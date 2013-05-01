₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,889,814 members, 3,832,663 topics. Date: Wednesday, 04 October 2017 at 07:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag (8920 Views)
Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) / Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos. / Dangote Rice Hits Nigerian Market As Price Of Rice Is Set To Crash (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by EdifiedCEO: 4:14pm
THE National President, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) Mallam Aminu Goronyo on Wednesday said the farmers would crash the price of 50kg of rice to about N6000 if the government provide the necessary farm inputs to reduce the cost of production.
http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/farmers-crash-price-rice-n6000-per-bag/
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by taylor88(m): 4:17pm
I bet my left nyash
this is scam
27 Likes
|Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by akinade28(f): 4:17pm
Woow, gud to hear
Let's wait and see
I hope it's not just words alone
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by madridguy(m): 4:18pm
Nonsense. Next few months can be year 2050
5 Likes
|Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by madridguy(m): 4:20pm
Shall will pick our wedding date since the price of rice is coming down soon
akinade28:
1 Like
|Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by akinade28(f): 4:24pm
madridguy:Yes nau, I av been waiting for you oo, since you didn't want to marry me because of d price of rice .
There will be plenty food for guests
2 Likes
|Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by basmur: 4:24pm
good development!!
I Pray that 'human greed nature' wont let you change your mind when its time is nearer.
2 Likes
|Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by madridguy(m): 4:27pm
Thanks for your understanding... Meanwhile, we need to start arranging for other things. I want Nnamdi Kanu to be the father of the day. Abi wetin you think?
akinade28:
|Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by LionDeLeo: 4:29pm
Potor pigs must grunt even though they have nothing to contribute to mitigate the economic recession.
Abeg, wetin those people dey contribute for dis country sef?
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by akinade28(f): 4:30pm
madridguy:that's very thoughtful, u should send him an I.V soonest since you know where he is
2 Likes
|Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by Jesusloveyou(m): 4:33pm
That will be a miracle
1 Like
|Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by madridguy(m): 4:34pm
Okay darling.
akinade28:
|Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by tooth4tooth: 4:35pm
I see no reason why the cost of rice should be as high as fifteen thousand naira locally. If the cost of bag of rice can come down to N6000 or N7000 naira as promised. Then rice smuggling will definitely die a natural death.
3 Likes
|Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by uboma(m): 4:35pm
I bought a 50kg bag of Tomato rice @ 13k just recently.
|Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by adem30: 4:41pm
The rate people derive interest in farming this year shows that we are going to have surplus of food soon. Thanks to enough rain this year as well. I learn that most people that went on pilgrimage this year are farmers
1 Like
|Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by yanshDoctor: 4:44pm
there is no need to announced it. they should have wait till it's N6,000 per bag. we Nigerians are tired of promises. removing of fuel subsidy was a mistake because since it removal there is no impact or anything to show for it
so its no longer anambra, dangote and lagos rice again? by the way rice don't take more than 6 months to produce so where is the rice. another thief is looking for government misappropriation funds.
2 Likes
|Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by donk552(m): 4:51pm
Another lie and promise from APC
|Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by Jesusloveyou(m): 4:53pm
madridguy:you just de find trouble,
You want a missing terrorist to be your father and father of the day?
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee
2 Likes
|Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by madridguy(m): 5:11pm
Jesusloveyou:
|Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by Sunnyja: 5:54pm
akinade28:It seems the man wants to start 2019 elections campaign with the prices of bags of rice.
3 Likes
|Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by muller101(m): 6:02pm
if power generation is top notch and transportion sector is triggered positively to achieve maximum results. Cost of all those commodities will reduce.
1 Like
|Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by ImpressionsNG: 6:02pm
Remove the first "To" in the headline, and it would have been a fantastic piece of news!
-------
Nevertheless, if you have problems with blood pressure or you have difficulties 'standing at attention' when bedroom action beckons, then I have fantastic news for you. Combine garlic and vitamin c and your problems would be over, almost miraculously. Learn how...
http://www.impressions.ng/amazing-benefits-of-garlic-and-vitamin-c-combination-for-men/
2 Likes
|Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by lelvin(m): 6:02pm
Show me a picture of it crashing or vamoose
1 Like
|Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by LOVEGINO(m): 6:02pm
Action speaks louder than voice Abeg.
|Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by Abbeyme: 6:02pm
Hope it sees the light of day
Same story we heard last Xmas, and nothing happen, they promise Anambra rice, Enugu rice, Lake rice and all sort of rice. All sort of broken promises as well
2 Likes
|Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by Promismike(m): 6:02pm
Ok
|Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by thundafire: 6:03pm
APC campaign mtchewwwwwwwwww
|Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by OMEGA009(m): 6:03pm
Vision 3010
|Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by Naijacost22: 6:03pm
Lies, Na today APC has been saying rice farm here and every where for the last 2years. So where is the farm na? Na 4 newspaper farm they exist.
|Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by enemyofprogress: 6:03pm
akinade28:so you believe that poooooo?I just dey pity your belle
|Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by SlayQueenSlayer: 6:03pm
Why can't they just crash it first? This rice farmers are beginning to talk more than they can produce rice. The guy is just looking for government funds to appropriate. A typical northerner.
|Re: Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag by HauteReel: 6:04pm
Good.
Making Great Income Distributing Recharge Vouchers. / Importation From Vietnam! Successdigest Extra Interview Page! / Making Money On Blogging
Viewing this topic: muyibaba222(m), Dakpoghene, umorenemmy, thoth, Waseboiz, santislim8(m), wilbow2k3(m), unite4real, greatiyk4u(m), buchio7(m), laseni, moneymind, Lionhearted, Nikkygold4life(f), Pozzy(m), mickey05, harhormhidey(m), fasterwell(m), ddestiny20(m), Elfaris(m), isyaku70(m), Iamthoney(m), nwafeje, Biggysmolz, cheezy4real(m), Bello555, MrZachs(m), yemiariwayo, vanPELaj(m), michodemic(m), nnokwa042(m), JONNYSPUTE(m), shaks97(m), kheart(m), Oblang(m), akinyemi0103, Praktikals(m), Zoehill(m), Jode1, Physical101(f), bolafez(m), realbest(m), KBEST3(m), boy16(m), mizmia, beautifulage(f), donklef(m), Marshalees10(m), mammanBD, salardeman, adeadebola(m), TarOrfeek, chrystalC(m), maclatunji, Timbi, Anikay, dmgr(m), highness25(m), LordIsaac(m), engrkaz(m), Dicksonokeke(m), lahips, korel9, folasayolyn(f) and 102 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13