|Bride Writing Her Exams In Benue State University On Her Wedding Day (Photos) by Obaofnaija(m): 6:18pm
A Young Lady Named Dooshima Kusugh is Currently trending online as she is spotted In An Exam Hall in Benue State University Makurdi On her Wedding Day Penning Down Her Papers, The Pictures Have left Everyone Shocked that Even On Her Wedding day She is writing her Exams.
|Re: Bride Writing Her Exams In Benue State University On Her Wedding Day (Photos) by josephine123: 6:33pm
Lol.. Na wa o
2 Likes
|Re: Bride Writing Her Exams In Benue State University On Her Wedding Day (Photos) by mofeoluwadassah: 6:53pm
and where's the book she's writing the exam with
5 Likes
|Re: Bride Writing Her Exams In Benue State University On Her Wedding Day (Photos) by Pat081: 9:25pm
She is nt d 1st woman to do dis I can remember some yrs back some one post something like here too so nt new thing to do
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Bride Writing Her Exams In Benue State University On Her Wedding Day (Photos) by EVILFOREST: 9:46pm
Kudos to her.
Many have gone through this...
It's better you get MARRIED now and settle that side.
..because many will graduate, still end up as Girlfriends even at 30years of age.
At 30 years of age, it's expected that a lady should have had 4 kids that's if she started in time.
As a Lady, The BEST time frame to marry especially for those interested in kids remains between 18 –25.
So BABEE ride on.....congratulations
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bride Writing Her Exams In Benue State University On Her Wedding Day (Photos) by flawlessT(f): 10:08pm
.. No be exams she dey write joor... Na wedding picture she go take for there.. Lol
2 Likes
|Re: Bride Writing Her Exams In Benue State University On Her Wedding Day (Photos) by saxwizard(m): 10:09pm
killing two birds with a stone
smart move
|Re: Bride Writing Her Exams In Benue State University On Her Wedding Day (Photos) by thedondada(m): 10:09pm
Good wife.
She can multitask.
A woman who can do this has shown how strong she can be and how far she can go.
3 Likes
|Re: Bride Writing Her Exams In Benue State University On Her Wedding Day (Photos) by Rotjijatau(m): 10:09pm
So person no fit wear wetin she want & write exams in peace again?
6 Likes
|Re: Bride Writing Her Exams In Benue State University On Her Wedding Day (Photos) by Adaumunocha(f): 10:09pm
mofeoluwadassah:They are waiting for d answer booklet and question paper na...
|Re: Bride Writing Her Exams In Benue State University On Her Wedding Day (Photos) by favourmic(m): 10:09pm
i hope she is not with orijo.......
|Re: Bride Writing Her Exams In Benue State University On Her Wedding Day (Photos) by haywire1: 10:09pm
T
|Re: Bride Writing Her Exams In Benue State University On Her Wedding Day (Photos) by masada: 10:10pm
no be small thing
|Re: Bride Writing Her Exams In Benue State University On Her Wedding Day (Photos) by Xerox01(m): 10:10pm
|Re: Bride Writing Her Exams In Benue State University On Her Wedding Day (Photos) by igbarasdynasty: 10:10pm
She though ASUU strike would last till she finishes her honey moon! The hubby and her should run brain test.
1 Like
|Re: Bride Writing Her Exams In Benue State University On Her Wedding Day (Photos) by olempe(m): 10:10pm
Good for her. This HSS happened before. HML to her.
|Re: Bride Writing Her Exams In Benue State University On Her Wedding Day (Photos) by OurworkComNg1: 10:11pm
even her bridal train sef follow her go exam half
from ourwork.com.ng, we wish happy marriage life o
check my ziggy down there
|Re: Bride Writing Her Exams In Benue State University On Her Wedding Day (Photos) by Joephat(m): 10:11pm
if you're a lady,
you're 25years and still not married after graduation bcz you're slaying n fantasizing rubbish.
time will come when no man will be able to approach you for marriage bcz you're rich and more well to do than them.
few ppl that will come will be coming for your money or the few rich guys that will come to just garbage in garbage out before they will go back to village to pick this kind of lady
|Re: Bride Writing Her Exams In Benue State University On Her Wedding Day (Photos) by amilak: 10:11pm
Please look closely the picture speaks volumes. Everybody facing what matters to them most. The men facing front in anticipation for the question papers and to pour out weeks or even months worth of study-work and hoping to secure a good job in future. While the women turning back at the bride in admiration for what perhaps majority of them are in school for anyways. The picture is a classical case of Naija gender mentality ,portraying different life prioties of the sexes
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bride Writing Her Exams In Benue State University On Her Wedding Day (Photos) by MaritzaNL(f): 10:11pm
The wedding can wait now, must she fix wedding on exam day? I'm sure it's not an impromptu exam.
6 Likes
|Re: Bride Writing Her Exams In Benue State University On Her Wedding Day (Photos) by QueenMarvella(f): 10:11pm
Funny
|Re: Bride Writing Her Exams In Benue State University On Her Wedding Day (Photos) by princeade86(m): 10:11pm
stupidity. must she fix wedding to her exams date ?.
|Re: Bride Writing Her Exams In Benue State University On Her Wedding Day (Photos) by rezzy: 10:11pm
Wrong fixing of date
|Re: Bride Writing Her Exams In Benue State University On Her Wedding Day (Photos) by doughziay(m): 10:12pm
And na the same class her bridesmaid follow dey.
course wey she suppose carry over
1 Like
|Re: Bride Writing Her Exams In Benue State University On Her Wedding Day (Photos) by pastoray: 10:12pm
I celebrate you jare. Wedding prep + Exam!
That's hard work.. Hmm
|Re: Bride Writing Her Exams In Benue State University On Her Wedding Day (Photos) by sochey(f): 10:13pm
Oshey o baba,,,,Atlast I comment for fp
She's probably waiting for her guy.
Ceremony taking place at the hall.....
Which kan exam did she come to write fully dressed. [right][/right]
2 Likes
|Re: Bride Writing Her Exams In Benue State University On Her Wedding Day (Photos) by tayo4ng(m): 10:13pm
am not understanding ooo Eleyi gidigan oooo
|Re: Bride Writing Her Exams In Benue State University On Her Wedding Day (Photos) by prettyesther20: 10:14pm
Nonsense
Didn't she know that the wedding date and her examination date will collide
1 Like
|Re: Bride Writing Her Exams In Benue State University On Her Wedding Day (Photos) by Emeka71(m): 10:14pm
amilak:For sale?
BTW the babe even had to wear wedding gown to write examination; I see this babe as effiko that knows how to multi-task.
|Re: Bride Writing Her Exams In Benue State University On Her Wedding Day (Photos) by gaeul(f): 10:15pm
eyaa
|Re: Bride Writing Her Exams In Benue State University On Her Wedding Day (Photos) by fraudbad: 10:17pm
That's true auditorium
1 Like
|Re: Bride Writing Her Exams In Benue State University On Her Wedding Day (Photos) by kayusre: 10:18pm
Because Dem de plug husband for tree BA?
EVILFOREST:
2 Likes
