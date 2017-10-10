Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Would You Buy This 2018 Toyota Century Car For N55 Million? (7156 Views)

The 2018 Toyota Century gets a 5.0-liter V8 hybrid engine under the hood... while the interior gets adjustable rear seats with massage function and power leg rest for first-class comfort and a sophisticated riding experience.



Although the seat in the pictures look like just fabric but it it is actually made of high-quality materials, including 100% wool that is extremely flexible and soft. There is also a leather option.

The captain seats in the back are cool with a large entertainment screen, writing table, reading lights, premium audio system and many more.



Despite all the interior and safety features that comes with this car, what I love most is its retro look.. looking like 1983 Toyota Crown. Tell us what you love about this ride.. Is it the brand, interior, exterior or the engine capacity?



This car will cost you nothing less than N55 million in Nigeria.. Would you buy it for that price?



2 Likes 2 Shares

When the bastard has no father and mother I spend even. more 4 Likes 2 Shares

If I gt money like Jay-z or puff Diddy I go buy

I will buy it for my mother on her birthday coming this December... 13 Likes 2 Shares

Except I get money like zukeberg

Need the 2019 edition

When I can buy a sweet Lexus from cotonou wit less than 5m and spend d rest on my house project and family members...

Baba God no let my money miss road abeg!! 11 Likes

55 million, no leather seats 4 Likes

Make sense

Nope

Those who didn't work hard for their money (Nigerian politicians) will. But those who earned every dime they have got will not buy it. Those who didn't work hard for their money (Nigerian politicians) will. But those who earned every dime they have got will not buy it. 2 Likes

Wow!. If toyota really made this, then I'll buy it, but certainly not for that price tag

i will so buy this car....this car is dope.

I need like 6 for all my ex as am sorry gift

Coke sellers will buy it

I hope it comes with leather option. Now, Toyota has arrived with car for d men. I like it.









But, for me to buy it, they need to launch dat box called Avalon out of earth. I still don't understand why Avalon should be der sharing same engine capacity with Camry. 2 Likes

dino will buy it for more

Oluwasaeon:

Need the 2019 edition

Sure if I want to





Op, you, can you buy it? Ugly car with Mediocre specs.

Some young idiots will buy it

When my village people are not Frying pap on my head

Money talks

No Nairalander is worth 55 million, I don't know about Oga seen, so question irrelevant

yes

That's the car of the Emperor of Japan.



Emperor Akihito in the number 1 state car (a 1997 Toyota Century).

It is not beautiful.....I need a beautiful car

Let the Toyota fan boys come and buy it na.



There are enough Toyota models which aren't sold in Nigeria because Nigerians can't afford to buy them.



For example, Toyota Crown. 1 Like

def111:

Amen Amen

count me out, jeep jeep jeep! 1 Like