|My Trip To Owu Waterfall, Kwara State (photos) by javacompgeek: 10:46am On Oct 04
In our last Waterfall post, we explored Farin Ruwa Waterfall. In this post, we will be sharing a visitor experience of Owu Waterfall and encourage you to Visit Nigeria Now.
I am a keen Nigerian Tourist, born and brought up in Lagos with a love for travelling and visiting tourist sites. For those sites I can’t visit, I read about them. I’ve visited a few sites including: Ibadan Zoo, Unilorin Zoo, Nekede Zoological Garden, Unilorin Dam, Lokoja Confluence, National Mosque Abuja, Le Meridien Ibom Hotel & Golf Resort, Godswill Apabio Stadium Uyo, Niger Bridge (pardon me including buildings… An Architect and so i love and value buildings) and so on. States visited include Abia, Akwa-ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Ekiti, Imo, Kwara, Lagos, Oyo, Ogun and Abuja, these are the ones i can remember at the moment �
I read a lot about tourist sites and in my view, Owu falls is among the top 10 natural wonders in Nigeria as it is claimed to be the tallest natural waterfall in Nigeria and in west Africa (although i think the one in Ghana is taller ….lol). When I got posted to Kwara for my NYSC, it seemed like the perfect opportunity for me to visit the fall.
I and my tour party didn’t get a tour guide on the day so I cannot tell you much about the history of the fall, but from research I gathered Owu falls was discovered by a missionary in the mid 90s, although another myth says that Owu falls and its environs used to be home to dangerous birds and large snakes until God came to Kill them all thereby making the area habitable for humans without fear. The choice is ours which version you believe but I know what version I will be telling my kids . A bit of an aside, I never understand when they say a missionary came and ‘discovered’ something in Africa, as if no one else in Africa has ever seen that thing before then this European arrives with his 2020 vision and just like magic, he sees what no African has seen in thousands of years, a load of rubbish. Anyway, moving on…
We went to the waterfall as a group. We were all Youth Corpers so essentially we were a big group of friends. We arranged two buses from Ilorin to take us there and also made arrangements for food and drinks. I carried my personal Bluetooth speaker which made the journey even more fun. We left Ilorin around 10am and got to the village at 12pm, we then started our 45 minutes trek / jog to the falls. It wasn’t difficult locating the waterfall as one of our drivers was quite experienced and the footpath was pretty straight forward.
One point to note is that a courtesy visit needs to be paid to the Onire of Owa-Onire, Oba Abdulraham Fabiyi before you head to he fall. We didn’t know this and only visited after our trip to the fall. Reason for this visit apparently is to enable the Oba/community to prepare and get tour guides ready for visitors. needless to say we had no guide with us due to this error.
owu waterfall visitnigerianowThe trek I mentioned earlier was more like a hike as the footpath got steeper as we approached the waterfall so you could easily include hiking as part of the adventure to Owu waterfall. On getting to the site, there are few fun activities to do including swimming, taking shots & the all-important selfies. The ambience and the group I went with made it so much fun, beyond what can be put down in words so I will advise you to go in a group when planning this trip, you’ll enjoy it better and I guess feel much safer.
It is advisable to go with hiking shoes (not slippers, sandals, heels or anything fancy), extra clothing (for those that plan to get close to the falling water and hence get wet), swimming trunks (if you plan to swim of course), towel, camera, some food and drinks and maybe some entertainment if possible.
My best feature of the trip and the fall is how magical it is, it responds to voice. The louder you scream, the higher the volume of the water!!! I guess the little annoying thing about the trip was that at a point in the journey, we encountered some insects and also lost phone signal. Not a major but just thought I should moan about it!
In conclusion, Owu falls is a place to be, a natural beauty and a hidden treasure the government hasn’t really tapped. My wish is for the government to develop the environs, especially the access roads and other amenities in order to make it more attractive for tourists.
My name is Chinedu Njoku and a travel enthusiast.
To see more of my adventure pictures, follow me on IG @tz_chindu
Source:
http://www.corpershive.com/latest_news/my-trip-to-owu-waterfall-corpershive-reader/
|Re: My Trip To Owu Waterfall, Kwara State (photos) by TRADELYN: 10:49am On Oct 04
Enjoy.
|Re: My Trip To Owu Waterfall, Kwara State (photos) by attention007(m): 10:56am On Oct 04
This epistle long o...
