the butt while trying to walk pass them....dey were soon much with long canes...
|Re: Masquerades Arrested For Robbery In Agege, Lagos (Photos) by UncutSk(m): 10:37am
the gods must chop naa lol
|Re: Masquerades Arrested For Robbery In Agege, Lagos (Photos) by spafu(m): 10:37am
|Re: Masquerades Arrested For Robbery In Agege, Lagos (Photos) by obembet(m): 10:37am
You can't be serious
Here is another masquerade
|Re: Masquerades Arrested For Robbery In Agege, Lagos (Photos) by dikeigbo2(m): 10:38am
Masquerades why?...........but where is Omenka self?
|Re: Masquerades Arrested For Robbery In Agege, Lagos (Photos) by obembet(m): 10:38am
Jungle justice will be like
