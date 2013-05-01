₦airaland Forum

Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by EdifiedCEO: 4:14pm
THE National President, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) Mallam Aminu Goronyo on Wednesday said the farmers would crash the price of 50kg of rice to about N6000 if the government provide the necessary farm inputs to reduce the cost of production.

Mallam Goronyo who disclosed this after a meeting between the RIFA, Rice Processors and the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, noted that in few months’ time, if appropriate measures were taken by the government to ease the stress of rice production, the price of rice will crash in the market.

Currently, the price of 50kg bag of rice is sold for N18,000 across the country, but after a meeting between the RIFAN and Rice Processors, they agreed to reduce the price of rice paddy which was N50,000, to N110,000 per ton, this move will further crash the price of rice from N16,000 to N13,500 per bag.

Goronyo therefore said “this is just the beginning, the actual and real price should even come down because we are expecting a bumper harvest this year and we have sat down with the millers and agreed that we are going to work together for the interest of Nigerians.

“We are expecting that the price of 50kg rice to drop to N6,000 per bag, just give us the next few months, you have heard what the Minister said, our major challenge is cost of production, the minister has promised to bring down the cost of production to the nearest minimum.

Also speaking after the meeting the National President of Rice Processors Association of Nigeria, Mohammed Abubakar said the meeting with the Minister was basically to inform him (the Minister) of the decision by the rice farmers and Processors to reduce the price of rice to N13,500 per 50kg bag.

His words: “We came here to inform the Minister of our agreement with the farms on the price of paddy, to let the Minister know that we have agreed on a price per ton of paddy for this year 2017 and 2018 wet season harvest for N110,000 per ton, as against the N150,000 we buy initially, and we were selling the rice for N16,000 per 50 kg bag, so if this works, we will sell the bag of rice for N13,500 according to where you are buying from.

In his response, the Minster of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh noted if the price of rice is crashed to N13,500, the smugglers’ margin will become too small.

He said the government will continue to procure farm machines to assist the rice farmers to ease the stress of rice production, and consequently further crash the prices of rice in the market.

“The biggest enemy of the Nigerian rice farmers and processors are the smugglers, if the price of rice falls to N13,500, smugglers margin becomes too small and we hope that the measures we are going to take can end the smuggling of rice and many other things.

“We will help you ease the burden of rice farming, last year, we procured 8,000 threshers, this year we are going to procure another 2,500 threshers, and we are bringing small reapers to distribute to your farmers, so they can cut the rice with the machine thresh it with the machine, willow it and put it in the sack, and take away all that stress which makes rice farming very difficult.

“I assure you government will continue to procure and support rice farmers so that you can keep to the price you have agreed of a N110,000”, the minister added.


http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/farmers-crash-price-rice-n6000-per-bag/

Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by taylor88(m): 4:17pm
I bet my left nyash








this is scam

Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by akinade28(f): 4:17pm
Woow, gud to hear
Let's wait and see
I hope it's not just words alone

Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by madridguy(m): 4:18pm
Nonsense. Next few months can be year 2050

Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by madridguy(m): 4:20pm
Shall will pick our wedding date since the price of rice is coming down soon tongue

akinade28:
Ok

Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by akinade28(f): 4:24pm
madridguy:
Shall will pick our wedding date since the price of rice is coming down soon tongue

Yes nau, I av been waiting for you oo, since you didn't want to marry me because of d price of rice .
There will be plenty food for guests

Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by basmur: 4:24pm
good development!!

I Pray that 'human greed nature' wont let you change your mind when its time is nearer.

Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by madridguy(m): 4:27pm
Thanks for your understanding... Meanwhile, we need to start arranging for other things. I want Nnamdi Kanu to be the father of the day. Abi wetin you think? tongue

akinade28:

Yes nau, I av been waiting for you oo, since you didn't want to marry me because of d price of rice .
There will be plenty food for guests
Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by LionDeLeo: 4:29pm
Potor pigs must grunt even though they have nothing to contribute to mitigate the economic recession.

