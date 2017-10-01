Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / DJ Olu And Chime Found Dead In Their Car (Davido's Friends) (12912 Views)

Dapo Abiodun’s Son & Davido’s Friend DJ Olu Found Dead In His Car; Davido Reacts / Nollywood Veteran Actors Olu And Joke Jacobs Pictured With Mrs Osinbajo At Event / Phyno And Sullivan Chime, His Mentor (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





May their soul rest in perfect peace.



Source:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/10/davido-cousin-dj-olu-reportedly-found.html For the second time in a week, After the death of tagbo. Davido lost two friends close to him. DJ Olu (Olugbenga Abiodun) the son of popular oil tycoon, "Dapo Abiodun" and one of Dmw crew "Chime" are said to have died earlier today inside their car.May their soul rest in perfect peace.Source: 1 Share

hmmm davido own na to dey kill people now



At least he is doing what he loves hmmm davido own na to dey kill people nowAt least he is doing what he loves 31 Likes 1 Share

Death falling on his crew little by little.



every JUJU got repercussion 22 Likes 1 Share

Hope sey these boys havent gone to pull the stunts greater than them?



"iku ti n pa ojugba eni, owe ni n pa fun ni" 17 Likes

When he was singing money fall on you, y'all think he was joking.... Juju on the beat 28 Likes

Too bad

He's the son of a billionaire. David is in trouble 1 Like 1 Share

Death everywhere... This is strange! 7 Likes

karma is a biach!!! 2 Likes

forreelinc:

hmmm davido own na to dey kill people now



At least he doing what he loves haaaa, na how you take know say na hin dey kill them? Gimme your house address, i need to interrogate you haaaa, na how you take know say na hin dey kill them? Gimme your house address, i need to interrogate you 4 Likes

forreelinc:

hmmm davido own na to dey kill people now



At least he doing what he loves

You well so? You well so? 32 Likes

Na wao!



Friends and relatives should disassociate from him o before death fall on you. 8 Likes 1 Share

phintohlar:

haaaa, na how you take know say na hin dey kill them? Gimme your house address, i need to interrogate you

F*ck yea I'll give you ma haus address



Plot 345a akinfowoshe close okota isolo



Plllllease dress sexy for your interrogation F*ck yea I'll give you ma haus addressPlot 345a akinfowoshe close okota isoloPlllllease dress sexy for your interrogation 14 Likes 2 Shares

What is killing this small small boys for God's sake? Death has left Nollywood and remembered Davido crew 5 Likes

I hope tagbos goons are not ................. Lemme come nd be going 1 Like

A child that abuses the iroko tree and looks back, he thought oluwere fights in the day 1 Like

why all of them just dey die like chicken these days ehn

forreelinc:

hmmm davido own na to dey kill people now



At least he doing what he loves

wetin u dey talk weh dey sweet u..



He isn't connected to the death of the fellow..only mourning him 1 Like

Tagbo has finally stated his revenge. Davido isn't save unless he confess. 3 Likes

We all gonna die one day... ....what matter most is what you did. Whether good or bad? You'll reap what you sowed



RIP Man 1 Like

hatchy:

Na wao!



Friends and relatives should disassociate from him o before death fall on you.

Knock fall on your flat head. Knock fall on your flat head. 3 Likes

Dreamwaker:

He's the son of a billionaire. David is in trouble

Shitty talk.



Nothing is gonna happen because Davido didn't kill him Shitty talk.Nothing is gonna happen because Davido didn't kill him 1 Like

Damn

This ain't funny

Thèse Guy should stop abusing substance, say no to drugs

OmoDavido:





Typical Ipob terrorist.

Wait what?



that was funny. one like for you Wait what?that was funny. one like for you 1 Like

I no fit tal k again o.... But something is not right This is surprising, two deaths in less than a week... OBO, something is fishy...its either you guys are being killed by withces, wizards, Juju orI no fit tal k again o.... But something is not right 1 Like

so This guy na ritualist..

God have mercy. Davido needs to be prayerful.







*PS** if this was nollywood, WizKid would have been the one to confess at the end. (no offence) 10 Likes