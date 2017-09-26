

Remember, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe was born in 1904 and so at Independence was 56, and had become a relevant figure several years before then, having being involved in the nationalist movement and fight for independence. Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Sir Ahmadu Bello were born in 1909 and 1909 respectively and were 51 and 50 respectively at independence, and had also become relevant figures several years before. This three were the first premiers of the then three regions, and at independence wielded enormous power - with Zik becoming President and Sir Ahmadu Bello electing not to abdicate his role as the Sadauna of Sokoto to become the Prime Minister but instead made space for Sir Abubakar Tafawa Belewa, who was born on the 1st of October, 1912 and so was 48 year old?

So when did we now resolved that we are going to be comfortable with senile, old, expired and recycle leaders of 'yester' years play "ten-ten" with our future? How could you have expected anything good from them? How can men who got opportunities created by these great leaders I had mentioned above, and even became relevant in much younger age, now come back to you in their 70s, 80s, and 90s, and you were busy stupidly shouting "Sai Baba". See where your Sai Baba has landed you.

Who told you that at 30, 40 and 50 you are too you to rule or be relevant in running the affairs of your country? Who told you that you are only fit to go and stand for hours under the scorching sun to cast your vote and start lamenting afterwards? Can't you see your fault in all of these too?

