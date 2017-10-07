₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Recommend Good Andriod Phones Of N35,000 by Acermoon(m): 1:07pm On Oct 05
Screen, Battery And Rugged Phone.... N35,000 budget
|Re: Recommend Good Andriod Phones Of N35,000 by sonofthunder: 1:11pm On Oct 05
Tecno Spark
|Re: Recommend Good Andriod Phones Of N35,000 by shedy03(m): 2:21pm On Oct 05
Acermoon:HOMTOM HT50. 5.5inch display, 5500mah battery, 3G RAM, 32G ROM.
|Re: Recommend Good Andriod Phones Of N35,000 by Acermoon(m): 3:26pm On Oct 05
shedy03:
Have not heard of that phone before.....Awesome specification... where can i get it in Nigeria
|Re: Recommend Good Andriod Phones Of N35,000 by shedy03(m): 3:39pm On Oct 05
Acermoon:its on jumia, but not on their shelves. they will order for you from oversea.
|Re: Recommend Good Andriod Phones Of N35,000 by Acermoon(m): 4:03pm On Oct 05
shedy03:
dont u know any common phone? becos no one i know have use that phone before
|Re: Recommend Good Andriod Phones Of N35,000 by lastbaff(m): 6:06pm On Oct 05
Acermoon:Infinix Hot 4 or Tecno Spark k7 .. Check their specs here:
Latest Infinix phones and prices
Latest Tecno phones and price list
Spark k7 has Android 7.0 OS while Hot 4 has Android 6.0. If you like Hot 4 but you just want a more recent OS, then, consider Hot 5. They're almost the same.
|Re: Recommend Good Andriod Phones Of N35,000 by patfenda(m): 7:51pm On Oct 05
Acermoon:i have huawei y6 pro.has little crack but works perfectly, 2g ram,16g rom,sd card slot,5inch screen,with maaaadddd battery life,infact d phone charges other phones as power bank.call or whatsapp 08025067398
|Re: Recommend Good Andriod Phones Of N35,000 by ityP(m): 8:25pm On Oct 05
shedy03:
Seems uve used this phone before. What's ur assessment of the device overall
|Re: Recommend Good Andriod Phones Of N35,000 by Acermoon(m): 9:00am On Oct 06
shedy03:
I really like the phone.... But i need reviews becos of some bugs that comes with phones u wont know until u use it.... like hotness, signal, graphics u reason my talk abi?
|Re: Recommend Good Andriod Phones Of N35,000 by cubzy: 11:36am On Oct 06
Tecno spark k7 and infinix hot 5 please which one is better
|Re: Recommend Good Andriod Phones Of N35,000 by niqqaclaimz(m): 7:31am
|Re: Recommend Good Andriod Phones Of N35,000 by BreezyCB(m): 7:32am
Hot 4
|Re: Recommend Good Andriod Phones Of N35,000 by Abiodunspectre: 7:32am
Tecno Spark K7
|Re: Recommend Good Andriod Phones Of N35,000 by holatin(m): 7:33am
35 k
dat money will pay bride price and buy like 25 peogeout when my grandmama got married and na same amount one person wan use buy one and not one mobile phone.
I need a time machine, need to go back to the old days
|Re: Recommend Good Andriod Phones Of N35,000 by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 7:33am
Who 35k android epp?
You are the type of citizens hindering restructuring!!
HABA
|Re: Recommend Good Andriod Phones Of N35,000 by Hurlarzan13: 7:33am
|Re: Recommend Good Andriod Phones Of N35,000 by kay29000(m): 7:34am
35k? I can't really say, but for anyone else looking for a good phone that doesn't cost so much...Tecno W2 is a good phone. I bought it 23k three months ago. Good battery...cool OS.
|Re: Recommend Good Andriod Phones Of N35,000 by klens(m): 7:34am
My Tecno L9 plus for sale with all accessories, just a crack screen for 35k
|Re: Recommend Good Andriod Phones Of N35,000 by Ugaboy(m): 7:34am
|Re: Recommend Good Andriod Phones Of N35,000 by shurley22(f): 7:34am
Gionee P8W
|Re: Recommend Good Andriod Phones Of N35,000 by Juell(m): 7:35am
Doogee shoot 1
|Re: Recommend Good Andriod Phones Of N35,000 by dejonathan(m): 7:35am
Second hand iPhone 5
|Re: Recommend Good Andriod Phones Of N35,000 by Settingz321(m): 7:35am
Acermoon:
OP this is an advice ad a fellow nairalander, in order to avoid story that touch the heart like mine, don't buy homtom phones, i bought homtom 17PRO around may and it packed of around July, just because i used e tecno charger on it, the battery spoilt immediately, the bad part of it is that there is no spare part for the mobile...... So goodluck in picking my advice
|Re: Recommend Good Andriod Phones Of N35,000 by LionDeLeo: 7:36am
Samsung Galaxy, j2, 4G.
|Re: Recommend Good Andriod Phones Of N35,000 by Trippledee(m): 7:36am
Innjoo Max2
|Re: Recommend Good Andriod Phones Of N35,000 by wildchild1: 7:36am
Go to computer village and buy and a well known UK used android Brand, preferably Samsung or check the technology market section. Never buy anything less, its for your own good
|Re: Recommend Good Andriod Phones Of N35,000 by AreaFada2: 7:37am
|Re: Recommend Good Andriod Phones Of N35,000 by Pilot4Airbus(m): 7:38am
Gionee
Solo
Itel
All still dey market.
|Re: Recommend Good Andriod Phones Of N35,000 by itiswellandwell: 7:41am
|Re: Recommend Good Andriod Phones Of N35,000 by drey22(m): 7:41am
Tecno w4 for sale 20k, samsung s7 duos 95k
