|Gtbank Apologizes To Customers Over Network Failure by maximunimpact(m): 5:05pm
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc has apologized to customers over their inability to access some banking channels yesterday such as mobile banking channels, ATM machines as well as transactions across the counter.
The bank has sent out apology to customers while acknowledging they failed in giving satisfactory services as they normally deliver.
Below is the memo as released by the bank:
https://www.financialwatchngr.com/2017/10/05/gtbank-apologizes-customers-network-failure/
1 Like
|Re: Gtbank Apologizes To Customers Over Network Failure by HopeAlive14(m): 5:28pm
Kudos, GTB for being this civil.
Ahhhhhhh!!!!, wait a minute... FTC since 2014!
I dedicate this FTC to my newborn twin daughters!
17 Likes
|Re: Gtbank Apologizes To Customers Over Network Failure by pat077: 5:29pm
OK. Go and do that no more
4 Likes
|Re: Gtbank Apologizes To Customers Over Network Failure by Nwogeh: 5:29pm
ok
|Re: Gtbank Apologizes To Customers Over Network Failure by Sirgen05(m): 5:29pm
GOOD ONE
|Re: Gtbank Apologizes To Customers Over Network Failure by lollmaolol: 5:30pm
So, how much should we expect for the inconvenience?....
4 Likes
|Re: Gtbank Apologizes To Customers Over Network Failure by Sojebrand(m): 5:30pm
Gtb weytin ona do me yesterday
|Re: Gtbank Apologizes To Customers Over Network Failure by pinkus: 5:30pm
yea a good way to make heavy matters light
3 Likes
|Re: Gtbank Apologizes To Customers Over Network Failure by Sixaxis: 5:30pm
Dis ain't new..anytym its raining season.
Shii is always getting real.
Let's juz upgrade dis country together..
2 Likes
|Re: Gtbank Apologizes To Customers Over Network Failure by Dahkogrin007(m): 5:30pm
apologize with money biko
2 Likes
|Re: Gtbank Apologizes To Customers Over Network Failure by soberdrunk(m): 5:31pm
If you check well, nah people way nor get reach 5k for account go make noise pass, every disappointment is a blessing in disguise, at least person fit use am lie to creditors and get extra time
2 Likes
|Re: Gtbank Apologizes To Customers Over Network Failure by omocalabar(m): 5:31pm
I HEAR
|Re: Gtbank Apologizes To Customers Over Network Failure by free2ryhme: 5:31pm
maximunimpact:
when dey knack you unscrupulous bank charges dem go bone like say dem no dey kill fly
|Re: Gtbank Apologizes To Customers Over Network Failure by InsideOut247: 5:31pm
nice
|Re: Gtbank Apologizes To Customers Over Network Failure by gaeul(f): 5:31pm
You see why First Bank is certainly d best
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gtbank Apologizes To Customers Over Network Failure by rozayx5(m): 5:32pm
Hmm alerts came in at nite
Anyways
Its just once in a long while
|Re: Gtbank Apologizes To Customers Over Network Failure by ncine: 5:32pm
weh done
1 Like
|Re: Gtbank Apologizes To Customers Over Network Failure by thefirst: 5:32pm
lollmaolol:
|Re: Gtbank Apologizes To Customers Over Network Failure by Jaytecq(m): 5:32pm
send 1K to each customer, or u remain silent mtcheew......
1 Like
|Re: Gtbank Apologizes To Customers Over Network Failure by priscaoge(f): 5:33pm
|Re: Gtbank Apologizes To Customers Over Network Failure by Memphis357(m): 5:33pm
You're forgiven. Now kindly quit that monthly card maintenance fee wey una dey charge us. I nor like the way e dey scatter my account balance.
3 Likes
|Re: Gtbank Apologizes To Customers Over Network Failure by Kingluqman89(m): 5:34pm
Now I know...
Na d reason wey Delta State, state allowee never enter for we corpers wey dey use GTB be dis. All other banks users don enter.
Behave now make my money enter.
|Re: Gtbank Apologizes To Customers Over Network Failure by iyke926(m): 5:35pm
Nice one.
UBA plc don't give a sh!t about you. They have a go fvck yourself attitude probably they got lot of customers.
3 Likes
|Re: Gtbank Apologizes To Customers Over Network Failure by Yewandequeen(f): 5:36pm
Nice
|Re: Gtbank Apologizes To Customers Over Network Failure by birdsview(m): 5:37pm
HopeAlive14:congratulations..girl children are always adorable
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gtbank Apologizes To Customers Over Network Failure by wordbank(m): 5:38pm
What about today
Infact u guys should apologise in advance cos e go happen again
|Re: Gtbank Apologizes To Customers Over Network Failure by HauteReel: 5:38pm
Wasted my time yesterday. I demand a personally apology from their MD.
|Re: Gtbank Apologizes To Customers Over Network Failure by ceekay247: 5:39pm
The brand cares. Apology accepted
1 Like
|Re: Gtbank Apologizes To Customers Over Network Failure by joblessmilliona(m): 5:39pm
Nigerian banks and their wahala.
it is only God that can save someone.
|Re: Gtbank Apologizes To Customers Over Network Failure by bjhaid: 5:40pm
Uselesss apology
|Re: Gtbank Apologizes To Customers Over Network Failure by shevon: 5:41pm
I have never been embarrassed as much as I was yesterday, all my online and ATM transactions were declined. If not for the fact that I was well know at the restaurant I went to in VI yesterday, who knows what would have become of me. At the end of the day, I had to beg for cash at the office before I could leave.
It was terrible.
1 Like
|Re: Gtbank Apologizes To Customers Over Network Failure by FameG(f): 5:48pm
rozayx5:
I am still yet to get alert to a deposit made from another bank to my gtb account o.
#gtbwhereismymoney#
