|Would You Buy This 2018 Toyota Century Car For N55 Million? by autojosh: 8:56pm On Oct 06
If you love the Toyota Crown, I am sure your answer will be a Yes. This is more like a Toyota Rolls Royce as you can even see from the side profile of the car.
The 2018 Toyota Century gets a 5.0-liter V8 hybrid engine under the hood... while the interior gets adjustable rear seats with massage function and power leg rest for first-class comfort and a sophisticated riding experience.
Although the seat in the pictures look like just fabric but it it is actually made of high-quality materials, including 100% wool that is extremely flexible and soft. There is also a leather option.
The captain seats in the back are cool with a large entertainment screen, writing table, reading lights, premium audio system and many more.
Despite all the interior and safety features that comes with this car, what I love most is its retro look.. looking like 1983 Toyota Crown. Tell us what you love about this ride.. Is it the brand, interior, exterior or the engine capacity?
This car will cost you nothing less than N55 million in Nigeria.. Would you buy it for that price?
See more photos and don't forget to like, rate and share.
https://autojosh.com/2018-toyota-century/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Would You Buy This 2018 Toyota Century Car For N55 Million? by autojosh: 8:56pm On Oct 06
.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Would You Buy This 2018 Toyota Century Car For N55 Million? by psucc(m): 9:00pm On Oct 06
When the bastard has no father and mother I spend even. more
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Would You Buy This 2018 Toyota Century Car For N55 Million? by BreezyCB(m): 9:06pm On Oct 06
If I gt money like Jay-z or puff Diddy I go buy
|Re: Would You Buy This 2018 Toyota Century Car For N55 Million? by def111(m): 9:24pm On Oct 06
I will buy it for my mother on her birthday coming this December...
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Would You Buy This 2018 Toyota Century Car For N55 Million? by Homeboiy(m): 9:35pm On Oct 06
Except I get money like zukeberg
|Re: Would You Buy This 2018 Toyota Century Car For N55 Million? by Oluwasaeon(m): 9:38pm On Oct 06
Need the 2019 edition
|Re: Would You Buy This 2018 Toyota Century Car For N55 Million? by galadima77(m): 9:46pm On Oct 06
When I can buy a sweet Lexus from cotonou wit less than 5m and spend d rest on my house project and family members...
Baba God no let my money miss road abeg!!
11 Likes
|Re: Would You Buy This 2018 Toyota Century Car For N55 Million? by tahoe(m): 9:54pm On Oct 06
55 million, no leather seats
4 Likes
|Re: Would You Buy This 2018 Toyota Century Car For N55 Million? by josephine123: 10:00pm On Oct 06
Make sense
|Re: Would You Buy This 2018 Toyota Century Car For N55 Million? by OCTAVO: 10:31pm On Oct 06
Nope
|Re: Would You Buy This 2018 Toyota Century Car For N55 Million? by bravolad(m): 9:36am On Oct 07
autojosh:
Those who didn't work hard for their money (Nigerian politicians) will. But those who earned every dime they have got will not buy it.
2 Likes
|Re: Would You Buy This 2018 Toyota Century Car For N55 Million? by JayBoyy10: 1:37pm On Oct 07
Wow!. If toyota really made this, then I'll buy it, but certainly not for that price tag
|Re: Would You Buy This 2018 Toyota Century Car For N55 Million? by SAVEDBABA(m): 8:54pm On Oct 07
i will so buy this car....this car is dope.
|Re: Would You Buy This 2018 Toyota Century Car For N55 Million? by holatin(m): 1:57pm On Oct 08
I need like 6 for all my ex as am sorry gift
|Re: Would You Buy This 2018 Toyota Century Car For N55 Million? by idu1(m): 10:29pm On Oct 08
Coke sellers will buy it
|Re: Would You Buy This 2018 Toyota Century Car For N55 Million? by mejai(m): 5:08am On Oct 09
I hope it comes with leather option. Now, Toyota has arrived with car for d men. I like it.
But, for me to buy it, they need to launch dat box called Avalon out of earth. I still don't understand why Avalon should be der sharing same engine capacity with Camry.
2 Likes
|Re: Would You Buy This 2018 Toyota Century Car For N55 Million? by symbianDON(m): 9:55pm On Oct 09
dino will buy it for more
|Re: Would You Buy This 2018 Toyota Century Car For N55 Million? by iamleumas: 7:18am
Oluwasaeon:
|Re: Would You Buy This 2018 Toyota Century Car For N55 Million? by billycayana(f): 7:18am
Sure if I want to
|Re: Would You Buy This 2018 Toyota Century Car For N55 Million? by DanielsParker: 7:18am
Ugly car with Mediocre specs.
Op, you, can you buy it?
|Re: Would You Buy This 2018 Toyota Century Car For N55 Million? by SenorFax(m): 7:19am
Some young idiots will buy it
|Re: Would You Buy This 2018 Toyota Century Car For N55 Million? by Ayo4251(m): 7:19am
When my village people are not Frying pap on my head
|Re: Would You Buy This 2018 Toyota Century Car For N55 Million? by modelmike7(m): 7:19am
Money talks
|Re: Would You Buy This 2018 Toyota Century Car For N55 Million? by ogaJona(m): 7:20am
No Nairalander is worth 55 million, I don't know about Oga seen, so question irrelevant
|Re: Would You Buy This 2018 Toyota Century Car For N55 Million? by Andrew3(m): 7:21am
yes
|Re: Would You Buy This 2018 Toyota Century Car For N55 Million? by naptu2: 7:21am
That's the car of the Emperor of Japan.
Emperor Akihito in the number 1 state car (a 1997 Toyota Century).
|Re: Would You Buy This 2018 Toyota Century Car For N55 Million? by doyinbaby(f): 7:22am
It is not beautiful.....I need a beautiful car
|Re: Would You Buy This 2018 Toyota Century Car For N55 Million? by EponOjuku: 7:23am
Let the Toyota fan boys come and buy it na.
There are enough Toyota models which aren't sold in Nigeria because Nigerians can't afford to buy them.
For example, Toyota Crown.
1 Like
|Re: Would You Buy This 2018 Toyota Century Car For N55 Million? by BreezyCB(m): 7:24am
def111:Amen
1 Like
|Re: Would You Buy This 2018 Toyota Century Car For N55 Million? by Ezechionye: 7:24am
count me out, jeep jeep jeep!
1 Like
|Re: Would You Buy This 2018 Toyota Century Car For N55 Million? by israelmao(m): 7:24am
If not for the shape I would have loved it.
