|N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by aminulive: 4:07pm
PoliticsNGR has obtained photographs of Charlyboy and Deji Adeyanju, conveners of the 'Ourmumudondo' movement who are currently suing the Nigerian police for N500 million.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/10/04/n500-million-lawsuit-charlyboy-deji-adeyanju-court-full-details-photos/
|Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by nairavsdollars: 5:36pm
A fool at 65...and to imagine this is the legbere shouting ourmumudondo..asking Diezani to be extradited so she can get bail here and case closed..
Ole
|Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by Factfinder1(f): 5:36pm
Hope he wins this is Nigeria
|Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by Jaytecq(m): 5:36pm
#OurMumuDonTey
|Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by smartty68(m): 5:37pm
Charly Boy is right.
The lawlessness in the Nigerian system has effected Nigerians to an extent they forget their Rights!
Fight for your right no matter what.
#IStandWithCharlyBoy
#OurMumuDonDo
|Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by stcool(m): 5:37pm
So Charley Boy could not Sue the Aboki that almost Lynched him, its the innocent police that rescued him.
Na real wa! Charly MUMU just start
|Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by obo389(m): 5:37pm
Charlie
|Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by sirusX(m): 5:37pm
Time to hammer for Charly
Make I go photoshop myself join the pix incase money would be shared around
|Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by StRichard(m): 5:37pm
|Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by fabulousfortune(m): 5:37pm
Way to go. Our mumu don do
|Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by gblowy: 5:37pm
|Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by Cladez(m): 5:38pm
So you want to use the fg hammer....them fit give you the money but i trust the Nigerian govt. you no go enjoy am.
From one or two ways they would still collect their money back.
|Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by joystickextend1(m): 5:38pm
Okay
|Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by agboskipool(m): 5:38pm
Charly boy
|Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by Guilderland1: 5:38pm
Thank you my IPOB BROTHER, help me rape those zoo keepers
|Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by Orobo2Lekpa: 5:39pm
nairavsdollars:
Pray that small sense would have fallen on you by the time you are 65 like him
|Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by Blackfire(m): 5:39pm
Click like if u think the police should pay charly boy.
Click share if you think he deserves another beating from our friend the police.
|Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by 2shure: 5:39pm
Wat do u xpect from homo charly
Xmas don com3 na
Mber months
Man must gather funds
|Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by Olukat(m): 5:40pm
Alh. Asari come see Charlie boy o
"You are a mumu man"
|Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by Sibe007(m): 5:40pm
Hope he wins sha
The Nigerian security forces needs to learn how to obey the law and act accordingly as the law permits.
|Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by evanso6226: 5:40pm
areafada i dedicate this video from Suen Kuti to you and all Nigeria youth
A
A strong massage from Suen Kuti
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sPvdO3dwXAk
|Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by blackbeau1(f): 5:40pm
I pray he wins. Nigeria and corruption are synonymous. Nigerian police always kill people in the name of dispersing peaceful demonstrations
|Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by frfr: 5:40pm
charley boy Mumu never do. ;Dcharley boy Mumu never do.
|Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by princessayesha(f): 5:40pm
Dont be shy Charlie....tell us you need money
|Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by macphilip: 5:41pm
I hope Charly boy won't be declared a terrorist soon
|Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by abike12(f): 5:42pm
I pray he wins
|Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by kaykaymcb(m): 5:43pm
|Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by AngelicBeing: 5:44pm
|Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by kabakaauu: 5:46pm
evanso6226:
Hmmmm
|Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by Jerrypolo(m): 5:47pm
nairavsdollars:
You turned logic on its head!!!.
|Re: N500 Million Lawsuit: Charly Boy In Court Premises + Full Details(photos) by olaolaking(m): 5:48pm
Effort in futility. Even if he wins, who will pay him? Let him ask Baba Suwe
