Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Man Buys Nokia Phone Filled With Fufu For N8k At Computer Village, Lagos (16515 Views)

Man Buys And Destroys 15 Iphones After Attendant Insulted Him (Photos, Video) / Chinese Man Buys Eight Iphone 7s For His Dog (Photos) / Man Buys Nokia As Iphone From Computer Vilage In Lagos (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.lailasblog.com/nigerian-guy-narrates-bought-nokia-phone-fufu-computer-village-ikeja/ A Nigerian Twitter user has shared a hilarious true life scam story about how he visited Computer village, in Ikeja, Lagos to buy a Nokia phone for N8,000 but got very white and warm, softly stirred fufu instead.

Otigba boys I hail una oooo 14 Likes

Lol.



Standard road side phone in computer village is either fufu or bar of soap. 11 Likes 2 Shares

lalasticlala

2 Likes

Im still get luck na!





Na empty carton some people buy for dat amount 7 Likes

Is it possible for you to enter a shop and they will sell FUFU for you,but some of you will want to buy a phone of 70,000 Naira for 15,000 Naira?Like this poster the outright price of that Nokia phone was 38,000 then and he want to buy it for 8k. 25 Likes 2 Shares

We don't do like that in Benin city



We sell legit and clean second hand phones



If u need one

Pm me

That is what happens when you're too greedy. 8k phone…





Awoof dey purge belle.

Awoof dey run belle

serves him right....his greed got him

But I don't know why a well known criminal place like that Computer village hasn't received any operation by the security agencies.

Naija I hail ooooooooo

Gi back and buy techno for 2k, you might find soup inside. 8 Likes 1 Share

Eeeya 1 Like

Evil Days





Dah shii is so common at computer village! Wtf!! Again??Dah shii is so common at computer village!

Homeboiy:

We don't do like that in Benin city

We sell legit and clean second hand phones.... In Sambisa side you can get fairly used (scratches) phones for 7k In Sambisa side you can get fairly used (scratches) phones for 7k 2 Likes

Issa normal sturvz

OK

Welcome to lasgidi..shouts out to otigba boys

THEY DIDNT SERVE HIM THE FUFU WITH GBEGIRI SOUP 1 Like

Ok.

Is it a no testing market because I don't understand 1 Like

Welcome to Lagos

dinma007:

A Nigerian Twitter user has shared a hilarious true life scam story about how he visited Computer village, in Ikeja, Lagos to buy a Nokia phone for N8,000 but got very white and warm, softly stirred fufu instead.



http://www.lailasblog.com/nigerian-guy-narrates-bought-nokia-phone-fufu-computer-village-ikeja/

pictures or we dont belive it pictures or we dont belive it 2 Likes

where is d pishure? 1 Like 1 Share

A big lie, he didnt test the phone before buying? 1 Like

Homeboiy:

We don't do like that in Benin city

We sell legit and clean second hand phones

If u need one Pm me Hmmm! Make i kuku dey run comot another scammer! Hmmm! Make i kuku dey run comot another scammer!