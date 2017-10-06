This is the kind of lady we want in this world, hardworking and intelligent. not those women that will be shouting that they are equal to man.. the truth is that if you are intelligent and hardworking, pple will respect irrespective of your gender.... No one can harrass chimamanda, she doesn't need to shout for equality, coz she is even greater....

Why is that women are only good at shouting we should all be feminist but when it comes to sharing responsibilities they shift it all to the men.



Let me give an example...



I have this sister who is married and doing very well, even better than all her brothers. When ever it's time to do something in the family, she will be the first to remind everyone "you know I'm a woman I can't do much, let the men start I will add something to support later"



But when it's time to claim equal right with a man, she will be the first to say I work just as hard as any man, why shouldn't I get paid equally.



That's why I hate feminist, too much double standard 2 Likes