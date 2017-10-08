₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
7 Challenges Of Christian Youths In A Compromising World / Seven Spots Satan Easily Entrap Christian Youths / Overcoming Sexual Lust For Christian Youths
|Why Do Many Christian Youths Live Double Standard Lives? by Omooba77: 6:53am
I discovered that many Youth go to clubs from Friday night till Sunday morning, parting, drinking and fornicating heavily. Yet on Sundays; many of them are our choirs, ushers, protocols and Sunday school Teachers. Should this be so; Many of us are so embedded with the World forgeting 1 John 2:14-16
|Re: Why Do Many Christian Youths Live Double Standard Lives? by pimpchi(m): 6:56am
Are they living your life
|Re: Why Do Many Christian Youths Live Double Standard Lives? by amnesty7: 6:59am
Partly because those who preach to them live more than double standard lives themselves, aside from telling them only about worldly prosperity.
|Re: Why Do Many Christian Youths Live Double Standard Lives? by sinaj(f): 7:08am
Are christian youths the only youths guilty of living a double standard life
|Re: Why Do Many Christian Youths Live Double Standard Lives? by Omooba77: 8:00am
sinaj:
Only God knows those who are His.
|Re: Why Do Many Christian Youths Live Double Standard Lives? by Omooba77: 8:18am
amnesty7:
You are not far from the Truth sir
|Re: Why Do Many Christian Youths Live Double Standard Lives? by hisgrace090: 8:59am
They were growing.
No little child can match a full blown man.
The day they accept Christ they were born again as babies who takes milk only not real food.
Nevertheless they will mature one day by His grace.
|Re: Why Do Many Christian Youths Live Double Standard Lives? by kristen12(f): 9:04am
Because they are christian youths by mouth and some of them are forced to live that christian lifestyle by their parents or relations. That's why on Sundays they carry their big bibles and sit in front of the church and on Friday they are in the clubs drinking their kidneys/ livers out and twerking their butts.
If one experiences God, those thing fizzle off themselves. One won't even find his or herself doing such things.
|Re: Why Do Many Christian Youths Live Double Standard Lives? by Omooba77: 9:05am
hisgrace090:
What a wonderful answer God bless you.
|Re: Why Do Many Christian Youths Live Double Standard Lives? by coolestchris(m): 9:19am
ok
|Re: Why Do Many Christian Youths Live Double Standard Lives? by priceaction: 9:19am
Yeah. Don't blame them. Firstly they were born into modern generation in which everything seems normal from the onset. Secondly, blame the new generations of so called men of god that has forgotten what the bible preaches but turned it to suite their self ego. They turned house of fellowship to mini clubs, party houses, inviting all manners of circular musicians to entertain their congregations. Some will even bring comedians that will come and still make jest of bible characters just because of their own pocket. Well ,it is part of end time signs the bible said and it is very clear that it is happening now. No true worship within the heart again. That's why many congregations find it easy to mingle in many churches again and they see those that took chirstainty serious as something else.
|Re: Why Do Many Christian Youths Live Double Standard Lives? by Dottore: 9:19am
Conji na bastad joor.
|Re: Why Do Many Christian Youths Live Double Standard Lives? by Fussbot: 9:20am
It amazes me honestly! I don't know how they do it. I do all that, but I seldom go to church now.
How can I f**k overnight and lead chorus on Sunday morning? my conscience cldnt let me.
On campus, some wld party at a venue and wait for Sunday service after the party at the same venue.
If you want to serve God, serve Him wholeheartedly not all these double life shi.. May God guide me to the right path too.
We shouldn't forget the pastors who preach those things are not sins too.. I just smh.. all these "grace" church... May God help us all
|Re: Why Do Many Christian Youths Live Double Standard Lives? by Afam4eva(m): 9:20am
Omooba77:We live in a world of hypocrisy. More so, now that even those tat are supposed to be religious role models themselves are hypocrites.
|Re: Why Do Many Christian Youths Live Double Standard Lives? by GrandMufti: 9:21am
Op fight for your own salvation
|Re: Why Do Many Christian Youths Live Double Standard Lives? by shurley22(f): 9:21am
That's cos they aren't true Christians in the real sense of it
|Re: Why Do Many Christian Youths Live Double Standard Lives? by favourmic(m): 9:22am
because the end is near
and i do believe the earth belong to Lucifer
|Re: Why Do Many Christian Youths Live Double Standard Lives? by Lomprico2: 9:22am
Omooba77:
Because religion makes it seem so!
|Re: Why Do Many Christian Youths Live Double Standard Lives? by abdelrahman: 9:22am
Jesus has died for their sins,no need to worry @OP,they live by grace not by law,even if they bleep dog
|Re: Why Do Many Christian Youths Live Double Standard Lives? by An2elect2: 9:23am
Cos they are not saved
I made this thread that explains why you are not a Christian and the need to truly repent
Here
http://www.nairaland.com/3998961/handful-reasons-why-may-not
|Re: Why Do Many Christian Youths Live Double Standard Lives? by NotNairalandi(m): 9:23am
Because they believe a bird at hand worth more than thousands bird in the bush...make we start here de joly first before we reach heaven abi hell fire
|Re: Why Do Many Christian Youths Live Double Standard Lives? by Amosjaj(m): 9:25am
Sin is sweeter than to dey form holy
|Re: Why Do Many Christian Youths Live Double Standard Lives? by NigerDeltan(m): 9:27am
Sex is not sin but fornication
|Re: Why Do Many Christian Youths Live Double Standard Lives? by biomustry: 9:28am
Christianity na wasa
|Re: Why Do Many Christian Youths Live Double Standard Lives? by Horlufemi(m): 9:28am
coolestchris:God forbid
|Re: Why Do Many Christian Youths Live Double Standard Lives? by IJOBA2: 9:28am
Omooba77:YORUBA MUSLIM
|Re: Why Do Many Christian Youths Live Double Standard Lives? by amclimax(m): 9:29am
ITS called packaging in reality, people are quick to judge others while they do worst in closet....To me if hell is true believe me no one will make it to heaven because we are all born sinners.Wake me up when Jesus dies for us the 2nd times because the 1st dead is invalid to me.....To some its sin to some its survival.............Some dont even know why they go to church every sunday. Stop deceiving yourself and accept reality ....... Now playing butterfly effect by Travis Scott
|Re: Why Do Many Christian Youths Live Double Standard Lives? by OboOlora(f): 9:30am
AntiWailer:
|Re: Why Do Many Christian Youths Live Double Standard Lives? by AHCB: 9:30am
Omooba77:That's what today's world is all about: hypocrisy, double standard, lies and deception.
|Re: Why Do Many Christian Youths Live Double Standard Lives? by NigerDeltan(m): 9:31am
abdelrahman:
Seun this is wat we have been complaining, this muslin guy is everywhere on Christian threads
No problem