Abeg, wetin those people dey contribute for dis country sef?

Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by akinade28(f): 4:30pm
madridguy:
Thanks for your understanding... Meanwhile, we need to start arranging for other things. I want Nnamdi Kanu to be the father of the day. Abi wetin you think? tongue

that's very thoughtful, u should send him an I.V soonest since you know where he is

Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by Jesusloveyou(m): 4:33pm
That will be a miracle

Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by madridguy(m): 4:34pm
Okay darling.

akinade28:
that's very thoughtful, u should send him an I.V soonest since you know where he is
Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by tooth4tooth: 4:35pm
I see no reason why the cost of rice should be as high as fifteen thousand naira locally. If the cost of bag of rice can come down to N6000 or N7000 naira as promised. Then rice smuggling will definitely die a natural death.

Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by uboma(m): 4:35pm
I bought a 50kg bag of Tomato rice @ 13k just recently.
Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by adem30: 4:41pm
The rate people derive interest in farming this year shows that we are going to have surplus of food soon. Thanks to enough rain this year as well. I learn that most people that went on pilgrimage this year are farmers

Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by yanshDoctor: 4:44pm
there is no need to announced it. they should have wait till it's N6,000 per bag. we Nigerians are tired of promises. removing of fuel subsidy was a mistake because since it removal there is no impact or anything to show for it


so its no longer anambra, dangote and lagos rice again? by the way rice don't take more than 6 months to produce so where is the rice. another thief is looking for government misappropriation funds.

Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by donk552(m): 4:51pm
Another lie and promise from APC
Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by Jesusloveyou(m): 4:53pm
madridguy:
Thanks for your understanding... Meanwhile, we need to start arranging for other things. I want Nnamdi Kanu to be the father of the day. Abi wetin you think? tongue

you just de find trouble,
You want a missing terrorist to be your father and father of the day?
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by madridguy(m): 5:11pm
grin grin grin

Jesusloveyou:
you just de find trouble,
You want a missing terrorist to be your father and father of the day?
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee
Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by Sunnyja: 5:54pm
akinade28:
Woow, gud to hear
Let's wait and see
I hope it's not just words alone
It seems the man wants to start 2019 elections campaign with the prices of bags of rice.

Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by muller101(m): 6:02pm
grin if power generation is top notch and transportion sector is triggered positively to achieve maximum results. Cost of all those commodities will reduce.

Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by ImpressionsNG: 6:02pm
Remove the first "To" in the headline, and it would have been a fantastic piece of news! smiley

-------
Nevertheless, if you have problems with blood pressure or you have difficulties 'standing at attention' when bedroom action beckons, then I have fantastic news for you. Combine garlic and vitamin c and your problems would be over, almost miraculously. Learn how...

http://www.impressions.ng/amazing-benefits-of-garlic-and-vitamin-c-combination-for-men/

Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by lelvin(m): 6:02pm
grin grin Show me a picture of it crashing or vamoose

Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by LOVEGINO(m): 6:02pm
Action speaks louder than voice Abeg.
Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by Abbeyme: 6:02pm
Hope it sees the light of day

Same story we heard last Xmas, and nothing happen, they promise Anambra rice, Enugu rice, Lake rice and all sort of rice. All sort of broken promises as well

Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by Promismike(m): 6:02pm
Ok
Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by thundafire: 6:03pm
APC campaign mtchewwwwwwwwww
Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by OMEGA009(m): 6:03pm
Vision 3010 angry sad
Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by Naijacost22: 6:03pm
Lies, Na today APC has been saying rice farm here and every where for the last 2years. So where is the farm na? Na 4 newspaper farm they exist.
Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by enemyofprogress: 6:03pm
akinade28:
Woow, gud to hear
Let's wait and see
I hope it's not just words alone
so you believe that poooooo?I just dey pity your belle
Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by SlayQueenSlayer: 6:03pm
Why can't they just crash it first? This rice farmers are beginning to talk more than they can produce rice. The guy is just looking for government funds to appropriate. A typical northerner.
Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by HauteReel: 6:04pm
Good.

