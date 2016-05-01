₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Prison Lords: Even As Kirikiri Inmates, They Coordinate Robberies In Lagos (pic) by Islie: 7:02pm
RRS recovers 6 stolen cars from syndicate
By CHIOMA IGBOKWE
lalasticlala
|Re: Prison Lords: Even As Kirikiri Inmates, They Coordinate Robberies In Lagos (pic) by jay2pee(m): 7:10pm
Naija robbery level don dey improve ooo.... Too bad for this country
|Re: Prison Lords: Even As Kirikiri Inmates, They Coordinate Robberies In Lagos (pic) by Nbote(m): 7:20pm
Imagine.. Abeg some of d prison officials are in on it jare...
3 Likes
|Re: Prison Lords: Even As Kirikiri Inmates, They Coordinate Robberies In Lagos (pic) by mrbillz(m): 7:28pm
This country tho
|Re: Prison Lords: Even As Kirikiri Inmates, They Coordinate Robberies In Lagos (pic) by Cashrange660: 7:40pm
Are we safe in this country? The problem is that, Most of this robbers have something doing, but they chose robbery because they want a quick way to make more money
2 Likes
|Re: Prison Lords: Even As Kirikiri Inmates, They Coordinate Robberies In Lagos (pic) by generationz(f): 7:52pm
Nothing new
This happens even in USA
Check my signature
|Re: Prison Lords: Even As Kirikiri Inmates, They Coordinate Robberies In Lagos (pic) by cristianisraeli: 10:18pm
[/quote]
this is not new
gangs control gangs inside and outside the prison
|Re: Prison Lords: Even As Kirikiri Inmates, They Coordinate Robberies In Lagos (pic) by chris4gold(m): 10:18pm
Don't understand
|Re: Prison Lords: Even As Kirikiri Inmates, They Coordinate Robberies In Lagos (pic) by jmichlins(m): 10:18pm
We are dully represented. No need for checks NCAN
5 Likes
|Re: Prison Lords: Even As Kirikiri Inmates, They Coordinate Robberies In Lagos (pic) by cristianisraeli: 10:19pm
chris4gold:
what dont you understand boy
it means a guy in prison can still send goons to brush you on the street
yovastand(jamaican accent)
3 Likes
|Re: Prison Lords: Even As Kirikiri Inmates, They Coordinate Robberies In Lagos (pic) by free2ryhme: 10:19pm
Islie:
Na wa ooo
|Re: Prison Lords: Even As Kirikiri Inmates, They Coordinate Robberies In Lagos (pic) by kereman1(m): 10:20pm
these wans are destined criminals.
even in death wey won't gv up their occupation
|Re: Prison Lords: Even As Kirikiri Inmates, They Coordinate Robberies In Lagos (pic) by itiswellandwell: 10:20pm
Chai
|Re: Prison Lords: Even As Kirikiri Inmates, They Coordinate Robberies In Lagos (pic) by princeade86(m): 10:20pm
this country is .............
|Re: Prison Lords: Even As Kirikiri Inmates, They Coordinate Robberies In Lagos (pic) by Hardewarlee(m): 10:21pm
Hmmm
|Re: Prison Lords: Even As Kirikiri Inmates, They Coordinate Robberies In Lagos (pic) by uzoclinton(m): 10:21pm
kai.... The audacity. Even from prison they still run things outside... These are the people we call CAREER CRIMINALS... Nothing can be done to salvage the souls of these ones....
Worst Prisons In Africa
|Re: Prison Lords: Even As Kirikiri Inmates, They Coordinate Robberies In Lagos (pic) by hazan041: 10:21pm
Na MTN
everywhere you go
|Re: Prison Lords: Even As Kirikiri Inmates, They Coordinate Robberies In Lagos (pic) by greatman247(m): 10:21pm
Gangstars
|Re: Prison Lords: Even As Kirikiri Inmates, They Coordinate Robberies In Lagos (pic) by BrutalJab: 10:22pm
No food for tribal bigots
Each region is evenly represented. One Naijeria
3 Likes
|Re: Prison Lords: Even As Kirikiri Inmates, They Coordinate Robberies In Lagos (pic) by muller101(m): 10:22pm
no food for Name checkers.
