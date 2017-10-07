₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Notorious Female Fraudster Arrested In Ghana After 9 Months On The Run by britzreus: 9:42am
The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service have finally arrested a female who is noted for defrauding unsuspecting victims under the pretense of being a car dealer in Accra.
The suspect Bridget Enchill Obeng is known to have duped over 10 suspects who have in turn reported her dealings to the police. It is believed that she has conned her suspects into paying her sums ranging from GH¢9,000 to GH¢50,000. It is believed that Bridget operates with the alias Naana and was picked up at Awoshie, a suburb of Accra after the police received a tip-off. She had been on the wanted list of the Osu, Tesano, Adabraka, Teshie and Airport police stations for nine months.
According to CID’s Director of Operations, ACP Peter Gyimah, in an interview with Daily Guide, Naana paraded herself as a car dealer and conned people who wanted to buy cars.
ACP Peter Gyimah indicated that Naana had a number of cars going around town with ‘For Sale’ inscriptions on them. When potential buyers called her, she in turn took them to see the ‘owners’ of the cars who are her accomplices. Naana then collected some agreed sums of money from the buyers and handed them fake car keys and documents.
The victims would then be asked to pick up the said car at a vantage point only to arrive there to meet an empty parking lot. Many of the suspects who reported the fraulent activities of Naana to the police indicated that she always met with them in some of the popular hospitals in Accra including 37 Military hospital, Ridge Hospital and the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to take their money.
According to Yen.com.gh,the police earlier arrested a lady believed to be Naana only to be told that it was a case of mistaken identity. She was arrested by the Osu Police in collaboration with the CID.
See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/notorious-nigerian-female-fraudster-arrested/
|Re: Notorious Female Fraudster Arrested In Ghana After 9 Months On The Run by Luisema4luv(m): 10:01am
Man must chop o
|Re: Notorious Female Fraudster Arrested In Ghana After 9 Months On The Run by AkProsper(m): 11:25am
wow. . . . . . . . check my signature ⏬⏬⏬⬇️⬇️
|Re: Notorious Female Fraudster Arrested In Ghana After 9 Months On The Run by alobispot(m): 11:56am
zulex880:
She is Nigerian.. the bot nor let me use my other account update am
|Re: Notorious Female Fraudster Arrested In Ghana After 9 Months On The Run by Edopesin(m): 1:47pm
Ok
|Re: Notorious Female Fraudster Arrested In Ghana After 9 Months On The Run by Pells: 1:48pm
Buhari why na
|Re: Notorious Female Fraudster Arrested In Ghana After 9 Months On The Run by Mynky: 1:48pm
woaw...she iz cute
|Re: Notorious Female Fraudster Arrested In Ghana After 9 Months On The Run by JoNach: 1:48pm
Wonderful!! What a man can do, a woman can do better
|Re: Notorious Female Fraudster Arrested In Ghana After 9 Months On The Run by gaeul(f): 1:49pm
I Dont know why women do crime... What's d body for?
|Re: Notorious Female Fraudster Arrested In Ghana After 9 Months On The Run by MaryBenn(f): 1:49pm
|Re: Notorious Female Fraudster Arrested In Ghana After 9 Months On The Run by taiyesoul(m): 1:49pm
Female fraudster!.Well,either male or female,i don't think there should be any gender discrimination among fraudsters in any way.Fraudster na fraudster abeg.
|Re: Notorious Female Fraudster Arrested In Ghana After 9 Months On The Run by adisabarber(m): 1:50pm
How can you pay for a car and collect only the key?
|Re: Notorious Female Fraudster Arrested In Ghana After 9 Months On The Run by morganwizzy55(m): 1:50pm
just here to read comment
|Re: Notorious Female Fraudster Arrested In Ghana After 9 Months On The Run by Roon9(m): 1:50pm
Femme fatale
|Re: Notorious Female Fraudster Arrested In Ghana After 9 Months On The Run by iamJ(m): 1:50pm
she be like who get big yansh
She go hear am hot
|Re: Notorious Female Fraudster Arrested In Ghana After 9 Months On The Run by ChristineC: 1:50pm
The Jagaban in the female "industry"... all the way from Temale.
|Re: Notorious Female Fraudster Arrested In Ghana After 9 Months On The Run by Roon9(m): 1:51pm
gaeul:
You endorse prostitution??
|Re: Notorious Female Fraudster Arrested In Ghana After 9 Months On The Run by NaijaElba(m): 1:51pm
gaeul:
Oloso spotted. Do you think every ladies will be like you?
|Re: Notorious Female Fraudster Arrested In Ghana After 9 Months On The Run by cardoctor(m): 1:51pm
See face
|Re: Notorious Female Fraudster Arrested In Ghana After 9 Months On The Run by Arsenalholic(m): 1:51pm
gaeul:How much to 'buy' your body for a night?
Give me a reasonable price o. Numbskull
|Re: Notorious Female Fraudster Arrested In Ghana After 9 Months On The Run by simbol(f): 1:51pm
Hmmmm she go dey continue hustle for jail.yeye woman.instead of her to leave crime for men.Lol
|Re: Notorious Female Fraudster Arrested In Ghana After 9 Months On The Run by jacoik(m): 1:52pm
She is a finegirlnopimples. Pls what's her phone number. I love woman with liver. If giving chance, she can go to aso rock and make a lot of money for me
|Re: Notorious Female Fraudster Arrested In Ghana After 9 Months On The Run by Banwod1st(m): 1:52pm
Good day dear Nairalanders. I really do need help from the phone gurus in the house.
Recently, (2 days ago to be specific) I did a wireless update on my second phone (Itel 1702 tab) and since I did it, all applications on it has stopped working. The likes of Google play services (it always crash), I can't access Play store because of it, all other apps keep crashing too.
I have tried erasing cashes, still didn't work. I factory reset the phone, still didn't work. I did hard reset, still no response.
Please is there anyone that can help? Has it ever happened to you? What other thing do you suggest I do?
|Re: Notorious Female Fraudster Arrested In Ghana After 9 Months On The Run by MadCow1: 1:53pm
|Re: Notorious Female Fraudster Arrested In Ghana After 9 Months On The Run by pauljumbo: 1:53pm
gaeul:
Anything you with your body is also crime
Lol
|Re: Notorious Female Fraudster Arrested In Ghana After 9 Months On The Run by prosper21(m): 1:54pm
mtchewww
|Re: Notorious Female Fraudster Arrested In Ghana After 9 Months On The Run by ChristineC: 1:54pm
gaeul:it's better to rob than be a harlot.
|Re: Notorious Female Fraudster Arrested In Ghana After 9 Months On The Run by Ladyjumong(f): 1:55pm
nawa oo, no food for NCAN
|Re: Notorious Female Fraudster Arrested In Ghana After 9 Months On The Run by talk2saintify(m): 1:59pm
ok
|Re: Notorious Female Fraudster Arrested In Ghana After 9 Months On The Run by zingobaby: 2:00pm
she will pay
