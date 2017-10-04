₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Daddy Freeze: Your Blessing Isn't Connected To Your Tithe Or Offering, It's FREE by Amagite: 1:57pm
Seems controversial Nigerian OAP, Daddy Freeze won’t rest until people stop paying tithes and offerings in church as he sees it as a means most pastors enrich themselves.
In this his new Instagram post, he says your blessings is not connected to your tithe, offering or a pastoral sacrifice. According to him, it’s free!. Read his post below….
“We have been miseducated in many ways….. If our teachers can admit that they were wrong, why can’t our pastors?
The greatest blessing to Christianity was the sacrifice Jesus made, was when he died on the cross and I don’t remember him charging the Israelites for it.
Your blessing is not connected to your tithe, or an offering, or a dangerous seed or a pastoral sacrifice etc…. IT IS FREE!
Lets remember the woman with the issue of blood who spent all she had on physicians yet Christ healed her for free! ~FRZ
Mark 5:25-27 KJV
[25] And a certain woman, which had an issue of blood twelve years, [26] And had suffered many things of many physicians, and had spent all that she had, and was nothing bettered, but rather grew worse, [27] When she had heard of Jesus, came in the press behind, and touched his garment.
Matthew 10:8 KJV
[8] Heal the sick, cleanse the lepers, raise the dead, cast out devils: freely ye have received, freely give.”
Re: Daddy Freeze: Your Blessing Isn't Connected To Your Tithe Or Offering, It's FREE by Lomprico2: 2:03pm
I agree!!
Re: Daddy Freeze: Your Blessing Isn't Connected To Your Tithe Or Offering, It's FREE by beastofwestros(m): 2:08pm
this is the truth... I keep telling people that... but it's funny they think otherwise. bet me if it depends on that why are 90% of the world richest won't be there. I feel most Christians are scared of embracing the Truth
Re: Daddy Freeze: Your Blessing Isn't Connected To Your Tithe Or Offering, It's FREE by Metrobaba(m): 2:09pm
I Love Him For His Outspokenness. Him No Send You For One Day.
Re: Daddy Freeze: Your Blessing Isn't Connected To Your Tithe Or Offering, It's FREE by Tamarapetty(f): 2:59pm
sensible tho
Re: Daddy Freeze: Your Blessing Isn't Connected To Your Tithe Or Offering, It's FREE by CARLOSZ: 3:59pm
Pastors go hear am soon.
Re: Daddy Freeze: Your Blessing Isn't Connected To Your Tithe Or Offering, It's FREE by supersystemsnig: 4:00pm
Your blessing is not connected to your tithe, or an offering, or a dangerous seed or a pastoral sacrifice etc…. IT IS FREE! Makes some sense sha !
Re: Daddy Freeze: Your Blessing Isn't Connected To Your Tithe Or Offering, It's FREE by ShitHead: 4:00pm
You are right. But you are still a cursed man, Daddy Freezer.
Re: Daddy Freeze: Your Blessing Isn't Connected To Your Tithe Or Offering, It's FREE by ProDNA: 4:01pm
Re: Daddy Freeze: Your Blessing Isn't Connected To Your Tithe Or Offering, It's FREE by Marvelous101: 4:01pm
Heard enough, Think am ganna stop paying tithe......Just last week my pastor bought a new range rover vogue.......Ain't paying no more
Re: Daddy Freeze: Your Blessing Isn't Connected To Your Tithe Or Offering, It's FREE by Nairabeezie(m): 4:01pm
True
Re: Daddy Freeze: Your Blessing Isn't Connected To Your Tithe Or Offering, It's FREE by holluwai(m): 4:02pm
The man says a lot
Re: Daddy Freeze: Your Blessing Isn't Connected To Your Tithe Or Offering, It's FREE by kponkedenge(m): 4:02pm
When will this guy criticize Muslims?
Re: Daddy Freeze: Your Blessing Isn't Connected To Your Tithe Or Offering, It's FREE by blaqroy: 4:02pm
This yellow pawpaw self,always spoiling show for our daddies
Re: Daddy Freeze: Your Blessing Isn't Connected To Your Tithe Or Offering, It's FREE by ikorodureporta: 4:02pm
Dis guy no dey tire for tithe & offering arg.? Abi na by force
Re: Daddy Freeze: Your Blessing Isn't Connected To Your Tithe Or Offering, It's FREE by ammyluv2002(f): 4:02pm
I totally agree
Re: Daddy Freeze: Your Blessing Isn't Connected To Your Tithe Or Offering, It's FREE by TrumpDonald2(m): 4:03pm
100% True. I love this man because of this. Let the sheeples with ear hear.
Re: Daddy Freeze: Your Blessing Isn't Connected To Your Tithe Or Offering, It's FREE by Rickyzagy: 4:03pm
Hmmm. Just passing
Re: Daddy Freeze: Your Blessing Isn't Connected To Your Tithe Or Offering, It's FREE by Uyi168(m): 4:03pm
He's very on point this time around..
Re: Daddy Freeze: Your Blessing Isn't Connected To Your Tithe Or Offering, It's FREE by frosbel2: 4:03pm
Well said.
God blesses integrity, honesty, empathy, fairness, equity and justice.
God has no time for those greedy minions who think they can bribe him with meager so called tithes and offering.
Re: Daddy Freeze: Your Blessing Isn't Connected To Your Tithe Or Offering, It's FREE by naijalions(f): 4:04pm
Re: Daddy Freeze: Your Blessing Isn't Connected To Your Tithe Or Offering, It's FREE by mykh01(m): 4:05pm
Which one be in own, shey na u go tell us. Go tell people wey dey practice A.T.R make dey no pay their obeisance. Make them belief there existence is not hinged on it, thats when i will take you serious.
Re: Daddy Freeze: Your Blessing Isn't Connected To Your Tithe Or Offering, It's FREE by maklelemakukula(m): 4:05pm
please stop calling this man daddy
Re: Daddy Freeze: Your Blessing Isn't Connected To Your Tithe Or Offering, It's FREE by Bobbyjay001(m): 4:05pm
He said the truth. Baba Michael pays his I the regularly even from the meagre he earns as a security man in a school, yet he can't afford to eat 3 square meals,let alone send Michael to school. Michael stays with his uncle who sends him to a public primary school.
Re: Daddy Freeze: Your Blessing Isn't Connected To Your Tithe Or Offering, It's FREE by Dottore: 4:06pm
So true. The fact is that following a wrong path for so long can never make it through right path. There are people who are gruesomely poor yet they are Tithers.
Re: Daddy Freeze: Your Blessing Isn't Connected To Your Tithe Or Offering, It's FREE by aweade(m): 4:06pm
Paying my own tithe and offering dey work for me. So, am not gonna stop.
Re: Daddy Freeze: Your Blessing Isn't Connected To Your Tithe Or Offering, It's FREE by scofieldsimba(m): 4:07pm
If we can convert all the churches in Nigeria to Factories or vocational centres,unemployment rate will drop by 90%...
The only place institutionalized for day light robbery...
Show me that passage in the bible where Jesus Christ paid tithe or commanded us to pay tithe..
Ndi ala!
Re: Daddy Freeze: Your Blessing Isn't Connected To Your Tithe Or Offering, It's FREE by dammysholove(m): 4:07pm
ShitHead:
For your mind
Re: Daddy Freeze: Your Blessing Isn't Connected To Your Tithe Or Offering, It's FREE by Pavore9: 4:07pm
Who is Dangote paying tithe to?
