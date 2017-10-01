₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Escapes From Hotel After Consuming Beer, Pepper Soup Worth N21,800 by iliyande(m): 9:29am
A 23-year-old man, Daniel Isong, who allegedly escaped from a hotel without paying for beer and pepper soup he consumed, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court. Isong , whose residential address was not provided , is facing a three-count of obtaining under false pretences, breach of peace and stealing.
The prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruada, had told the court that the accused and one other person at large committed the offences on Sept. 12 at Urban Hotel located on Yaya Street, Ogba, Lagos. Eruada said the accused fraudulently obtained bottles of beer and plates of pepper soup worth N21,800 with the promise to pay after consumption. He said Isong attempted to escape from the hotel without paying for them. “He was, however, caught with the help of a waiter who intercepted him, and he was immediately arrested. The offences contravene Sections 312, 285 and 166 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, according to the prosecutor. Section 285 provides for three years jail term for stealing.
The accused, however, pleaded not guilty. The Magistrate, Mrs G. O. Anifowoshe, granted the accused bail in the sum of N25, 000 with two sureties in like sum. She said that the surety must be gainfully employed and should show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government. The case has been adjourned till Oct. 16 for mention.
Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/10/man-escapes-hotel-consuming-beer-pepper-soup-worth-n21800/
|Re: Man Escapes From Hotel After Consuming Beer, Pepper Soup Worth N21,800 by taylor88(m): 9:33am
Jesus is Lord
|Re: Man Escapes From Hotel After Consuming Beer, Pepper Soup Worth N21,800 by Luisema4luv(m): 10:13am
Ok kwantinue
|Re: Man Escapes From Hotel After Consuming Beer, Pepper Soup Worth N21,800 by princeSammyz: 10:20am
Only him? I don't believe it
|Re: Man Escapes From Hotel After Consuming Beer, Pepper Soup Worth N21,800 by rifasenate11(m): 10:53am
he alone consumed that 21800 , or definetely he took some girls along with him . I am trying to draw this image of where he was only taking a bottle of water and the girls are busy consuming the meat and drinks. rather why wouldnt he pay or know how much he had on him before ordering anything. moronic man.
|Re: Man Escapes From Hotel After Consuming Beer, Pepper Soup Worth N21,800 by tosinjay(m): 10:54am
Had bail for 25k and couldn't settle his bill of 21k+....
|Re: Man Escapes From Hotel After Consuming Beer, Pepper Soup Worth N21,800 by maberry(m): 1:32pm
|Re: Man Escapes From Hotel After Consuming Beer, Pepper Soup Worth N21,800 by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 1:33pm
I no blame the guy after all him ticket enter chelsea come spoil am?
|Re: Man Escapes From Hotel After Consuming Beer, Pepper Soup Worth N21,800 by JoNach: 1:33pm
Ordinary 21 800 you are running , little livered man, when your mates are cutting grass for 280 million naira and still asking " who is the presidency ??" With confidence
|Re: Man Escapes From Hotel After Consuming Beer, Pepper Soup Worth N21,800 by temmypotter(m): 1:33pm
come on Man..
|Re: Man Escapes From Hotel After Consuming Beer, Pepper Soup Worth N21,800 by NotNairalandi(m): 1:33pm
one day his cup go full
|Re: Man Escapes From Hotel After Consuming Beer, Pepper Soup Worth N21,800 by Iamnobody: 1:33pm
Man must flex. Kirikiri beans remain to consume.
Make dem sha no sentence am to death because our courts funny
|Re: Man Escapes From Hotel After Consuming Beer, Pepper Soup Worth N21,800 by cardoctor(m): 1:34pm
Only one man?
|Re: Man Escapes From Hotel After Consuming Beer, Pepper Soup Worth N21,800 by fidalgo19: 1:34pm
Calabar people....They don't like wasting Money at all.
|Re: Man Escapes From Hotel After Consuming Beer, Pepper Soup Worth N21,800 by okonja(m): 1:34pm
|Re: Man Escapes From Hotel After Consuming Beer, Pepper Soup Worth N21,800 by LifeofAirforce(m): 1:34pm
|Re: Man Escapes From Hotel After Consuming Beer, Pepper Soup Worth N21,800 by Okwute001: 1:34pm
My nigga..
|Re: Man Escapes From Hotel After Consuming Beer, Pepper Soup Worth N21,800 by Sunymoore(m): 1:34pm
|Re: Man Escapes From Hotel After Consuming Beer, Pepper Soup Worth N21,800 by Guilderland1: 1:34pm
Well as a legal practicional, he should work in the hotel for 5 years and the case close
|Re: Man Escapes From Hotel After Consuming Beer, Pepper Soup Worth N21,800 by Pells: 1:34pm
|Re: Man Escapes From Hotel After Consuming Beer, Pepper Soup Worth N21,800 by rawpadgin(m): 1:34pm
princeSammyz:didn't I read where they wrote 'the accused & one other person'
Well, that's what I get wen u want to show off & poverty wan finish u
|Re: Man Escapes From Hotel After Consuming Beer, Pepper Soup Worth N21,800 by J0hnTrevolt(m): 1:35pm
|Re: Man Escapes From Hotel After Consuming Beer, Pepper Soup Worth N21,800 by zela(m): 1:36pm
Which kind country be dis sef ..As in.. Person chop finish..wan run leave deh bill..dem catch am.. Shey dem for just do make him pay for the food...
Which on come be breach of peace and stealing.. for court..
Abi dem elephant meat make the pepper soup?
SMH..Chai!
|Re: Man Escapes From Hotel After Consuming Beer, Pepper Soup Worth N21,800 by edo3(m): 1:36pm
Eleyi gidi menhhhhhhhhh.
|Re: Man Escapes From Hotel After Consuming Beer, Pepper Soup Worth N21,800 by babasolo(m): 1:36pm
some body caNnot eat pepper soup and run away in peace haba
|Re: Man Escapes From Hotel After Consuming Beer, Pepper Soup Worth N21,800 by jacoik(m): 1:36pm
Pepper soup of 21k and bail of 25k. Magu must hear this
|Re: Man Escapes From Hotel After Consuming Beer, Pepper Soup Worth N21,800 by HajimeSaito: 1:37pm
So a guy consumed 21,000 worth of edibles and was able to run away without getting his fat ass captured? Inside job.
|Re: Man Escapes From Hotel After Consuming Beer, Pepper Soup Worth N21,800 by festwiz(m): 1:37pm
It would have been cheaper if he went out with #5kbae
|Re: Man Escapes From Hotel After Consuming Beer, Pepper Soup Worth N21,800 by kceewhyte(m): 1:37pm
Is it our Lords Hotel
|Re: Man Escapes From Hotel After Consuming Beer, Pepper Soup Worth N21,800 by joystickextend1(m): 1:37pm
