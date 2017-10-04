₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Metal Fabricator In Police Net On Suspicion Of Ritual Murder by Irukkanews: 5:25pm
A metal fabricator in Anambra State, Ifeanyi Okpoko popularly known as Anagwanti has been arrested by the Ogidi Police on suspicion of ritual murder. Okpoko who hails from Umunnaama, Eziowelle town in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State was accused of abducting one 16 years old boy, Chidera Ezeanya from Late Chief Francis Ekwunife's compound in Eziowelle on Sunday, October1st ,2017. He allegedly tied and hung him on a hand-crane and by the time Chidera's dead body was discovered the next day by the youths in the village, some vital organs were missing from his body.
An eye witness, Chukwudi Okafor said the deceased, Chidera, was in his compound playing on that fateful afternoon with his age mates when Ifeanyi Okpoko called him, according to him, Chidera's play mates including himself, had thought that the man wanted to send him on an errand since all of them are from the same Umunnaama village. He said when they waited till night without seeing him, they went to their various houses. According to him, the next morning being Monday October 2, when they learnt that Chidera had not come back, they all went to Ifeanyi Okpoko's house in search of him, only to see find tied and hung on a hand-crane. He said;
"We shouted and ran out to call elderly people in the village but before we came back, Okpoko had untied the body, put it in his car and drove out of his compound..It was later that we heard that his body had been deposited at a mortuary in Ogidi.
An octogenarian, Pa Ezekiel Uzomah who expressed shock said that what Okpoko did was an abomination. According to him, the youths had wanted to burn the suspect's house but they were restrained from taking laws into their hands. However, he said the village has tied palm frond around Okpoko's house as a sign of ostracization. Pa Uzomah made us to understand that according to their rule, they don't bring police into issues in their village. But he said the gruesome murder of Chidera by his own kinsmen is beyond the village and prayed that justice should be serviced for the slain boy.
SEE MORE PHOTOS HERE: http://irukkanews.com/metal-fabricator-in-police-net-on-suspicion-of-ritual-murder-p2463-95.htm
|Re: Metal Fabricator In Police Net On Suspicion Of Ritual Murder by SOFTENGR: 6:24pm
Jungle justice.
Zoo people
|Re: Metal Fabricator In Police Net On Suspicion Of Ritual Murder by john4reala(m): 6:38pm
Nna eh, Inukwa! Ndi be'anyia self! , This is why Mr mgbeojikwe wants to send me to Rondon to go and study Raw, So that when I gladuate, I Willi became a Rawyer, and I will make sure that evely perpetlators involve in taking Human Rife will be sent to Sambisa with Their hands tied on there Pliks... Thankie You Radies and Gentulu man..
link to his Facebook account https://mobile.facebook.com/ifeanyi.okpoko.1?v=timeline&lst=100002661235796%3A100009840930442%3A1507226150&ref=opera_speed_dial
1 Like
|Re: Metal Fabricator In Police Net On Suspicion Of Ritual Murder by LexngtonSteele: 6:39pm
Ifeanyi.Chukwudi.Anambra.Otokoto.Okija
I didn't say anything, but we know their areas of specialty.
#SayNoToTribalism# NCAN has been proscribed
Free Ponmo for ALL 2019.Mazi Fayose, Ndigbo leader
7 Likes
|Re: Metal Fabricator In Police Net On Suspicion Of Ritual Murder by DeLioncourt: 6:39pm
Wow
|Re: Metal Fabricator In Police Net On Suspicion Of Ritual Murder by talk2flash(m): 6:39pm
Man is the devil we see, tot ave heard it all, new crime rising daily, God help us
|Re: Metal Fabricator In Police Net On Suspicion Of Ritual Murder by Dubby6(m): 6:40pm
|Re: Metal Fabricator In Police Net On Suspicion Of Ritual Murder by Jetleeee: 6:40pm
Potor amaka
|Re: Metal Fabricator In Police Net On Suspicion Of Ritual Murder by cuvox(m): 6:40pm
yet another life wasted in pursuit of quick money. Sad
|Re: Metal Fabricator In Police Net On Suspicion Of Ritual Murder by Nawteemaxie(m): 6:41pm
Metal fabricator nuh be welder?
So you`re trying to told me a welder na im get that big house?!
