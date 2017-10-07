₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,535 members, 3,838,619 topics. Date: Saturday, 07 October 2017 at 07:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos (16515 Views)
Man Buys And Destroys 15 Iphones After Attendant Insulted Him (Photos, Video) / Chinese Man Buys Eight Iphone 7s For His Dog (Photos) / Man Buys Nokia As Iphone From Computer Vilage In Lagos (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by dinma007: 3:51pm
A Nigerian Twitter user has shared a hilarious true life scam story about how he visited Computer village, in Ikeja, Lagos to buy a Nokia phone for N8,000 but got very white and warm, softly stirred fufu instead.
http://www.lailasblog.com/nigerian-guy-narrates-bought-nokia-phone-fufu-computer-village-ikeja/
|Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by madridguy(m): 3:52pm
Otigba boys I hail una oooo
14 Likes
|Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by AntiWailer: 3:52pm
Lol.
Standard road side phone in computer village is either fufu or bar of soap.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by dinma007: 3:53pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by fatdon2(m): 4:03pm
2 Likes
|Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by GODKID98(m): 4:08pm
Im still get luck na!
Na empty carton some people buy for dat amount
7 Likes
|Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by Baawaa(m): 4:09pm
Is it possible for you to enter a shop and they will sell FUFU for you,but some of you will want to buy a phone of 70,000 Naira for 15,000 Naira?Like this poster the outright price of that Nokia phone was 38,000 then and he want to buy it for 8k.
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by Psychodavidovic(m): 4:19pm
|Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by Homeboiy(m): 4:23pm
We don't do like that in Benin city
We sell legit and clean second hand phones
If u need one
Pm me
|Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by ggoldmine: 5:15pm
That is what happens when you're too greedy. 8k phone…
Awoof dey purge belle.
|Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by Florblu(f): 5:27pm
Awoof dey run belle
|Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by martineverest(m): 5:43pm
serves him right....his greed got him
|Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by jakD: 5:43pm
But I don't know why a well known criminal place like that Computer village hasn't received any operation by the security agencies.
|Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by ndiboy01(m): 5:44pm
Naija I hail ooooooooo
|Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by dust144(m): 5:44pm
Gi back and buy techno for 2k, you might find soup inside.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by kajsa08(f): 5:44pm
Eeeya
1 Like
|Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by Sleyanya1(m): 5:44pm
Evil Days
|Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by Sixaxis: 5:44pm
Wtf!! Again??
Dah shii is so common at computer village!
|Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by VickyRotex(f): 5:44pm
|Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by iluvpomo(m): 5:44pm
Homeboiy:In Sambisa side you can get fairly used (scratches) phones for 7k
2 Likes
|Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by Queendoncom(f): 5:44pm
Issa normal sturvz
|Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by sotall(m): 5:44pm
OK
|Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by popcykaylah(m): 5:45pm
Welcome to lasgidi..shouts out to otigba boys
|Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by IJOBA2: 5:45pm
THEY DIDNT SERVE HIM THE FUFU WITH GBEGIRI SOUP
1 Like
|Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by sandland: 5:45pm
Ok.
|Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by Amedak(m): 5:45pm
Is it a no testing market because I don't understand
1 Like
|Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by Jaytecq(m): 5:45pm
Welcome to Lagos
|Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by cristianisraeli: 5:46pm
dinma007:
pictures or we dont belive it
2 Likes
|Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by WowSweetGuy(m): 5:47pm
where is d pishure?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by Amarabae(f): 5:48pm
A big lie, he didnt test the phone before buying?
1 Like
|Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by Oluwakfrosh5(m): 5:49pm
Homeboiy:Hmmm! Make i kuku dey run comot another scammer!
|Re: Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos by Iseoluwani: 5:50pm
Oti gba penalty lo throw in
Here Comes The Infinix Hot Note Pro / MTN Has Started Scamming On The 500% Bonus? / Nokia Manual Configuration For 2700 Classic Model : Help Please
Viewing this topic: opeyemmmy(m), A12(m), Pauladex(m), Folaoni(m), Codedboy95(m), Joseid, geedeex2(m), Kaymercury(m), lilyeverest, hizson(m), acrobatic, seun1960(m), LesbianBoy(m), BlackNigerian, mrendaud(m), deity, SporaD8, Ndubuisi1976(m), HumorMe(m), McAustin92(m), chuksze, kakameks, stolaonipekun, Egbi2020(f), rerhji(m), tayorh(m), funkyibodude(m), passwelle, Marvelous101, Adadioranma79(f), Mayoribadan(m), link2ok22, ellamines(f), horlaa, scopeman24(m), TD4real, Scetrocom, lecturerdabo(m), Sammig1(m), cupid4ig(m), chibowobbed(m), Prechy08(m), happyjuliet(f), Sheun001(m), Tolumiide, Splendifferous, chloride6, SOLADEMIABIODUN(m), sexy74(m), klabi(m), mexynjc, Killurself, wawale(m), wagazala, emmayayodeji(m), Omoedeki(m), BLINGZ88, Freddyjimoh, lordbayus, Oxosulphatejaiy, sahedorf(m), zachanalysis, ipeg34yahooco, Angrymode, djblue007(m), renod(m), chatom143, chiboyo(m), oneclot, Vijon(m), Dhavido(m), HallaDaTruth, desreek9(f), stiggymode(m), Deseo(f), godisablack(m), vikoko24, omoiyamayor(m), misB, Josephjnr(m), chidx27(m), Ilajeboy(m), anneboleyn(f), andy121223(m), ojnnaco(m), Aghawizzy(m), Yusuf54(m), JerryLegend(m), Lemeechi, ezimo777(m), Arizona042, Adimine(m), olutee360, afo001(m), toludadon(m), KingLennon(m), Michael2017, donwilz(m), vadeonly(m), multivational, highmood(m), yus4bell, gabrielsegun(m), Codedamsel(f), MOHSHESHI, tincan007(m), onaopepo1 and 105 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15