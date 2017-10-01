₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kcee: ''E-money Is The Youngest Billionaire Of All Times'' by GibsonB: 5:08pm
Its official Kcee may be the Elder bro in real life, but Emoney is the one feeding him! It is No Longer News that Even though Kcee is the Older bro to Emoney, He worships him like his god Because of the money he gathers, Kcee once said he made Emoney popular, But There's no better reasons why he will serve his younger brother than his Cash, With the photo and caption he just posted 3minutes ago, the rumors that Emoney is the one feeding him, might just be true.. Proudly going below your younger bro, wasn't such a bad idea, was it?
He called him the Youngest Billionaire of all times. See below!
|Re: Kcee: ''E-money Is The Youngest Billionaire Of All Times'' by Rokia2(f): 5:15pm
So what's wrong with a brother praising his younger brother? Must everything be competition?
|Re: Kcee: ''E-money Is The Youngest Billionaire Of All Times'' by mofeoluwadassah: 5:17pm
and so
|Re: Kcee: ''E-money Is The Youngest Billionaire Of All Times'' by oz4real83(m): 5:17pm
A ''billionaire'' in naira terms when there are many young billionaires in dollar and pound terms outside the country!!! All his naira billions may not be more than 50million dollars! How old does he think Mark Zuckerberg is?
|Re: Kcee: ''E-money Is The Youngest Billionaire Of All Times'' by MasViews: 5:19pm
Hahaha Nice one bro,
Another one pls
|Re: Kcee: ''E-money Is The Youngest Billionaire Of All Times'' by LesbianBoy(m): 5:32pm
Rokia2:
Why you no wear payint this babe?
|Re: Kcee: ''E-money Is The Youngest Billionaire Of All Times'' by BreezyCB(m): 5:36pm
Nice
|Re: Kcee: ''E-money Is The Youngest Billionaire Of All Times'' by MasViews: 5:37pm
Rokia2:
|Re: Kcee: ''E-money Is The Youngest Billionaire Of All Times'' by Kingluqman89(m): 5:39pm
Na me u wan make en praise before.
|Re: Kcee: ''E-money Is The Youngest Billionaire Of All Times'' by free2ryhme: 5:40pm
GibsonB:
|Re: Kcee: ''E-money Is The Youngest Billionaire Of All Times'' by holysainbj(m): 5:40pm
OP what's up with you?
E-money is feeding him?! Nna eh people sef
How does the statement sound to you gan sef
|Re: Kcee: ''E-money Is The Youngest Billionaire Of All Times'' by Sijo01(f): 5:40pm
How does this stop buhari from practicing northocresy
|Re: Kcee: ''E-money Is The Youngest Billionaire Of All Times'' by free2ryhme: 5:40pm
GibsonB:
How E makes is money is a mystery
But we know how billionaire Mark, Bill and their likes make their money
|Re: Kcee: ''E-money Is The Youngest Billionaire Of All Times'' by H2omaster: 5:40pm
S
|Re: Kcee: ''E-money Is The Youngest Billionaire Of All Times'' by superstar1(m): 5:40pm
What does he do for a living?
|Re: Kcee: ''E-money Is The Youngest Billionaire Of All Times'' by SonOfmercy007: 5:40pm
GibsonB:You can never succeed with blogging,just see the trash you wrote up there
|Re: Kcee: ''E-money Is The Youngest Billionaire Of All Times'' by 9jvirgin(m): 5:41pm
These guys sha. No source of income known.
|Re: Kcee: ''E-money Is The Youngest Billionaire Of All Times'' by adeyinka(m): 5:41pm
|Re: Kcee: ''E-money Is The Youngest Billionaire Of All Times'' by free2ryhme: 5:41pm
Rokia2:
are you asking us or kaycee
|Re: Kcee: ''E-money Is The Youngest Billionaire Of All Times'' by hilroy: 5:41pm
Rada rada
If you really have money, you don't show off as these fools are showing off.
|Re: Kcee: ''E-money Is The Youngest Billionaire Of All Times'' by DuBLINGreenb(m): 5:42pm
May thunder fire u op you did not show us where he worshiped emoney oh.
Chai so if ur younger bro makes cash more than u you should not be happy for him?
|Re: Kcee: ''E-money Is The Youngest Billionaire Of All Times'' by GreenMavro: 5:42pm
OK...next
|Re: Kcee: ''E-money Is The Youngest Billionaire Of All Times'' by free2ryhme: 5:42pm
Rokia2:
|Re: Kcee: ''E-money Is The Youngest Billionaire Of All Times'' by Ezedon(m): 5:42pm
Story I'm the youngest secret millionaire
|Re: Kcee: ''E-money Is The Youngest Billionaire Of All Times'' by obaataaokpaewu: 5:42pm
I hope someone won't say again that he sold his birthright to Emoney
I don't know why I find it uncool turning "In Jesus Name" to IJN, you have the whole characters to type that in full
|Re: Kcee: ''E-money Is The Youngest Billionaire Of All Times'' by KendrickAyomide(m): 5:42pm
|Re: Kcee: ''E-money Is The Youngest Billionaire Of All Times'' by KKKWHITE(m): 5:42pm
And the prove is from what source
|Re: Kcee: ''E-money Is The Youngest Billionaire Of All Times'' by Jaytecq(m): 5:42pm
seen.... next news, please
|Re: Kcee: ''E-money Is The Youngest Billionaire Of All Times'' by Sixaxis: 5:43pm
I wonder why some people reason like fish..
Anything wrong in praising/hyping ur blood??
|Re: Kcee: ''E-money Is The Youngest Billionaire Of All Times'' by orijintv(m): 5:43pm
OP is a very fooolish blogger. What is the meaning of " His Elder Brother Feeds Him? So Cos E Money Is Richer, That One Come Mean Say Kcee No Get Business Of Him Own? O.de Oshi
|Re: Kcee: ''E-money Is The Youngest Billionaire Of All Times'' by soberdrunk(m): 5:43pm
Hehehehehe!!! Hahahahahahaaha!!! Hahahahahah!! Hahahahhaha!! Hehehehehe!!............. and i am the heir to the throne of Africa since we are playing the illusion game
|Re: Kcee: ''E-money Is The Youngest Billionaire Of All Times'' by oluwaseunhere: 5:43pm
C