Metal fabricator ni, fabric meticator kor.
RIP to the deceased.
1 Like
|Re: Metal Fabricator In Police Net On Suspicion Of Ritual Murder by kcy(m): 6:41pm
SOFTENGR:na yr people now
|Re: Metal Fabricator In Police Net On Suspicion Of Ritual Murder by CecyAdrian(f): 6:41pm
Omg!! What is this world turning into
|Re: Metal Fabricator In Police Net On Suspicion Of Ritual Murder by Fabulous47(m): 6:41pm
They should have let them burn down the house
|Re: Metal Fabricator In Police Net On Suspicion Of Ritual Murder by daveson07(m): 6:42pm
NCAN
|Re: Metal Fabricator In Police Net On Suspicion Of Ritual Murder by adisabarber(m): 6:42pm
Who took this picture of the victim?
1 Like
|Re: Metal Fabricator In Police Net On Suspicion Of Ritual Murder by Mussypie: 6:42pm
Too bad. Rip to the lad. People can be damn wicked. Smh.
|Re: Metal Fabricator In Police Net On Suspicion Of Ritual Murder by iamnicer: 6:43pm
BURN THE HOUSE DOWN
THATS THE WAY IT IS DONE
NO TIME FOR CORRUPT NIGERIAN POLICE FORCE
FIGHT FOR THE INNOCENT BOY
THIS IS MANS INHUMANITY TO HUMANITY
|Re: Metal Fabricator In Police Net On Suspicion Of Ritual Murder by pagekollection2(m): 6:43pm
Wicked souls we ve place in hell. RIP young soul.
|Re: Metal Fabricator In Police Net On Suspicion Of Ritual Murder by Ezigbonmadu: 6:43pm
My people my people! They consume all, no parts remaining
|Re: Metal Fabricator In Police Net On Suspicion Of Ritual Murder by Iseoluwani: 6:43pm
I can't even punish someone's child like that, talk less of my own, n this man allegedly killed him
2 Likes
|Re: Metal Fabricator In Police Net On Suspicion Of Ritual Murder by oake(m): 6:43pm
Quest for ill-gotten wealth
|Re: Metal Fabricator In Police Net On Suspicion Of Ritual Murder by MillionDollars: 6:43pm
This people are deceiving themselves o, i doubt if they can live together
|Re: Metal Fabricator In Police Net On Suspicion Of Ritual Murder by onosprince(m): 6:44pm
Evil man
|Re: Metal Fabricator In Police Net On Suspicion Of Ritual Murder by Uhomanbulus110(f): 6:45pm
Wow
|Re: Metal Fabricator In Police Net On Suspicion Of Ritual Murder by origima: 6:46pm
All I expected from KANU was to use his charisma to control the minds & hearts of the notorious and criminally minded Igbo people positively.instead,the self acclaimed Messiah introduced a new style of criminality in the Land.Ndigbo,changienu
|Re: Metal Fabricator In Police Net On Suspicion Of Ritual Murder by Irukkanews: 6:47pm
More Photos of the murderer : http://irukkanews.com/metal-fabricator-in-police-net-over-alleged-ritual-murder-p2463-95.htm
|Re: Metal Fabricator In Police Net On Suspicion Of Ritual Murder by seuncyber(m): 6:48pm
Na wah
|Re: Metal Fabricator In Police Net On Suspicion Of Ritual Murder by segebase(m): 6:48pm
ipob y
|Re: Metal Fabricator In Police Net On Suspicion Of Ritual Murder by talk2percy(m): 6:48pm
Nna eh...what kind of heartlessness is this? Oh...how the poor boy might have suffered before passing out. This man is devil's incarnate.
|Re: Metal Fabricator In Police Net On Suspicion Of Ritual Murder by travelpoint: 6:49pm
SOFTENGR:Which one is jungle Justice? Please read the post again
|Re: Metal Fabricator In Police Net On Suspicion Of Ritual Murder by travelpoint: 6:50pm
Irukkanews:Nigerians and blood money
|Re: Metal Fabricator In Police Net On Suspicion Of Ritual Murder by itiswellandwell: 6:52pm
Its almost end of the year, they want to renew their ritual. May God's divine protection be upon us all and may every plans of the evil ones against us be destroyed.
Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank
1 Like
