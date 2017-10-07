Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Borno Govt Pays N300m WAEC, NECO 2017 Examination Fees For Students (462 Views)

NECO 2017 Examination Timetable / Federal University Oye Ekiti Fees For Fresh Students: Extortion Of Students / Lagos State And Its Failure Of Paying Waec Examination Fees For 2015/2016 . (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)









Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Musa Kubo, made the disclosure, in Maiduguri, while presenting the cheques to the agencies.



Kubo said that the payment was made to facilitate release of examination results of candidates who sat for the examinations in public schools in the state.



The commissioner said that the gesture was part of government’s efforts to support parents in payment of examination fees for their children.



Kubo added that the gesture would also assist students to secure university admission, noting that some 15, 623 students sat for the examinations in the state.



“We paid about N300 million to WAEC and NECO to enable them to release examination results of our students.

“I urge you to hasten release of the results so that students could access it on good time to pursue their admission,” he said.



WAEC and NECO had earlier withheld examination results for May/June 2017 and June/July 2017, respectively.



The examination bodies claimed that their action was necessitated following the inability of the state government to settle balance of the fees.



The action resulted to public outcry by students and parents who expressed the fear that their children could not get admission this academic year. (NAN)







Source: The Government of Borno State, on Friday, gave out N300 million to the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and the National Examination Commission (NECO), as payment of examination fees for its candidates.Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Musa Kubo, made the disclosure, in Maiduguri, while presenting the cheques to the agencies.Kubo said that the payment was made to facilitate release of examination results of candidates who sat for the examinations in public schools in the state.The commissioner said that the gesture was part of government’s efforts to support parents in payment of examination fees for their children.Kubo added that the gesture would also assist students to secure university admission, noting that some 15, 623 students sat for the examinations in the state.“We paid about N300 million to WAEC and NECO to enable them to release examination results of our students.“I urge you to hasten release of the results so that students could access it on good time to pursue their admission,” he said.WAEC and NECO had earlier withheld examination results for May/June 2017 and June/July 2017, respectively.The examination bodies claimed that their action was necessitated following the inability of the state government to settle balance of the fees.The action resulted to public outcry by students and parents who expressed the fear that their children could not get admission this academic year. (NAN)Source: http://sunnewsonline.com/borno-pays-n300m-waec-neco-examination-fees-for-students/









What a ridiculous rescue mission by the Governor of Borno state!



Why is he spending millions of naira on a people that has never seen education to be a treasure map?



That 300 million naira would have bought sophisticated and crude farming implements for agricultural engagements.



OR



He could have set up a kwilikwili & kunu manufacturing small scale factories for each of them.



WAEC & NECO is not important in that terrain.



Stop wasting public funds!





A zombie will always be a zombie, only a tiny fragment of them embrace redemption. What a ridiculous rescue mission by the Governor of Borno state!Why is he spending millions of naira on a people that has never seen education to be a treasure map?That 300 million naira would have bought sophisticated and crude farming implements for agricultural engagements.ORHe could have set up a kwilikwili & kunu manufacturing small scale factories for each of them.WAEC & NECO is not important in that terrain.Stop wasting public funds!A zombie will always be a zombie, only a tiny fragment of them embrace redemption. 3 Likes

K oo but pls weren't they supposed to have settled weac since, but all the same it better late than never.

A



Dont forget to check this out,it did help me out

to earn $15 hourly working from home OkDont forget to check this out,it did help me out http://www.nairaland.com/4092389/how to earn $15 hourly working from home

If you get to see the cheque issued for the payments, the thing no enter 250 million. I swear down

Ok

that's their business

Kudos 1 Like

I smell lies

.



Not to promote tribalism, but all this money for students who'd rather marry Alhaji Musa or rear cattle?

Them go still prefer rearing cow than sitting for the free exam



Abi aboki ko ni

I need a Lawyer ASAP!



The company I am working for is OWING me my 3months salary!

_

And because I work from home they no longer respond to my messages.

