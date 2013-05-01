Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Farmers To Crash Price Of Rice To N6,000 Per Bag (8920 Views)

THE National President, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) Mallam Aminu Goronyo on Wednesday said the farmers would crash the price of 50kg of rice to about N6000 if the government provide the necessary farm inputs to reduce the cost of production.



Mallam Goronyo who disclosed this after a meeting between the RIFA, Rice Processors and the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, noted that in few months’ time, if appropriate measures were taken by the government to ease the stress of rice production, the price of rice will crash in the market.



Currently, the price of 50kg bag of rice is sold for N18,000 across the country, but after a meeting between the RIFAN and Rice Processors, they agreed to reduce the price of rice paddy which was N50,000, to N110,000 per ton, this move will further crash the price of rice from N16,000 to N13,500 per bag.



Goronyo therefore said “this is just the beginning, the actual and real price should even come down because we are expecting a bumper harvest this year and we have sat down with the millers and agreed that we are going to work together for the interest of Nigerians.



“We are expecting that the price of 50kg rice to drop to N6,000 per bag, just give us the next few months, you have heard what the Minister said, our major challenge is cost of production, the minister has promised to bring down the cost of production to the nearest minimum.



Also speaking after the meeting the National President of Rice Processors Association of Nigeria, Mohammed Abubakar said the meeting with the Minister was basically to inform him (the Minister) of the decision by the rice farmers and Processors to reduce the price of rice to N13,500 per 50kg bag.



His words: “We came here to inform the Minister of our agreement with the farms on the price of paddy, to let the Minister know that we have agreed on a price per ton of paddy for this year 2017 and 2018 wet season harvest for N110,000 per ton, as against the N150,000 we buy initially, and we were selling the rice for N16,000 per 50 kg bag, so if this works, we will sell the bag of rice for N13,500 according to where you are buying from.



In his response, the Minster of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh noted if the price of rice is crashed to N13,500, the smugglers’ margin will become too small.



He said the government will continue to procure farm machines to assist the rice farmers to ease the stress of rice production, and consequently further crash the prices of rice in the market.



“The biggest enemy of the Nigerian rice farmers and processors are the smugglers, if the price of rice falls to N13,500, smugglers margin becomes too small and we hope that the measures we are going to take can end the smuggling of rice and many other things.



“We will help you ease the burden of rice farming, last year, we procured 8,000 threshers, this year we are going to procure another 2,500 threshers, and we are bringing small reapers to distribute to your farmers, so they can cut the rice with the machine thresh it with the machine, willow it and put it in the sack, and take away all that stress which makes rice farming very difficult.



“I assure you government will continue to procure and support rice farmers so that you can keep to the price you have agreed of a N110,000”, the minister added.



http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/farmers-crash-price-rice-n6000-per-bag/



I bet my left nyash

















this is scam 27 Likes

Woow, gud to hear

Let's wait and see

I hope it's not just words alone 5 Likes 1 Share

Nonsense. Next few months can be year 2050 5 Likes





akinade28:

Ok Shall will pick our wedding date since the price of rice is coming down soon 1 Like

madridguy:

Shall will pick our wedding date since the price of rice is coming down soon



Yes nau, I av been waiting for you oo, since you didn't want to marry me because of d price of rice .

There will be plenty food for guests Yes nau, I av been waiting for you oo, since you didn't want to marry me because of d price of rice .There will be plenty food for guests 2 Likes

good development!!



I Pray that 'human greed nature' wont let you change your mind when its time is nearer. 2 Likes





akinade28:



Yes nau, I av been waiting for you oo, since you didn't want to marry me because of d price of rice .

There will be plenty food for guests Thanks for your understanding... Meanwhile, we need to start arranging for other things. I want Nnamdi Kanu to be the father of the day. Abi wetin you think?

Potor pigs must grunt even though they have nothing to contribute to mitigate the economic recession.



Abeg, wetin those people dey contribute for dis country sef? 5 Likes 3 Shares

madridguy:

Thanks for your understanding... Meanwhile, we need to start arranging for other things. I want Nnamdi Kanu to be the father of the day. Abi wetin you think?



that's very thoughtful, u should send him an I.V soonest since you know where he is that's very thoughtful, u should send him an I.V soonest since you know where he is 2 Likes

That will be a miracle 1 Like





akinade28:

that's very thoughtful, u should send him an I.V soonest since you know where he is Okay darling.

I see no reason why the cost of rice should be as high as fifteen thousand naira locally. If the cost of bag of rice can come down to N6000 or N7000 naira as promised. Then rice smuggling will definitely die a natural death. 3 Likes

I bought a 50kg bag of Tomato rice @ 13k just recently.

The rate people derive interest in farming this year shows that we are going to have surplus of food soon. Thanks to enough rain this year as well. I learn that most people that went on pilgrimage this year are farmers 1 Like

there is no need to announced it. they should have wait till it's N6,000 per bag. we Nigerians are tired of promises. removing of fuel subsidy was a mistake because since it removal there is no impact or anything to show for it





so its no longer anambra, dangote and lagos rice again? by the way rice don't take more than 6 months to produce so where is the rice. another thief is looking for government misappropriation funds. 2 Likes

Another lie and promise from APC

madridguy:

Thanks for your understanding... Meanwhile, we need to start arranging for other things. I want Nnamdi Kanu to be the father of the day. Abi wetin you think?



you just de find trouble,

You want a missing terrorist to be your father and father of the day?

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee you just de find trouble,You want a missing terrorist to be your father and father of the day?Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee 2 Likes





Jesusloveyou:

you just de find trouble,

You want a missing terrorist to be your father and father of the day?

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

akinade28:

Woow, gud to hear

Let's wait and see

I hope it's not just words alone It seems the man wants to start 2019 elections campaign with the prices of bags of rice. It seems the man wants to start 2019 elections campaign with the prices of bags of rice. 3 Likes

if power generation is top notch and transportion sector is triggered positively to achieve maximum results. Cost of all those commodities will reduce. if power generation is top notch and transportion sector is triggered positively to achieve maximum results. Cost of all those commodities will reduce. 1 Like





Show me a picture of it crashing or vamoose Show me a picture of it crashing or vamoose 1 Like

Action speaks louder than voice Abeg.

Hope it sees the light of day



Same story we heard last Xmas, and nothing happen, they promise Anambra rice, Enugu rice, Lake rice and all sort of rice. All sort of broken promises as well 2 Likes

Ok

APC campaign mtchewwwwwwwwww

Vision 3010

Lies, Na today APC has been saying rice farm here and every where for the last 2years. So where is the farm na? Na 4 newspaper farm they exist.

akinade28:

Woow, gud to hear

Let's wait and see

I hope it's not just words alone so you believe that poooooo?I just dey pity your belle so you believe that poooooo?I just dey pity your belle

Why can't they just crash it first? This rice farmers are beginning to talk more than they can produce rice. The guy is just looking for government funds to appropriate. A typical northerner.