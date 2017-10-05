₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,890,374 members, 3,834,497 topics. Date: Thursday, 05 October 2017 at 04:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kemi Olunloyo Blasts The Bible, Submissiveness, Tiwa Savage And Queen Zaynab (10099 Views)
Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Governor Ambode For Arresting Pretty Mike / Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Venita Akpofure: "You Slept With Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy" / Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Adeboye Over Marriage Advice: U're A Lunatic & Trashy Man (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kemi Olunloyo Blasts The Bible, Submissiveness, Tiwa Savage And Queen Zaynab by WotzupNG: 12:34pm
Controversial Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo is at it again. This time around she not only fired shots at Celebrities as usual, she also took swipes at the Bible.
She claims she is running a campaign in support of gender equality and spoke of how Tiwa Savage and the ex-wife of Ooni of Ife, Queen Zaynab who both spoke against gender equality now have serious marriage problems.
See her Instagram post below.
#HNNWOMEN
https://www.wotzup.ng/kemi-olunloyo-bible-tiwa-savagae-queen-zaynab/
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts The Bible, Submissiveness, Tiwa Savage And Queen Zaynab by NairalandCS(m): 12:54pm
This kemi sef.
Our daughters getting rape or getting beating up is not a reason for you to start shouting gender equality (although I support gender equality).
If and when we get the gender equality, I don't think this two problems she's ranting about are going anywhere.
13 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts The Bible, Submissiveness, Tiwa Savage And Queen Zaynab by sexybbstar(f): 12:56pm
Bleep bible??..but she said she became born again in the prison.
5 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts The Bible, Submissiveness, Tiwa Savage And Queen Zaynab by Vutseck(m): 1:02pm
To bleep this woman just they hungry me
.
4 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts The Bible, Submissiveness, Tiwa Savage And Queen Zaynab by lalanice(f): 1:14pm
lol.....is the bible now her problem? people just find fault with the bible when they have a problem understanding/obeying it.
wait did tiwa leave her marriage again?
5 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts The Bible, Submissiveness, Tiwa Savage And Queen Zaynab by BoyHuncho(m): 1:28pm
Vutseck:
person wey d pussy don giran naim u wan fùck..
Expired pussy
U don mezz up
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts The Bible, Submissiveness, Tiwa Savage And Queen Zaynab by Teewhy2: 2:39pm
Any time i see her name of the Front page, I know i need to get ready to read about controversial issue.
I understand why her husband ( Baby Father) couldn't stay with her.
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts The Bible, Submissiveness, Tiwa Savage And Queen Zaynab by 9jvirgin(m): 2:39pm
The media is part of the problem this woman has. They give her too much time.
5 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts The Bible, Submissiveness, Tiwa Savage And Queen Zaynab by veekid(m): 2:39pm
The kain jail wey this woman go find herself this time around go pass kirikiri
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts The Bible, Submissiveness, Tiwa Savage And Queen Zaynab by Publ1cEnemy(m): 2:40pm
she has 3 boys..... she should pound it in their heads and leave everyone else alone
3 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts The Bible, Submissiveness, Tiwa Savage And Queen Zaynab by IwantToShashe(m): 2:40pm
BoyHuncho:
No bro. That pussy is not expired. DAT Toto go thick die and meat go full am . nka bu ikpu kara aka .
8 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts The Bible, Submissiveness, Tiwa Savage And Queen Zaynab by iyke926(m): 2:40pm
Ladies be submissive and men don't treat them like dogs.
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts The Bible, Submissiveness, Tiwa Savage And Queen Zaynab by fpeter(f): 2:40pm
This woman again??
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts The Bible, Submissiveness, Tiwa Savage And Queen Zaynab by Ruggedfitness: 2:41pm
Is that last pic truly hers. You guys say she is a journalist but I have never seen her in any media house.
.
In Other News
You can check out my blog www.realfitbody.com for 5 Things You Must Do If You Private Smells
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts The Bible, Submissiveness, Tiwa Savage And Queen Zaynab by ItchingPreek(m): 2:41pm
Just like My government teacher would say; you all are not meant to be the same. Some of you will be Doctors, some lawyers, some driver , chefs e.t c.
Is this case, If we all reason alike the world will be boring; we still need some lunatic around us to make us giggle. Whoever takes this on serious anyways?
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts The Bible, Submissiveness, Tiwa Savage And Queen Zaynab by Robbin7(m): 2:41pm
Wetin concern gender equality concern rape, gender equality wan empower girls to dey rape boys?
