DJ Olu And Chime Found Dead In Their Car (Davido's Friends) by Muckross1122(m): 10:20pm On Oct 07
For the second time in a week, After the death of tagbo. Davido lost two friends close to him. DJ Olu (Olugbenga Abiodun) the son of popular oil tycoon, "Dapo Abiodun" and one of Dmw crew "Chime" are said to have died earlier today inside their car. 

May their soul rest in perfect peace.

Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/10/davido-cousin-dj-olu-reportedly-found.html

Re: DJ Olu And Chime Found Dead In Their Car (Davido's Friends) by forreelinc: 10:22pm On Oct 07
grin hmmm davido own na to dey kill people now

At least he is doing what he loves

Re: DJ Olu And Chime Found Dead In Their Car (Davido's Friends) by ijobaooorun(m): 10:23pm On Oct 07
Death falling on his crew little by little.

every JUJU got repercussion

Re: DJ Olu And Chime Found Dead In Their Car (Davido's Friends) by Tolexander: 10:23pm On Oct 07
Hope sey these boys havent gone to pull the stunts greater than them?

"iku ti n pa ojugba eni, owe ni n pa fun ni"

Re: DJ Olu And Chime Found Dead In Their Car (Davido's Friends) by KAYCEEJUNIOR(m): 10:25pm On Oct 07
When he was singing money fall on you, y'all think he was joking.... Juju on the beat

Re: DJ Olu And Chime Found Dead In Their Car (Davido's Friends) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:26pm On Oct 07
Too bad
Re: DJ Olu And Chime Found Dead In Their Car (Davido's Friends) by Dreamwaker(m): 10:30pm On Oct 07
He's the son of a billionaire. David is in trouble

Re: DJ Olu And Chime Found Dead In Their Car (Davido's Friends) by BrutalJab: 10:30pm On Oct 07
Death everywhere... This is strange!

Re: DJ Olu And Chime Found Dead In Their Car (Davido's Friends) by cristianisraeli: 10:31pm On Oct 07
karma is a biach!!!

Re: DJ Olu And Chime Found Dead In Their Car (Davido's Friends) by phintohlar(f): 10:32pm On Oct 07
forreelinc:
grin hmmm davido own na to dey kill people now

At least he doing what he loves
haaaa, na how you take know say na hin dey kill them? Gimme your house address, i need to interrogate you

Re: DJ Olu And Chime Found Dead In Their Car (Davido's Friends) by MasViews: 10:33pm On Oct 07
forreelinc:
grin hmmm davido own na to dey kill people now

At least he doing what he loves

You well so?

Re: DJ Olu And Chime Found Dead In Their Car (Davido's Friends) by hatchy: 10:34pm On Oct 07
Na wao!

Friends and relatives should disassociate from him o before death fall on you.

Re: DJ Olu And Chime Found Dead In Their Car (Davido's Friends) by forreelinc: 10:38pm On Oct 07
phintohlar:
haaaa, na how you take know say na hin dey kill them? Gimme your house address, i need to interrogate you

F*ck yea I'll give you ma haus address

Plot 345a akinfowoshe close okota isolo

Plllllease dress sexy for your interrogation

Re: DJ Olu And Chime Found Dead In Their Car (Davido's Friends) by Pierohandsome: 10:43pm On Oct 07
What is killing this small small boys for God's sake? Death has left Nollywood and remembered Davido crew

Re: DJ Olu And Chime Found Dead In Their Car (Davido's Friends) by mayweather145: 10:45pm On Oct 07
I hope tagbos goons are not ................. Lemme come nd be going

Re: DJ Olu And Chime Found Dead In Their Car (Davido's Friends) by Nukilia: 11:01pm On Oct 07
A child that abuses the iroko tree and looks back, he thought oluwere fights in the day

Re: DJ Olu And Chime Found Dead In Their Car (Davido's Friends) by mofeoluwadassah: 11:05pm On Oct 07
why all of them just dey die like chicken these days ehn
Re: DJ Olu And Chime Found Dead In Their Car (Davido's Friends) by BoyHuncho(m): 11:10pm On Oct 07
forreelinc:
grin hmmm davido own na to dey kill people now

At least he doing what he loves

wetin u dey talk weh dey sweet u..

He isn't connected to the death of the fellow..only mourning him

Re: DJ Olu And Chime Found Dead In Their Car (Davido's Friends) by Effizy12(m): 11:19pm On Oct 07
Tagbo has finally stated his revenge. Davido isn't save unless he confess.

Re: DJ Olu And Chime Found Dead In Their Car (Davido's Friends) by DePartfinder: 11:36pm On Oct 07
We all gonna die one day... ....what matter most is what you did. Whether good or bad? You'll reap what you sowed

RIP Man

Re: DJ Olu And Chime Found Dead In Their Car (Davido's Friends) by OmoDavido(m): 11:37pm On Oct 07
hatchy:
Na wao!

Friends and relatives should disassociate from him o before death fall on you.

Knock fall on your flat head.

Re: DJ Olu And Chime Found Dead In Their Car (Davido's Friends) by OmoDavido(m): 11:41pm On Oct 07
Dreamwaker:
He's the son of a billionaire. David is in trouble

Shitty talk.

Nothing is gonna happen because Davido didn't kill him

Re: DJ Olu And Chime Found Dead In Their Car (Davido's Friends) by XCLUX(m): 11:46pm On Oct 07
Damn
Re: DJ Olu And Chime Found Dead In Their Car (Davido's Friends) by Oluwasaeon(m): 11:53pm On Oct 07
This ain't funny
Re: DJ Olu And Chime Found Dead In Their Car (Davido's Friends) by daomi(m): 12:00am
Thèse Guy should stop abusing substance, say no to drugs
Re: DJ Olu And Chime Found Dead In Their Car (Davido's Friends) by forreelinc: 12:01am
OmoDavido:


Typical Ipob terrorist. sad

Wait what?

grin that was funny. one like for you

Re: DJ Olu And Chime Found Dead In Their Car (Davido's Friends) by sammyking08136(m): 12:07am
This is surprising, two deaths in less than a week... OBO, something is fishy...its either you guys are being killed by withces, wizards, Juju or cry I no fit tal k again o.... But something is not right

Re: DJ Olu And Chime Found Dead In Their Car (Davido's Friends) by KendrickAyomide(m): 12:18am
so This guy na ritualist..
Re: DJ Olu And Chime Found Dead In Their Car (Davido's Friends) by ellahzy(f): 12:24am
God have mercy. Davido needs to be prayerful.



*PS** if this was nollywood, WizKid would have been the one to confess at the end. (no offence)

Re: DJ Olu And Chime Found Dead In Their Car (Davido's Friends) by forreelinc: 12:24am
MasViews:


You well so?
cool yep ship shape

