Man Discovers Drugs Inside Tubers Of Yam Set To Be Delivered Abroad.Photos/Video by Angelanest: 12:30pm
This is really serious. A man was left shell-shocked after he discovered hard drugs inside tubers of yam he was given to deliver to someone abroad. In a video footage posted on Facebook, the man from Edo state, who revealed that the drugs were inserted in the tubers of yam and covered with sand - said that they were given to him to give someone who needed them badly abroad.
But he decided to clean the sand off the tubers before packaging them, not knowing what was inside.
According to him, as he was cleaning the first tuber, water started coming out from it. When he looked closely, he saw a needle inside and as he drew the needle , lo and behold, he saw hard drugs in the yam.
He shared this in order to warn Nigerians to always check whatever they are given to deliver to someone while traveling abroad.
Watch video
Re: Man Discovers Drugs Inside Tubers Of Yam Set To Be Delivered Abroad.Photos/Video by Angelanest: 12:31pm
Re: Man Discovers Drugs Inside Tubers Of Yam Set To Be Delivered Abroad.Photos/Video by Angelanest: 12:31pm
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Man Discovers Drugs Inside Tubers Of Yam Set To Be Delivered Abroad.Photos/Video by NigerDeltan(m): 12:32pm
Bursted!
Is that not one of Audu Ogbe's failed yam export bizness
Re: Man Discovers Drugs Inside Tubers Of Yam Set To Be Delivered Abroad.Photos/Video by greatmarshall(m): 12:34pm
Hmm
Re: Man Discovers Drugs Inside Tubers Of Yam Set To Be Delivered Abroad.Photos/Video by LUGBE: 12:36pm
Niger area
God help us
Re: Man Discovers Drugs Inside Tubers Of Yam Set To Be Delivered Abroad.Photos/Video by fiftynaira(m): 12:41pm
Pls Explorers come and add this one to ur yesterday thread on crime busting
Re: Man Discovers Drugs Inside Tubers Of Yam Set To Be Delivered Abroad.Photos/Video by twentyk(m): 12:42pm
na dem
Re: Man Discovers Drugs Inside Tubers Of Yam Set To Be Delivered Abroad.Photos/Video by MaestroID(m): 12:48pm
Why does it always have to be Edo people... Na only us dy carry drugs..
Re: Man Discovers Drugs Inside Tubers Of Yam Set To Be Delivered Abroad.Photos/Video by victorioushands: 1:07pm
I hope he had contacted NDLEA and gotten the person who gave him this arrested before making and posting this video? If not, then he has only engendered his life out of stupidity. BTW, whoever gave him those tubers just attempted to use his blood for money rituals, only, God saved him. They should never reconcile.
Re: Man Discovers Drugs Inside Tubers Of Yam Set To Be Delivered Abroad.Photos/Video by Cordis92(f): 1:35pm
This was how my innocent uncle got into trouble. A relative begged him to give a keg of oil to his friend when he crosses Cameroonian border which he did without knowing they wrapped cocaine and put inside the oil. When the guy received the package, he flew to South Africa, but on getting to the airport, he was caught so he called out everybody that got involved including my innocent uncle. Be careful while helping out to send things across border for people o.
Re: Man Discovers Drugs Inside Tubers Of Yam Set To Be Delivered Abroad.Photos/Video by Abbeyme: 3:24pm
Na wa o
Exporter/Importer.
I get persin abroad, na so dem dey do
Re: Man Discovers Drugs Inside Tubers Of Yam Set To Be Delivered Abroad.Photos/Video by Xblink(m): 3:24pm
Some Tubers of drugs
Re: Man Discovers Drugs Inside Tubers Of Yam Set To Be Delivered Abroad.Photos/Video by Kobicove(m): 3:25pm
This guy should consider himself very lucky...he just dodged a bullet
Re: Man Discovers Drugs Inside Tubers Of Yam Set To Be Delivered Abroad.Photos/Video by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 3:25pm
He just bought a lot of shots.
shots from the NDLEA
shots from the guy who gave him the package
shots from the guys who gave the package to the guy who gave him the package.
shots from the big drug lord hoping that his million will be ready by some days time.
the thing is, he might run and escape some of this shots, but I doubt all his family n friends will be free from the street battle that this show of brovado on Facebook will cause.
the guy dong buy market so, and him no know.