Give another point aunty, did 1 no follow.
2 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts The Bible, Submissiveness, Tiwa Savage And Queen Zaynab by lovelygurl(f): 2:41pm
Say whatever you want about this woman, she's got some craziness going on but I love it
2 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts The Bible, Submissiveness, Tiwa Savage And Queen Zaynab by ifyan(m): 2:41pm
Hmm. There a popular saying that goes this way"many are mad but few are roaming round the street "
Na this jai person was want our vote comes the future.
Oh God what have we done to deserve this.
Imaging if she win nko.
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts The Bible, Submissiveness, Tiwa Savage And Queen Zaynab by yjgm(m): 2:41pm
Madam kemi. I hail the weed u de take
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts The Bible, Submissiveness, Tiwa Savage And Queen Zaynab by buchilino(m): 2:42pm
sexybbstar:
PITY HER, COS I DOUBT IF SHE'S MENTALLY NORMAL.
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts The Bible, Submissiveness, Tiwa Savage And Queen Zaynab by oluwaseunhere: 2:42pm
C
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts The Bible, Submissiveness, Tiwa Savage And Queen Zaynab by Sleyanya1(m): 2:42pm
Her madness wan start again...
Shey now the Bible was being shoved down your throat in the prison (Smh)
You're fighting the Senate on this...
When they'll lock you up... You'll start writing letters of how people are not contributing enough money to get you out...
2 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts The Bible, Submissiveness, Tiwa Savage And Queen Zaynab by ikoroduboy01: 2:42pm
must she talk
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts The Bible, Submissiveness, Tiwa Savage And Queen Zaynab by makydebbie(f): 2:42pm
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts The Bible, Submissiveness, Tiwa Savage And Queen Zaynab by Pells: 2:42pm
Buhari why
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts The Bible, Submissiveness, Tiwa Savage And Queen Zaynab by Omudia11: 2:42pm
This is what happens when you don't understand the bible. The bible commands women to be submissive to their husbands but that same bible also commanded Men to love their wives even as Christ loved the church and gave himself for it.
3 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts The Bible, Submissiveness, Tiwa Savage And Queen Zaynab by Cyriloha(m): 2:43pm
NairalandCS:
You go like am when your gfriends pay your family money to marry you abi?
50/50 things
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts The Bible, Submissiveness, Tiwa Savage And Queen Zaynab by asuustrike2009: 2:43pm
Many are mad few are roaming
2 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts The Bible, Submissiveness, Tiwa Savage And Queen Zaynab by Ezigbonmadu: 2:43pm
This is why she is single at 50, bearing her father's name. Shame! Girls listening to her sermon, trying to copy her will end up being like her.
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts The Bible, Submissiveness, Tiwa Savage And Queen Zaynab by wellmax(m): 2:43pm
Hey Kemi... e be like say Prison don dey hungry you again abi?
Come here
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts The Bible, Submissiveness, Tiwa Savage And Queen Zaynab by theapeman: 2:43pm
WotzupNG:very soon thunder go soon blast you!
dey play with things like this
1 Like
6 Hot NU'DES PHOTOS Of Nigerian Supermodel Betty Adewole Exposed!!! / Lil Kim Then And Now : What Went Wrong? [photos] / Selfie Girl Dies Trying To Take The Ultimate Pic(photos)
Viewing this topic: EmperorLee(m), Oludon20, Jaymarius(f), kalebsky, tylesh(f), Mancentral(m), Temilola21(f), archsaintspirit(m), tunapole, NGELEBUBE, olatunjin(m), soderican(m), Naddy2020, Dumas32(m), Realist1(m), Windflower(f), kernel505, mamoostella, DEADALIVE, nizetee, spacestar(f), brudiga, ladgentle, Ladymacbee(f), kinglaren(m), Etosonc(m), DthCount400, Doshward(m), habeebatstore, saiga, LEOVOLUTION(m), Emmyjb(m), pipolad(m), DeSepiero(m), uzomalahot, drraysconcept, sweet7oyin(m), awa(m), kowalsky, dodoa, youngdoctor(m), Asology(m), jaylee1, zeb04(f), Eulogia(f), bosunogede, Iamlordgee(m), Ochoiho, Olayinka777, chuksneb(m), micky90(m), RobinHez(m), slimvik(m), DLioness(f), apoloki(m) and 90 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25