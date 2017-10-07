₦airaland Forum

Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by dinma007: 3:51pm
A Nigerian Twitter user has shared a hilarious true life scam story about how he visited Computer village, in Ikeja, Lagos to buy a Nokia phone for N8,000 but got very white and warm, softly stirred fufu instead.

Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by madridguy(m): 3:52pm
Otigba boys I hail una oooo

Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by AntiWailer: 3:52pm
Lol.

Standard road side phone in computer village is either fufu or bar of soap.

Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by dinma007: 3:53pm
lalasticlala

Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by fatdon2(m): 4:03pm
grin grin

Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by GODKID98(m): 4:08pm
Im still get luck na!


Na empty carton some people buy for dat amount

Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by Baawaa(m): 4:09pm
Is it possible for you to enter a shop and they will sell FUFU for you,but some of you will want to buy a phone of 70,000 Naira for 15,000 Naira?Like this poster the outright price of that Nokia phone was 38,000 then and he want to buy it for 8k.

Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by Psychodavidovic(m): 4:19pm
grin grin
Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by Homeboiy(m): 4:23pm
We don't do like that in Benin city

We sell legit and clean second hand phones

If u need one
Pm me
Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by ggoldmine: 5:15pm
That is what happens when you're too greedy. 8k phone…


Awoof dey purge belle.
Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by Florblu(f): 5:27pm
Awoof dey run belle
Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by martineverest(m): 5:43pm
serves him right....his greed got him
Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by jakD: 5:43pm
But I don't know why a well known criminal place like that Computer village hasn't received any operation by the security agencies.
Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by ndiboy01(m): 5:44pm
Naija I hail ooooooooo
Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by dust144(m): 5:44pm
Gi back and buy techno for 2k, you might find soup inside. grin

Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by kajsa08(f): 5:44pm
Eeeya grin

Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by Sleyanya1(m): 5:44pm
Evil Days sad
Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by Sixaxis: 5:44pm
Wtf!! Again??

Dah shii is so common at computer village! angry
Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by VickyRotex(f): 5:44pm
undecided cry cry
Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by iluvpomo(m): 5:44pm
Homeboiy:
We don't do like that in Benin city
We sell legit and clean second hand phones....
In Sambisa side you can get fairly used (scratches) phones for 7k shocked

Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by Queendoncom(f): 5:44pm
Issa normal sturvz
Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by sotall(m): 5:44pm
OK
Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by popcykaylah(m): 5:45pm
Welcome to lasgidi..shouts out to otigba boys
Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by IJOBA2: 5:45pm
THEY DIDNT SERVE HIM THE FUFU WITH GBEGIRI SOUP

Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by sandland: 5:45pm
Ok.
Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by Amedak(m): 5:45pm
Is it a no testing market because I don't understand

Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by Jaytecq(m): 5:45pm
Welcome to Lagos
Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by cristianisraeli: 5:46pm
dinma007:
A Nigerian Twitter user has shared a hilarious true life scam story about how he visited Computer village, in Ikeja, Lagos to buy a Nokia phone for N8,000 but got very white and warm, softly stirred fufu instead.

pictures or we dont belive it

Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by WowSweetGuy(m): 5:47pm
where is d pishure?

Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by Amarabae(f): 5:48pm
A big lie, he didnt test the phone before buying?

Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by Oluwakfrosh5(m): 5:49pm
Homeboiy:
We don't do like that in Benin city
We sell legit and clean second hand phones
If u need one Pm me
Hmmm! Make i kuku dey run comot another scammer!
Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by Iseoluwani: 5:50pm
Oti gba penalty lo throw in grin grin

