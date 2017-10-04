₦airaland Forum

N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by aminulive: 4:07pm
PoliticsNGR has obtained photographs of Charlyboy and Deji Adeyanju, conveners of the 'Ourmumudondo' movement who are currently suing the Nigerian police for N500 million.

It was discovered that Mr. Inibehe Effiong, a Lagos-based legal practitioner and human rights activist is the counsel to Charly Boy.

In an Originating Motion dated the 4th October 2017, Effiong filed the suit at the F.C.T. high Court on Wednesday, 4th October, 2017 against the Commissioner of Police, FCT Police Command who is joined as the Respondent in the suit.

In his written address in support of his client’s application with reference number FCT/HC/CV/3037/2017, Effiong is asking the court to determine the following two issues:

i) Whether the use of teargas canisters, water cannon and wild police dogs by the agents and officers of the Respondent to attack, harass and disperse the Applicant during a peaceful demonstration at the Unity Fountain in Maitama, Abuja on Tuesday, 8th August, 2017 is not unjustifiable, illegal, unconstitutional and a breach of the Applicant’s fundamental rights to the dignity of the human person, freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association and contrary to Sections 34, 39 and 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and Articles 5, 9, 10 and 11 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, Cap. A9, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.



ii) Whether having regard to the facts and circumstances of this case and the evidence before this Honourable Court, the Applicant is entitled to public apology, compensation, damages and other reliefs sought in this Application from the Respondent.

Upon resolution of the above issues, the Applicant, Charles Oputa, is seeking the following eight reliefs from the court:

1. A DECLARATION that the use of teargas canisters, water cannon and wild police dogs by the agents and officers of the Respondent to attack, harass and disperse the Applicant during a peaceful demonstration at the Unity Fountain in Maitama, Abuja on Tuesday, 8th August, 2017 is unjustifiable, illegal, unconstitutional and a breach of the Applicant’s fundamental right to dignity of the human person and contrary to Section 34 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and Articles 5 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, Cap. A9, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

2. A DECLARATION that the use of teargas canisters, water cannon and wild police dogs by the agents and officers of the Respondent to attack, harass and disperse the Applicant during a peaceful demonstration at the Unity Fountain in Maitama, Abuja on Tuesday 8th August, 2017 where the Applicant and other activists had gathered to demand that President Muhammadu Buhari should either return to the country from his long medical vacation in the United Kingdom or resign is unjustifiable, illegal, unconstitutional and amounts to a violation of the Applicant’s fundamental right to freedom of expression and contrary to Section 39 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and Article 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, Cap. A9, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

3. A DECLARATION that the use of teargas canisters, water cannon and wild police dogs by the agents and officers of the Respondent to attack, harass and disperse the Applicant during a peaceful demonstration at the Unity Fountain in Maitama, Abuja on Tuesday, 8th August, 2017, where the Applicant and other activists had assembled under the umbrella of an association known as OurMumuDonDo movement to demand that President Muhammadu Buhari should either return to the country from his long medical vacation in the United Kingdom or resign is unjustifiable, illegal, unconstitutional and amounts to a violation of the Applicant’s fundamental right to peaceful assembly and association and contrary to Section 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and Articles 10 and 11 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, Cap. A9, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

4. AN ORDER compelling the Respondent to publish a public apology to the Applicant in Five National Newspapers for violating the Applicant’s fundamental rights to dignity of the human person, freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association on Tuesday, 8th August, 2017 at Unity Fountain in Maitama, Abuja.

5. AN ORDER directing the Respondent to pay the sum of N100,000,000.00 (One Hundred Million Naira) as GENERAL DAMAGES to the Applicant for violating the Applicant’s fundamental rights to dignity of the human person, freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association on Tuesday, 8th August, 2017 at Unity Fountain in Maitama, Abuja.

6. AN ORDER directing the Respondent to pay the sum of N400,000,000.00 (Four Hundred Million Naira) as EXEMPLARY DAMAGES to the Applicant violating the Applicant’s fundamental rights to dignity of the human person, freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association on Tuesday, 8th August, 2017 at Unity Fountain in Maitama, Abuja.

7. AN ORDER OF PERPETUAL INJUNCTION restraining the Respondent and the Nigeria Police Force from further interfering with or violating the Applicant’s Fundamental Rights to dignity of the human person, freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association.

