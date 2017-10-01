₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,038 members, 3,836,789 topics. Date: Friday, 06 October 2017 at 06:55 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Pictures Of NFF Branded Wine Bottles For Use After Tomorrow's Match (9329 Views)
Remembering Samuel Okwaraji: 27 Years After (Tomorrow) / Police Take Over Headquarters Of NFF Following Court Order Sacking Amaju Pinnick / Nigeria U-17 Eaglets Set For Tomorrow's Match (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Pictures Of NFF Branded Wine Bottles For Use After Tomorrow's Match by naptu2: 4:17pm
I thought about this a few days ago when some Zambians were boasting.
Nigeria played Ghana at the Liberation Stadium in Port Harcourt in 2001. We needed to win that match to qualify for the 2002 World Cup ahead of Liberia. We Won 3-0. Around 5 minutes to the end of the match the TV cameras showed the Nigerian bench and right by the touchline were huge bottles of champagne (allegedly bought by the foreign based players). I thought to myself (a few days ago), "Imagine if we were to do something like that now".
Well the NFF were way ahead of me because reports say that they've partnered with a wine company to make these bottles of wine below for tomorrow's match.
2 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of NFF Branded Wine Bottles For Use After Tomorrow's Match by naptu2: 4:17pm
NFF Ready To Pop Champagne For Super Eagles World Cup Ticket
https://www.completesportsnigeria.com/nff-ready-pop-champagne-super-eagles-world-cup-ticket/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pictures Of NFF Branded Wine Bottles For Use After Tomorrow's Match by Dboy55: 4:19pm
Nah xo...
|Re: Pictures Of NFF Branded Wine Bottles For Use After Tomorrow's Match by mcmurphy132(m): 4:20pm
Tax payers over to you
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pictures Of NFF Branded Wine Bottles For Use After Tomorrow's Match by SoftP: 4:23pm
Eva wine rebranded
11 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of NFF Branded Wine Bottles For Use After Tomorrow's Match by etzskillz(m): 4:29pm
eagles 3-1 chipolopolo
2 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of NFF Branded Wine Bottles For Use After Tomorrow's Match by Ekikor(m): 4:30pm
That was how one man bought a cow and painted it blue(because he was a chealsea fan) during the premier league finals between Man U and Chealsea in 07
..
..
What I'm trying to say is Win or lose, people will still drink that wine ... Naija for life
13 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of NFF Branded Wine Bottles For Use After Tomorrow's Match by etzskillz(m): 4:30pm
success is certain
|Re: Pictures Of NFF Branded Wine Bottles For Use After Tomorrow's Match by NwaChibuzor: 6:17pm
Nigerians have been too over confident and making too much noise. Something tells me zambia go shock una
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pictures Of NFF Branded Wine Bottles For Use After Tomorrow's Match by tooth4tooth: 6:17pm
It is like counting your chickens before they are hatch
I pray the match ends in our favour
7 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of NFF Branded Wine Bottles For Use After Tomorrow's Match by Kingsley1000(m): 6:17pm
nigeria will lose........even those agitating for biafra will curse me
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Pictures Of NFF Branded Wine Bottles For Use After Tomorrow's Match by BafanaBafana: 6:17pm
I remember
|Re: Pictures Of NFF Branded Wine Bottles For Use After Tomorrow's Match by Blingblings: 6:17pm
Someone should let me know when this gets to fp
|Re: Pictures Of NFF Branded Wine Bottles For Use After Tomorrow's Match by silas24(m): 6:17pm
...
|Re: Pictures Of NFF Branded Wine Bottles For Use After Tomorrow's Match by NigerDeltan(m): 6:18pm
|Re: Pictures Of NFF Branded Wine Bottles For Use After Tomorrow's Match by hardywaltz(m): 6:18pm
Make them win first
3 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of NFF Branded Wine Bottles For Use After Tomorrow's Match by Tommy10g: 6:18pm
iyen gidi gan
|Re: Pictures Of NFF Branded Wine Bottles For Use After Tomorrow's Match by DeutschJunge: 6:18pm
mehn this guys should not mess up o.. Alot is ridding on their victory tomorrow.
they could have qualified since from the last game, but for some reason they settled for a draw. All this celebration would have been done a month ago and forgotten now.
|Re: Pictures Of NFF Branded Wine Bottles For Use After Tomorrow's Match by Realtor43: 6:18pm
Popping champagne 4 future embelzment
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pictures Of NFF Branded Wine Bottles For Use After Tomorrow's Match by tollytexy(m): 6:19pm
lol so if they loose the match,are they still gonna drink it?
1 Like
|Re: Pictures Of NFF Branded Wine Bottles For Use After Tomorrow's Match by mrdashing10(m): 6:19pm
One People!! Great Nation!!
|Re: Pictures Of NFF Branded Wine Bottles For Use After Tomorrow's Match by NigerDeltan(m): 6:19pm
mcmurphy132:
Meaning we shld not celebrate abi?
