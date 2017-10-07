Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Recommend Good Andriod Phones Of N35,000 (1385 Views)

Screen, Battery And Rugged Phone.... N35,000 budget

Tecno Spark

HOMTOM HT50. 5.5inch display, 5500mah battery, 3G RAM, 32G ROM.

HOMTOM HT50. 5.5inch display, 5500mah battery, 3G RAM, 32G ROM.

Have not heard of that phone before.....Awesome specification... where can i get it in Nigeria

Have not heard of that phone before.....Awesome specification... where can i get it in Nigeria

its on jumia, but not on their shelves. they will order for you from oversea.

its on jumia, but not on their shelves. they will order for you from oversea.

dont u know any common phone? becos no one i know have use that phone before

Screen, Battery And Rugged Phone.... N35,000 budget Infinix Hot 4 or Tecno Spark k7 .. Check their specs here:

Latest Infinix phones and prices

Latest Tecno phones and price list



Infinix Hot 4 or Tecno Spark k7 .. Check their specs here:

Latest Infinix phones and prices

Latest Tecno phones and price list

Spark k7 has Android 7.0 OS while Hot 4 has Android 6.0. If you like Hot 4 but you just want a more recent OS, then, consider Hot 5. They're almost the same.

i have huawei y6 pro.has little crack but works perfectly, 2g ram,16g rom,sd card slot,5inch screen,with maaaadddd battery life,infact d phone charges other phones as power bank.call or whatsapp 08025067398

HOMTOM HT50. 5.5inch display, 5500mah battery, 3G RAM, 32G ROM.





Seems uve used this phone before. What's ur assessment of the device overall

its on jumia, but not on their shelves. they will order for you from oversea.

I really like the phone.... But i need reviews becos of some bugs that comes with phones u wont know until u use it.... like hotness, signal, graphics u reason my talk abi?

Tecno spark k7 and infinix hot 5 please which one is better



Hot 4

Tecno Spark K7

35k? I can't really say, but for anyone else looking for a good phone that doesn't cost so much...Tecno W2 is a good phone. I bought it 23k three months ago. Good battery...cool OS.

My Tecno L9 plus for sale with all accessories, just a crack screen for 35k

Gionee P8W

Doogee shoot 1

Second hand iPhone 5

I really like the phone.... But i need reviews becos of some bugs that comes with phones u wont know until u use it.... like hotness, signal, graphics u reason my talk abi?

OP this is an advice ad a fellow nairalander, in order to avoid story that touch the heart like mine, don't buy homtom phones, i bought homtom 17PRO around may and it packed of around July, just because i used e tecno charger on it, the battery spoilt immediately, the bad part of it is that there is no spare part for the mobile...... So goodluck in picking my advice OP this is an advice ad a fellow nairalander, in order to avoid story that touch the heart like mine, don't buy homtom phones, i bought homtom 17PRO around may and it packed of around July, just because i used e tecno charger on it, the battery spoilt immediately, the bad part of it is that there is no spare part for the mobile...... So goodluck in picking my advice

Samsung Galaxy, j2, 4G.

Innjoo Max2

Go to computer village and buy and a well known UK used android Brand, preferably Samsung or check the technology market section. Never buy anything less, its for your own good

Gionee

