



The suspect Bridget Enchill Obeng is known to have duped over 10 suspects who have in turn reported her dealings to the police. It is believed that she has conned her suspects into paying her sums ranging from GH¢9,000 to GH¢50,000. It is believed that Bridget operates with the alias Naana and was picked up at Awoshie, a suburb of Accra after the police received a tip-off. She had been on the wanted list of the Osu, Tesano, Adabraka, Teshie and Airport police stations for nine months.



According to CID’s Director of Operations, ACP Peter Gyimah, in an interview with Daily Guide, Naana paraded herself as a car dealer and conned people who wanted to buy cars.



ACP Peter Gyimah indicated that Naana had a number of cars going around town with ‘For Sale’ inscriptions on them. When potential buyers called her, she in turn took them to see the ‘owners’ of the cars who are her accomplices. Naana then collected some agreed sums of money from the buyers and handed them fake car keys and documents.



The victims would then be asked to pick up the said car at a vantage point only to arrive there to meet an empty parking lot. Many of the suspects who reported the fraulent activities of Naana to the police indicated that she always met with them in some of the popular hospitals in Accra including 37 Military hospital, Ridge Hospital and the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to take their money.



According to Yen.com.gh,the police earlier arrested a lady believed to be Naana only to be told that it was a case of mistaken identity. She was arrested by the Osu Police in collaboration with the CID.



