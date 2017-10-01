₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,739 members, 3,839,373 topics. Date: Sunday, 08 October 2017 at 09:15 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / AY Makun Reacts To Dino Melaye's Fleet Of Cars (6018 Views)
AY Makun, His Brothers & Sisters At Their Parents Remembrance Service (Photos) / Ay Makun Has A Street Named In His Honour And He Is Overwhelmed / Davido - Olamide- Wizkid's Fleet Of Cars And Their Worth [Photos] (1) (2) (3) (4)
|AY Makun Reacts To Dino Melaye's Fleet Of Cars by GibsonB: 4:23pm On Oct 07
By Now you may have one way or the way noticed that AY comedian worships Senator Dino Melaye like his god, Even though the comedian is 3 years older than him, Of course who wouldn't after seeing how he splashes billions on Exotic cars, The Senator is said to the biggest boy in Abuja, And people like AY are his boys..
To confirm this the Senator just shared the photo above of himself 15mins ago, trust Ebiwali I follow all these Celebs alot, so i can break them to you first..
AY immediately commented on the photo saying ''Olorun mi'' Meaning my god/Lord.. see below!
News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/10/my-god-comedian-ay-worships-dino-melaye.html
.
|Re: AY Makun Reacts To Dino Melaye's Fleet Of Cars by Tolexander: 4:31pm On Oct 07
GibsonB:The "Olorun mi" posted by AY was just an exclamation on seeing the fleet of cars.
He wasn't calling Dino Melaye, his God!
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: AY Makun Reacts To Dino Melaye's Fleet Of Cars by madridguy(m): 4:33pm On Oct 07
1 Like
|Re: AY Makun Reacts To Dino Melaye's Fleet Of Cars by Praisles(f): 4:33pm On Oct 07
Owo awa mekunnu... eni ku re eyin ten powa loju . ! olorunwa!
1 Like
|Re: AY Makun Reacts To Dino Melaye's Fleet Of Cars by ufuosman(m): 4:47pm On Oct 07
Is like na one chance kogi people enta
6 Likes
|Re: AY Makun Reacts To Dino Melaye's Fleet Of Cars by Woly: 4:57pm On Oct 07
No wonder that yellow actress get belled for am one time. Comot belle for this kind man ke!!! God forbid am.
3 Likes
|Re: AY Makun Reacts To Dino Melaye's Fleet Of Cars by LesbianBoy(m): 5:06pm On Oct 07
Flexing senator
1 Like
|Re: AY Makun Reacts To Dino Melaye's Fleet Of Cars by orbgoblin: 5:27pm On Oct 07
Help me tell them o. the way people twist facts just to tarnish people's images and make headlines is scary.
Tolexander:
8 Likes
|Re: AY Makun Reacts To Dino Melaye's Fleet Of Cars by stillondmatter: 6:13pm On Oct 07
I am not surprised
|Re: AY Makun Reacts To Dino Melaye's Fleet Of Cars by dotunbekro06(m): 7:45pm On Oct 07
wait o something is not clear here o
you mean AY is older than Dino Melaye
I'm not understanding o
7 Likes
|Re: AY Makun Reacts To Dino Melaye's Fleet Of Cars by galadima77(m): 8:13pm On Oct 07
So what do we do with his show off??
|Re: AY Makun Reacts To Dino Melaye's Fleet Of Cars by Sharplakezy(m): 8:19pm On Oct 07
O.p don't mislead people. olorun said by him was an exclamation which means my God, which you can actually say when you see something amazing, wonderful or beautiful. you better take this your rubbish post down. don't put up rubbish because you are hungry of front page
2 Likes
|Re: AY Makun Reacts To Dino Melaye's Fleet Of Cars by Sharplakezy(m): 8:21pm On Oct 07
Tolexander:God bless your understanding.
4 Likes
|Re: AY Makun Reacts To Dino Melaye's Fleet Of Cars by semaj23: 9:11pm On Oct 07
Am guessing this op doesn't really understand Yoruba or he totally misunderstood what AY meant
|Re: AY Makun Reacts To Dino Melaye's Fleet Of Cars by debris: 10:13pm On Oct 07
nawa ooo how do this people get this money sef
1 Like
|Re: AY Makun Reacts To Dino Melaye's Fleet Of Cars by BrutalJab: 5:39am
GibsonB:It's not by force to be a blogger naa. You can't even construct a simple sentence haba!
Dull bloggers everywhere... Ebiwali hmm ur cup go soon full.
keep misleading people you hear?
3 Likes
|Re: AY Makun Reacts To Dino Melaye's Fleet Of Cars by fowosh: 6:19am
all those cars are not meant for Nigerian roads.... with the road bumps designed as if u u want to use ur car to run on an hurdle race
|Re: AY Makun Reacts To Dino Melaye's Fleet Of Cars by DONFASZY(m): 8:16am
Dis one stealing dey learn where Saraki dey?