1 Like
|Re: Prison Lords: Even As Kirikiri Inmates, They Coordinate Robberies In Lagos (pic) by mirabel001(f): 10:22pm
devil has used their brain to play bet9ja
|Re: Prison Lords: Even As Kirikiri Inmates, They Coordinate Robberies In Lagos (pic) by Bizideas7(m): 10:25pm
I don't know why people will be stealing and even come to robbering.
Na only God go save us in this country.
Most of such people don't want to start small and grow, when they can even start earning incoming using their expensive phone and Facebook account.
For anyone who care to earn money. Dis guy is teaching people hw to use their phones to earn online. You can visit www.fbdailyincome.blogspot.com.ng
|Re: Prison Lords: Even As Kirikiri Inmates, They Coordinate Robberies In Lagos (pic) by Azam101: 10:25pm
Transfer the in charge of the prison immediately
|Re: Prison Lords: Even As Kirikiri Inmates, They Coordinate Robberies In Lagos (pic) by gaeul(f): 10:26pm
nau wa o
|Re: Prison Lords: Even As Kirikiri Inmates, They Coordinate Robberies In Lagos (pic) by Lanretoye(m): 10:26pm
see how much dem dey sell wetin dem steal self...mtcheew
|Re: Prison Lords: Even As Kirikiri Inmates, They Coordinate Robberies In Lagos (pic) by Emeka71(m): 10:27pm
Nbote:Very soon Evans would arrange for the kidnap of GMD's of banks and Patience Jonathan and all those packing money from Nigerias money ; even right from Kirikiri; he has his boys still working for him.
|Re: Prison Lords: Even As Kirikiri Inmates, They Coordinate Robberies In Lagos (pic) by Joephat(m): 10:27pm
|Re: Prison Lords: Even As Kirikiri Inmates, They Coordinate Robberies In Lagos (pic) by Omofunaab2: 10:29pm
Stop associating with flatinoes....
|Re: Prison Lords: Even As Kirikiri Inmates, They Coordinate Robberies In Lagos (pic) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 10:32pm
ohh mehh eyen Àkwa Ibom na him be d don for d prison oo.
odudu means power... n d guy gada power plenty
|Re: Prison Lords: Even As Kirikiri Inmates, They Coordinate Robberies In Lagos (pic) by Godsate: 10:32pm
Come to check names,
Nzima Uttah : Biafra
Odudu Uttah; :Biafra
Abayomi James: Omo ale Jatijati. ( Bastard )
Omokaro Efe: Biafra
Augustine Uchenna, Biafra
Chukwuma Onyemara: Biafra
Uzuazomaro Joseph:Biafra
Melvin Umeh: Biafra
Ahmed Waheed : Aboki
and Odili Benedict: Biafra
Majority carry the vote.
1 Like
|Re: Prison Lords: Even As Kirikiri Inmates, They Coordinate Robberies In Lagos (pic) by spafu(m): 10:42pm
"The police authority has written to Nigerian Prisons to facilitate the process of bringing out the inmates for further investigation”
Wait una get sense? una want commot them for prison to do investigation? That na waste of time, just multiply their present conviction by 5.
|Re: Prison Lords: Even As Kirikiri Inmates, They Coordinate Robberies In Lagos (pic) by icardi9: 10:43pm
Thank God d 2 major tribes were well represented...if not u wud hear sumtin like "all dis biafran or flats,cownu ppl" or "all dis brown roof oduduwa"...bt bcoz dey r both der u are all behavin urselfs,
*dancing one corner* :PThank God d 2 major tribes were well represented...if not u wud hear sumtin like "all dis biafran or flats,cownu ppl" or "all dis brown roof oduduwa"...bt bcoz dey r both der u are all behavin urselfs,
*dancing one corner*