8. AND FOR SUCH FURTHER ORDER or orders as this Court may deem fit to make.

In a 22 paragraph affidavit deposed to by Charles Oputa in support of the suit, the musician gave a graphic and detailed account of how policemen numbering over 100 hundred from the F.C.T. Police Command invaded the Unity Fountain in Abuja on the 8th day of August, 2017 during the Resume or Resign protest when he led other activists to protest the prolonged absence of President Muhammadu Buhari from Nigeria on account of his medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

The 66 year-old popular musician explained that the invading policemen attacked him and other protesters and dispersed them with wild police dogs, water cannon and teargas canisters despite the fact the seven of them who participated in the sit-out protest that day were very peaceful and did not breach or threaten public peace in any manner.

Charly Boy further narrated that the attack by the policemen was so severe that he collapsed in the process and was rushed to the hospital.
He also stated that the police attacked them because of claims that their protest over the President’s absence, which had exceeded 90 days on the second day of their daily sit-out protest, had gone international and brought serious embarrassment to the country.

Three video clips which were recorded during the attack have been attached as exhibits in the affidavit.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.

http://politicsngr.com/2017/10/04/n500-million-lawsuit-charlyboy-deji-adeyanju-court-full-details-photos/

Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by nairavsdollars: 5:36pm
A fool at 65...and to imagine this is the legbere shouting ourmumudondo..asking Diezani to be extradited so she can get bail here and case closed..
Ole

Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by Factfinder1(f): 5:36pm
Hope he wins this is Nigeria

Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by Jaytecq(m): 5:36pm
#OurMumuDonTey

Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by smartty68(m): 5:37pm
Charly Boy is right.

The lawlessness in the Nigerian system has effected Nigerians to an extent they forget their Rights!

Fight for your right no matter what.

#IStandWithCharlyBoy
#OurMumuDonDo

Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by stcool(m): 5:37pm
So Charley Boy could not Sue the Aboki that almost Lynched him, its the innocent police that rescued him.

Na real wa! Charly MUMU just start grin

Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by obo389(m): 5:37pm
Charlie grin
Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by sirusX(m): 5:37pm
Time to hammer for Charly

Make I go photoshop myself join the pix incase money would be shared around

Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by StRichard(m): 5:37pm
shocked
Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by fabulousfortune(m): 5:37pm
Way to go. Our mumu don do angry

Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by gblowy: 5:37pm
Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by Cladez(m): 5:38pm
So you want to use the fg hammer....them fit give you the money but i trust the Nigerian govt. you no go enjoy am.

From one or two ways they would still collect their money back.

2 Likes

Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by joystickextend1(m): 5:38pm
Okay
Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by agboskipool(m): 5:38pm
Charly boy

Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by Guilderland1: 5:38pm
Thank you my IPOB BROTHER, help me rape those zoo keepers

Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by Orobo2Lekpa: 5:39pm
nairavsdollars:
A fool at 65...and to imagine this is the legbere shouting ourmumudondo

Pray that small sense would have fallen on you by the time you are 65 like him

Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by Blackfire(m): 5:39pm
Click like if u think the police should pay charly boy.




Click share if you think he deserves another beating from our friend the police.

Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by 2shure: 5:39pm
Wat do u xpect from homo charly
Xmas don com3 na
Mber months
Man must gather funds
Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by Olukat(m): 5:40pm
Alh. Asari come see Charlie boy o
"You are a mumu man" grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by Sibe007(m): 5:40pm
Hope he wins sha

The Nigerian security forces needs to learn how to obey the law and act accordingly as the law permits.

Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by evanso6226: 5:40pm
areafada i dedicate this video from Suen Kuti to you and all Nigeria youth
A

A strong massage from Suen Kuti


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sPvdO3dwXAk

Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by blackbeau1(f): 5:40pm
I pray he wins. Nigeria and corruption are synonymous. Nigerian police always kill people in the name of dispersing peaceful demonstrations

Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by frfr: 5:40pm
charley boy Mumu never do. ;Dcharley boy Mumu never do.
Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by princessayesha(f): 5:40pm
Dont be shy Charlie....tell us you need money grin
Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by macphilip: 5:41pm
I hope Charly boy won't be declared a terrorist soon
Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by abike12(f): 5:42pm
I pray he wins

Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by kaykaymcb(m): 5:43pm
Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by AngelicBeing: 5:44pm
grin
Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by kabakaauu: 5:46pm
evanso6226:
areafada i dedicate this video from Suen Kuti to you and all Nigeria youth
A

A strong massage from Suen Kuti


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sPvdO3dwXAk

Hmmmm
Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by Jerrypolo(m): 5:47pm
nairavsdollars:
A fool at 65...and to imagine this is the legbere shouting ourmumudondo..asking Diezani to be extradited so she can get bail here and case closed..
Ole

You turned logic on its head!!!.

Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by olaolaking(m): 5:48pm
Effort in futility. Even if he wins, who will pay him? Let him ask Baba Suwe

