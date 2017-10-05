Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kemi Olunloyo Blasts The Bible, Submissiveness, Tiwa Savage And Queen Zaynab (10099 Views)

She claims she is running a campaign in support of gender equality and spoke of how Tiwa Savage and the ex-wife of Ooni of Ife, Queen Zaynab who both spoke against gender equality now have serious marriage problems.



See her Instagram post below.



#HNNWOMEN

Better SWIPE to support me in the gender equality bill. I'm fighting the senate on this. Until your daughters are raped in a college hostel or beaten up in domestic violence situation many ppl dont know the meaning of gender equality. Bleep the bible pls. Submissive my ass! Some parts are just meaningless despite the fact that I embraced parts of it in prison where they shove it down your throat. Where is Tiwa Savage and #MadamOoni now? Wuraola Otiti aka Queen Zaynab too denounced #genderequality. These two has serious marriage problems.

I'm protecting your daughters. I have NONE. I have 3 sons.

This kemi sef.



Our daughters getting rape or getting beating up is not a reason for you to start shouting gender equality (although I support gender equality).



If and when we get the gender equality, I don't think this two problems she's ranting about are going anywhere. 13 Likes

Bleep bible??..but she said she became born again in the prison. 5 Likes

To bleep this woman just they hungry me

wait did tiwa leave her marriage again? lol.....is the bible now her problem? people just find fault with the bible when they have a problem understanding/obeying it.wait did tiwa leave her marriage again? 5 Likes

Expired pussy



U don mezz up person wey d pussy don giran naim u wan fùck..Expired pussyU don mezz up 32 Likes 2 Shares

Any time i see her name of the Front page, I know i need to get ready to read about controversial issue.

I understand why her husband ( Baby Father) couldn't stay with her. 1 Like

The media is part of the problem this woman has. They give her too much time. 5 Likes

The kain jail wey this woman go find herself this time around go pass kirikiri 2 Likes 1 Share

she has 3 boys..... she should pound it in their heads and leave everyone else alone 3 Likes

No bro. That pussy is not expired. DAT Toto go thick die and meat go full am . nka bu ikpu kara aka . No bro. That pussy is not expired. DAT Toto go thick die and meat go full am . nka bu ikpu kara aka . 8 Likes

Ladies be submissive and men don't treat them like dogs. 1 Like

?? This woman again??



.

Just like My government teacher would say; you all are not meant to be the same. Some of you will be Doctors, some lawyers, some driver , chefs e.t c.



Is this case, If we all reason alike the world will be boring; we still need some lunatic around us to make us giggle. Whoever takes this on serious anyways? 1 Like

Wetin concern gender equality concern rape, gender equality wan empower girls to dey rape boys?

Give another point aunty, did 1 no follow. 2 Likes

Say whatever you want about this woman, she's got some craziness going on but I love it 2 Likes

Hmm. There a popular saying that goes this way"many are mad but few are roaming round the street "



Na this jai person was want our vote comes the future.



Oh God what have we done to deserve this.



Imaging if she win nko. 1 Like

Madam kemi. I hail the weed u de take 1 Like

sexybbstar:

Bleep bible??..but she said she became born again in the prison.

PITY HER, COS I DOUBT IF SHE'S MENTALLY NORMAL. PITY HER, COS I DOUBT IF SHE'S MENTALLY NORMAL. 1 Like

Her madness wan start again...





Shey now the Bible was being shoved down your throat in the prison (Smh)



You're fighting the Senate on this...



When they'll lock you up... You'll start writing letters of how people are not contributing enough money to get you out... Shey now the Bible was being shoved down your throat in the prison(Smh) 2 Likes

must she talk 1 Like

Buhari why 1 Like

This is what happens when you don't understand the bible. The bible commands women to be submissive to their husbands but that same bible also commanded Men to love their wives even as Christ loved the church and gave himself for it. 3 Likes

NairalandCS:

This kemi sef.



Our daughters getting rape or getting beating up is not a reason for you to start shouting gender equality (although I support gender equality).



If and when we get the gender equality, I don't think this two problems she's ranting about are going anywhere.







You go like am when your gfriends pay your family money to marry you abi?



50/50 things You go like am when your gfriends pay your family money to marry you abi?50/50 things 1 Like

Many are mad few are roaming 2 Likes

This is why she is single at 50, bearing her father's name. Shame! Girls listening to her sermon, trying to copy her will end up being like her. 1 Like

Hey Kemi... e be like say Prison don dey hungry you again abi?

Come here 1 Like