3:30am
The Government of Borno State, on Friday, gave out N300 million to the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and the National Examination Commission (NECO), as payment of examination fees for its candidates.
Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Musa Kubo, made the disclosure, in Maiduguri, while presenting the cheques to the agencies.
Kubo said that the payment was made to facilitate release of examination results of candidates who sat for the examinations in public schools in the state.
The commissioner said that the gesture was part of government’s efforts to support parents in payment of examination fees for their children.
Kubo added that the gesture would also assist students to secure university admission, noting that some 15, 623 students sat for the examinations in the state.
“We paid about N300 million to WAEC and NECO to enable them to release examination results of our students.
“I urge you to hasten release of the results so that students could access it on good time to pursue their admission,” he said.
WAEC and NECO had earlier withheld examination results for May/June 2017 and June/July 2017, respectively.
The examination bodies claimed that their action was necessitated following the inability of the state government to settle balance of the fees.
The action resulted to public outcry by students and parents who expressed the fear that their children could not get admission this academic year. (NAN)
Source: http://sunnewsonline.com/borno-pays-n300m-waec-neco-examination-fees-for-students/
|Re: Borno Govt Pays N300m WAEC, NECO 2017 Examination Fees For Students by KunkAcid: 3:58am
What a ridiculous rescue mission by the Governor of Borno state!
Why is he spending millions of naira on a people that has never seen education to be a treasure map?
That 300 million naira would have bought sophisticated and crude farming implements for agricultural engagements.
OR
He could have set up a kwilikwili & kunu manufacturing small scale factories for each of them.
WAEC & NECO is not important in that terrain.
Stop wasting public funds!
A zombie will always be a zombie, only a tiny fragment of them embrace redemption.
|Re: Borno Govt Pays N300m WAEC, NECO 2017 Examination Fees For Students by kingkardesh17(m): 3:59am
K oo but pls weren't they supposed to have settled weac since, but all the same it better late than never.
|Re: Borno Govt Pays N300m WAEC, NECO 2017 Examination Fees For Students by Discharge(m): 7:26am
|Re: Borno Govt Pays N300m WAEC, NECO 2017 Examination Fees For Students by niqqaclaimz(m): 7:26am
|Re: Borno Govt Pays N300m WAEC, NECO 2017 Examination Fees For Students by Papiikush: 7:27am
If you get to see the cheque issued for the payments, the thing no enter 250 million. I swear down
|Re: Borno Govt Pays N300m WAEC, NECO 2017 Examination Fees For Students by princechiemekam(m): 7:27am
|Re: Borno Govt Pays N300m WAEC, NECO 2017 Examination Fees For Students by Ihebu4chelsea(m): 7:28am
|Re: Borno Govt Pays N300m WAEC, NECO 2017 Examination Fees For Students by BreezyCB(m): 7:28am
|Re: Borno Govt Pays N300m WAEC, NECO 2017 Examination Fees For Students by donefezy: 7:28am
|Re: Borno Govt Pays N300m WAEC, NECO 2017 Examination Fees For Students by KxngKrypt(m): 7:28am
Not to promote tribalism, but all this money for students who'd rather marry Alhaji Musa or rear cattle?
|Re: Borno Govt Pays N300m WAEC, NECO 2017 Examination Fees For Students by dejonathan(m): 7:30am
Them go still prefer rearing cow than sitting for the free exam
Abi aboki ko ni
|Re: Borno Govt Pays N300m WAEC, NECO 2017 Examination Fees For Students by Born2conquer: 7:30am
|Re: Borno Govt Pays N300m WAEC, NECO 2017 Examination Fees For Students by Amarabae(f): 7:30am
Nice gesture shettima
|Re: Borno Govt Pays N300m WAEC, NECO 2017 Examination Fees For Students by Ramanto(m): 7:30am
What an incentive! Good gesture. I just hope the indigenes will embrace it
|Re: Borno Govt Pays N300m WAEC, NECO 2017 Examination Fees For Students by dionysus7: 7:31am
KunkAcid:lol read the post...everyone deserves education regardless of geographical location, ethnic and cultural backgrounds, everyone!
see the effect of education on you that you think you deserve it...you just took the word educated illiterate to the next level
|Re: Borno Govt Pays N300m WAEC, NECO 2017 Examination Fees For Students by Nbote(m): 7:31am
|Re: Borno Govt Pays N300m WAEC, NECO 2017 Examination Fees For Students by Egein(m): 7:31am
Good stuff! Also, redirect the Hajj funding to Education and you'll begin to see trickles of positive change.
|Re: Borno Govt Pays N300m WAEC, NECO 2017 Examination Fees For Students by Oladipo1166(m): 7:32am
|Re: Borno Govt Pays N300m WAEC, NECO 2017 Examination Fees For Students by Amarabae(f): 7:32am
KunkAcid:you are not making any sense in this ur comment,
so they dont deserve education or what?
|Re: Borno Govt Pays N300m WAEC, NECO 2017 Examination Fees For Students by Boyooosa(m): 7:34am
If d govt is doing this much what is redeemed and winners doing to complement this effort?
These churches no dey even remember how missionaries take establish christianity in Nigeria and how how dem take win souls for Christ. Instead na private university wey mekunu no go fit afford na him dem go dey rush go build, that is why daddy freeze dey call dem yahoo pastors sef
|Re: Borno Govt Pays N300m WAEC, NECO 2017 Examination Fees For Students by iamchybs(m): 7:37am
good news for ones from that area
|Re: Borno Govt Pays N300m WAEC, NECO 2017 Examination Fees For Students by talk2percy(m): 7:37am
Whattt☹ this is sheer wastage! 300miii This man u sure say u no divert some of those cash to private account?[/b][b]
|Re: Borno Govt Pays N300m WAEC, NECO 2017 Examination Fees For Students by miarhpe: 7:38am
KunkAcid:
|Re: Borno Govt Pays N300m WAEC, NECO 2017 Examination Fees For Students by iceboy4752(m): 7:39am
|Re: Borno Govt Pays N300m WAEC, NECO 2017 Examination Fees For Students by Judolisco(m): 7:40am
300m for Pple who do not want or value western education but can drive western cars fly on western aircraft and so on u for don use d money buy food fr them
|Re: Borno Govt Pays N300m WAEC, NECO 2017 Examination Fees For Students by kay29000(m): 7:40am