1 Like
|Re: AY Makun Reacts To Dino Melaye's Fleet Of Cars by Zico5(m): 8:50am
Dino just like other senators are just rougue and looters. Anyone worshipping them is digging his grave.
|Re: AY Makun Reacts To Dino Melaye's Fleet Of Cars by Firefire(m): 8:50am
Praisles:
Amin, Ase.
1 Like
|Re: AY Makun Reacts To Dino Melaye's Fleet Of Cars by DanielsParker(m): 8:52am
He isn't any better..
|Re: AY Makun Reacts To Dino Melaye's Fleet Of Cars by besticality: 8:52am
His life, his problem
|Re: AY Makun Reacts To Dino Melaye's Fleet Of Cars by Jeromejnr(m): 8:52am
fowosh:
Have you been to Abuja before?
1 Like
|Re: AY Makun Reacts To Dino Melaye's Fleet Of Cars by gritzky1996: 8:52am
1.Wife poisons husband after he adviced her to stop snoring
www.christhova.com/home/5-tips-on-how-to-reduce-snoring
2. Rihanna Exposes Boobs On Red Carpet
www.christhova.com/home/american-singer-rihanna-looks-ravishing-in-braless-top-as-she-turns-heads
|Re: AY Makun Reacts To Dino Melaye's Fleet Of Cars by teamsynergy: 8:52am
all this stupid bloggers need career changing beating
1 Like
|Re: AY Makun Reacts To Dino Melaye's Fleet Of Cars by thornapple(f): 8:53am
Dino Melaye must've beaten efcc else they would've been used to hunt him down.
|Re: AY Makun Reacts To Dino Melaye's Fleet Of Cars by TUBLEZ(m): 8:54am
GibsonB:Mr blogger u r telling me AY is older than Dino bah... Continue ur lies
|Re: AY Makun Reacts To Dino Melaye's Fleet Of Cars by Florblu(f): 8:54am
We know you looted our money, but rubbing it on our face is what we won't have from you.
Hence, on behalf of Kogi people I pray you loose all you gathered/gathering in an unjust way and preserve all you've earned in a just way.
To the senator with gotv remote like body,we say "AJEKUN IYA LOJE.......
|Re: AY Makun Reacts To Dino Melaye's Fleet Of Cars by DanielsParker(m): 8:55am
Even though the comedian is 3 years older than him
Is this true?
|Re: AY Makun Reacts To Dino Melaye's Fleet Of Cars by xreal: 8:56am
None of these cars will ride smoothly on any of the roads in his senatorial district.
What's the point?
A.Y is three years older than Dino?
|Re: AY Makun Reacts To Dino Melaye's Fleet Of Cars by Horlufemi(m): 8:57am
GibsonB:
In this context it means an exclamation. Oh My God!, my God! Jesus! If he had said dino my God that would have meant worship but nooooo OP feels it's worship.
It's safe to say OP is an illiterate or 2 years old.
1 Like
|Re: AY Makun Reacts To Dino Melaye's Fleet Of Cars by femo122: 8:57am
2face Idibia And Kanu Nwankwo Launch Football Talent Search / Couple Alert: Uti Nwachukwu And BBA Queen Dillish Steps Out In Style (photos) / Revealed At Last-9ice Marriage-wife's Fault
Viewing this topic: connect141, Darklite(m), tjaywhyte(m), pokenose(m), Neyomickey1, Hobowobo(f), helpee(m), austinauto(m), Baonel(m), dre44k(m), kb83(m), ItzEmmiewhyte(m), ruffneck(m), tobigerard(m), druz(m), kingar(m), Valiboi, DAVE41(m), trendymarseey(f), fasty, 9hmo(m), mykh01(m), CrystalTiger(m), zxcvb, samadream(m), kayrukky, thatnaijaboy, seriousadverb(m), agugu(m), Mykcool(m), FuckBooy, twalart, charlo3410, Kempguy47, sisqology(m), Luckyomon(m), harrisonclive95(m), yusuf01(m), Pneumatic2020, musa7m(m), Paruz1015(m), hatbricker, condomuser, spokesboy, Mashrock, Suxes(m), Whobedatte(m), SkyLinkss(m), ifeolu002(m), Dottore, remmybams, Nerdychukz, Gafano(m), doctorkush(m), Danosaur007(m), skills50(m), Tripleanthony(m), ArewaWatch, pretyval, Mayoribadan(m), phagyt(m), iykemoney90(m), phranklyn92(m), hill111, adefemi56(m), leeboro(m), Boston001(m), oz4real83(m), orobski(m), Andking, Rrankdonga(m), ChineseBuggati3(m), newacca, Ajengogo(m), donemenike, seun70(m), skillip(m), WinningSun, keshprince, shiekjay, mokrak(m), henrinity(m), AdebisiAdeyinka(m), NJPot(m), AntiWailer, omoadeleye(m), LordPhilip(m), Brown152(m) and 173 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24