Enjoy and hope you had a good time
|Re: My Trip To Owu Waterfall, Kwara State (photos) by Pidgin2(f): 7:28pm On Oct 04
Nigeria is blessed!Instead of waiting for govt to develop the surrounding environ why can't private investors invest in building nice hotels and guest houses around there?
|Re: My Trip To Owu Waterfall, Kwara State (photos) by Iyajelili(f): 3:35pm
If only Nigeria will invest in other sectors.......we are so blessed among nations but no all the agents of devil called politicians won't allow that.
|Re: My Trip To Owu Waterfall, Kwara State (photos) by yemmight(m): 3:36pm
attention007:
Try, take sometimes to read and don't be lazy in doing that. It might just help you in a way.
|Re: My Trip To Owu Waterfall, Kwara State (photos) by free2ryhme: 3:36pm
Enjoy una lives my broda
forget your worries behind
|Re: My Trip To Owu Waterfall, Kwara State (photos) by Adaumunocha(f): 3:37pm
I've visited Erin Ijesa and Ikogosi warm spring.
Obudu on my mind.
|Re: My Trip To Owu Waterfall, Kwara State (photos) by Kobicove(m): 3:37pm
We need more pics pls
|Re: My Trip To Owu Waterfall, Kwara State (photos) by Pells: 3:37pm
The trees are not green enough,,, buhari why
No security on check self damn... #BuharyOut
JUBRIM OUT
|Re: My Trip To Owu Waterfall, Kwara State (photos) by okerekeikpo: 3:38pm
This dirty place?
|Re: My Trip To Owu Waterfall, Kwara State (photos) by Sharon6(f): 3:38pm
Wow! The government really needs to pump money into the tourism aspect.
|Re: My Trip To Owu Waterfall, Kwara State (photos) by Sixaxis: 3:38pm
Really had fun there wen I went for an escursion...
Twas really fun also full of girls.
#reminiscing!
|Re: My Trip To Owu Waterfall, Kwara State (photos) by gaeul(f): 3:38pm
Beautiful ...Buy Nigeria.. Grow Nigeria..Tour Nigeria
|Re: My Trip To Owu Waterfall, Kwara State (photos) by officialfestus(m): 3:38pm
interesting
|Re: My Trip To Owu Waterfall, Kwara State (photos) by daveson07(m): 3:39pm
person wey dey financially OK,nah im dey tour
|Re: My Trip To Owu Waterfall, Kwara State (photos) by Robbin7(m): 3:39pm
Pidgin2:For inside bush, you go lodge? Where dere is no good road and commercial av tivities around.
|Re: My Trip To Owu Waterfall, Kwara State (photos) by GreenMavro: 3:40pm
wake me up wen uve gone to Sambisa forest
|Re: My Trip To Owu Waterfall, Kwara State (photos) by castrol180(m): 3:40pm
javacompgeek:
Please can I have the recapture of that of farin ruwa at Nasarawa state, I served around that place years ago. Farin ruwa (white water) is a nice sight to behold.
|Re: My Trip To Owu Waterfall, Kwara State (photos) by uhuogba(m): 3:41pm
OK
|Re: My Trip To Owu Waterfall, Kwara State (photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 3:41pm
free2ryhme:
Thank God u didn't quote that long epistle before commenting
|Re: My Trip To Owu Waterfall, Kwara State (photos) by kaydp: 3:42pm
Pidgin2:You again
|Re: My Trip To Owu Waterfall, Kwara State (photos) by clefstone(m): 3:43pm
reminds me of Gurara falls here in Niger state
|Re: My Trip To Owu Waterfall, Kwara State (photos) by free2ryhme: 3:43pm
MhizzAJ:
awon monitoring spirit
|Re: My Trip To Owu Waterfall, Kwara State (photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 3:44pm
free2ryhme:
U ve changed
Keep it up
Because it could be annoying sometimes
|Re: My Trip To Owu Waterfall, Kwara State (photos) by free2ryhme: 3:45pm
MhizzAJ:
change was i trying to please you
|Re: My Trip To Owu Waterfall, Kwara State (photos) by Icon79(m): 3:47pm
Mr. Njoku, next time you should invest on a good camera before embarking on this journey.
This tiny grainy pictures no be am, abeg!
O pari
|Re: My Trip To Owu Waterfall, Kwara State (photos) by seguno2: 3:47pm
Sharon6:
Why should it be government pumping money?
What happened to private investors who will pay for the right to use the area and still pay taxes from their profits in addition to taxes from employees in the industry?
Is that not better?
|Re: My Trip To Owu Waterfall, Kwara State (photos) by basmur: 3:48pm
some of my friends at the fall sometimes ago!!!
probably, some weeks back.
|Re: My Trip To Owu Waterfall, Kwara State (photos) by masada: 3:49pm
think it’s d longest water fall in naija
in terms of fall height
and as usual
it’s potentials not properly harnessed
|Re: My Trip To Owu Waterfall, Kwara State (photos) by seguno2: 3:50pm
Icon79:
Learn to appreciate and criticise constructively.
When are you embarking on your own journey with your good camera?
OP, thanks for sharing your experience with us to inspire others.
More miles to your journeys of discovery. Amen.