Mttcheeeew
1 Like
|Re: Pictures Of NFF Branded Wine Bottles For Use After Tomorrow's Match by Uyi168(m): 6:19pm
I WONDER WHAT THEY'LL DO WHEN THEY WILL THE CUP
1 Like
|Re: Pictures Of NFF Branded Wine Bottles For Use After Tomorrow's Match by R2bees(m): 6:19pm
what if we draw the match,, shebi we can still qualify?
|Re: Pictures Of NFF Branded Wine Bottles For Use After Tomorrow's Match by Spar7tan: 6:20pm
Na this kain match Dem dey lose. Super chicken must fall Una hand tmao.
1 Like
|Re: Pictures Of NFF Branded Wine Bottles For Use After Tomorrow's Match by kaycyor: 6:20pm
Naija I Hail oo. Now imagine, what if them come lose or play draw. Wetin dem go use the drink do!?
Suggestions!!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Pictures Of NFF Branded Wine Bottles For Use After Tomorrow's Match by Muzanga(f): 6:21pm
Na faith dey make person count chicks before him egg hatch.
|Re: Pictures Of NFF Branded Wine Bottles For Use After Tomorrow's Match by NigerDeltan(m): 6:21pm
Ekikor:
See this Olodo chelshit fan oo
|Re: Pictures Of NFF Branded Wine Bottles For Use After Tomorrow's Match by Oju4190: 6:21pm
All biafrans at not allow to watch tomorrow match.Wait for ur time
1 Like
|Re: Pictures Of NFF Branded Wine Bottles For Use After Tomorrow's Match by Homeboiy(m): 6:22pm
Iam already having doubts
OH my ticket oo
Make naija no go cut my 250,000 ooo
|Re: Pictures Of NFF Branded Wine Bottles For Use After Tomorrow's Match by okerekeikpo: 6:22pm
This is anti Islam and we won't take it we will resist it, Sharia fall on you
Lady Gaga Nude Photoshoot / Football Bettor. / Chelsea Track Grealish
Viewing this topic: wapu, babablogger, mamale8(m), baddest04, kumss, veeceesynergy, jagabanban, Selwin256(m), Ekikor(m), Bigii(m), Donlittle(m), ferdvict2(m), Acidosis(m), Bambless1(m), Officialkplus(m), Phemmy0307, ifashola(m), thelastmediator, seunmohmoh(f), eistien(m), tk4rd, mickeyenglish(m), naptu2, Fmdjesse(m), tayot1(m), daddyiel(m), LibertyRep, nosa2(m), Ymodulus, ivolt, jieta, kokogilet, Ezechionye, Stevez32(m), hisroyalrealnes(m), spartoo, Geoxplorer, lanrelagos, Emmanuel602(m), harrisonclive95(m), baiaon, EvilMetahuman, emmatony, tochivitus(m), alabiman, DaObserver(m), Jjc2000(m), ksington, Nellybii, Toreddo3679, lewalee(f), yinkeys(m), mecussey(m), applord, CADA, tdayof(m), Tookool(m), zicky(m), muhdchilli(m), spyy, rasojie, AABBIIMM, BARON7070, Sagamaje(m), castiello(m), Okaakoko(m), olabisimichael, obicaddy(m), shaiyne(m), emmasege, obezaleel(m), 2bam, Namdeenero(m), haibhe(m), adeezz(m), akynkunmee, Marcelmuolokwu(m), greatbygrace, tonyecole, suyamasta(m), Luisema4luv(m), adegoody(m), awoxalat, Maccollins21(m), lekan23(m), ismail64(m), Dacronym(m), femi4, spinzagom(m), Everest1989(m), ollyman90, kenq2t(m), Gtworld001, zagadat1, dilemaguy, Wendy92(f), tosin2013, josepph, Alliteration, lumydee44, GuyFawkes, Lalastica1, ninnomedia, affable4, Adeshowkey(m), goodmanjustice, Zonaomeli, jay99(m), peterswagg(m), lalasticlala(m), Mavrick2012, josepn(m), Docphil, elniro, yoddy(m), Johnson799(m), kross01(m), Nattylad(m), hucienda, iyababs, leumas91, kanirip, okoolori(m), timestar, larisdena(m), abolyem, Elfaris(m), Samorama, Hardeybiryo(m), vcente(m), XDaBOSS(m), handsomeyinka(m), stillondmatter, Solace5, Timothyoj(m), Daeylar(f), OPA6IX(m), kunlegboye(m), Almustee(m), Myeyeoo, Andyempowered(m), Zack44(m), sulaimania2003(m), Viserion, naijareferee, Zaheertyler(m), odiviano1(m), mrbillz(m), bless2tom(m), Skaylex(m), jnr123(m), HDVideos, GeoSpatial(m), sharpshap(m), thaddeuschuks, gbanaboy, oluvick(m), clefstone(m), Beboy23(m), Mikeobi54, dimanche4real(m), destinychildolu(m), Ajakayekoke(m), Shagzy3100(m), mufutau55(m), okewumi, sp2002(m), kayLion(m) and 190 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26