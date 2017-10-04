Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Another Set Of Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-kaduna Highway Arrested. Photos (10091 Views)

Source; Another Group of Notorious Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Express Way and Birnin Gwari Road arrested by Intelligence Response Team IRT and Special Forces of the Nigeria Police deployed by IGP Ibrahim k Idris. Suspects Paraded by the Force PRO at Katari Police Station along Abuja-kaduna Express Way today 4/10/17.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/another-set-kidnappers-terrorizing-abuja-kaduna-highway-arrested-photos.html 1 Like



Very terrible set of people See demVery terrible set of people 2 Likes

Prosecute and jail the bastards with hard labour.



Our fertile lands lying fallow need free labour for better food security. Idiots. 5 Likes 1 Share

chai....if to say I be force man ehn,na their dead body them for air for social media 2 Likes 1 Share

Prosecute and jail the bastards with hard labour.



Our fertile lands lying fallow need free labour for better food security. Idiots. oga u know Das imposible oga u know Das imposible

oga u know Das imposible Why? Why? 1 Like

Why? how many times have you heard of execution since bubu enter power do u knw where Evans is how many times have you heard of execution since bubu enter power do u knw where Evans is

Another Group of Notorious Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Express Way and Birnin Gwari Road arrested by Intelligence Response Team IRT and Special Forces of the Nigeria Police deployed by IGP Ibrahim k Idris. Suspects Paraded by the Force PRO at Katari Police Station along Abuja-kaduna Express Way today 4/10/17.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/another-set-kidnappers-terrorizing-abuja-kaduna-highway-arrested-photos.html



No need to arrest all of them. Get two of them to dig graves for the rest, shoot and bury them and jail the lucky two so that they can tell the tales. This kidnapping thing is now a big business in Nigeria









They are all IPOD members dressed like Fulani hardsmen They are all IPOD members dressed like Fulani hardsmen 4 Likes 1 Share

Nigerian police sha.



they don see small achievement to do celebration on top. medias apart, do they have to bring pulpit and prepare speech?



kudos to them anyways 1 Like 1 Share

Lpl

I wonder why dia is no beheading of criminals in d constitution 1 Like

Which bail is free?

Good job my gallant fellas.

Aboki/ Fulanis don join the business? 1 Like

dis fools will never just get tired .......he who lives by the sword dies by the sword....

Born fools

They are all IPOD members dressed like Fulani hardsmen

thunder! thunder! 3 Likes

This is seriou

..Crucify these bastards

I don't understand this guys at all ...

Did I just see bail is free on that platform, Hmmmmmm impunity everywhere.

G

Abba Kyari sighted again. 3 Likes

Headshot one time ,execution style.

Pls anyone with the location where they sell 2nd hand freezer in lagos

Why are their heads flat in shape?

Please what are their names?

NCAN needs it urgently.

Another Group of Notorious Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Express Way and Birnin Gwari Road arrested by Intelligence Response Team IRT and Special Forces of the Nigeria Police deployed by IGP Ibrahim k Idris. Suspects Paraded by the Force PRO at Katari Police Station along Abuja-kaduna Express Way today 4/10/17.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/another-set-kidnappers-terrorizing-abuja-kaduna-highway-arrested-photos.html



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/another-set-kidnappers-terrorizing-abuja-kaduna-highway-arrested-photos.html I don tire 2 dey see kidnappers news! I don tire 2 dey see kidnappers news!

they are not terrorist... in Peter's voice Ndi Ara