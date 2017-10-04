



In this his new Instagram post, he says your blessings is not connected to your tithe, offering or a pastoral sacrifice. According to him, it’s free!. Read his post below….



“We have been miseducated in many ways….. If our teachers can admit that they were wrong, why can’t our pastors?

The greatest blessing to Christianity was the sacrifice Jesus made, was when he died on the cross and I don’t remember him charging the Israelites for it.

Your blessing is not connected to your tithe, or an offering, or a dangerous seed or a pastoral sacrifice etc…. IT IS FREE!

Lets remember the woman with the issue of blood who spent all she had on physicians yet Christ healed her for free! ~FRZ

Mark 5:25-27 KJV

[25] And a certain woman, which had an issue of blood twelve years, [26] And had suffered many things of many physicians, and had spent all that she had, and was nothing bettered, but rather grew worse, [27] When she had heard of Jesus, came in the press behind, and touched his garment.

Matthew 10:8 KJV

[8] Heal the sick, cleanse the lepers, raise the dead, cast out devils: freely ye have received, freely give.”





