I thought about this a few days ago when some Zambians were boasting.



Nigeria played Ghana at the Liberation Stadium in Port Harcourt in 2001. We needed to win that match to qualify for the 2002 World Cup ahead of Liberia. We Won 3-0. Around 5 minutes to the end of the match the TV cameras showed the Nigerian bench and right by the touchline were huge bottles of champagne (allegedly bought by the foreign based players). I thought to myself (a few days ago), "Imagine if we were to do something like that now".



NFF Ready To Pop Champagne For Super Eagles World Cup Ticket



October 6, 2017 9:32 am







By Johnny Edward in Uyo:



The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) are planning a big champagne party for the Super Eagles if they defeat the Chipolopolo of Zambia in Saturday’s FIFA World Cup qualifier, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.



The NFF, according a top source who pleaded anonymity, revealed that a wine company was partnered who agreed to provide cartoons of wine for the players and the rest of the officials to celebrate the Eagles victory.



The Eagles will qualify for the 2018 World Cup if they defeat Zambia here in Uyo.



“I’ve seen many people criticise the move but I won’t comment on them. We will stay focused to ensure that our objective is achieved on Saturday,” the NFF top official told Completesportsnigeria.com concerning the pictures of branded champagne bottles circulating on social media since late Thursday night.

“We plan to win and celebrate our victory which I think is ideal for every team and theor administrators.”



A message on the cartoon of the wine reads: “We thank the President, and all Nigerians for supporting our teams and particularly the governor of Akwa Ibom State and the people of other states.”



Nigeria lead African qualifying Group B with 10 points from four games, three ahead of second-placed Zambia.

https://www.completesportsnigeria.com/nff-ready-pop-champagne-super-eagles-world-cup-ticket/ 1 Like 1 Share

Nah xo...

Tax payers over to you 10 Likes 2 Shares

Eva wine rebranded 11 Likes

eagles 3-1 chipolopolo 2 Likes



What I'm trying to say is Win or lose, people will still drink that wine ... Naija for life That was how one man bought a cow and painted it blue(because he was a chealsea fan) during the premier league finals between Man U and Chealsea in 07....What I'm trying to say is Win or lose, people will still drink that wine... Naija for life 13 Likes

success is certain

Nigerians have been too over confident and making too much noise. Something tells me zambia go shock una 9 Likes 1 Share





I pray the match ends in our favour It is like counting your chickens before they are hatchI pray the match ends in our favour 7 Likes

nigeria will lose........even those agitating for biafra will curse me 3 Likes 3 Shares

I remember

Someone should let me know when this gets to fp

Make them win first 3 Likes

iyen gidi gan

mehn this guys should not mess up o.. Alot is ridding on their victory tomorrow.

they could have qualified since from the last game, but for some reason they settled for a draw. All this celebration would have been done a month ago and forgotten now.

Popping champagne 4 future embelzment Popping champagne 4 future embelzment 1 Like 1 Share

lol so if they loose the match,are they still gonna drink it? 1 Like

One People!! Great Nation!!

mcmurphy132:

Tax payers over to you

Meaning we shld not celebrate abi?

Mttcheeeew Meaning we shld not celebrate abi?Mttcheeeew 1 Like

I WONDER WHAT THEY'LL DO WHEN THEY WILL THE CUP 1 Like

what if we draw the match,, shebi we can still qualify?

Na this kain match Dem dey lose. Super chicken must fall Una hand tmao. 1 Like

Naija I Hail oo. Now imagine, what if them come lose or play draw. Wetin dem go use the drink do!?

Suggestions!!!!!!!!!!!

Na faith dey make person count chicks before him egg hatch.

Ekikor:

That was how one man bought a cow and painted it blue(because he was a chealsea fan) during the premier league finals between Man U and Chealsea in 07

What I'm trying to say is Win or lose, people will still drink that wine ... Naija for life

See this Olodo chelshit fan oo See this Olodo chelshit fan oo

All biafrans at not allow to watch tomorrow match.Wait for ur time 1 Like

Iam already having doubts



OH my ticket oo



Make naija no go cut my 250,000 ooo