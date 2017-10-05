₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
"Don't Compare Wizkid With Fela" - Sound Sultan by celebsnest(m): 7:05pm
Nigerian singer, Sound Sultan has reacted to the recent praise Wizkid has been getting as regards him being compared with legendary afrobeat singer, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti..
In a chat with HipTV, the veteran singer urged Nigerians to drop the comparison between the two singers as they are of different time..
He then went further to reveal he doesn't want the comparison to weigh down the singer as it is not necessary to compare Fela and Wizkid
He said;
"I don't want anybody to start comparing Wizkid with Fela, they are on different spaces..
Wizkid tells you, even when you read his lyrics, he will tell you Fela back.. This is someone trying to idolise Fela..
I am sure he doesn't want that comparison
Wizkid is in a space that he is trying to make Africa proud in this time and this age, let him enjoy, let him evolve without the comparison"
Watch video below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3D8Uv72biKM
see more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/dont-compare-wizkid-fela/
3 Likes
|Re: "Don't Compare Wizkid With Fela" - Sound Sultan by ghettowriter(m): 7:06pm
Who even does that?
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Don't Compare Wizkid With Fela" - Sound Sultan by Tolexander: 7:07pm
Make dem no kill wizkid with the hype they are giving him o!
Wizkid bawo?
Both are not on the same level.
Fela isn't only a music legend, but activist also
58 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Don't Compare Wizkid With Fela" - Sound Sultan by mcmurphy132(m): 7:08pm
Only a fool will capare WizKid to Baba fela.. the name self wiz :
45 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Don't Compare Wizkid With Fela" - Sound Sultan by blackylola(m): 7:21pm
Nonsense comparison
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Don't Compare Wizkid With Fela" - Sound Sultan by adonbilivit: 7:46pm
I reserve the right to compare them coz fela is wizkid's mentor but...fela is still miles ahead of wiz. wizzy is a legend in the making. no funny voice fans here should quote me.
Iam not surprised that people dont really know how much of a big deal wizkid is, thus the saying "NIGGAS ONLY RESPeCt NiGGAZ that ARE DEAD or NIGGAZ in prISON"
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Don't Compare Wizkid With Fela" - Sound Sultan by BreezyCB(m): 7:47pm
Fela world best
Wizkid African Best
Don't quote me
6 Likes
|Re: "Don't Compare Wizkid With Fela" - Sound Sultan by mickeyenglish(m): 7:47pm
post No Bill
1 Like
|Re: "Don't Compare Wizkid With Fela" - Sound Sultan by Loso777(m): 7:47pm
Okay ooo brother sound sultan we don hear you. Enter studio drop hit e don tey now abi song don finish for your mouth ni
@numereno you be Ode Go create your own blog now so you go fit put dislike button
3 Likes
|Re: "Don't Compare Wizkid With Fela" - Sound Sultan by uzoclinton(m): 7:47pm
True.. But just like fela the guy is also a legend...
checkout the records he has broken since he came into Limelight in 2009
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t2OxHkIYRYE
3 Likes
|Re: "Don't Compare Wizkid With Fela" - Sound Sultan by Viccur(m): 7:47pm
Fela and wizkid? Is it his lyrics about sex alcohol weed? Wizkid can never be greater than Fela cos his songs won't stand d test of time. Fela's songs will live forever. Wizzy is cool but him being compared with Fela is a No No.
26 Likes
|Re: "Don't Compare Wizkid With Fela" - Sound Sultan by countsparrow: 7:48pm
Never heard the comparism... Its absurd to say the least
2 Likes
|Re: "Don't Compare Wizkid With Fela" - Sound Sultan by Egein(m): 7:48pm
Fela is king; second to none.
2 Likes
|Re: "Don't Compare Wizkid With Fela" - Sound Sultan by Jaymaxxy(m): 7:48pm
There can only be one Fela
3 Likes
|Re: "Don't Compare Wizkid With Fela" - Sound Sultan by BrutalJab: 7:49pm
...It's like comparing Fc Barcelona to Warri wolves. Mtcheew
WizKID fanboys think it's all about smoking Igbo and Cigarette upadan.
Make una suffre with the hyping abeg
6 Likes
|Re: "Don't Compare Wizkid With Fela" - Sound Sultan by netmoneywizard: 7:49pm
Fela is overrated...
4 Likes
|Re: "Don't Compare Wizkid With Fela" - Sound Sultan by tobdee: 7:49pm
That's very disrespectful .
WizKid is good, yes. But not to the extent of people making comparison with baba 70.
4 Likes
|Re: "Don't Compare Wizkid With Fela" - Sound Sultan by Karlman: 7:49pm
as the earth is far from the heavens
1 Like
|Re: "Don't Compare Wizkid With Fela" - Sound Sultan by mykh01(m): 7:49pm
G
|Re: "Don't Compare Wizkid With Fela" - Sound Sultan by coolhamid(m): 7:50pm
Na those kids within the same age bracket with wizkid that are making the useless comparison ...
Wizkid, you better start to dey reject such comparison ..
We can only have one Abami eda, every other one na counterfeit.
12 Likes
|Re: "Don't Compare Wizkid With Fela" - Sound Sultan by ivoatt(m): 7:50pm
MideCreative
.
|Re: "Don't Compare Wizkid With Fela" - Sound Sultan by winkmart: 7:50pm
How can you compare a Kid with a real Wizard? Forget the Wiz at the front of his name, Wizzy can't face death... Lolz
|Re: "Don't Compare Wizkid With Fela" - Sound Sultan by numerouno01(m): 7:50pm
Loso777:this type of comments is why i sometimes wish nairaland have a dislike button
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Don't Compare Wizkid With Fela" - Sound Sultan by Dgunnerz(m): 7:51pm
FELA..The Ancestor Himself...
2 Likes
|Re: "Don't Compare Wizkid With Fela" - Sound Sultan by nnokwa042(m): 7:52pm
But why I no dey hear WizKid music here for Europe?
4 Likes
|Re: "Don't Compare Wizkid With Fela" - Sound Sultan by mohciz69(m): 7:52pm
This is an insult to baba Fela...he isn't only a musician, he was an activist, prophet and so many other things.
5 Likes
|Re: "Don't Compare Wizkid With Fela" - Sound Sultan by proudlyYoruba(m): 7:52pm
For you to say that, YOU ARE MAD. What kind of șhit is this?
2 Likes
|Re: "Don't Compare Wizkid With Fela" - Sound Sultan by merryossai(m): 7:53pm
wizzy must be doing something great for him to be compared with a great. so he deserve to be compared cos he's among d greatest we've produced.
2 Likes
|Re: "Don't Compare Wizkid With Fela" - Sound Sultan by OtemAtum: 7:53pm
They are both good singers. Fela ama keep doing his songs in da afterlife.
|Re: "Don't Compare Wizkid With Fela" - Sound Sultan by mokt(m): 7:53pm
Combine all artists in Nigeria in one person, dem still never reach Fela level for music.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Don't Compare Wizkid With Fela" - Sound Sultan by KendrickAyomide(m): 7:54pm
nnokwa042:which part of europe u dey?
3 Likes
|Re: "Don't Compare Wizkid With Fela" - Sound Sultan by Greatmind23: 7:54pm
its just like comparing Sophia to DJ cupy now when wizkid don't want to eat frog