#SayNoToDrug #SayNoToBloodMoney.
Re: Man Discovers Drugs Inside Tubers Of Yam Set To Be Delivered Abroad.Photos/Video by okerekeikpo: 3:25pm
Jubrin from Sudan the drug dealer
Re: Man Discovers Drugs Inside Tubers Of Yam Set To Be Delivered Abroad.Photos/Video by Daeylar(f): 3:25pm
So he was set up, too bad
Re: Man Discovers Drugs Inside Tubers Of Yam Set To Be Delivered Abroad.Photos/Video by emmyspark007(m): 3:25pm
wow
Drug pushers on Nl will find this quite creative
Re: Man Discovers Drugs Inside Tubers Of Yam Set To Be Delivered Abroad.Photos/Video by Moreoffaith(m): 3:26pm
GOD SAFE THIS GUY
Re: Man Discovers Drugs Inside Tubers Of Yam Set To Be Delivered Abroad.Photos/Video by Vicogrin: 3:26pm
Nothing wey man no go see for dis country
Re: Man Discovers Drugs Inside Tubers Of Yam Set To Be Delivered Abroad.Photos/Video by InsideOut247: 3:27pm
God don Punish yhur Enemies
Re: Man Discovers Drugs Inside Tubers Of Yam Set To Be Delivered Abroad.Photos/Video by stano2(m): 3:27pm
Chai! This man should go for Thanksgiving o
Re: Man Discovers Drugs Inside Tubers Of Yam Set To Be Delivered Abroad.Photos/Video by Gustavo404: 3:27pm
God save una. Na so so ur news for enter NL front page say u carry drug put for yam.
What I don't find appealing is the (important) information this man just shared freely, he shoulda sold the info to the immigration system abi na NDLEA, instead of dropping freely for social sentiments
Re: Man Discovers Drugs Inside Tubers Of Yam Set To Be Delivered Abroad.Photos/Video by free2ryhme: 3:28pm
Angelanest:
na so dem for put this guy for trouble ooo
Re: Man Discovers Drugs Inside Tubers Of Yam Set To Be Delivered Abroad.Photos/Video by Iyajelili(f): 3:28pm
Jackpot
Re: Man Discovers Drugs Inside Tubers Of Yam Set To Be Delivered Abroad.Photos/Video by Kingvick: 3:28pm
God Loves this guy like mad.. Evil Fall on The Sender
Re: Man Discovers Drugs Inside Tubers Of Yam Set To Be Delivered Abroad.Photos/Video by idris4r83(m): 3:28pm
Lolz
Re: Man Discovers Drugs Inside Tubers Of Yam Set To Be Delivered Abroad.Photos/Video by evansjeff(m): 3:28pm
MaestroID:are you okay? What has Edo got to do with drugs? Or you think we don't know the tribe that is synonymous with drugs?
Re: Man Discovers Drugs Inside Tubers Of Yam Set To Be Delivered Abroad.Photos/Video by Somoladjnr(m): 3:28pm
Naso, Naija ppl I hail thee..
Re: Man Discovers Drugs Inside Tubers Of Yam Set To Be Delivered Abroad.Photos/Video by Clone2020(m): 3:28pm
Story. Everyone wants to go viral, from asparagus filled caprison to plastic rice to human parts being used for corn beef. Typical whatsapp viral garbage. Why would anyone carry a heavy tuber of yam overseas when there's fresh African yams for sale in most major cities overseas?? Yes yams are pricey aborad but how much are you really saving by taking up luggage weight vs just buying the yam overseas? Me I don't understand this one o, nobody I know travels from Nigeria to a foreign land carrying a tuber of yam - totally unheard of.
Re: Man Discovers Drugs Inside Tubers Of Yam Set To Be Delivered Abroad.Photos/Video by free2ryhme: 3:28pm
Angelanest:
Men are wicked, people are indeed wicked
wicked people everywhere
chai
