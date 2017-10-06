₦airaland Forum

Chimamanda Adichie, Her Parents And Brothers Pictured In Baltimore by VastFinder: 12:48pm

Pictured with her are her brothers and parents...


SOURCE: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/10/photos-chimamanda-adichie-hangs-out.html?m=1

Re: Chimamanda Adichie, Her Parents And Brothers Pictured In Baltimore by taylor88(m): 12:52pm
Oga vastfinder ur going too vast







Too much of it might turn to witchcrafting






Y u too dey follow ppl upandan
Re: Chimamanda Adichie, Her Parents And Brothers Pictured In Baltimore by Nne5(f): 12:59pm
Ndi oma

Re: Chimamanda Adichie, Her Parents And Brothers Pictured In Baltimore by Homeboiy(m): 1:04pm
tongue
Re: Chimamanda Adichie, Her Parents And Brothers Pictured In Baltimore by scrapNG: 6:37pm
cool
Re: Chimamanda Adichie, Her Parents And Brothers Pictured In Baltimore by pocohantas(f): 6:37pm
Beautiful woman.

Re: Chimamanda Adichie, Her Parents And Brothers Pictured In Baltimore by Yomzzyblog: 6:37pm
Ok
Re: Chimamanda Adichie, Her Parents And Brothers Pictured In Baltimore by Evaberry(f): 6:38pm
...

This is the definition of a strong intelligent beautiful black woman.

Says her mind without giving a fvck.

inspires girls and women.

she didn't drop her maiden name despite all the criticisms

An amazing writer.

A proud culturalist

Lastly A feminist who believes in equal right for all and a wonderful mother.

I just wish I can marry her!

Re: Chimamanda Adichie, Her Parents And Brothers Pictured In Baltimore by netozii(m): 6:38pm
The greatest woman on earth. Smart and Beautiful. Lovely family. We are all proud of you

Re: Chimamanda Adichie, Her Parents And Brothers Pictured In Baltimore by deafeyez: 6:38pm
Sorry, na which of them we dey talk about?
Re: Chimamanda Adichie, Her Parents And Brothers Pictured In Baltimore by Alphasoar(m): 6:38pm
Feminist!

Re: Chimamanda Adichie, Her Parents And Brothers Pictured In Baltimore by uzoclinton(m): 6:39pm


CHIMAMANDA ADICHIE... The greatest nigerian feminist ever...

Re: Chimamanda Adichie, Her Parents And Brothers Pictured In Baltimore by jbreezy: 6:39pm
From d 3rd pic... itz lyk ha mama chimamanda don get anoda belle for papa Chimamanda
Re: Chimamanda Adichie, Her Parents And Brothers Pictured In Baltimore by MaritzaNL(f): 6:40pm
Where is her oyibo husband?
Re: Chimamanda Adichie, Her Parents And Brothers Pictured In Baltimore by Akshow: 6:41pm
MaritzaNL:
Where is her oyibo husband?
he's light skin not oyinbo. Is there in the pix
Re: Chimamanda Adichie, Her Parents And Brothers Pictured In Baltimore by Amarabae(f): 6:42pm
My role model, agu nwanyi, you rock

Re: Chimamanda Adichie, Her Parents And Brothers Pictured In Baltimore by emusmithy(m): 6:45pm
Evaberry:
...

This is the definition of a strong intelligent beautiful black woman.

Says her mind without giving a fvck.

inspires girls and women.

she didn't drop her maiden name despite all the criticisms

An amazing writer.

A proud culturalist

Lastly A feminist who believes in equal right for all and a wonderful mother.

I just wish I can marry her!

Marry her? undecided
Re: Chimamanda Adichie, Her Parents And Brothers Pictured In Baltimore by holuwajobar(m): 6:46pm
This is the kind of lady we want in this world, hardworking and intelligent. not those women that will be shouting that they are equal to man.. the truth is that if you are intelligent and hardworking, pple will respect irrespective of your gender....


No one can harrass chimamanda, she doesn't need to shout for equality, coz she is even greater....

Re: Chimamanda Adichie, Her Parents And Brothers Pictured In Baltimore by Solomonudofia(m): 6:47pm
WOW HAPPY HOME
Re: Chimamanda Adichie, Her Parents And Brothers Pictured In Baltimore by datola: 6:49pm
Ms Feminism.

Good family get together.
Re: Chimamanda Adichie, Her Parents And Brothers Pictured In Baltimore by Partnerbiz3: 6:50pm
Okay oo
Re: Chimamanda Adichie, Her Parents And Brothers Pictured In Baltimore by Williem: 6:51pm
Nne5:
Ndi oma
Re: Chimamanda Adichie, Her Parents And Brothers Pictured In Baltimore by Sirheny007(m): 6:52pm
I am crushing on her already.. embarassed
Kai..! how can i get this woman?
I need to have my head examined...
Re: Chimamanda Adichie, Her Parents And Brothers Pictured In Baltimore by glossy6(f): 6:55pm
A prolific writer

Re: Chimamanda Adichie, Her Parents And Brothers Pictured In Baltimore by tobdee: 6:55pm
Core feminist ...

Re: Chimamanda Adichie, Her Parents And Brothers Pictured In Baltimore by iamsammie(m): 6:56pm
Why is that women are only good at shouting we should all be feminist but when it comes to sharing responsibilities they shift it all to the men.

Let me give an example...

I have this sister who is married and doing very well, even better than all her brothers. When ever it's time to do something in the family, she will be the first to remind everyone "you know I'm a woman I can't do much, let the men start I will add something to support later"

But when it's time to claim equal right with a man, she will be the first to say I work just as hard as any man, why shouldn't I get paid equally.

That's why I hate feminist, too much double standard

Re: Chimamanda Adichie, Her Parents And Brothers Pictured In Baltimore by Pavore9: 6:58pm
Nice one.
Re: Chimamanda Adichie, Her Parents And Brothers Pictured In Baltimore by BrutalJab: 6:59pm
Nwanyi Oma
Re: Chimamanda Adichie, Her Parents And Brothers Pictured In Baltimore by jnrbayano(m): 7:00pm
My people
Re: Chimamanda Adichie, Her Parents And Brothers Pictured In Baltimore by ivolt: 7:08pm
emusmithy:


Marry her? undecided

Don't you know he is a man ?
Re: Chimamanda Adichie, Her Parents And Brothers Pictured In Baltimore by Youngtoff(m): 7:12pm
taylor88:
Oga vastfinder ur going too vast







Too much of it might turn to witchcrafting






Y u too dey follow ppl upandan


Abi ooo
Re: Chimamanda Adichie, Her Parents And Brothers Pictured In Baltimore by introvertme: 7:22pm
Hi guys

I'm Anti-feminist(3rd wave feminism). cheesy