_

And when they reply it is to say "Calm down,we're trying to confirm if you're really working" for the past 3months!

_

When it is glaring we're Working!

_

It seems the Company just hired us to use and dump us!

_

And this so called company have been hiring AMBASSADORS almost every week!

_

Why don't they wanna pay us? They probably think there is nothing we CAN do .. because we're just a surviving citizens with no VOICE!

_

I NEED A LAWYER..and I have proofs

Nice gesture shettima

What an incentive! Good gesture. I just hope the indigenes will embrace it

KunkAcid:









What a ridiculous rescue mission by the Governor of Borno state!



Why is he spending millions of naira on a people that has never seen education to be a treasure map?



That 300 million naira would have bought sophisticated and crude farming implements for agricultural engagements.



OR



He could have set up a kwilikwili & kunu manufacturing small scale factories for each of them.



WAEC & NECO is not important in that terrain.



Stop wasting public funds!





A zombie will always be a zombie, only a tiny fragment of them embrace redemption.



lol read the post...everyone deserves education regardless of geographical location, ethnic and cultural backgrounds, everyone!

.

.

.

.

.

see the effect of education on you that you think you deserve it...you just took the word educated illiterate to the next level lol read the post...everyone deserves education regardless of geographical location, ethnic and cultural backgrounds, everyone!see the effect of education on you that you think you deserve it...you just took the word educated illiterate to the next level

Good stuff! Also, redirect the Hajj funding to Education and you'll begin to see trickles of positive change.

seen

next?

KunkAcid:









What a ridiculous rescue mission by the Governor of Borno state!



Why is he spending millions of naira on a people that has never seen education to be a treasure map?



That 300 million naira would have bought sophisticated and crude farming implements for agricultural engagements.



OR



He could have set up a kwilikwili & kunu manufacturing small scale factories for each of them.



WAEC & NECO is not important in that terrain.



Stop wasting public funds!





A zombie will always be a zombie, only a tiny fragment of them embrace redemption.



you are not making any sense in this ur comment,

so they dont deserve education or what? you are not making any sense in this ur comment,so they dont deserve education or what?



These churches no dey even remember how missionaries take establish christianity in Nigeria and how how dem take win souls for Christ. Instead na private university wey mekunu no go fit afford na him dem go dey rush go build, that is why daddy freeze dey call dem yahoo pastors sef If d govt is doing this much what is redeemed and winners doing to complement this effort?These churches no dey even remember how missionaries take establish christianity in Nigeria and how how dem take win souls for Christ. Instead na private university wey mekunu no go fit afford na him dem go dey rush go build, that is why daddy freeze dey call dem yahoo pastors sef 1 Like

good news for ones from that area

☹ this is sheer wastage! 300miii This man u sure say u no divert some of those cash to private account?[/b][b] Whattt☹ this is sheer wastage! 300miiiThis man u sure say u no divert some of those cash to private account?

KunkAcid:









What a ridiculous rescue mission by the Governor of Borno state!



Why is he spending millions of naira on a people that has never seen education to be a treasure map?



That 300 million naira would have bought sophisticated and crude farming implements for agricultural engagements.



OR



He could have set up a kwilikwili & kunu manufacturing small scale factories for each of them.



WAEC & NECO is not important in that terrain.



Stop wasting public funds!





A zombie will always be a zombie, only a tiny fragment of them embrace redemption.





wrong wrong

KunkAcid:









What a ridiculous rescue mission by the Governor of Borno state!



Why is he spending millions of naira on a people that has never seen education to be a treasure map?



That 300 million naira would have bought sophisticated and crude farming implements for agricultural engagements.



OR



He could have set up a kwilikwili & kunu manufacturing small scale factories for each of them.



WAEC & NECO is not important in that terrain.



Stop wasting public funds!





A zombie will always be a zombie, only a tiny fragment of them embrace redemption.



Hmm Hmm

300m for Pple who do not want or value western education but can drive western cars fly on western aircraft and so on u for don use d money buy food fr them