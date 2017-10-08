Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Why Do Many Christian Youths Live Double Standard Lives? (9898 Views)

I discovered that many Youth go to clubs from Friday night till Sunday morning, parting, drinking and fornicating heavily. Yet on Sundays; many of them are our choirs, ushers, protocols and Sunday school Teachers. Should this be so; Many of us are so embedded with the World forgeting 1 John 2:14-16 24 Likes 2 Shares

Are they living your life 29 Likes 4 Shares

Partly because those who preach to them live more than double standard lives themselves, aside from telling them only about worldly prosperity. 35 Likes 1 Share

Are christian youths the only youths guilty of living a double standard life 40 Likes 1 Share

They were growing.

No little child can match a full blown man.



The day they accept Christ they were born again as babies who takes milk only not real food.



Nevertheless they will mature one day by His grace. 7 Likes

Because they are christian youths by mouth and some of them are forced to live that christian lifestyle by their parents or relations. That's why on Sundays they carry their big bibles and sit in front of the church and on Friday they are in the clubs drinking their kidneys/ livers out and twerking their butts.



If one experiences God, those thing fizzle off themselves. One won't even find his or herself doing such things. 33 Likes 3 Shares

Yeah. Don't blame them. Firstly they were born into modern generation in which everything seems normal from the onset. Secondly, blame the new generations of so called men of god that has forgotten what the bible preaches but turned it to suite their self ego. They turned house of fellowship to mini clubs, party houses, inviting all manners of circular musicians to entertain their congregations. Some will even bring comedians that will come and still make jest of bible characters just because of their own pocket. Well ,it is part of end time signs the bible said and it is very clear that it is happening now. No true worship within the heart again. That's why many congregations find it easy to mingle in many churches again and they see those that took chirstainty serious as something else. 7 Likes

Conji na bastad joor.

It amazes me honestly! I don't know how they do it. I do all that, but I seldom go to church now.



How can I f**k overnight and lead chorus on Sunday morning? my conscience cldnt let me.



On campus, some wld party at a venue and wait for Sunday service after the party at the same venue.



If you want to serve God, serve Him wholeheartedly not all these double life shi.. May God guide me to the right path too.



We shouldn't forget the pastors who preach those things are not sins too.. I just smh.. all these "grace" church... May God help us all 22 Likes

Op fight for your own salvation 1 Like

That's cos they aren't true Christians in the real sense of it 3 Likes

because the end is near





and i do believe the earth belong to Lucifer

Because religion makes it seem so! Because religion makes it seem so! 1 Like

Jesus has died for their sins,no need to worry @OP,they live by grace not by law,even if they bleep dog 2 Likes 1 Share

Cos they are not saved



Because they believe a bird at hand worth more than thousands bird in the bush...make we start here de joly first before we reach heaven abi hell fire 1 Like

Sin is sweeter than to dey form holy

Sex is not sin but fornication 1 Like

Christianity na wasa

coolestchris:

ok God forbid God forbid 2 Likes 1 Share

ITS called packaging in reality, people are quick to judge others while they do worst in closet....To me if hell is true believe me no one will make it to heaven because we are all born sinners.Wake me up when Jesus dies for us the 2nd times because the 1st dead is invalid to me.....To some its sin to some its survival.............Some dont even know why they go to church every sunday. Stop deceiving yourself and accept reality ....... Now playing butterfly effect by Travis Scott 3 Likes

AntiWailer:

Christian related posts are thrown open while I must confirm that I am a Muslim before posting on any post that has Muslim in it.



Stupid posts like Muslim women dancing one corner.



Seun and the mods need to do something about this.



The forum need to be a secular forum and not some Islamic forum.



Dude is confused AF! Maybe he's an Islamic atheist!



Seun claims to be an Atheist but every rule seems to confirm that he is simply a MUSLIM.

