Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / AY Makun Reacts To Dino Melaye's Fleet Of Cars (6018 Views)

AY Makun, His Brothers & Sisters At Their Parents Remembrance Service (Photos) / Ay Makun Has A Street Named In His Honour And He Is Overwhelmed / Davido - Olamide- Wizkid's Fleet Of Cars And Their Worth [Photos] (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



To confirm this the Senator just shared the photo above of himself 15mins ago, trust Ebiwali I follow all these Celebs alot, so i can break them to you first..



AY immediately commented on the photo saying ''Olorun mi'' Meaning my god/Lord.. see below!



News From Ebiwali--







. By Now you may have one way or the way noticed that AY comedian worships Senator Dino Melaye like his god, Even though the comedian is 3 years older than him, Of course who wouldn't after seeing how he splashes billions on Exotic cars, The Senator is said to the biggest boy in Abuja, And people like AY are his boys..To confirm this the Senator just shared the photo above of himself 15mins ago, trust Ebiwali I follow all these Celebs alot, so i can break them to you first..AY immediately commented on the photo saying ''Olorun mi'' Meaning my god/Lord.. see below!News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/10/my-god-comedian-ay-worships-dino-melaye.html

GibsonB:

By Now you may have one way or the way noticed that AY comedian worships Senator Dino Melaye like his god, Even though the comedian is 3 years older than him, Of course who wouldn't after seeing how he splashes billions on Exotic cars, The Senator is said to the biggest boy in Abuja, And people like AY are his boys..

To confirm this the Senator just shared the photo above of himself 15mins ago, trust Ebiwali I follow all these Celebs alot, so i can break them to you first..



AY immediately commented on the photo saying ''Olorun mi'' Meaning my god/Lord.. see below!

The "Olorun mi" posted by AY was just an exclamation on seeing the fleet of cars.



He wasn't calling Dino Melaye, his God! The "posted by AY was just an exclamation on seeing the fleet of cars.He wasn't calling Dino Melaye, his God! 33 Likes 2 Shares

1 Like

Owo awa mekunnu... eni ku re eyin ten powa loju . ! olorunwa! 1 Like

Is like na one chance kogi people enta 6 Likes

No wonder that yellow actress get belled for am one time. Comot belle for this kind man ke!!! God forbid am. 3 Likes

Flexing senator 1 Like

Tolexander:

The "Olorun mi" posted by AY is just an exclamation on seeing the fleet of cars.



He wasn't calling Dino Melaye, his God! Help me tell them o. the way people twist facts just to tarnish people's images and make headlines is scary. 8 Likes

I am not surprised

wait o something is not clear here o







you mean AY is older than Dino Melaye





I'm not understanding o 7 Likes

So what do we do with his show off??

O.p don't mislead people. olorun said by him was an exclamation which means my God, which you can actually say when you see something amazing, wonderful or beautiful. you better take this your rubbish post down. don't put up rubbish because you are hungry of front page 2 Likes

Tolexander:

The "Olorun mi" posted by AY is just an exclamation on seeing the fleet of cars.



He wasn't calling Dino Melaye, his God! God bless your understanding. God bless your understanding. 4 Likes

Am guessing this op doesn't really understand Yoruba or he totally misunderstood what AY meant

nawa ooo how do this people get this money sef 1 Like

GibsonB:

By Now you may have one way or the way noticed that AY comedian worships Senator Dino Melaye like his god, Even though the comedian is 3 years older than him, Of course who wouldn't after seeing how he splashes billions on Exotic cars, The Senator is said to the biggest boy in Abuja, And people like AY are his boys..

To confirm this the Senator just shared the photo above of himself 15mins ago, trust Ebiwali I follow all these Celebs alot, so i can break them to you first..



AY immediately commented on the photo saying ''Olorun mi'' Meaning my god/Lord.. see below!



News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/10/my-god-comedian-ay-worships-dino-melaye.html







Cc: lalasticlala



. It's not by force to be a blogger naa. You can't even construct a simple sentence haba!



Dull bloggers everywhere... Ebiwali hmm ur cup go soon full.



keep misleading people you hear? It's not by force to be a blogger naa. You can't even construct a simple sentence haba!Dull bloggers everywhere... Ebiwali hmm ur cup go soon full.keep misleading people you hear? 3 Likes

all those cars are not meant for Nigerian roads.... with the road bumps designed as if u u want to use ur car to run on an hurdle race

Dis one stealing dey learn where Saraki dey? 1 Like

Dino just like other senators are just rougue and looters. Anyone worshipping them is digging his grave.

Praisles:

Owo awa mekunnu... eni ku re eyin ten powa loju . ! olorunwa!







Amin, Ase. Amin, Ase. 1 Like

He isn't any better..

His life, his problem

fowosh:

all those cars are not meant for Nigerian roads.... with the road bumps designed as if u u want to use ur car to run on an hurdle race

Have you been to Abuja before? Have you been to Abuja before? 1 Like



www.christhova.com/home/5-tips-on-how-to-reduce-snoring



2. Rihanna Exposes Boobs On Red Carpet



www.christhova.com/home/american-singer-rihanna-looks-ravishing-in-braless-top-as-she-turns-heads 1.Wife poisons husband after he adviced her to stop snoring2. Rihanna Exposes Boobs On Red Carpet

all this stupid bloggers need career changing beating 1 Like

Dino Melaye must've beaten efcc else they would've been used to hunt him down.

GibsonB:

By Now you may have one way or the way noticed that AY comedian worships Senator Dino Melaye like his god, Even though the comedian is 3 years older than him, Of course who wouldn't after seeing how he splashes billions on Exotic cars, The Senator is said to the biggest boy in Abuja, And people like AY are his boys..

To confirm this the Senator just shared the photo above of himself 15mins ago, trust Ebiwali I follow all these Celebs alot, so i can break them to you first..



AY immediately commented on the photo saying ''Olorun mi'' Meaning my god/Lord.. see below!



News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/10/my-god-comedian-ay-worships-dino-melaye.html







. Mr blogger u r telling me AY is older than Dino bah... Continue ur lies Mr blogger u r telling me AY is older than Dino bah... Continue ur lies

We know you looted our money, but rubbing it on our face is what we won't have from you.



Hence, on behalf of Kogi people I pray you loose all you gathered/gathering in an unjust way and preserve all you've earned in a just way.



To the senator with gotv remote like body,we say "AJEKUN IYA LOJE.......

Even though the comedian is 3 years older than him

Is this true? Is this true?

None of these cars will ride smoothly on any of the roads in his senatorial district.



What's the point?





A.Y is three years older than Dino?