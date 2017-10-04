



As part of the objectives of her the brand, Queen Mary Timms will use her crown to help the poor, less privilege and empowering the youths through several initiatives listed for her office. The Anambra state born model turned beauty queen will also visit foster homes and Child care in the USA as she plans to return to Nigeria in October ahead of her welcome party, Youth empowerment program and award recognition event holding on 28th October in Transcorp Hilton. The much anticipated Next Generation Entertainment Award was held recently at Upper Marlboro, Maryland with high profile personalities across Europe and Africa in attendance. The colourful event honoured and celebrated distinguished individuals in the fields of endeavours including the decoration and crowning of Nigeria Born Model, Mary Timms as the 2017 Face Of NGEA beauty Queen.The upcoming actress who ‎has featured in some short movies including Falling Sky was‎ presented with 2013 Ford Escape as a star prize. Timms has been modelling professionally and has featured on several runway, billboards and photoshoot adverts in Nigeria and parts of Europe including adorning the Cover Page of Unick Models MagazineWatch Celebration VideoAs part of the objectives of her the brand, Queen Mary Timms will use her crown to help the poor, less privilege and empowering the youths through several initiatives listed for her office. The Anambra state born model turned beauty queen will also visit foster homes and Child care in the USA as she plans to return to Nigeria in October ahead of her welcome party, Youth empowerment program and award recognition event holding on 28th October in Transcorp Hilton.