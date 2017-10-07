Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Bride Writing Her Exams In Benue State University On Her Wedding Day (Photos) (13412 Views)

A Young Lady Named Dooshima Kusugh is Currently trending online as she is spotted In An Exam Hall in Benue State University Makurdi On her Wedding Day Penning Down Her Papers, The Pictures Have left Everyone Shocked that Even On Her Wedding day She is writing her Exams.

and where's the book she's writing the exam with 5 Likes

She is nt d 1st woman to do dis I can remember some yrs back some one post something like here too so nt new thing to do 2 Likes 3 Shares

So BABEE ride on.....congratulations

A woman who can do this has shown how strong she can be and how far she can go. 3 Likes

So person no fit wear wetin she want & write exams in peace again? 6 Likes

They are waiting for d answer booklet and question paper na...

She though ASUU strike would last till she finishes her honey moon! The hubby and her should run brain test. 1 Like

even her bridal train sef follow her go exam half







if you're a lady,



you're 25years and still not married after graduation bcz you're slaying n fantasizing rubbish.



time will come when no man will be able to approach you for marriage bcz you're rich and more well to do than them.





few ppl that will come will be coming for your money or the few rich guys that will come to just garbage in garbage out before they will go back to village to pick this kind of lady

Please look closely the picture speaks volumes. Everybody facing what matters to them most. The men facing front in anticipation for the question papers and to pour out weeks or even months worth of study-work and hoping to secure a good job in future. While the women turning back at the bride in admiration for what perhaps majority of them are in school for anyways. The picture is a classical case of Naija gender mentality ,portraying different life prioties of the sexes 2 Likes 1 Share

The wedding can wait now, must she fix wedding on exam day? I'm sure it's not an impromptu exam. 6 Likes

stupidity. must she fix wedding to her exams date ?.

And na the same class her bridesmaid follow dey.





She's probably waiting for her guy. Ceremony taking place at the hall..... Which kan exam did she come to write fully dressed.

Didn't she know that the wedding date and her examination date will collide

amilak:

BTW the babe even had to wear wedding gown to write examination; I see this babe as effiko that knows how to multi-task.

That's true auditorium 1 Like