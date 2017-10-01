₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bisola Aiyeola Pictured With Her Lookalike by Priscy01(f): 5:52pm
Seems it’s the lookalikes season though, as of late, I have been coming across photos of people who have striking resemblances with our favourite celebrities.
Some weeks back, we met with the lookalikes of singer, Korede Bello and Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele . Now, we’ve stumbled upon BBN’s Bisola’s lookalike and we’re indeed thrilled with her photos.
The lady looks so much like the ONE ambassador, that we can barely differentiate between Bisola and Her in the photo below:
http://www.torimill.com/2017/10/check-out-this-lady-who-looks-so-much.html
3 Likes
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Pictured With Her Lookalike by enoqueen: 6:30pm
When they are both stressed,like the first picture...... Yes
But with full makeup like the second pic...... No.
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Pictured With Her Lookalike by veekid(m): 8:04pm
They lookalike but she fine pass Bisola
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Pictured With Her Lookalike by deepwater(f): 8:34pm
OP u need DR. Iguedo goko cleanser for your eyes...
They don't look alike, they 'make-up' alike in the 1st pic
4 Likes
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Pictured With Her Lookalike by oshe11(m): 8:34pm
HONESTLY......
BISOLA WOWO OOOO
BISOLA D' D'CK SUCKER
3 Likes
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Pictured With Her Lookalike by Nathdoug(m): 8:34pm
They are both ugly
2 Likes
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Pictured With Her Lookalike by SuperSuave(m): 8:34pm
Prettier than the 'original'
3 Likes
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Pictured With Her Lookalike by ishowdotgmail(m): 8:34pm
Can she suck too
13 Likes
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Pictured With Her Lookalike by kramer: 8:34pm
Ok thanks.
In other news.....
8 Likes
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Pictured With Her Lookalike by oatzeal(m): 8:35pm
Cool
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Pictured With Her Lookalike by bkool7(m): 8:35pm
They look alike if you ppl say so
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Pictured With Her Lookalike by zulex880: 8:35pm
This ugly girl with fat lips sef get lookalike?
Well if the idiot in aso rock could have a Lookalike (that's Jubrin from Sudan) anything is possible
1 Like
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Pictured With Her Lookalike by Damminglola(f): 8:35pm
So??
1 Like
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Pictured With Her Lookalike by cerowo(f): 8:35pm
Very alike
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Pictured With Her Lookalike by EbiJUNIRO(m): 8:36pm
If ah hear
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Pictured With Her Lookalike by lexy2014: 8:36pm
Nathdoug:I thought o was d only one that noticed
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Pictured With Her Lookalike by H2Ossss(m): 8:36pm
Do they?
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Pictured With Her Lookalike by SirLakes: 8:37pm
I am looking for Mai look alike too oooooooo
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Pictured With Her Lookalike by MhizzAJ(f): 8:37pm
They don't look alike
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Pictured With Her Lookalike by uzoclinton(m): 8:37pm
I dont care
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Pictured With Her Lookalike by Adaumunocha(f): 8:37pm
She's finer than bisola...
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Pictured With Her Lookalike by uzoclinton(m): 8:38pm
oshe11:She isn't ugly bro.... Atleast not as ugly as your mom.
1 Like
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Pictured With Her Lookalike by potent5(m): 8:38pm
Those teeth are a giveaway. Bisola has better dentition abeg.
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Pictured With Her Lookalike by free2ryhme: 8:38pm
una comments for this page na wa
chai
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Pictured With Her Lookalike by BuhariNaWah: 8:38pm
deepwater:
Lol. That Dr. GoKo is everywhere in the country with boys running with buses selling his drugs
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Pictured With Her Lookalike by Queendoncom(f): 8:38pm
Errmmm.. scuse me, this girl is 100% finer than Bisolar. What manner of fvckery is this Bisolar with her shovel teeth! Comparing her with this damsel Who did this shít!!!?
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Pictured With Her Lookalike by Jaimeez: 8:38pm
oatzeal:
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Pictured With Her Lookalike by Suko110(m): 8:40pm
What re we supposed to do. Nah dis one b operation python dance or operation crocodile smile wen we dey worry about? Next Pls
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Pictured With Her Lookalike by deepwater(f): 8:40pm
BuhariNaWah:
True that, even here in deepwaters we have it
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Pictured With Her Lookalike by MrDandy(m): 8:40pm
I'll advise her to go ask her pops what's going on..
He might have played an away match in the past that resulted to a goal
