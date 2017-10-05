Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Gtbank Apologizes To Customers Over Network Failure (4782 Views)

The bank has sent out apology to customers while acknowledging they failed in giving satisfactory services as they normally deliver.



Below is the memo as released by the bank:



https://www.financialwatchngr.com/2017/10/05/gtbank-apologizes-customers-network-failure/ Guaranty Trust Bank Plc has apologized to customers over their inability to access some banking channels yesterday such as mobile banking channels, ATM machines as well as transactions across the counter.The bank has sent out apology to customers while acknowledging they failed in giving satisfactory services as they normally deliver.Below is the memo as released by the bank: 1 Like

Kudos, GTB for being this civil.



Ahhhhhhh!!!!, wait a minute... FTC since 2014!



I dedicate this FTC to my newborn twin daughters! 17 Likes

OK. Go and do that no more 4 Likes

GOOD ONE

So, how much should we expect for the inconvenience?.... 4 Likes

Gtb weytin ona do me yesterday

yea a good way to make heavy matters light 3 Likes

Dis ain't new..anytym its raining season.

Shii is always getting real.

Let's juz upgrade dis country together.. 2 Likes

apologize with money biko 2 Likes

If you check well, nah people way nor get reach 5k for account go make noise pass, every disappointment is a blessing in disguise, at least person fit use am lie to creditors and get extra time 2 Likes

maximunimpact:

when dey knack you unscrupulous bank charges dem go bone like say dem no dey kill fly when dey knack you unscrupulous bank charges dem go bone like say dem no dey kill fly

You see why First Bank is certainly d best







Its just once in a long while Hmm alerts came in at niteAnywaysIts just once in a long while

weh done 1 Like

lollmaolol:

So, how much should we expect for the inconvenience?....

send 1K to each customer, or u remain silent mtcheew...... 1 Like

You're forgiven. Now kindly quit that monthly card maintenance fee wey una dey charge us. I nor like the way e dey scatter my account balance. 3 Likes

Now I know...

Na d reason wey Delta State, state allowee never enter for we corpers wey dey use GTB be dis. All other banks users don enter.



Behave now make my money enter.

Nice one.



UBA plc don't give a sh!t about you. They have a go fvck yourself attitude probably they got lot of customers. 3 Likes

HopeAlive14:

Kudos, GTB for being this civil.



Ahhhhhhh!!!!, wait a minute... FTC since 2014!



I dedicate this FTC to my newborn twin daughters! congratulations..girl children are always adorable congratulations..girl children are always adorable 2 Likes 1 Share

What about today

Infact u guys should apologise in advance cos e go happen again

Wasted my time yesterday. I demand a personally apology from their MD.

The brand cares. Apology accepted 1 Like

Nigerian banks and their wahala.

it is only God that can save someone.

Uselesss apology

I have never been embarrassed as much as I was yesterday, all my online and ATM transactions were declined. If not for the fact that I was well know at the restaurant I went to in VI yesterday, who knows what would have become of me. At the end of the day, I had to beg for cash at the office before I could leave.

It was terrible. 1 Like