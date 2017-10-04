₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Another Set Of Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-kaduna Highway Arrested. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 6:10pm
Another Group of Notorious Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Express Way and Birnin Gwari Road arrested by Intelligence Response Team IRT and Special Forces of the Nigeria Police deployed by IGP Ibrahim k Idris. Suspects Paraded by the Force PRO at Katari Police Station along Abuja-kaduna Express Way today 4/10/17.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/another-set-kidnappers-terrorizing-abuja-kaduna-highway-arrested-photos.html
|Re: Another Set Of Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-kaduna Highway Arrested. Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 6:12pm
See dem
Very terrible set of people
|Re: Another Set Of Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-kaduna Highway Arrested. Photos by LionDeLeo: 6:14pm
Prosecute and jail the bastards with hard labour.
Our fertile lands lying fallow need free labour for better food security. Idiots.
|Re: Another Set Of Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-kaduna Highway Arrested. Photos by officialfestus(m): 6:16pm
chai....if to say I be force man ehn,na their dead body them for air for social media
|Re: Another Set Of Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-kaduna Highway Arrested. Photos by DOUBLEWAHALA: 6:16pm
LionDeLeo:oga u know Das imposible
|Re: Another Set Of Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-kaduna Highway Arrested. Photos by LionDeLeo: 6:18pm
DOUBLEWAHALA:Why?
|Re: Another Set Of Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-kaduna Highway Arrested. Photos by DOUBLEWAHALA: 6:39pm
LionDeLeo:how many times have you heard of execution since bubu enter power do u knw where Evans is
|Re: Another Set Of Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-kaduna Highway Arrested. Photos by pokipoki: 6:48pm
ChangeIsCostant:No need to arrest all of them. Get two of them to dig graves for the rest, shoot and bury them and jail the lucky two so that they can tell the tales. This kidnapping thing is now a big business in Nigeria
|Re: Another Set Of Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-kaduna Highway Arrested. Photos by adenine02: 8:09pm
They are all IPOD members dressed like Fulani hardsmen
|Re: Another Set Of Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-kaduna Highway Arrested. Photos by slimshadyl(m): 8:09pm
Nigerian police sha.
they don see small achievement to do celebration on top. medias apart, do they have to bring pulpit and prepare speech?
kudos to them anyways
|Re: Another Set Of Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-kaduna Highway Arrested. Photos by feranmi400: 8:10pm
Lpl
|Re: Another Set Of Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-kaduna Highway Arrested. Photos by jbreezy: 8:11pm
I wonder why dia is no beheading of criminals in d constitution
|Re: Another Set Of Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-kaduna Highway Arrested. Photos by Dearlord(m): 8:11pm
Which bail is free?
Good job my gallant fellas.
|Re: Another Set Of Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-kaduna Highway Arrested. Photos by greatiyk4u(m): 8:11pm
Aboki/ Fulanis don join the business?
|Re: Another Set Of Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-kaduna Highway Arrested. Photos by joeaz58: 8:11pm
dis fools will never just get tired .......he who lives by the sword dies by the sword....
|Re: Another Set Of Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-kaduna Highway Arrested. Photos by uzoclinton(m): 8:12pm
Born fools
|Re: Another Set Of Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-kaduna Highway Arrested. Photos by guru90: 8:12pm
adenine02:
thunder!
|Re: Another Set Of Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-kaduna Highway Arrested. Photos by Uhomanbulus110(f): 8:12pm
This is seriou
|Re: Another Set Of Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-kaduna Highway Arrested. Photos by KendrickAyomide(m): 8:12pm
..Crucify these bastards
|Re: Another Set Of Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-kaduna Highway Arrested. Photos by cinoedhunter: 8:13pm
I don't understand this guys at all ...
|Re: Another Set Of Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-kaduna Highway Arrested. Photos by Ihutomi: 8:14pm
Did I just see bail is free on that platform, Hmmmmmm impunity everywhere.
|Re: Another Set Of Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-kaduna Highway Arrested. Photos by DonDemu: 8:15pm
G
|Re: Another Set Of Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-kaduna Highway Arrested. Photos by Hidentity(m): 8:16pm
Abba Kyari sighted again.
|Re: Another Set Of Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-kaduna Highway Arrested. Photos by justscorchone(m): 8:17pm
Headshot one time ,execution style.
|Re: Another Set Of Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-kaduna Highway Arrested. Photos by ct2(m): 8:17pm
Pls anyone with the location where they sell 2nd hand freezer in lagos
|Re: Another Set Of Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-kaduna Highway Arrested. Photos by DonDemu: 8:18pm
Why are their heads flat in shape?
|Re: Another Set Of Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-kaduna Highway Arrested. Photos by ignis(f): 8:19pm
Please what are their names?
NCAN needs it urgently.
|Re: Another Set Of Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-kaduna Highway Arrested. Photos by osaigbovo16(m): 8:19pm
ChangeIsCostant:I don tire 2 dey see kidnappers news!
|Re: Another Set Of Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-kaduna Highway Arrested. Photos by AFONJAPIG(m): 8:19pm
they are not terrorist... in Peter's voice Ndi Ara
|Re: Another Set Of Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-kaduna Highway Arrested. Photos by Deseo(f): 8:19pm
This is the kind of news I want to read.
