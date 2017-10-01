Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Discovers Drugs Inside Tubers Of Yam Set To Be Delivered Abroad.Photos/Video (12489 Views)

But he decided to clean the sand off the tubers before packaging them, not knowing what was inside.



According to him, as he was cleaning the first tuber, water started coming out from it. When he looked closely, he saw a needle inside and as he drew the needle , lo and behold, he saw hard drugs in the yam.



He shared this in order to warn Nigerians to always check whatever they are given to deliver to someone while traveling abroad.



Source;



Watch video



cc; lalasticlala

Bursted!



Is that not one of Audu Ogbe's failed yam export bizness 16 Likes 1 Share

Hmm





God help us Niger areaGod help us

Pls Explorers come and add this one to ur yesterday thread on crime busting 16 Likes

na dem

Why does it always have to be Edo people... Na only us dy carry drugs.. 1 Like 1 Share

I hope he had contacted NDLEA and gotten the person who gave him this arrested before making and posting this video? If not, then he has only engendered his life out of stupidity. BTW, whoever gave him those tubers just attempted to use his blood for money rituals, only, God saved him. They should never reconcile. 11 Likes

This was how my innocent uncle got into trouble. A relative begged him to give a keg of oil to his friend when he crosses Cameroonian border which he did without knowing they wrapped cocaine and put inside the oil. When the guy received the package, he flew to South Africa, but on getting to the airport, he was caught so he called out everybody that got involved including my innocent uncle. Be careful while helping out to send things across border for people o. 14 Likes 1 Share

Na wa o



Exporter/Importer.



I get persin abroad, na so dem dey do

Some Tubers of drugs 2 Likes

This guy should consider himself very lucky...he just dodged a bullet 4 Likes

He just bought a lot of shots.



shots from the NDLEA

shots from the guy who gave him the package

shots from the guys who gave the package to the guy who gave him the package.

shots from the big drug lord hoping that his million will be ready by some days time.



the thing is, he might run and escape some of this shots, but I doubt all his family n friends will be free from the street battle that this show of brovado on Facebook will cause.

the guy dong buy market so, and him no know.

#SayNoToDrug #SayNoToBloodMoney.

Jubrin from Sudan the drug dealer 1 Like

So he was set up, too bad

wow



Drug pushers on Nl will find this quite creative 1 Like

GOD SAFE THIS GUY 1 Like

Nothing wey man no go see for dis country

God don Punish yhur Enemies 1 Like

Chai! This man should go for Thanksgiving o

God save una. Na so so ur news for enter NL front page say u carry drug put for yam.



What I don't find appealing is the (important) information this man just shared freely, he shoulda sold the info to the immigration system abi na NDLEA, instead of dropping freely for social sentiments 1 Like

Angelanest:

na so dem for put this guy for trouble ooo na so dem for put this guy for trouble ooo

Jackpot





Lolz

MaestroID:

Why does it always have to be Edo people... Na only us dy carry drugs.. are you okay? What has Edo got to do with drugs? Or you think we don't know the tribe that is synonymous with drugs?

Naso, Naija ppl I hail thee..

Story. Everyone wants to go viral, from asparagus filled caprison to plastic rice to human parts being used for corn beef. Typical whatsapp viral garbage. Why would anyone carry a heavy tuber of yam overseas when there's fresh African yams for sale in most major cities overseas?? Yes yams are pricey aborad but how much are you really saving by taking up luggage weight vs just buying the yam overseas? Me I don't understand this one o, nobody I know travels from Nigeria to a foreign land carrying a tuber of yam - totally unheard of. 1 Like