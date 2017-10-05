Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "Don't Compare Wizkid With Fela" - Sound Sultan (9888 Views)

In a chat with HipTV, the veteran singer urged Nigerians to drop the comparison between the two singers as they are of different time..



He then went further to reveal he doesn't want the comparison to weigh down the singer as it is not necessary to compare Fela and Wizkid



He said;



"I don't want anybody to start comparing Wizkid with Fela, they are on different spaces..

Wizkid tells you, even when you read his lyrics, he will tell you Fela back.. This is someone trying to idolise Fela..



I am sure he doesn't want that comparison



Wizkid is in a space that he is trying to make Africa proud in this time and this age, let him enjoy, let him evolve without the comparison"



Watch video below;



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3D8Uv72biKM





Who even does that? 27 Likes 1 Share

Make dem no kill wizkid with the hype they are giving him o!



Wizkid bawo?



Both are not on the same level.



Fela isn't only a music legend, but activist also 58 Likes 1 Share

Only a fool will capare WizKid to Baba fela.. the name self wiz : 45 Likes 1 Share

Nonsense comparison 25 Likes 1 Share

I reserve the right to compare them coz fela is wizkid's mentor but...fela is still miles ahead of wiz. wizzy is a legend in the making. no funny voice fans here should quote me.





Iam not surprised that people dont really know how much of a big deal wizkid is, thus the saying "NIGGAS ONLY RESPeCt NiGGAZ that ARE DEAD or NIGGAZ in prISON" 5 Likes 1 Share

Fela world best



Wizkid African Best







Don't quote me 6 Likes

Okay ooo brother sound sultan we don hear you. Enter studio drop hit e don tey now abi song don finish for your mouth ni





@numereno you be Ode Go create your own blog now so you go fit put dislike button 3 Likes





checkout the records he has broken since he came into Limelight in 2009





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t2OxHkIYRYE True.. But just like fela the guy is also a legend...checkout the records he has broken since he came into Limelight in 2009 3 Likes

Fela and wizkid? Is it his lyrics about sex alcohol weed? Wizkid can never be greater than Fela cos his songs won't stand d test of time. Fela's songs will live forever. Wizzy is cool but him being compared with Fela is a No No. 26 Likes

Never heard the comparism... Its absurd to say the least 2 Likes

Fela is king; second to none. 2 Likes

There can only be one Fela 3 Likes

...It's like comparing Fc Barcelona to Warri wolves. Mtcheew



WizKID fanboys think it's all about smoking Igbo and Cigarette upadan.



Make una suffre with the hyping abeg 6 Likes

Fela is overrated... 4 Likes

That's very disrespectful .

WizKid is good, yes. But not to the extent of people making comparison with baba 70. 4 Likes

as the earth is far from the heavens 1 Like

Na those kids within the same age bracket with wizkid that are making the useless comparison ...

Wizkid, you better start to dey reject such comparison ..

We can only have one Abami eda, every other one na counterfeit. 12 Likes

How can you compare a Kid with a real Wizard? Forget the Wiz at the front of his name, Wizzy can't face death... Lolz

Loso777:

Okay ooo brother sound sultan we don hear you. Enter studio drop hit e don tey now abi song don finish for your mouth ni this type of comments is why i sometimes wish nairaland have a dislike button this type of comments is why i sometimes wish nairaland have a dislike button 19 Likes 1 Share

FELA..The Ancestor Himself... 2 Likes

But why I no dey hear WizKid music here for Europe? 4 Likes

This is an insult to baba Fela...he isn't only a musician, he was an activist, prophet and so many other things. 5 Likes

For you to say that, YOU ARE MAD. What kind of șhit is this? 2 Likes

wizzy must be doing something great for him to be compared with a great. so he deserve to be compared cos he's among d greatest we've produced. 2 Likes

They are both good singers. Fela ama keep doing his songs in da afterlife.

Combine all artists in Nigeria in one person, dem still never reach Fela level for music. 6 Likes 1 Share

nnokwa042:

But why I no dey hear WizKid music here for Europe? which part of europe u dey? which part of europe u dey? 3 Likes