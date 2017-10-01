Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kcee: ''E-money Is The Youngest Billionaire Of All Times'' (10505 Views)

He called him the Youngest Billionaire of all times. See below!



Its official Kcee may be the Elder bro in real life, but Emoney is the one feeding him! It is No Longer News that Even though Kcee is the Older bro to Emoney, He worships him like his god Because of the money he gathers, Kcee once said he made Emoney popular, But There's no better reasons why he will serve his younger brother than his Cash, With the photo and caption he just posted 3minutes ago, the rumors that Emoney is the one feeding him, might just be true.. Proudly going below your younger bro, wasn't such a bad idea, was it?

He called him the Youngest Billionaire of all times.

So what's wrong with a brother praising his younger brother? Must everything be competition? 64 Likes 3 Shares

and so 1 Like

A ''billionaire'' in naira terms when there are many young billionaires in dollar and pound terms outside the country!!! All his naira billions may not be more than 50million dollars! How old does he think Mark Zuckerberg is? 29 Likes 3 Shares

Hahaha Nice one bro,



Another one pls 34 Likes 1 Share

Rokia2:

So what's wrong with a brother praising his younger brother? Must everything be competition?



Why you no wear payint this babe? Why you no wear payint this babe? 2 Likes

Nice

Rokia2:

So what's wrong with a brother praising his younger brother? Must everything be competition?

11 Likes

Na me u wan make en praise before.

E-money is feeding him?! Nna eh people sef

How does the statement sound to you gan sef OP what's up with you?E-money is feeding him?! Nna eh people sefHow does the statement sound to you gan sef 7 Likes

How does this stop buhari from practicing northocresy 5 Likes

How E makes is money is a mystery



But we know how billionaire Mark, Bill and their likes make their money How E makes is money is a mysteryBut we knowmake their money 9 Likes

S

What does he do for a living? 3 Likes

You can never succeed with blogging,just see the trash you wrote up there You can never succeed with blogging,just see the trash you wrote up there 5 Likes

These guys sha. No source of income known. 5 Likes

Rokia2:

So what's wrong with a brother praising his younger brother? Must everything be competition?



are you asking us or kaycee are you asking us or kaycee 2 Likes

Rada rada



If you really have money, you don't show off as these fools are showing off. 3 Likes

May thunder fire u op you did not show us where he worshiped emoney oh.

Chai so if ur younger bro makes cash more than u you should not be happy for him? 4 Likes

OK...next

Rokia2:

So what's wrong with a brother praising his younger brother? Must everything be competition?

3 Likes

Story I'm the youngest secret millionaire

I hope someone won't say again that he sold his birthright to Emoney



I don't know why I find it uncool turning "In Jesus Name" to IJN, you have the whole characters to type that in full 2 Likes

And the prove is from what source

seen.... next news, please

I wonder why some people reason like fish..

Anything wrong in praising/hyping ur blood?? 2 Likes

OP is a very fooolish blogger. What is the meaning of " His Elder Brother Feeds Him? So Cos E Money Is Richer, That One Come Mean Say Kcee No Get Business Of Him Own? O.de Oshi 5 Likes

Hehehehehe!!! Hahahahahahaaha!!! Hahahahahah!! Hahahahhaha!! Hehehehehe!!............. and i am the heir to the throne of Africa since we are playing the illusion game